Jupplandia

SD
3h

Well lets take a look at what is stated by the UK National Security Risk Assessment Ch4 'Terrorist attacks in venues and public spaces: marauding attacks'

'The reasonable worst-case scenarios for marauding terrorist attacks in

the assessment include the use of firearms or low-sophistication

methods, such as bladed weapons, with the incidents taking place in a

venue or public space. '

Oh my, the policeman did not get the briefing it seems. We all know however he is well aware of the UK threat assessment, that is a requirement of all serving UKPOL, they are briefed regularly on this.

Derek Sibthorpe
3h

It's obvious to me that, as the on-going mass-immigration from alien cultures into Britain passed a tipping point of 'no-return' some time ago, the globalist/Marxist 'multicultural revolution' imposed on the reluctant indigenous population must be protected at all costs with any dissent traduced by the government and crushed by lawfare. Islam represents a serious threat to Europe and Britain in three ways: population replacement 'we will out-breed you'. We will use your liberal protection laws to dominate you. Naked intimidation from violent threats. The Batley school teacher is still in hiding in fear of his life from Islamic threats that go unpunished whilst Lucy Connelly has a 32 month jail sentence for a tweet in bad taste and regretted and deleted four hours later. I watched my DVD film 'Argo' (based on a true event) a few nights ago which is terrifying in its portrayal of Islamic control and ferocious intimidation from Islamic authority.

A thought occurred to me; is there a culture of popular humour in Islamic society? They all seem to have a simmering hostility just under the surface and, coincidentally, humour has been outlawed in Britain.

