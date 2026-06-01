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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
2h

Hello Jupp. Ironic that you offered this analysis of Japan as I was speaking with my youngest son this morning about the banzai charges on Guadalcanal, when my Dad served, as well as on New Guinea and the Philippines. Logan asked me if my Dad hated the Japanese. And I said, "no, he never expressed that." He respected them as soldiers, even if he hated their excesses and felt that the A bomb was an absolute necessity. And right until he died, he never varied. expressing contempt for both the Japanese militarists and Nazis but admiration for the bravery and skill of their soldiers.

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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
1h

So by extension, Islamic Iran must be leveled?

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