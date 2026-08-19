James Lindsay is an interesting classical liberal case study. He gets some things admirably right, and other things absurdly wrong.

He tends to be correct on who we shouldn’t listen to and who is absurd. But quite often he reaches a correct conclusion on that via a detour through absurdities of his own.

He posted a typically confused explanation of nationalism. Here it is:

“I want to address a sneaky bit of confusion that has been introduced into the lexicon and discourse by the National Conservatism movement, namely on the definition of “nationalism.”

The best I can tell without doing any kind of deep dive into the issue is that this widespread confusion can largely be attributed to Yoram Hazony and his book The Virtue of Nationalism and his National Conservatism movement.

Hazony defines nationalism by mixing two ideas, one of which is actually nationalism. They are two ideas, though, not one.

His primary definition for nationalism is as a belief that nations should be able to exist, have defined borders, be sovereign, have some expectation or entitlement to international non-interference, and to conduct their business between nations through treaties, diplomacy, and so on, perhaps including war. He holds that this is right and virtuous in ways in his book, as the title indicates. The problem is that this is not nationalism.

The other definition of nationalism, which he also defends as virtuous (indeed, more), is that the nation itself is a principal and central political object that unites a people through common culture, common language (probably), common land (again, probably), common historicity, common tradition, common futurity, etc., and in particular common religion as a backbone (which multiplies assumptions). That is, nationalism holds that the nation, as some such, is regarded as the principal object of political loyalty and legitimacy. This is the actual definition of nationalism, and you can read his argument on its virtues for yourself; I’m not here to litigate that in this post.

The first thing refers to something well defined and well understood that is related to nations, but that thing is Westphalian sovereignty. That Hazony grounds the concept in a far older idea of national form (Israel) and uses that older concept as the bridge that blends the two definitions is not particularly relevant to the fact that “nationalism” does not mean believing in Westphalian sovereignty. It is something different, not a first or second component of a compound definition.

Hazony uses this conflation to good effect to introduce another serious confusion that has vexed his National Conservatism project ever since: actual nationalists. By combining the two concepts into one, he argues, for example, that what Hitler did in National Socialist Germany was not, in fact, nationalist at all (never mind Hitler using no word more often to describe himself) because Hitler’s project was fundamentally imperialist (did not respect Westphalian sovereignty). It unambiguously did, however, hold the nation as the principal object of political loyalty and legitimacy while also holding himself up as its symbolic embodiment and encoding it in racialist Volkisch definition.

I see this confusion a lot now in the post-liberal, national conservative, etc., and adjacent crowds. They have accepted that Westphalian sovereignty isn’t just a crucial component but the primary component of what defines nationalism, after which they make all kinds of mistakes and excuse and defend all kinds of errors. Just because the Hebrew Bible commands Israel to maintain something like Westphalian sovereignty as a national principle and because Hazony leverages this fact to confuse the definition of a clear word in order to engineer a movement does not mean that it’s actually correct, even though ancient Israel predates the Treaty of Westphal and the specific modern concept being invoked.

Thank you for your attention to this matter; I hope it clears up some serious confusion that’s floating around and commonplace out there!”

So, his comment is primarily taking issue with one scholar of nationalism, but also with nationalists more generally.

The trouble is that as a modern classical liberal Lindsay himself doesn’t really understand what nationalism is. He’s a recipient of 80 years (at least) of false information on what nationalism is.

Since I’ve just written a book on it and have been a nationalist all my life, I corrected him. The important point is not whether Hazony conflates two things or does so deliberately or accidentally. The important thing is that Lindsay is taking him to task when there’s not much sense that Lindsay knows what nationalism is.

This was my reply:

“Actually James, while I admire many parts of your thinking, you are the one who is hopelessly confused on what nationalism is. That isn’t entirely your fault because you seem primarily a classical liberal, and classical liberalism while it has many good features and is infinitely preferable to wokeness, Communism, Fascism, and any totalitarian mindset, is ALSO hopelessly confused on what nationalism is.

For a very long time, even before World War Two, scholarship on the topic has posited absurd things about what nationalism is. It has been suggested that nationalism is a modern invention, that only emerges thanks to various modern era developments (mass printing, or capitalism, or academics and intellectuals talking about nationalism from the 18th century on, as if a thing only becomes real when an intellectual writes about it).

All this is bullshit.

It is quite obviously bullshit because some nations are much older than this, and all the thoughts and feelings and concepts of nationalism are there in history, very obviously there in recorded history, much longer than any of these theories acknowledge.

It is simply absurd to suppose that nations called England, or France, were less real nations in the 14th century than they are in the 18th century.

It’s also unnecessary and absurd to pretend that nationalism requires a complex explanation. It doesn’t.

Now the other confused idea we have is that nationalism is a kind of extremism, that there is a moderate amount of love of country which is ok, and an extreme amount which is not ok. This places nationalism on a dark path between acceptable patriotism and things like Nazism.

But this is another lie. It was a lie very much presented by Marxist historians who wished to blame all of Nazism on nationalism, and thereby render the ‘socialist’ part of National Socialist invisible. Many people I think including yourself have noticed the pernicious effects of Marxist historians being treated as somehow neutral scholars simply applying a tool of enquiry.

In reality, nationalism and patriotism are not things which differ by degree. They are not ‘a nasty degree’ and ‘a safe degree’. They are aspects of the same simple thing-the love of nation. They differ by describing in the case of nationalism the concept and idea of loving your nation, and in the case of patriotism by describing the feeling this love engenders.

Nationalism is the idea that the nation matters a lot and that you should love your nation.

Patriotism is the name of the feeling you get when you live in accordance with this idea (it can also mean displaying this feeling).

Now the most difficult thing for many people to understand is that none of this requires hatred of others. It is a form of love. It requires you to care MORE about your fellow citizens, because they are part of your nation….but it doesn’t require you to hate anyone else unless they attack your nation.

If I love my wife, this doesn’t presuppose I hate other women. The same applies to the love of nation.

And if my primary motivation is, for example, hating Jews, I’m not a nationalist, because my love of my nation should matter much more to me than hating Jews does. With Hitler’s scorched Earth policy at the end of World War Two we saw that he wasn’t actually a German nationalist. Hating Jews (and the other hatreds he possessed) mattered more to him than German survival.

It’s not love to prefer your wife dead to having your wife leave you.

Once we think of both nationalism and patriotism as the natural love of your nation, we actually see that extreme hatred (or things like racism or xenophobia) are separate to nationalism. Really, they are on a separate scale that runs from oikophobia to xenophobia which is often mistaken for a thing directly controlled by nationalism, but isn’t the same at all.

It’s not just classical liberals or centrists who get this wrong. The Left and Right do as well, with even some of the best people on the Right (such as the late Roger Scruton) accepting that nationalism has a link with extremism which is not at all true.

In every case, those defined as ‘extremist nationalists’ are actually far more concerned with hating a particular target than they are with the prosperity, success, and even the independence of their nation. We can see this is true in the way that Sinn Fein, supposed Irish nationalists, were prepared to murder civilians out of hatred of Britain, but are absolutely fine with a globalist directed destruction of the identity and culture of Ireland. If they were actual nationalists first and foremost, they would of course oppose that too.”

The concepts given above are all explained in much more detail in my next book, which is currently with my publisher awaiting editing.

Let me know if my explanation seems better to you than Lindsay’s.