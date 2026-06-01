I’m an English nationalist. I love my country, and I hate what it has become precisely because I love what it was. People will tell you that a nationalist cannot love other nations and peoples, that the love of one place excludes decency or respect to anywhere else. All of the transnational institutions are built on an essentially Communist internationalism, and on a belief shaped by the Great Lie that nationalism always leads to Nazism which of course, as I’ve expressed before, Communist historians embedded in the standard understanding of World War II.

The idea though that nationalism excludes alliance, trade, respect, and decency is a patent absurdity, as is the idea that bureaucratic bodies opposed to the nation state must exist for peaceful interaction between nation states. More particularly, on an individual level, even the firmest nationalists can grow to love other countries, especially if they perceive shared values in them.

My love of England has not been diminished or replaced by my love of the USA, the decent USA of MAGA, Trumpism, and confident individualism. It flows from a recognition of my Englishness and of English ties with the US. In a tiny village where I used to live, deep in the Essex countryside, there is a Norman church that was once served by a cleric who was a direct ancestor of George Washington. Connections like these, as well as the friendships I’ve made with MAGA patriots, are means by which nationalism does the very opposite of what Communists claim about it.

It connects us, across oceans.

It is nationalism calling out to nationalism that lets an English patriot respect an American one, and vice versa. We both know it’s natural and decent to value your own land and people. And I have had a very similar experience with Zionism and with Israel. The more the media world and the globalist and progressive ideologies derived from internationalist Communism and from Cultural Marxism have told me to hate Israel, the more my love and respect for that country has increased, together with an increasing rediscovery of our shared Judeo-Christian heritage. My land, after all, has also been called ‘Jerusalem’.

But there is one growing respect for another place I’ve experienced where any pre-existing cultural and historical connections are far more slight. England was integral to the story of America. Judaism is integral to the story of Christianity. But I’ve also become a pretty sincere Japanophile. And the link there has been, on the surface at least, a lot more tenuous and a lot harder to explain via historic connections. Japan was of course an Axis power, and one just as capable of cruelty and savagery as Germany was. British POWs in the Far East suffered unimaginable cruelty at the hands of Japanese captors. One of my grandfathers fought in Burma, in the so-called Forgotten Army. A great uncle of mine, who was an incredible storyteller willing to embellish everything he said with elements of pure myth, also fought in the Far East.

Great Uncle Reg was a spectacular example of an English eccentric. He was a hoarder, and collected a vast array of junk. I didn’t see him often, but when I did I was always offered bizarre gifts. Reg had things piled up in his garage that would be there if an antique shop and a junkyard collided at speed. An old fashioned deep sea diving helmet. Piles of old newspapers. Boots that were thirty years or more out of fashion. One time I was, with complete solemnity, offered an artificial leg as a gift. Bemused, I politely declined. I must have been somewhere between 8 and 10 years old at the time. Reg was also the only older relative who ever actually told me World War II stories. My grandfather on my dad’s side who fought in Europe never spoke about it and died of cancer when I was very young. My mum’s dad never talked about the war, at least not with me. Reg was the only one who mentioned it.

And Reg told me he’d been crucified by the Japanese, a story which of course was a mythical invention. He pointed to two marks on his hands which he said were where the nails had been hammered in. He also told me of another time when he escaped from a beach pursued by Japanese soldiers, swam out over a mile to a British ship, only to see the ship blown up in front of him and have to swim back. Reg’s stories were very much larger than life, mixing in small parts that may have been true with large parts of pure fantasy.

None of this was fertile ground for developing a love of Japan.

In many ways, too, it’s hard to get a more alien culture, with a more indecipherable and intimidating language, a more unusual and divergent cuisine, and a more disconnected history than that of Japan when compared to England. And yet the parallels which exist despite this are startling when you discover them. Some are obvious. Both are island nations. Both have long and proud histories. Both were once known for excessive politeness, understatement and formality, a reputation we English once cherished and have largely lost.

There are even curious direct historic parallels, such as the Divine Wind that saved Japan from the Mongol invasion fleets of Kublai Khan in 1274 and 1281. The kamikaze pilots derived from this-the Imperial Japanese Navy named their suicide attack units Shinpū Tokubetsu Kōgekitai ("Divine Wind Special Attack Units") after these storms, intending the pilots to act as a "divine wind" that would sweep away Allied forces in the Pacific. That’s remarkably similar to the English experience with the storm that wrecked Philip II’s Spanish invasion fleet (the Invincible Armada) in 1588. In both cases a naval tradition, a large fishing tradition, and divine protection via storms play a part in the national story.

The Japanese samurai and the English knight are not so very different, just as Japanese formality and English privacy and reticence have similar features. What could not seem more different, on reflection shows a likeness.

Japanese exceptionalism though has taken a very different turn since WWII. And in some ways it’s a deeply ironic one. What first attracted me to Japan was exactly what the Left would condemn and change about it-it’s retained homogeneity. From the perspective of a western nationalist whose nation has been utterly ruined by mass immigration and now feels like conquered territory presided over by alien overlords, Japan’s stubborn insistence that Japan is the nation of the Japanese people is extremely attractive, a glimpse of what might have been in an England of similar resolve. Japan has retained its uniqueness, along with a meaningful connection to its ancestors and history. Where imperial expansion gave free reign to the worst that Japan was capable of, its transition to a certain inwardness in everything except trade and peaceful interaction has allowed the world to better comprehend the ancient positives of a unique culture that is still unique.

All of those positives are attractive to me. The quiet efficiency and competence of a nation that rebuilds after natural devastation in a matter of days. The cleanliness and lack of crime. The gentility and courtesy of the Japanese people, which goes beyond politeness and has none of the pearl clutching elements of modern Western manners in the educated class. I’ve become a sucker for every TV travel show featuring Japan, even while knowing that any such show presents a sanitised or cliched version of a place. Still, despite that, the Japanese seem incredibly decent to me, today, especially compared with the youth of my own nation or the hysteria, mania and inverted morals now dominant in western nations. The Japanese are polite but not submissive, orderly but not tyrannical, hyper-modern in some aspects, but deeply traditional in many others. Little markers of this exceptionalism abound in the most unlikely of circumstances. One that really astounds is the habit of Japanese football fans to tidy and clean a stadium they have attended. Such attention to good manners is simply inconceivable to what the graffiti ridden and often squalid West has become, although I strongly believe that the English of the 1940s or earlier would have recognised it (after all, the poorest working class people with the hardest lives used to scrub the pavement and step in front of their homes).

I’m not naive enough to suppose that the picture I have of Japan, garnered as it principally through the mediated reality of TV, is a complete one. I’ve never been there, and I’ve only ever personally known one Japanese person. An interest in anime and watching some Japanese TV is not familiarity, and knowing who Basho was and a small slice of Japanese history, poetry, and literature doesn’t really make up the gap either. Nevertheless one goes with what we do know, and from that, there is an enormous amount to admire in Japanese culture even if you are also conscious of some of the darker currents (which must exist for city underground/subway services to carry warnings about groping and for phenomenons like a subculture of complete withdrawal from life to exist too).

What is admirable seems definitely tied to two things: the Japanese retaining a connection to the best lessons of their past, and the horrific lesson of both what they did and what they suffered in World War II. Japan, after all, is distinguished as both aggressor and victim, being the only nation (thus far) to have suffered atomic bombing. I’m not really interested in any guilt tripping on this aimed at the US or the West, but I do think it’s significant and has to be acknowledged.

The question is how significant is it in the decency of the Japanese people today? I’d say it’s as intimately connected with modern Japanese positives as their history of politeness, decorum, self-restraint and social cohesion is. In one of those travel shows I mentioned, Great Railway Journeys in Japan, the former British politician Michael Portillo visited Hiroshima. A moving sequence has him meeting and talking with a woman who was an 8 year old when the bomb dropped. Earlier, he had also met a historian who preserved artefacts connected with the kamikaze pilots. Both meetings managed to be conducted without any woke western self hatred, but with a mutually respectful dignity.

The lesson we are increasingly told to take from the nuclear bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima is either a general one regarding the horror of war and the need for peace, or a Cultural Marxist or relativist one stating that these attacks were completely unjustified, excessive and morally despicable. The horror we should feel at atrocity is invoked, regardless of military and moral reality. And of course the stark truth of a nuclear bombing is a horrendous one.

But here is another truth. Those bombings turned the people responsible for the Rape of Nanking, the people who conducted experiments on the Chinese as horrific as Nazi experiments on Jews, and the people who were fanatically devoted to conquering and in the relatively modern world enslaving their neighbours, into the strongest supporters of peace, the least militaristic nation on Earth, and even more astonishingly a nation that seems to retain no sense of bitterness or hatred about what happened to them. In other words, Japan went from a pretty evil empire to a strong but peace loving ally, following the harshest western attacks ever conducted. Japan wasn’t just defeated. She was utterly defeated.

How much of modern Japanese decency is derived from the wonderful national characteristics of wisdom and restraint the militaristic era obscured, from the traditions of Shinto focus on Nature and harmony, from Buddhist calm, and from the measured, patient, timeless rhythm of Japanese pottery, calligraphy, poetry and art, and how much comes from the harshness of that other lesson, from the shock of those nuclear punishments?

The lesson for all of us then is not just that war is horrific and to be avoided, not just that innocents suffer in terrible ways from conflicts entered upon. It is also that if your enemy is more extreme than you, if your enemy has abandoned all limits, their defeat must be shockingly and profoundly total for their ideology to die, or to transform into something far better.

Japan provides multiple lessons. It tells us how much of ourselves can be saved and return in triumph if we insist on our uniqueness, honour our ancestors, and respect our past. It tells us that self-moderation is a virtue, but self-hatred is a vice. It tells us that there is nothing evil or wrong in preserving our identity, culture and ethnic cohesion, that this can be retained without entailing military expansion or hatred of others. It tells us that people who love their own lands can love others too, without supporting open borders or self-erasure. And it tells us that some enemies require a very harsh lesson and a total defeat before they can ever become friends or allies.