One of the things that really amazes me is that nobody ever stops and asks themselves why Esquire magazine-a magazine that is supposed to be about men’s clothing, fashion and style and telling people what shirt looks good and what shoes go best with what trousers-runs articles telling people that Trump is a dictator or that standard and sensible rightwing policies are a form of fascism that has to defeated.

It’s not just what these articles say and the fact that their assertions are ludicrous.

It’s that these particular magazines are saying it.

When somebody picks up a copy of Esquire, do they want its original purpose (here are some tips on style) or do they want the same purpose (here is a globalist progressive hate magazine)they can obtain from every other magazine?

Nobody says, wait a minute, isn’t Rolling Stone magazine supposed to be about music, when they do the same.

Nobody really gets their head around the fact that everything from Teen Carp Fishing Monthly to The American Journal of Wigmakers, encompassing both Radiator Repair Weekly and Palmistry for Beginners, runs the same political takes with the same obsessed intensity.

Nothing makes it more obvious than the uniformity of the media and the fact that the actual supposed topic of any of these magazines, journals, and periodicals features far less than crazed attacks on Trump, which they all run at the same time saying the same things.

It just strikes me as weird that it’s so pervasive that people stop even noticing how odd it is. It’s completely normalised even for people who know what mainstream media is and how disgusting it is. At best people go ‘of course, it’s a sewer’ but the sewer is actually a fountain of shit in the middle of a restaurant and people keep dining there while specks of shit fly onto their meals.

The uniformity and pervasiveness of it should never ever be considered normal, and should by now have long since demanded a very brutal reckoning.

Mockingbird Media has become completely normalised even for those of us who recognise it for what it is: the authentic voice of a totalitarian regime, speaking through a series of purchased mouths, and speaking especially stridently about the few people they don’t control.

Switching off or calling it fake media or fake news just isn’t a sufficient response anymore. Telling ourselves traditional print media is dying isn’t an adequate response. All of these same false and extremist messages are spread online as well, in the ads and Facebook posts and Tik Tok accounts of these print media monaters, and in similar online based media outlets who share them with each other as proof and validation.

And of course characterising any recognition of this, any push back on this from ordinary people, as “obnoxious culrure warriors”. Which is rather like someone stabbing you and then screaming ‘you’re aggressive’ as you fight for your life.

In my last article, my review of Professor Norman Fenton’s excellent book on the uniformity of leftwing academia (The Capture of Academia) I spoke about the 90% capture of academia by extreme leftist academics. Professor Fenton in our interview accurately pointed out that the problem is not just that 90% of academics vote for the Left.

It is also that the remaining 10% who don’t cannot speak out without losing their jobs. There isn’t even a 10% rightwing advocacy going on in academia. That 10% are literally oppressed. They must still teach courses designed to give Marxist lessons. They must still announce their pronouns in emails. They must still attend compulsory leftist diversity lectures. And they must avoid making rightwing statements in class, online or even in private to keep their jobs.

All of the policy documents, strategy documents, course materials, recommended reading, HR department guidelines, codes of conduct and practice, disciplinary boards….are staffed by the Left, determined by the Left, and administered by the Left with a clear desire to make any other view impossible to express.

Trump’s assault on DEI practices, while the most serious push back in the western world on this academic conformity, has barely made a scratch on these leftist strongholds which churn out the robotic factory line of indoctrinated idiots who form the next generation of lawyers, doctors, teachers, professors, bureaucrats, politicians and journalists throughout the governing classes.

The issue is the same with Mockingbird Media. Ending USAID funding was very effective in starving malign propaganda networks in South America, directly influencing the ease with which some leftist regimes have been toppled, but the networks of malign media within the West continue and have not been touched in the slightest way.

Nor have they been held accountable.

So in both cases one must first recognise the problem,

The university system is completely captured and malign.

The entire media ecosphere is completely captured and malign.

And then think about what you need to do about it.

Can the funding be closed off? Can these outlets be driven to bankruptcy?

What’s more effective-removing every secret way they get State funding? Banning the foreign funding they receive from places like Qatar? Going after the owners and the parent companies that control large media networks?

It’s sure,y the case thar there should be a deliberate policy of setting up a team (much like DOGE) to trace all their funding, all their owners, compare this with their content, and to cut off revenue for them.

They must be purged and reformed or driven out of existence. Somehow you have to return them to limits they don’t want to follow.

Because its insane to keep accepting that 90% or even 95% of the media are going to be propaganda sponsors of things like domestic terrorism, or propaganda excusers of things like leftist tyranny and degenerate ‘respectable’ leftist alliances with Communists and jihadis.

To me the most sensible move is setting up a team that establishes the funding, ownerships and extremist record of every single media outlet, quantifying the worst offenders, and destroying them either through bankruptcy or withdrawal of media licenses or aggressive take over.

In the US Democrats are outlining all the totalitarian measures they will take if they win the midterms or the next national election. In the UK the media are running hate campaigns 24-7 against Farage and his party (Reform) as well as against Rupert Lowe and his party.

The days of a 50-50 split in media are as dead as the days of a 50-50 split in academia. A mainstream media outfit like The Telegraph is indistinguishable from one such as The Guardian.

There is no rightwing press.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it here. Either you control media, or they control media. There is no middle ground or free and fair exchange of views or of a battle of ideas on a level playing field.

They have 90% control, or more.

It is only changed by force.