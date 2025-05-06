When I was growing up, Australians had a certain macho reputation. Aussies were hard drinkers. Fosters TV ads assured me of that. Aussies were blunt and didn’t care about feelings. They were winners and loved to mock people they defeated. Even in the genteel sport of cricket, we were told and shown that there was nothing effete or snobbish or girly about Australians, mate. They played like they were fighting, and introduced the playground bully element of ‘sledging’ to a game once associated with gentlemanly decorum. Shane Warne was the nemesis of English cricket teams and Ashes contests, and he was as well as being a very talented player, a bit of a bastard with it.

Perhaps the strongest indicator of Australian self-image and self mythologising in my youth was the character of Crocodile Dundee played by the world’s most rugged ever stand up comic, Paul Hogan. The first Crocodile Dundee movie aired in 1986 and was a smash hit. It combined Aussie machismo with US action movie brashness to devastating effect. In the whole franchise Hogan faced off against exactly the same kind of opponents that a Sly Stallone or Arnie Schwarzenegger might have faced in the same period. Muggers, gang bangers, pimps, crooked politicians and South American drug lords and Cartel foot soldiers were grist to the 1980s action movie cinematic mill, and Hogan churned them up with the same efficiency as any US hero did. In fact, the Aussie delivered a sort of semi-ironic, playful topping of American brashness, best represented by the classic “that’s not a knife” scene. He went into the sleaziest dives in the most run down urban American cinema cliches of ‘Danger’ and he scared the scumbags to death while charming the hell out of minor crooks and US ladies alike. He bested US corporate ‘yuppies’ with a much more macho focus on their women then they possessed.

Australia via Hogan, and even the US backers and funders of the movie, were in an odd way telling America and the world that Australians were much tougher, much more masculine, and much more attractive to women than any city living Yank could be. Hogan beat the bad guys and won the gorgeous girl because that’s what Aussie manhood does. Aussies wrestle crocodiles and don’t take any crap from anyone. And Americans, Aussies and even the frequently bashed Poms all loved it, because it was done with Hogan’s charm and humour. But this was really how ‘being Australian’ was popularly presented to us:

And:

No messing around there, mate.

Of course this was fiction and we all knew it, but fictions matter too, and sometimes fictions shape or are shaped by reality, especially in politics. This was a character that expressed a very powerful Australian self image, just as songs about how special New York is or about wise cracking black heroes of the Eddie Murphy mould are giving us archetypes as well as individuals.

What we all knew is that Australians don’t care about safety, love danger, are tough and rugged, basically decent, sometimes cruel, hate dishonesty and weakness, respect strength and protective male qualities, and more then anything else don’t fall for bullshit.

Which I guess makes people, sometimes, especially susceptible to bullshit. If you think you are nationally immune to it, you might just be a sucker in waiting.

Which brings us to today.

Following the disaster for the Globalist cause of Trump’s re-election, two other major Anglophone nations have rescued the Globalist Project, or at least steadied the sinking ship, as both Canada and Australia have in quick succession delivered election victories that secure years more of Globalist madness for the citizens of those unhappy nations.

In Australia, Anthony Albanese has secured a second term as Prime Minister in a win for his Labor Party (Australians insist on the incorrect spelling). This bucks an Australian trend, as it represents the first time an incumbent Prime Minister has secured re-election in 20 years. In every other election since 2004, the incumbent has been removed by his own party or lost an election, and the party in power has become unpopular and lost seats too.

In this election, Albanese has got in again, and Labor have increased their standing with what looks like a landslide victory (counting is still going on but the result is confirmed). The main opposition leader, Peter Dutton, head of the Liberal Party, even suffered the humiliation of losing his own seat.

For reference, and while keeping in mind those images of Paul Hogan/Crocodile Dundee, here is the unusually successful reality of Australian polirical manhood, Albanese himself:

Or how about this?:

Are you excited yet ladies?

Albanese is, to be put it gently, not someone you would expect to see wrestling crocodiles. He is grey, bland, geeky, managerial, a bit goofy, a Beta Male bean counter, a sort of Australian Tim Walz. And not just appearance wise. It’s undoubtedly slightly unfair to ask that our politicians look like movie heroes.

But the fact remains there is a certain NPC look that is common to being weak and worthless politically as well as physically, to being the kind of guy who could never impose himself on anything except through politics and through applying the power of the State. Nobody makes a more ruthless political bully than an individually weak man compensating for his own inadequacy through the power of the State and paradoxically using totalitarian and authoritarian measures to enforce a sort of national weakness and self destruction on the rest of us.

Albanese is much more Harold Bishop than Crocodile Dundee, and that’s disastrous for anyone who wants a free Australia or a successful Australia. Harold Bishop, for those who don’t know, was a long lasting character in the Aussie soap Neighbours, noted for his piety and meekness.

The record of his first term confirms what I am saying here. Albanese has been a very standard Globalist leader. He is an authoritarian who believes in State control and doesn’t believe in individual liberty. Like many other Globalists, he is in favour of censorship and control of social media platforms, which also not coincidentally allows his government to silence and demonise all dissent and opposition and substitute State propaganda for news coverage.

Albanese introduced some of the strictest social media and censorship rules in the western world. Quango regulatory authorities (equivalent to the UK’s Ofcom but with even more unaccountable power) decide which companies are allowed to operate and what guidelines they must follow in the name of ‘combating extremism’. This has caused notable clashes with Elon Musk and supporters of free speech.

Albanese also has all the standard attitudes one expects of wokeness and of Globalist leaders. He’s a Net Zero fanatic always banging on about climate change and determined to cripple the Australian economy with the burdens of green taxation, unreliable energy sources, and ideological virtue signalling based on the bullshit notion that places like Australia are going to Save the Planet through energy inefficiency and high taxation.

He’s a big supporter of the white bashing, metropolitan woke set of values that delights in both mass immigration and submission to anyone and everyone who happens to not be white. This progressive view on history and race underpins both the servile and obsequious “gentle foreign policy” Albanese has adopted towards China and the guilt ridden efforts to enshrine special ststus and extra legal rights (above those of white Australians) for indigenous aborigines and their race grifting representative organisations.

There is remarkable similarity in these areas between the Australian and Canadian situations. In both cases we are talking about white majority former British colonies which have been disastrously led by progressive Globalist leaders who have opened the borders, pursued Green insanities, delivered stuttering or failing economies, been incredibly China friendly and allowed Chinese infiltration and control to a corrupt and terrifying degree thar imperils national security, and engaged in endless white guilt virtue signalling and self flagellation condemning the majority populace abd the entire history of the nation as built on white racism.

And in both cases, somehow, these really shitty Globalist parties have got back in. In Canada, they managed it by ditching the hated Trudeau and switching in Carney the Clown, who will do exactly the same stuff but harder and faster. In Australia they didn’t even have to make the switch of leader to sell the same shitty platform.

So how could they do that? How could the once So Macho Aussies fall for it?

Well, the truth is the warning signs were all there in the Aussie response to COVID. Australians loved being ruled hard during COVID. They were, as a whole, supportive of taking away their own basic civil rights, supportive of asinine and bullshit policies, and incredibly deferential to authority and status, to credentialism and government demands, while being subjected to totally unnecessary mandates, experiments, lockdowns and curfews. Even more than in Britain, Europe or US Blue States, the majority of Australian citizens were given a choice between freedom and alleged safety, and got angry and vicious towards Australians who preferred freedom. Aussie bluntness was not turned to free thinking, rebellion or even correct logical disagreement with insane policies, but towards hating and condemning Aussies who showed the Crocodile Dundee spirit of tough self reliance and innate self respect. Australia had the police and the military enforcing curfews and most Australians were firmly supportive of that.

In this election too Australians were given another choice between keeping their freedom and keeping “safe”, and they made the same choice they made during COVID. They fell for the imaginary threat, while ignoring the real one. They voted scared, and they voted Globalist, especially in the urban centres. Like a beaten and abused wife who is afraid to leave her abuser, Australians were worried about leaving the leaders they know. Albanese and the Labor government had the measure of the new Aussie psyche, and they know it’s a scared one. Their campaign was based on telling Australians it’s an uncertain world thanks to Trump, that times are very scary and that is the fault of white nationalism, and that only their Globalist masters know how to keep them safe.

And that’s what won. I’ll give up my pride, my nation, my rights, just please “keep me safe”.

The most macho nation in the western world has become the most effete. Crocodile Dundee has lost to Harold Bishop, and that rotund little pious, achingly polite and terminally insane national apologist will keep flaying the flesh of the average citizen to save the planet or signal atonement for the crimes of Whiteness. The roughest rides come from the softest hands, from weak men holding State weapons.

But there weren’t enough Dundees to see it.