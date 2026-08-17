Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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JMButler's avatar
JMButler
Aug 17

Excellent summary.

However, given the leftist nature of the ruling twitterati in all positions of note, it will be denied up hill and down dale as a true example of total bias against a 'maligned minority'.

You have only to witness how certain people have rushed to contribute to the Jason Arday funeral fund.

I would have thought that he had been paid sufficiently in the past for his family to afford his funeral, and rather than being a sign of respect it is yet again an indication of low expectations.

He was so oppressed and unable to manage that he can't even be left alone to pay for his own funeral.

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Aug 17

Yep. 100%

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