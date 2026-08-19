Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
6d

Your explanation is great°

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1 reply by Jupplandia
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
6d

Yes, it's amazing that so many concentrate on The Nazi Party being Nationalist, but ignore the Socialist part.

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