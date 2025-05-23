The attractive young couple above have just been murdered. Here is how an AI response describes the murder of these innocent young Jews:

“On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, a Jewish couple, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., after a man opened fire as they were leaving an event. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 30, was apprehended at the scene and reportedly shouted "Free Palestine" during his arrest. Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The victims, who were a soon-to-be-engaged couple working for the Israeli embassy, were targeted because of their association with the Israeli embassy and their Jewish identity.

The shooting occurred amid heightened tensions over Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip and escalating humanitarian concerns. Israeli officials have linked the attack to "toxic antisemitic incitement" since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that led to its military campaign in Gaza.“

A few things to note here about that AI response. The ‘suspect’ is not really a suspect, but a known killer-the attack was witnessed, he was arrested at the scene. There is also no need to add ‘reportedly’ about him shouting Free Palestine, all the evidence shows that he did so. Subsequent reporting has made his background and affiliations clear. He was a member of a radical leftist group, a Communist progressive, and he had donated 500$ to Biden’s campaign so can also be accurately considered a Democrat.

Note how the AI response adds that democrats have condemned the attack, and doesn’t mention anyone else condemning it. This is clearly reflective of AI programming or instruction that builds in a bias in support of leftwing groups-the killers affiliations aren’t mentioned, Republican or any other condemnations of the killing aren’t mentioned, but the groups and parties actually linked to the murderer and supported to the murderer are highlighted as being opposed to his actions.

Note too that “targeted because of their association with the Israeli embassy”. There is no evidence so far that the murderer knew the victims or knew that they worked for the Israeli embassy. As current knowledge stands they were NOT targeted as embassy staff, they were targeted as Jews. They were killed at a Jewish event and a Jewish museum. Of course killing them at the Israeli embassy or because you knew they worked there would be just as vile, but this AI framing is also, I believe, deliberate. It downplays the fact that they were murdered for being Jews, and implies the usual excusatory escape clause of ‘this isn’t about hating Jews, it’s about objecting to Israel’s actions’.

I suggest the killer could suppose that there was a good chance that a couple walking into our out of this event in this place were Jewish, and a lot lower chance of them being Israeli embassy staff.

Note as well how the AI report quickly focuses on shifting report on the murder to effectively blaming Israel for the murder with “The shooting occurred amid heightened tensions over Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip and escalating humanitarian concerns”.

That sentence foregrounds an allegation of Israeli wrongdoing as objective fact-it draws a clear link between the murder and the ‘actions of Israel’ (the exact same kind of link the killer would make) without making it clear that this link may be a false one. It may be false because it is only the opinion of killers, it may be false because Israel’s actions are justified and righteous, and it may be false because Israel does not bear the moral responsibility for a war it did not initiate.

None of that is made clear. The AI response effectively supports the terrorist murderers idea that there is some justification in the killing because of Israel’s actions in fighting Hamas. Only AFTER that implication, only after establishing that it is ‘fact’ that Israel is doing wrong, does the AI response mention October 7th.

Now there are many, many people who think the actions of Israel are wrong. By contrast, I think a nation is perfectly entitled, indeed morally obligated, to fight terrorism and respond strongly to a mass slaughter and barbaric orgy of genocidal violence against its citizens such as occurred on Oct 7th. If that response includes civilian casualties and involves bombing, so long as efforts are made to avoid or minimise civilian casualties, so long as civilians are not the primary target but there are terrorist and military targets being aimed at, then the response is just and the responsibility for ALL civilian casualties lies with the terrorists whose atrocity initiated the war.

Israel has rules of engagement. It honours ceasefires, and it did not initiate this current war. Nor, since its modern recreation in 1948, has it been the initiator of any round of war or any period of conflict. It has always been attacked first. It has clear military and terrorist targets. It is going after a terrorist infrastructure that uses civilians as a human shield, and it is in pursuit of the task of freeing innocent hostages abducted and tortured by terrorists. There could hardly be in the history of the world a more obviously just war, so far as the Israel side of it is concerned, than a war fought to return abducted civilians to their country, freedom and equally innocent families. Indeed, punishing and destroying a terrorist organisation responsible for an event like Oct 7th is also just and also, I would say, a moral duty.

So in multiple ways the entire narrative of Israeli ‘evil’ and Gazan ‘genocide’ is fundamentally based on moral inversion and outright lies. There is no genocide in Gaza. Not now, not in any previous conflict, not since the creation of Israel. Races and groups targeted for genocide do not increase in numbers in the countries supposedly targeting them. It’s a pretty obvious requirement of genocide being real for that group to massively decline in numbers, not massively increase in numbers. The Palestinian population is one of the fastest growing in the world.

But I’m not going to go over all the other reasons why Israel is justified. There are many others, but in a way defending Israel in these terms is doing what the AI response does, and accepting the premises of the enemy as the terms of the discussion.

Elias Rodriguez had probably heard defences of Israel before. It didn’t matter, and it didn’t change his mind. A mind poisoned with hatred does not listen to reason and rational explanation. And in a sense the ‘justification’ Rodriguez would give or that AI would give, the claim that these murders are about Gaza and Israel’s military response to Oct 7th, is also a lie. It’s a lie the killer himself might have believed, along with many others, but it is a lie.

It’s not about Israel. It’s not about Palestinians. It’s not about Gaza. All of these are merely excuses.

It’s about Jews, and about hating Jews.

It’s the same hate that existed before the modern recreation of Israel, the same hate that made Zionism necessary, the same hate that created the Holocaust, the same hate Jews have always endured and, thankfully overall, thus far survived.

‘From the River to the Sea’ has never just meant the destruction of Israel. It has always meant the genocide of Jews. No Intifada was ever just about fighting Israel. They have always been about exterminating Jews. Global Intifada means the global eradication of Jews. Anyone who pretends it simply means support for a Palestinian State is either a fool or an evil liar, or both.

Elias Rodriguez had no way of knowing he would kill two Israeli embassy staff members. He did know he would have a very good chance of killing two Jews.

Free Palestine is a slogan for people who like killing Jews. Who want to kill Jews, and who think that the Palestinian cause gives them an excuse to do so. This is true for the Palestinians themselves. When perhaps viable two State solutions have been proposed, they rejected them. When ceasefires existed, they broke them. When peace is possible, they end it. When Israelis withdraw entirely from areas like Gaza and let Palestinians rule them, they build terror tunnels, fire rockets, and use foreign aid to pay the families of suicide bombers and to build vast stockpiles of weapons intended for terrorist attacks.

And it is equally true of the Islamic-Progressive, the western university indoctrinated students who have taken their lessons, quite literally, from Qatari funded academics while Qatar was also funding and arming Hamas. The western student received similar lessons to the Palestinian children instructed in Hamas run madrasah’s. Perhaps without the paramilitary trappings or the lessons on cutting throats, but with the same attitude towards Jews. Not Israelis, not just Israelis, but all Jews. Their understanding of Gaza and of this conflict is saturated with the Jew hatred of the Koran. For people like Elias Rodriguez it is also saturated with Marxist lessons and the idea that an Israeli (or a Jew) is automatically part of a ‘capitalist oppressor’ group and a Palestinian or anyone murdering Jews is automatically part of a ‘resistance to oppression’ that excuses their own murderous acts.

The false context of such murders is the current Gazan situation, a situation entirely created by Palestinians. The true historical context of such murders is the ancient evil of Jew hatred, present in both the thinking of Marx and the teachings of Mohammed. People forget, too, that the Nazis were virulently anti-capitalist, and that Hitler’s first written condemnation of Jews talked about their ‘privilege’ and wealth. The most famous anti capitalist image in the history of propaganda is one that combines Marxism and Antisemitism (the one where Jewish stereotype bankers and plutocrats sit around a table stuffing themselves with luxuries while the table rests on the backs of oppressed non Jewish workers) and it was an image created by the Nazis (all further evidence that the idea the Nazis were rightwing is false, by the way. They were in many ways a rival offshoot of Communism).

So we should look at these murders in their proper context, and not play the sick game of partially justifying it by reference to Israel’s military response. Both victims were killed for being Jews, just as Israel is hated for being the only Jewish Nation. And what was hateful to Marx, Hitler and Mohammed about Jews is what is hateful to modern Jew haters about Israel. Not their actions, but their very existence. Not their crimes (almost always imaginary) but their success. Marx was a self hating Jew riddled with bitterness about his own failure, dependent on the financial support of Engels, raving against capitalism and inherited wealth and against Jews too, while only capable of existing from the largesse of others. Hitler learned his Jew hatred in Vienna, as an impoverished failure who slept in hostels and was rejected from the profession he wanted to pursue. Mohammed learned to hate Jews when they were one of the very first groups he tried to convert to his new faith, and they instead retained their own identity.

Failures, throughout history, are attracted to Jew hatred, because Jews, throughout history and as a general rule, have been creative, exceptional, and successful.

There are however two more contexts to discuss here, once we recognise these murders as Jew hatred and once we recognise that slogans like Free Palestine exist to justify and cloak Jew hatred behind a pretence of support for Palestinians and opposition to Israel.

The first contextual issue that needs addressing is the concept of stochastic terrorism, free speech, and the extent to which pro Palestinian rhetoric and false charges against Israel from respectable figures lead directly to such murders.

Total free speech would allow any criticism of Israel, even if that criticism influences people who then murder Jews. It would allow any accusation against Israel, no matter how false. So the entire Marxist garbage language baggage of colonial oppressor, settler, stealer of land, imperialist, and even the most emotive charges like Gazan genocide, would have to be allowed by a free speech absolutist.

Now if we actually believe the concept of stochastic terrorism that becomes a strange position, really. If we think that false ‘blood libels’ and extreme demonisation of a people, nation or group are an obvious or preliminary step before terrorism against that group or genocide towards them, it takes an awfully large commitment to free speech to say that people really do have the right to say anything.

It seems to me to be pretty evident through history, whether relatively recent history like Nazi or Soviet propaganda or whether older history like the Jew hatred running though the Koran, that textual hate does lead pretty directly to real murder. It is true that describing a group as innately evil, innately inferior, as sub human, as inherently vile, as rats, or cancers, or parasites, of applying what is today called dehumanising language, is a step towards genocide and mass murder, and just as much a step towards the kind of assassinations and political murders that we are beginning to witness more again today.

Being told that there was a Gazan genocide then might really be about Jew hatred and manifest in murdering Jews, but the language and claim is a conditioning part of the sickness of mind that allowed Elias to murder two complete strangers in a completely different country to the one he was supposedly angry about.

It seems to me to be an unavoidable and accurate conclusion that certain types of speech and text lead to murder and genocide. And therefore in order to minimise and prevent such murders then you have to legally tackle the hatred as it is expressed verbally and textually before it escalates to murder from that source, or from some other person influenced by that source.

But the trouble with policing language for these reasons, even if you have the noblest intent, is twofold. First, who do you empower and trust to make decisions on what is stochastic terrorism and what statements are dangerous, and second, where do you draw the line in making these decisions, what type of comments are the ones that actually do lead to murder and actually should be met with legal responses, if any language is?

Our current whole societal framework for these decisions is broken, because the decision making is controlled by partisan fanatics, themselves heavily indoctrinated and influenced by propaganda, who cannot objectively divorce their prejudices from their judgements.

This is why we currently allow extreme hatred of Jews, extreme demonisation of Jews, often cloaked as criticism of Israel. And it’s also why we similarly allow extreme hatred of white people and extreme demonisation of whites, often cloaked as ‘social justice’ and as consideration towards non whites. Current western society treats statements and ideas that WILL lead to murder as acceptable if they reference white people or nations or Jewish people and the only Jewish nation, and unacceptable and criminal if they reference anyone else. More than that, current prejudices from the authorities and the legal, judicial and policing establishment are SO heavily informed by prior indoctrination and propaganda that they will treat harmful statements from some groups as things that require protection, and harmless statements from other groups as things that require punishment.

This goes on so thoroughly and so pervasively that we end with a situation where there are unprecedented assaults on free speech and removal of basic rights in one direction, from the same authorities that allow others to encourage terrorism and hatred or themselves encourage terrorism and hatred. We have people with far more links to terrorism than any ordinary person, imprisoning ordinary people for politically incorrect speech.

In Britain for instance we have a Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who lectures us on what is and is not acceptable to say, or what does and does not reflect London’s alleged liberal values and benign culture. At the same time, he is a former defence lawyer who worked for terrorist clients. He makes statements that are hateful towards white people (as do many other Labour politicians including our current Foreign Minister David Lammy). He’s a member of a party that was led by Jeremy Corbyn who supported multiple terrorist groups and was friends with actual terrorists. That party had multiple Jew hating scandals, including its own Jewish MPs being harassed by party supporters. As Mayor, Sadiq Khan shares authority over the Metropolitan Police with the Home Secretary. He also decides on things like whether parades and marches are legal, again in concert with the police.

Collectively, our authorities have been absolutely fine with marches and parades that support Islamic terrorist groups, including waving ISIS flags as well as supporting Hamas. All Palestinian support is effectively support for Hamas, a point our authorities and those supporting terrorism all pretend is untrue. But if Hamas are waging a terrorist war and control the Palestinians, and you say the same things as Hamas in support of Palestinians…how are you not supporting the terrorism? Sadiq Khan allows support for multiple terrorist groups including Hamas, who have a founding charter which includes the genocide of Jews.

Even more loathsomely, our authorities decided that a group of pro Palestinian men, who drove through London areas with Jewish residents in a Convoy for Palestine after Oct 7th waving Palestinian flags while shouting “Fuck the Jews, Fuck their mothers, rape their daughters” in a literal instruction to rape people, face no charges for doing so.

In the same nation that sentences a mother for making a single ‘offensive’ frustration social media post, responding to Islamic terrorism, to three years in prison.

Clearly then, we do need some legal framework of response to commentary that can surely lead to murder or terrorism. But equally clearly we need that framed, legislated and enforced by people who aren’t themselves ideologically indoctrinated Jew haters and white haters. We must allow speech that is factually accurate, non literal, and not linked to terrorist groups. If we do enforce laws on speech, they must be ones that are applied by just and honest courts and policed by those who wish to protect Jews and whites, rather than by those who are actually on the side of Muslim terrorists or black supremacists.

A second contextual issue is this-the Jews that Elias Rodriguez murdered were Jews who cared about Palestinians. They were supporters of peace and were fund raising aid for Palestinians. Like the young women raped and murdered at the Nova festival, they were, it seems, idealists who dreamed of accord and understanding with the very people who slaughtered them. Perhaps the lesson there is that an enemy suffused with hatred of your race and identity is no more subject to persuasion through kindness than they are amenable to reasonable explanations of where guilt actually lies in an armed conflict.

For Britain and for all those western nations where our leaders have shown themselves highly accommodating towards narratives of hate against Israel, there can be few situations more obscene regarding the law and free speech than a situation in which people who have links with terrorism we don’t possess, are the authorities deciding on whether our speech is criminal. The Israelis have correctly spotted this:

The Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar correctly pointed out that the murder coincides with Britain, France, and a few other nations supporting false narratives of Gazan genocide (the narratives the killer cited).

So the situation for citizens in those nations, Jewish or otherwise, is that stochastic terrorists are their authorities…the people who decide what speech results in terrorism. Perhaps the only thing more obscene than that is murdering innocent Jews and thinking you are kind and good and on the side of justice while doing so.