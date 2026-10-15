Above: You can always tell what’s on the right side of sanity. Liars call it the wrong side of history.

Today’s article is going to mainly be in Rant Mode. Some find that enjoyable, and some prefer the objective tone articles.

I’m going to respond to the latest Zelensky Mind Offensive from a British perspective, but much of what I say applies equally to US patriots being told they must support Ukraine.

I’m not going to attempt to speak objectively here. I no longer have any objective feelings about Ukraine.

Whenever I see a Ukrainian flag in the UK it irritates and disgusts me. Not as much as a Palestinian flag does, but almost as much.

When I hear the unelected British Prime Minister telling us that his dwarfish coke sniffing Ukrainian counterpart won’t leave the UK empty handed, it infuriates and repulses me.

There are rational reasons for this emotional reaction, but I’ll start by admitting the emotion.

I fucking hate Ukraine. I fucking hate Zelensky, and I fucking hate every Western moron, crook and indoctrinated ludicrous buffoon telling me I should love and admire both Ukraine and its leader.

I don’t care if the Ukrainophile is Ukrainian, British, American, or European. I don’t care if they are a Tory or Labour representative, or if they are Republicans or Democrats.

When I am told by them that I should care about Ukraine, I hate them.

Why is this?

Before 2022 I had no strong feelings one way or the other about Ukraine. Today in 2026 (almost 2027), whenever I see Zelensky I want to vomit. My abiding feeling now with regard to all things Ukraine is anger.

The immediate, programmed, idiotically retarded explanation of this is that I am a ‘Russian bot’, a ‘Putin lover’, a ‘heartless fool’, or an ‘ignorant Far Right troll’.

The explanation of this which serves as sufficient for the Ukrainophile is that I have succumbed to Russian Propaganda.

Now there actually isn’t much in life or politics that comes along where I find myself heartily agreeing with either Vladimir Putin or George Galloway, but I have come to find that Putin is pretty accurate about Western Globalist leaders, and George Galloway is pretty accurate about the tiresome claim that anything and everything bad comes from Russia and that people who support Trump or vote for Brexit or, crime beyond all other crimes don’t give a shit about Ukraine, are controlled by the Russian Mind Masters.

Do Russians have bot farms spreading lies? Of course they do.

Nowhere near as many as the West or China directly control, but they all do it.

What’s beyond ridiculous at this stage, with our Mockingbird Media and our talking heads all saying the exact same lies on every fucking topic you can think of and our BBC doctoring footage to spread lies and the gigantic tsunami level tidal waves of psychological operation after psychological operation is the assumption that everyone who doesn’t like Zelensky, doesn’t care about Ukraine, and doesn’t support moving towards a war with Russia is ‘controlled by Russian bots’.

I have watched RT News about twice in my entire life. Maybe ten minutes of content. No clip or meme or comment I’ve liked or agreed with has ever in the last fifteen years been proven to have been created by Russians.

I was hating the EU before there was an internet or I’d ever gone online.

As far as Ukraine goes, I had very little interest, and I have neither particularly sought out nor been sought out by Russian influencers, agents and propagandists.

In fact there are some I agree with regarding Ukraine who, having also witnessed a little of their content on Israel, I think are rabid Jew hating morons.

What is consistent in my responses and attitudes in both cases is not that I am controlled by massive online based psychological influencing efforts, but that I tend to be good at recognising and resisting such efforts.

Never fell for Blair or Obama bullshit

Didn’t support the Iraq Wars or neocon wars or fall for the WMDs lie

Resisted pro EU lies and brainwashing attempts in 2016

Never fell for any wave of TDS

Never fell for the Climate Change Net Zero bullshit (especially 2019 onwards)

Never fell for the Hate Your Whiteness bullshit (especially the 2020 BLM peak)

Never fell for the COVID Cult bullshit (2020 onwards)

Never fell for Hate Jews bullshit (especially the post Oct 7th surge)

Never fell for the Ukraine bullshit (2022 onwards)

This is a good record. My only blemish is being foolish enough to think that Boris Johnson would deliver Brexit and rightwing governance and voting Conservative on that basis in 2019.

The reason I am good at this is that I have strong existing opinions and attitudes of my own that are there before the psychological operation or mass hysteria occurs, which can also be described as an existing hinterland of independent thought, critical faculties, knowledge, logic and ethics that aren’t dependent on media sources of any kind and aren’t tied to a party or institution or influencer to whom I defer all judgement.

These characteristics essentially describe being an adult, but are quite rare today.

One of the pernicious effects shared by the age of mass media with 24/7 news cycles and the age of State expansion welfarism is that in both cases what is created are millions of people who never acquire full adulthood, never possess their own moral and intellectual hinterland, and therefore can’t function very well in terms of resisting whatever the psychological operation of the day may be. Financial dependency creates moral dependency. Media dependency creates malleable NPC personality types. The only defence is having acquired a habit of independent thought before dependency and deferral of thought became commonplace.

One of the things the post Oct 7th Gazan Genocide psy-op told us is that even those capable of resisting one mass hysteria event deliberately created by media, are susceptible to the next one that comes along…..and sometimes more susceptible due to the mistaken belief that they are unusually resistant to manipulation.

You can’t claim an unusual degree of resistant sanity and unconquerable good sense until you have recognised more than one of these operations as bullshit.

The reason I have come to hate Ukraine is because I am counter-suggestible rather than suggestible, and the reason my resistance to this instruction (to love and care about Ukraine and to admire and respect Zelensky) isn’t mere reflex contrarianism is because it is built on a hinterland of pre-existing knowledge and ethics.

I didn’t know much about Ukraine. But I knew it has never been a traditional Western ally. I knew about the Crimean War. I knew that the Crimea had been a Russian naval base for centuries. I had heard of Rus and the role of Kiev in Russian history before Putin explained it to Tucker Carlson. I knew about the White Russian forces in Ukraine and that Crimea became the last hold out base for White Russian forces resisting the Soviets in the Russian Civil War. And I knew about the Holodomir and about the fact that Ukrainians had backed the Nazis in World War Two.

I’m not claiming that I’m a universal genius. I didn’t know any of these things deeply or in detail. But I had a basic level of pre existing knowledge of a country I had never been to because I like history and have read books that were never assigned to me to read on school or university courses. I guess not that many people in Britain or the US become interested in the Byzantines and read about the Theme of Cherson and the Empire of Trebizond. Or become interested in White Russians and read General Wrangel’s autobiography. None of this was done in detail. But I’d accidentally acquired through just a handful of books a broad view from sources that weren’t modern.

I couldn’t go on Mastermind with these as my topics and someone could ask me a question on it and stump me within minutes, but even this basic and random knowledge is better than nothing. Those bits of knowledge that nobody told you to chase down, that you just found for yourself and picked up out of interest, not deep study, not expertise, not political or with any intent? It turns out that all of those are pebbles and stones and pieces of hard solid substance. It turns out that they fit together, all unknowing, never consciously placed, but parts of the architecture of your mind, parts building a guarded gate, a solid wall, through which delusion finds it hard to enter.

The little things you bother to pick up along the way with nobody else controlling that….those are your hinterland, those are your wall, those are the countryside drystone walls fitted together without mortar, resting on each other, and acting as a barrier behind which the fields of your mind grow rich in crops of real thought.

Those are the things that let you set out on a rant and end with a pretty good metaphor.

I thank God for the fact that I was a geek as a child, and unpopular in my teens, and loved books and history from the age of 10 to the age of 30 (the love is still there, but the energy isn’t, and I read far less today than I used to).

The little walls of my mind let me keep the bullshit out, the little stones of prior knowledge accidentally acquired did their work.

Walls save us from all kinds of invasion.

I hate Ukraine for this reason: it is an invasion.

Every psy-op is an invasion of the mind, an insult to the sanctity of human choice, a battering against the walls of what we actually care about by our own choice.

Ukraine hasn’t been a plea or a persuasion.

Ukraine hasn’t been the cry for help of a total innocent.

And Ukraine hasn’t been a moral demand we would have answered for ourselves like the plea of a friend for assistance.

Ukraine has been a lie. Ukraine has been a demand. Ukraine has been a sordid thing of no relevance or reality to our lives except for the amount it does cost us and the amount it could cost us.

This is not innocent Jews slaughtered by Islamic barbarians who hate us too.

This is not a Poland with whom we have a treaty.

This is people who historically long ago were Russians, historically more recently were Communists, historically more recently than that were Nazis, and historically again were Communists before they ever existed as a sovereign nation with high levels of corruption and no ties of alliance or friendship with us.

Imagine some horrific scenario where Britain is invaded. Imagine a Britain in which armies of millions of foreign men come into our country and hundreds of thousands of our children are raped.

I know, it’s hard to imagine such a thing happening, isn’t it? Surely we would notice? Surely we would fight?

But imagine such an unlikely thing.

How many Ukrainians would give a shit, do you think?

How many would pay for our rescue, or rush to our rescue?

Imagine 2022 never happened. Imagine the Russians had not invaded Ukraine. Imagine Ukraine being asked to save us. To care more about us than themselves. To risk their sons for us. To die for us. To regard our borders as more sacred than their own.

Which Ukrainians would give a shit about us?

My morality is not programmable. You can’t bully me into caring about people who don’t care about me and mine. You can’t invent an ally where an ally doesn’t and has never existed and expect me to immediately believe this fucking imposition.

You can’t tell me who to love more than my own while my own are being betrayed and broken and destroyed and the very people telling me to Love Ukraine and Save Ukraine are the same people Hating Britain and Breaking Britain.

The wall of ideas and knowledge I had before you tried to make me Love Ukraine, won’t let that false idea into my heart. The mind is guarded, even while the border of my nation is not.

Especially while the border of my nation is not.

Every Save Ukraine is an insult to my intelligence, my knowledge, my independence of thought and my priorities, which are for the saving of my own country and people from those destroying it….who as much as you tell me otherwise, aren’t Russian.