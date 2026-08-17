The following appeared on my Facebook newsfeed from a leftist site and is fairly typical of the responses we are seeing across media to the death of Jason Arday:

“Jason Arday, who made history as the University of Cambridge’s youngest-ever Black professor, was found dead on Friday, August 14 just over a week after resigning from his position amid plagiarism allegations. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a report of a 41-year-old man found unresponsive inside a property, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as unexpected but not currently suspicious, with an investigation ongoing.

Arday’s journey to academia was extraordinary. Born to Ghanaian parents in Clapham, South London, he is autistic, did not speak until age eleven, and did not learn to read and write until he was eighteen. He went on to earn a PhD, became one of Britain’s youngest professors, and in 2023 was appointed Professor of Sociology of Education at Cambridge.

His resignation came after weeks of intense media scrutiny questioning his academic record. In his resignation statement, Arday said the relentless accusations and public commentary had taken a profound toll on him and those he loved, and asked that his departure not be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives surrounding him.

His family described him as a “gentle man” who always wanted to see the best in everyone, saying they were in shock to have lost this father, partner, brother, uncle and son.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham called the death “a tragedy on so many levels,” urging against any rush to judgment while the investigation continues. London Mayor Sadiq Khan went further, saying Arday had faced “an unacceptable public hounding and campaign of abuse” and was “the victim of a pernicious public shaming.”

So here we have the standard responses:

Arday was a brilliant young scholar. Arday was unjustly persecuted because of his race, Arday was driven to suicide by the media. Arday faced a media hate campaign because he was black.

Of course none of these points are true. Most are exact inversions of the truth. Some are merely repeats of the most ludicrous fantasies and lies that Arday himself asserted (the did not speak until 11 and did not read and write till 18 stories are pure fictions).

Arday was not persecuted to death. He was championed to death.

What we are also seeing is that those who exposed Arday’s plagiarism and lies are being targeted. All those saying a media hate campaign killed Arday, are conducting a media hate campaign against the academic who exposed his dishonesty.

Thus we have this:

Stand Up To Rscism are very clear in their intentions.

They would like to drive Nathan Cofnas to suicide or to encourage someone to attack him. This is far more obviously the intent here than exposing Arday’s lies could ever have been legitimately described as racism.

It is however pretty remarkable to be simultaneously saying that criticism of an academic for lying and for plagiarism is vile and wicked because that criticism drove the liar to kill himself, while immediately then tarring and feathering another academic as a racist murderer because of that suicide.

As ever, these people do what they claim others have done.

The evidence that Jason Arday was a liar and a fantasist was objectively clear. It is now being denied, partly by an academic establishment that unjustly promoted him to fit their own racist DEI agendas and ideology.

The narrative that a racist media and a racist academic killed Arday deflects from the responsibility of his champions for his fragile mental state and his inability to deal with reality and truth.

But we should note what the whole story actually tells us. And step by step it is this.

Academia is virulently racist towards whites. White candidates are deliberately excluded in order to meet quotas of black candidates. Academia teaches entire disciples which are race based anti white hate theories, and these are embedded in every aspect of university life including research requirements for all disciplines. We are paying, through the State, for people like Arday to teach that white people are evil. Teaching that white people are evil is a lucrative industry. It earns you rapid promotion far beyond your abilities. It grants you TV appearances and fame. You will be celebrated and promoted. It has vast institutional support and is a standard academic career path. Objective standards of scholarship are long since destroyed. What matters is sharing the anti white hate theories and representing the new academic orthodoxy of extreme left wing politics. By doing this, your colleagues will ignore even glaringly obvious instances of you lying, cheating and presenting fake work or work that is not your own. Asking for basic standards of professionalism, integrity, ethics and scholarship from black or ethnic minority academia is treated as extremism and white supremacy. Delusional individuals who enter this system will be rewarded commensurate with the scale of their delusions. Being a lying fantasist is not a drawback in this system, but an advantage. The system wants more and more race based lies. That is what it is paying for. Anyone who objects to this is instantly classified as racist. Anyone who exposes this is instantly classified as racist. Anyone who recognises this is instantly classified as racist. If any of it gets exposed to the public, the system closes ranks and is prepared to add new lies to the existing ones. Things already proven (like Arday’s plagiarism) can still be denied. Those championed by this system actually have little agency in it. They are picked up and deployed as examples and attached to narratives of excellence and exceptional ability, but in reality don’t need to do anything except not be white. Even in taking their own lives they don’t have agency. The system will use the corpse just like it used the living person. The corpse spreads the message and narrative just as well as the living person does. A dead man is a more convenient proof of the victim narrative than a living one. The system therefore doesn’t care if delusional people it panders to die. In fact, such deaths are useful because they can be blamed on opponents of the system. The ineluctable logic of this is identical to the logic of Hamas regarding Palestinian deaths. Every exposure of the crimes of the system is treated as the exposure of the crime of questioning the system. Proving wrong doing from them is completely irrelevant to their discussion and understanding. It doesn’t impact in any way on what the conclusions will be. Useful deaths will be immediately deployed as propaganda tools. There will be near complete media and Establishment conformity every time on the topics of what has happened, who is on the wrong, and what the lessons are. The lesson will always be that our society needs more anti white racism. Media that contradict this will themselves be subject to intense attacks. The corruption of universities is such that we must contemplate an education system without them, looking for a new academic settlement that bypasses leftist control. Nothing has changed since George Floyd. The wrongdoer will die due to theit own choices and actions. That might seem like agency, but isn’t, since their choices are conditioned by the system as well. The wrong doers corpse becomes an exploitable symbol.

The extreme evil of this system is not just evident in the injustices done to white people. Yes, it is a race hate system and racist to whites who are both continually demonised and excluded from jobs.

But it is equally damaging to the groups it claims to champion. It distorts their thinking and locks them into political dependency on the parties of this system. It enacts the bigotry of low expectations and actually views the championed groups as incapable of independent and actual excellence. It doesn’t regard any of the people it elevates as individuals, merely as representatives of the group and tools of the ideology. What this means is that all of these people are actually useable and disposable-they become the commodities of the ideology.

And the ultimate expression of this is that they are more valuable dead than alive. They are a better propaganda resource once they are dead.

Jason Arday’s life was certainly materially enhanced by this system. He was given unjust access to opportunities, positions and status he had not earned.

But was his life actually improved by this?

No, because the whole thing was built on both ignoring his obvious mental health issues and exacerbating them. The extreme nature of some of his fantastical claims entered the territory of mental disturbance as much as it did the territory of charlatanism. And the system that promoted him didn’t care in the least what would happen if his fantasies ever met resistance from truth and reality. What he was given was a poisoned gift which is ultimately fatal to its receiver if the receiver ever encounters resistance to the lies they are living by.

He wasn’t equipped to deal with reality and truth in anything other than catastrophic ways.

In essence, what this system had worsened in his character and mind was similar to the street level culture impact of aggressive black entitlement on the life chances and mentality of Karmelo Anthony. The particular damage suffered differed by social class but not particularly by final effect. An ideology of black victimhood and forced equity told one man he could lie, cheat and invent absurdities and that this was an adult and respectable existence that would only ever result in rewards of status, employment and fame. And the same ideology of black victimhood and forced equity told a younger man that he was entitled to use extreme violence when challenged or questioned on his behaviour by someone white.

Both were incapable of meeting basic standards of professionalism, honesty, self restraint and proportionate, reasonable behaviour, because both had been told they didn’t need to meet these standards a thousand times before the devastating end of suicide or prison.

Were either of these men actually helped by the system suffused with progressive hypocrisies on race? Of course not. They were tools whose individual outcomes didn’t actually matter.

And they were more effective tools once dead or in prison, which are the most likely outcomes for black men acting as if the universe innately owes them something that they refuse to earn by honest means.

Their champions set them on the course of self destruction, inculcating their worst behaviours and instincts, with the same perversity we would witness if a mad scientist was given control of a baby and as a sick psychological experiment rewarded bad behaviour from the first day of its existence while punishing good behaviour just as assiduously.

There was a French Symbolist poet who in fact did just this with a dog, because it amused him to see the outcome. This is actually how the progrssive treats entire races that they claim to protect and help. Such help has been disastrous, really, for everyone who has received it, just as much as it has led to injustices and deaths in terms of the white victims of this poisonous creed. False victimhood narratives build systems that can’t see anyone as an individual, that turn blacks into tools and symbols regardless of the damage it does to them, and whites into pantomime villains and targets of abuse regardless of the damage it does to them. Those who could have been productive and innocent are turned criminal and monstrous, and those who are productive and innocent are denied positions and respect by innate characteristics they cannot alter.