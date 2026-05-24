Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
10h

The radical young of the 60s and 70s eventually matured (save for a few celebrity exceptions). Getting decent jobs, buying homes and having children were drivers of maturing.

No longer. Jobs of the career type are not available to most graduates, many of whom graduate to unemployment, home ownership is a distant dream (except for those lucky enough to benefit from wealthier parents) and the birthrate is in steep decline except for immgrants. Optimism about the future is missing.

Put another way, the outlook is grim.

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18 replies by Jupplandia and others
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
10h

The problem now is that so many older people are going along with it too, and our Institutions have been propagating such views.

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