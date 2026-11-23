Above: A 1939 movie about a government agent finding romance while investigating a sweepstakes racket may be more realistic than a 2026 criminal conviction in a British court.

I want to make a very important point about two recent convictions in the UK and what they show about our justice system.

The cases in question are the Russell Brand verdict and the Tommy Robinson verdict.

I’m not intending to talk about whether these prosecutions were politically motivated (they were, but everyone sensible knows that and everyone who doesn’t factor it in never will). I’m not going to cover whether these men are guilty or innocent.

I’m more here to cover the fact that the justice system itself doesn’t care whether these men are actually guilty of a proven crime. And nor does anyone who supports these convictions, regardless of what side of politics they claim to be on.

My focus is not on proving these men innocent. In fact, it’s not even on these men. My focus is on what a justice system should be, what a legal system should be prosecuting, and what should be and used to be required for a successful conviction.

In both cases the bigger picture goes beyond the individual case: it is not whether Brand is a man who should be in prison, but what his imprisonment means for every other man. It is not whether Robinson should actually be in prison, but what his imprisonment means for every other citizen.

If you think Brand is a rapist, you have still been harmed by his imprisonment.

If you think Robinson is a thug, you have still been harmed by his imprisonment.

To understand how, you need to understand what court cases are for, and what underlying rules should apply to what they are doing.

Any political system will have a part of that system devoted to enforcing its laws and passing judgement on those who contravene its laws. These justice systems can be just or unjust. They can serve everyone, or they can serve vested interests. They can pass rulings that are consistent and fair, or rulings that are arbitrary and unfair. The justice system can be the strongest defence of individual rights, and the most efficient mechanism of tyranny and the removal of individual rights.

Whether it is just or unjust determines whether, in large part, society is just or unjust. It will either be the strongest shield we have, or the deadliest sword in the hands of our enemies. But if we are talking about a justice system that is at least trying to be just, there are three things that are absolute requirements:

The case being faced must pertain to something that actually occurred, an act with observable consequences. The act with observable consequences must already be defined as a criminal act in the statutes of the legal code. The commission of this criminal act by the defendant must be proven through evidence beyond reasonable doubt.

This is the traditional Western formulation that emerged over centuries of jurisprudence.

It’s obviously unjust to imprison somebody for something they didn’t do or something that never actually happened. It’s obviously necessary for the avoidance of arbitrary arrest and imprisonments which are unjust to require the prosecution to prove that a criminal offence occurred and the defendant did it. It’s rationally obvious that evidence is the means by which this proof is offered.

A case must have an evidential basis to prove it isn’t a fiction or an injustice.

But there is another importsnt thing here. The law works on precedent. Every case establishes a history of precedent and is used to guide and justify subsequent cases. Therefore every future defendant is affected by the precedent that earlier cases establish.

What does this mean?

It means that any other person can be convicted in future by the same legal realities established by these two cases. They have now set a legal precedent establishing how future cases of alleged sexual assault or how future cases of alleged harassment are to be dealt with, and more broadly a legal precedent regarding what evidential basis is sufficient for obtaining a conviction and imposing a prison sentence.

And here is the problem in both cases, because both of them suggest that an evidential basis for successful convictions is no longer required. Both of them establish the precedent that citizens may be imprisoned despite no real evidence existing.

More specifically, the precedent estsblished by the Brand case is that a man may be convicted and imprisoned for rape when there is no real evidence of rape.

And the precedent estsblished by the Robinson case is that a man may be convicted of harassment when there is no real evidence of harassment.

I understand that putting it like that is going to be controversial for those who believe that Brand is a rapist or for those who believe that Robinson is a thug. So let’s do what the juries, judges and the justice system failed to do and take into account the necessity of evidence and the quality of the evidence.

The Brand Case

Russell Brand was sentenced 10 and a half years in prison in November 2026 after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 1999 and 2009. During sentencing the judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, on 9th November 2026 said:

"I make clear that I disregard the allegations in the documentary and the allegations in the recent trial of which the jury were less than sure, and found you not guilty."

AI summarises the weak evidential basis of the claims that were accepted:

“This means the judge explicitly excluded some of the evidence and the acquittal on three of seven counts. The conviction rested on the remaining four counts, all based on complainant testimony 17–27 years old, with no contemporaneous DNA, CCTV, medical, police, or documentary evidence. The jury found him guilty on four counts and not guilty on three — meaning the evidence was not uniformly compelling, but the threshold of "sure" was met on the four that went against him. The precedent this sets is: a long custodial sentence (10 years 6 months) can be imposed on the basis of aged testimonial evidence alone….”

In the case of the rape conviction, there is no supporting evidence. The ‘evidence’ is all alleged victim claim, all many years later, all uncorroborated by any contemporary evidence of any kind (with one exception). There was no police investigation, no hospital reports, and no text messages from the time beyond a message to Brand from the victim (the sole exception) that she had been treated like an animal. That text was contradicted by another statement she made later that there was ‘nothing much in it’ and suggesting she didn’t have anything to tell.

By her own account the ‘victim’ consensually engaged in sex acts with Brand multiple times. She was 21, he was a decade older. She had a boyfriend, saw a Brand performance, then went backstage on his invitation and gave him (by her account) a blowjob. She also engaged in a threesome with him having sex with another girl in front of her. Brand’s account is that she put her tongue in his anus. So far as I can tell from summaries, nobody disputed this. She gave him her number, and then met him again at his home when he called her. They had consensual vaginal sex, and then her claim is that he moved to non consensual anal sex and refused to stop when she asked him to.

All of this is of course sordid and vulgar, really from both participants of the consensual aspects. The conviction rests on the belief in the victims testimony. It is the case that if what the victim alleges is true, is true, that is rape.

But the point is that only her testimony backs this claim. His testimony contradicts it. This is often the ‘he said, she said’ situation in rape, which is why convictions are generally low. But a contested recollection with no evidence 17 years later should not be sufficient grounds on which to convict. Choosing to convict on that is saying that evidence doesn’t matter, or that lack of evidence doesn’t matter. It’s a ‘believe all women’ verdict rather than a ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ verdict.

It is an emotive, sympathetic, identification verdict and not an objective, evidential, proven verdict. The judge and jury simply decided to believe her testimony rather than his, with nothing else supporting that. All agreed that the two had met for consensual sex, no evidence beyond her word 17 years later was supplied for that sex becoming non-consensual. And remember, this is in the context of other claims in the same case being dismissed as lacking evidence. Since this claim didn’t have contemporary supporting evidence either, one can only assume the differences comes in the degree of sympathy evoked in the jury and not the degree of evidence being supplied.

It’s natural and good to be sympathetic towards victims of rape or even towards people alleging they are such victims. It’s pretty disastrous to accept and convict on historic rape claims that can’t supply any evidence.

The big issue here is much bigger than an injustice done to the woman or the man. Not convicting him when he’s guilty would be a terrible injustice to her. Convicting him when he’s not guilty would be a terrible injustice to him. But either way it’s the general precedent of convicting on testimony alone delivered 17 years later that opens up the possibility of huge amounts of OTHER injustice.

Under this precedent, any man who has ever had consensual sex with a woman could be falsely convicted of sexual assault or rape.

Completely consensual sexual encounters do not proceed and have never proceeded with the man obtaining verbal and written consent for each stage and each act of the encounter. No man is saying ‘can I kiss you?’, followed by ‘can I touch your knee’ followed by ‘can I touch your breasts’ followed by ‘can I proceed further than this’? The woman does have an absolute right to stop the encounter at any time, and the man most definitely should respect that. But the man has implied consent to continue the encounter (without force) until dissent is signalled by posture, gesture, reaction or verbal refusal. It’s decent and normal to expect the man to read reactions and immediately back off if the woman is telling him (verbally or non verbally) to do so. It’s equally absurd though to expect him to acquire and retain the kind of textual proof of consent that would 17 years later protect him from a false claim.

Imagine a consensual sexual encounter under the threat of men being convicted years later with no contemporary evidence. Has anyone who has ever had consensual sex obtained proof they carry around with them years later that it was consensual? Because if you can be convicted with no contemporary evidence of the crime, you have to possess contemporary evidence of consent. And if any part of the encounter can be a sexual assault, you need that contemporary evidence of consent for each and every touch, move, and sexual progression of the encounter.

Which means that years later any person you have ever slept with or ever touched can suddenly say it was assault or rape, and you could go to prison.

People act as if this is an absurd fear. But false rape allegations happen. The rape claims against Justice Kavanaugh were politically directed, false claims. The E.Jean Carroll case against Trump was politically directed, funded by Democrat donor Reid Hoffman, supplied zero evidence beyond the word of a Democrat activist 30 years later, and was a false accusation. The 2014 Rolling Stone Virginia Campus Rape scandal was a gigantic hoax. The 2006 Duke University Lacrosse Team rape scandal was a hoax. The 2013 UC Santa Cruz rape claim was false. The 1991 Princeton rape claim was false. The David Sabatini/Kristen Knouse case only exposed in October this year showed a jealous, bitter former partner use false rape claims to destroy a man’s career and drive him to a suicide attempt. Only the emergence of her texts proving she was lying saved his reputation and ended his nightmare.

How many relationships end acrimoniously? How many former sexual partners develop a hatred for the person they once consensually slept with? How many ruthless political parties would deploy allegations they know to be false against an innocent political rival? How many women would be tempted by a payment offered by a political party or a TV company to make a false claim, especially if it’s against a public figure they already hate or a former sexual partner they already hate after a brief encounter they regret or a longer relationship that ended badly?

It’s all already happened and it’s all made much easier by no longer requiring ANY proof beyond the claim itself.

The point is not that Brand might fit any of these groups, it’s that ANY man might and DOES fit those innocent groups because Brand’s case provides the basis on which innocent men can be imprisoned without prosecutors needing substantial (or any) contemporary evidence of a crime having occurred.

The Robinson Case

In October, Tommy Robinson was found guilty of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence against Daily Mail journalists Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber. ⁠Robinson shared the home addresses of the journalists on social media having hired private investigators to locate them. He faces up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing scheduled for December 2026.

In Robinson’s case, the actions he took were a tit-for-tat case of doxxing. The journalists in question had published critical articles on Robinson that revealed the hotel at which he was staying in on a family holiday in Cyprus. The journalists included specific details on the hotel that would allow leftist or Muslim activists and extremists to target his family. They also included pictures of his wife and children. In retaliation, Robinson had the journalists photographed and rang one promising to make them famous the way they had made him famous.

Robinson’s legal defence team seems to have been quite incompetent. They used a natural justice argument that Robinson was only doing what the journalists had done to him. This argument is morally sound but legally weak. The British criminal code allows a self defence argument when physically assaulted (to some extent, not as much as it should) but it doesn’t allow retaliation actions that are considered criminal, and it DOES extend more free speech protections to mainstream journalists than to citizen journalists. Essentially, the law is unequal in this regard. Mainstream journalists can invoke a right to report and that their reporting is in the public interest in ways that a private citizen or citizen journalist cannot. This is of course unjust, and especially unjust when the journalists are vile scum who quite deliberately would like to facilitate attacks on figures like Robinson or his family.

The legal team should have known that the law is unequal and that saying ‘they did the same thing’ would, to the corrupt judicial system hearing the case, simply confirm that Robinson was guilty. Natural justice wasn’t going to fly. The journalists had written multiple articles doxxing Robinson and his family and this fits harassment as generally understood better than a single phone call or social media post from Robinson did. The evidence bar needed to prove harassment by an accredited professional journalist is very high, and doesn’t disprove a harassment case in retaliation. So there were stronger legal grounds to use than a natural justice argument.

Once again it comes down to the quality of the evidence.

I won’t go into this at excessive length. My friend Norman Fenton attended the court and wrote an excellent account of how ridiculous the evidence presented against Robinson was. First, the phone call where Robinson ‘threatened’ the journalists. For it to be harassment itself, or for it to encouragement to others to harm or threaten harm to the journalists, it should either offer harm, suggest harm, or say that harm will result. But this is what was actually said:

“I’ve already located every fucking one of you. ⁠ I’ve got pictures of everyone here that can go in my story. I’m not threatening you with violence or anything like that. What I’m promising you is I’ll make you famous and your families because that’s what you’ve done to me.”

This was in a voicemail message to Daily Mail editor Ted Verity.

In other words, the ‘harassing threat’ was not delivered to the people who were claiming in the court case to have been harassed. Robinson was convicted of harassing persons A and B, with harassment dependent on their discomfort, fear and the harm of being frightened (all asserted subjective feelings anyway) based on a phone call to person C (who did not present a claim of harassment). So apparently the call that didn’t scare Verity did scare people who didn’t receive the call. Even more ridiculously, the call specifically excluded the possibility of real harm with Robinson stating that this is not what he intended (“I’m not threatening you with violence…”). Ringing someone up to say you won’t hurt them should not be considered a threatening phone call, and certainly should not be considered threatening to someone else. Nor should ‘making you famous’ be considered the kind of threat that innocent grown men are severely distressed by.

Just how sensitive are tabloid journalists these days?

And that’s the strongest piece of evidence that was used in the case.

When we look at the other evidence, it gets to the level of a spoof on the contemporary British justice system and IT’S long harassment of Robinson by any means necessary.

For ‘fear of violence’ harassment the prosecution had to prove that multiple examples of contact frightened the journalists in question. Again, this is just an inherent minefield of absurdities because you are trying to ‘prove’ subjective feelings and responses rather than proving a physical act of crime. The case becomes a barometer of how easily scared people are, or how much they like or dislike different sides of the case, or whether you can get a man to sob convincingly in the courtroom or not.

You’re prosecuting based on how upset someone was or is alleged to have been.

The evidence used to give both the multiple examples needed and confirm that Robinson had supposedly initiated a chain of harassment aimed at the journalists by others was laughable.

It consisted of two parts: first, a recording by Young of a conversation with Robinson but in which only the parts with Young speaking were recorded. FirstFactCheck devastatingly summarised this as follows:

“The case of the prosecution rested on the sole testimony of the journalists themselves as to what Tommy said on phone calls to them; in fact the only actual objective evidence of these supposed threats was a recording of Young's side of the call, which sounded entirely innocuous and didn't support the prosecution's case at all."

In a piece of ‘evidence’ that enters the territory of a potential short story by Kafka, Young’s recording of himself was played in court to prove a ‘menacing’ phone call from Robinson in which everything Robinson said goes unheard and was then filled in by Young’s uncorroborated recollection of what Robinson had said.

Imagine having an argument with someone where they record only their side and then can make up whatever they like filling in the blanks of your responses in court and have that accepted by the judge and jury as evidence. It’s certainly a brilliantly original approach to what evidence is that could be used to speed future convictions and clear backlogs, but I have the feeling that if it was ever used before it must have been in a Soviet court rather than a British one.

But it actually got worse. AI and Norman Fenton take up and address the final absurdity:

“The prosecution did present trivial emoji content as part of the evidentiary chain. ⁠ Norman Fenton’s report states:

“There was no explanation of their evidentiary value. One cited response consisted of three hand-clapping emojis. Others included ‘Jacob is a fat scumbag,’ ‘Well done Tommy,’ and ‘These people hate you because you tell the truth.’ The lawyer also read replies that attacked Robinson and supported the journalists.” ⁠

These were anonymous replies to Robinson’s posts on X, not posts by Robinson himself. The prosecution presented them as part of the “chain of harassment” — the implication being that the replies showing hostility toward the journalists (or support for Robinson) were a consequence of Robinson’s posts and part of the overall pattern.”

So the terrifying campaign of harassment the journalists suffered, for which the British court system is preparing a potential 10 year prison sentence for Tommy Robinson, actuslly consisted of a phone call Robinson made to someone else, a social media post that repeated exactly what the journalists had done to him, and some people on anonymous X posts replying with handclapping emojis.

Oh and being called fat, once, again by someone who wasn’t Tommy Robinson.

Robinson’s defence failed to drill down on the absurdity here, and failed to question the means by which Robinson could really be held accountable for a few X posts from other people, how those posts could reasonably be considered terrifying, and how a one sided phone recording filled in by a journalist making the harassment claim and based solely on his word, establishes that Robinson directed or delivered harassment or that the journalist was genuinely frightened by any of it.

Again, this creates a terrifying precedent (far more genuinely terrifying than ‘Jacob is a fat scumbag’) of an astonishingly low evidential bar of criminality for cases involving persons or opinions the British authorities, mainstream media, or the court system itself don’t like.

The two cases together essentially establish that hearsay is sufficient for long prison sentences, that emotion matters more than evidence in sexual assault cases and that a man can be sent to prison based solely on a msinstream journalist claiming to have been frightened by things that weren’t frightening.

All with ‘did you actually prove it happened’ and ‘what is your proof, and is it convincing’ no longer being the questions asked of the evidence (or absence of evidence) in the case.