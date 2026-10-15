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Patrick Clarke
Oct 15

Isn't it odd too that so many of those who care so much about where the border between Ukraine and Russia should be, despite usually being totally incapable of finding it on a map, don't give a toss about the UK's own borders being constantly violated and are also quite happy to follow orders at all times from Brussels and Davos?

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Sarah
Oct 15

Yes, the Ukraine conflict did start to look a bit suspicious to me, especially when 'The Left' changed the narrative. I never liked Zelensky either! I always thought that the Crimea belonged to Russia, so was surprised it had been given to Ukraine. I also remember Kievsn Rus from The Vikings.

I did agree with the removal of the murderous dictator, Saddam Hussain, but was suspicious of the reasons given.

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