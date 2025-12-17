While the US administration continues to attempt to find a peace deal that will end the Russia-Ukraine War, the mood music from European leaders and the UK is very different. In western nations that have not experienced a real, deep and sustained conflict which affects everyone at home as well as soldiers abroad since the end of World War Two, there is a drum-beat (one might say dumb-beat) of commentary suggesting that full scale war with Russia is necessary, moral, and inevitable.

It’s an extraordinary situation when you look at it through any filter other than through the kind of hysterical and programmed hatred of Russia that western media, governments and politicians have tried to instil at least since Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine on the 24th February 2022.

After all, the nations now being most belligerent about the prospects of a full scale war with Russia are also the nations least prepared for such a situation should it arise. For 80 years Western Europe has relied on US defence budgets and US power, and to a much lesser extent on UK alliance and support as well. France and the UK are the only two European powers to have maintained any kind of serious defence spending, and the only two still ranked highly in terms of their capacity for action by military experts.