I have never been a free speech absolutist.

I do not think you can meaningfully believe in anything rightwing if you truly also support the idea that no words have consequences and no speech is ever wrong.

But I have been horrified by the tyranny of western nations silencing, censoring, and criminalising the views of millions of their citizens.

So how are these two positions compatible? Because I’d like to see certain speech prohibited and punished. But at the same time I have been disgusted by leftist cancel culture and by Globalist-Progressive government assaults on free speech.

Many would say this makes me a hypocrite. I want their speech limited, and I want mine protected. But I think it’s perfectly consistent to want both these things, because of the nature of the words and the nature of the speakers differing.

A patriot telling the truth is owed protection from his nation. A traitor telling lies, isn’t. I have no problem with asserting the fact that I should have more rights, so far as speech goes, than a jihadi or a Communist should possess. Because they are a threat to the innocent, and I am not. It’s no different to making the distinction between whether a sane man or a known lunatic is allowed to carry a gun, or between whether a citizen should be arbitrarily arrested for nothing, and whether an illegal alien can be arrested and deported.

Who it is done to, and why, matters as well as what is being done.