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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
Aug 14

As my friend Stuart says: "You can elect a Communist Government in but you have to shoot your way out". Few journals in Britain now reflect true conservative opinions or values and those journalists who did are now silenced or ridiculed. The only true conservative publication in England is the quarterly 'The Salisbury Review' that publishes on a shoe-string. The once conservative weekly journal 'The Spectator', before it became an organ of lefty propaganda when Mathew D'Ancona became editor, featured articles by Peter Hitchens, Mark Steyn, Theodore Dalrymple, Ross Clark, Brendan O'Neill, Rod Liddle, Christopher Booker, and many more who are now 'unpersons'. As a life-member of the NRA, I used to get their excellent magazine 'America's 1st Freedom' and when Charlton Heston was the NRA President, he wrote wonderful articles in his 'From the President' column on all aspects of liberty under the law and the imperative to protect and maintain them. Again, when the woke globalists own all aspects of public and broadcasting life, you must use their underhanded and ruthless tactics to counter them. Using polite argument or expecting a level playing field on communists has all the impact of a gnat hitting a car's windshield at 100mph.

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Mitchell Rapoport's avatar
Mitchell Rapoport
Aug 14

Always right over the target. Have you considered paid speaking events in America for your readers? I suspect the turnout would be overwhelming.

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