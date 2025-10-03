Yesterday a “British man of Syrian descent” named Jihad al Shamie committed a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Greater Manchester. Three accomplices also present for the attack have been arrested but not named. It later emerged that ‘Jihad’ had been welcomed to the UK as a Syrian child refugee and later naturalised as a British citizen.

Britain welcomed him, sheltered him, and gave him asylum. He went through the British school system, and whatever meagre attempts to provide British values living in Britain now entails.

And he grew up to be a man who rams a car into a synagogue, carrying a knife, then kills two innocent Jewish victims (Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz), and, according to early reports, had a bomb vest that failed to detonate (that last has yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that witnesses were told “he has a bomb”by police).

Last month the remnants of ISIS issued another call for attacks on British Jews and other British citizens:

https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/isis-warning-britain-tell-followers-attack-palestine-gaza-israel

It’s not been stated yet whether the killer and his accomplices had ISIS contacts or training, but it’s irrefutably an Islamic terrorist attack coming just two weeks after ISIS issued instructions to target British Jews.

As it is irrefutably the case that Jihad al Shamie would not have been able to carry out this attack if he has not been welcomed into Britain as a child. He joins a growing list of child and adult refugees given asylum, who end up committing terrorist atrocities or serious crimes.

It is difficult to obtain exact figures for the number of terrorist offences and serious crimes committed by asylum seekers, refugees or immigrants. Freedom of Information requests in both 2023 and 2024 were rebuffed by the government and the Office of National Statistics ( “Unfortunately, we do not hold the specific data you require. Our publications and data concern crime as it is experienced by victims, or as it is recorded by the police. We do not generally produce statistics on offenders.”). At the same time, it’s an area of reporting that is curiously avoided by all mainstream media outlets.

I wonder why.

But in this case we have a very clear example-two innocent British Jews are dead because one Syrian Muslim was granted British protection and citizenship. In this instance, we can definitely say that Britain’s immigration policies and asylum provision contributed directly to innocent deaths in Britain, and was a precondition for the existence of an Islamic terror attack even more obviously and irrefutably linked to that attack than ISIS calls for terrorism against British Jews are.

It is an aspect of the case that mainstream media and the British government refuse to discuss. This despite the fact that 80% of all terrorism charges in the UK relate to international terrorism (ie ideologies and individuals that are imported into the UK before committing terrorist offences), that 94% of terrorism is committed by males, and that over 70% of illegal entrants to the UK are foreign born males from nations that themselves have serious crime issues and terrorism issues and ideologies.

Leading up to this particular attack, though, we haven’t just seen ISIS calling for terrorism against British Jews. We don’t really know, because it isn’t in the vast majority of cases monitored by the security services and it certainly isn’t publicly reported, what lessons are being imparted on how Jews should be treated in the mosques of Britain. Specific British mosques have had known terror links:

“Several British mosques have been investigated or linked to terrorism and extremist activities, with the most prominent being Finsbury Park Mosque in London. The mosque has been associated with numerous individuals involved in terrorist plots, including Abu Hamza al-Masri, who served as imam and was later extradited to the US, where he received a life sentence for terrorism charges. It has been linked to the 7 July 2005 London bombers, the “shoe bomber” Richard Reid, Zacarias Moussaoui, and others connected to al-Qaeda-inspired plots. In 2003, a major police raid was conducted on the mosque as part of the investigation into the Wood Green ricin plot. The mosque’s past role in facilitating extremist activities has led to its historical association with the term “Londonistan”.

Other mosques have also faced scrutiny. The Masjid-al-Tawhid in Leyton was investigated by the Charity Commission in 2012 over potential links to extremist groups, with allegations that radical clerics like Abu Qatada and Anwar al-Awlaki had preached there. The Ripple Road Mosque (also known as Essex Islamic Academy) was placed under interim management by the Charity Commission in 2018 after it was revealed that convicted terrorist Umar Haque taught children there without qualifications and showed them videos of beheadings. More recently, in 2023, the Charity Commission began assessing mosques hosting pro-Hamas sermons that included calls to “destroy” Israelis and “kill” Jewish people, with several such sermons reported from locations in Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, and west London. These developments highlight ongoing concerns about extremist influence within some UK mosques, though efforts are being made to address and mitigate these risks.”

So far as I know, none of the investigated mosques were ever closed, even after proven links with terrorism. Internet enquiry and AI responses do not provide the names of the Manchester mosques in which pro Hamas exhortations to kill Jews have been issued, at least not without longer enquiry.

The attack comes in the context of rising antisemitism. Mainstream media report the Prime Minister, the Manchester Labour leader Andy Burnham and even a few Muslim organisations condemning this specific attack. But none of these responses really want to look at where these attacks are coming from. They certainly don’t want to mention the refugee background of the killer, and they also seek, very obviously, to deflect attention away from his religion. This is another Islamic terrorist attack where it quickly becomes the case that more time is spent telling people it has nothing to do with Islam, then is spent looking at Islam as a cause, or looking at current British policies and attitudes as a cause.

Of course responsibility is always on a terrorist as an individual, but if all your terrorists are coming from one religion, if you know that there are Jew hating messages in mosques and on Hamas marches before British Jews are murdered, might it not be wise to be honest about that?

How can the Prime Minister or anyone else talk about this murderous attack while pretending that it was some kind of natural event lightning strike, a thing that would happen regardless, in their desperate attempts to avoid the conclusion that the killer was a Muslim fanatic motivated by religious instructions and Islamic terrorist instructions against Jews?

How can they pretend that it’s irrelevant that the killer was only in the country thanks to mass immigration and asylum being offered to refugees?

How they can talk about rising antisemitism, or address it, without being honest on where it comes from?

But of course they cannot be honest on these things. Because if they were, they would have to acknowledge their own complicity in these attacks and they would have to feel some degree of guilt for them too. After all, they support and have allowed open borders which make the UK more dangerous. And they have aligned with and supported Britain’s Islamic community to the point of working on Islamophobia laws which would render criticism of Islam’s terrorism more illegal than the kind of rhetoric and messaging that supports terrorism is.

Immediately after this latest Islamic terrorist attack, the British police and government allowed another pro Hamas March to go ahead in London. These marches spread the lie that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a lie also spread by mainstream British news sources such as the BBC. Are we supposed to believe that constantly telling people that Israel is evil and murdering Palestinian children for no reason, as mainstream media reportage and as government recognition of Palestine suggests just as much as radical leftists and Islamists do, plays no part in growing antisemitism and on attacks on British Jews?

The growing antisemitism comes from a climate of legitimised hate….of which recognising the ‘state’ of Palestine and allowing Hamas marches is a part.

How on Earth is allowing future killers into your nation, or allowing Jew hating messages, marches and pro terrorist positions within your nation, some of which you as authorities or as commentators actually seem to agree with, NOT part of the reason why the antisemitism exists?

The killer will have received instructions from ISIS to kill Jews, possibly in person, and certainly by general announcement. He may have received instructions from British mosques along the same lines, although we aren’t supposed to ask whether he did. But at least to the extent of an applied agreement with the worst slurs and slanders against the world’s only Jewish nation….he received some degree of tacit support in his extremist hatred of Jews from Brirish authorities and the mainstream British media.

What does it do to attitudes towards Jews in Britain when the BBC or ITV devotes a thirty minute segment to ‘these are the innocent Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression’? When those reports place blame for every civilian casualty on Israel instead of Hamas? When those reports share Palestinian Hamas propaganda as firm facts? What does it do to legitimise antisemitism when any Labour Party gathering see the raising of Palestinian flags, when Labour Party leaders repeat blood libels against Israel, and when the Labour government reward Palestinian terrorists with recognition and agreement?

Many people will sit through a BBC report on Gaza and end it by hating Israel, not knowing any other sources and not knowing how biased the reporting is. Or they will hear Labour politicians condemning Israel and expressing a sense that Palestinian terrorism is justified or understandable. But that doesn’t influence the rising antisemitism in the UK? Really?

The fact is that every pro Palestinian march the UK has allowed, has been an anti Jewish march. It’s been a movement based on excusing and ignoring Palestinian terrorism towards Israeli Jews. Every one of those the government and police have allowed, has increased antisemitism in the UK. And the same applies to the incredibly weak and complacently indulgent responses to direct calls to violence, terrorism and Jew hatred from leftist music bands like Kneecap and Bob Vylan. At the Glastonbury festival in June these performers openly supported terrorism (as they have on multiple other occasions). The BBC broadcast it. Bob Vylan called for terrorist murders of the IDF. More recently, in Amsterdam, the band led chants calling for death to “Zionists”, which has become a common extreme leftist and Muslim jihadist code for calling for death to Jews.

The BBC received no punishment for broadcasting support for terrorism in its Glastonbury coverage. The organisers of Glastonbury have received no punishment for allowing terrorist support and booking terrorist supporting acts. The bands have received no punishment for inciting violence and openly supporting terrorism. The government offered brief condemnation, and zero action. It’s been far more aggressive against Lucy Connolly than against these bands or pro Hamas marches. The British Establishment has made it clear that rhetorical criticism of migrants and asylum seekers is a crime, but open and serious calls for the murder of Jews (or white people for that matter) is not.

These are lessons that killers can listen to. This creates a social environment in which the understanding of the world held by the killer is supported by the authorities before an attack, even if they condemn it after an attack.

And even then, what condemnation comes always has to negotiate the central dishonesties of pretending that Islamic terror attacks have nothing to do with Islam, or that killers only in the country thanks to asylum say nothing relevant about the policy of asylum. Even then, we see the authorities and mainstream media very swiftly moving condemnation from the true sources of these attacks (which include themselves) onto the innocent, onto the very people who have been honest about these attacks.

That is what all the “those who sow division” and “we will not let them divide us” comments mean. It’s supposedly not Islamic fanaticism to blame for Islamic terrorism. It’s not allowing or legitimising Jew hatred that’s to blame for attacks on Jews….its those ‘Far Right’ divisive figures who keep peskily spotting where the terrorism and Jew hatred is coming from. They are the problem.

It’s a morally dead and disgusting deflection, just as complicit in these attacks as the constant excuses for Islam or the opening of our borders are. When a Syrian Muslim refugee kills British Jews we are supposed to blame….non Muslim Brits who object to terrorism. All while the mainstream says a lot of things similar to the things that the terrorists say.

This is of course madness. As well being an insult, despite the platitudes and false promises of protection, to British Jews. How can the people who allow and reward Jew hatred be the people who will now protect them? How are the people offended by the England flag and ready to arrest people for waving that, but not offended by broadcasts and bands supporting terrorism and not prepared to arrest people for that, going to protect innocent Jews or innocent Brits more generally?

They are too busy saying everything is transphobic or Islamophobic and blaming US for Islamic crimes. They are too busy protecting Islam to protect the people Muslim killers target. They have made honesty on these attacks illegal, but haven’t made encouraging these attacks illegal.