NOTE: A version of this article featured in The Conservative Woman online magazine. I recommend that excellent publication, which regularly features my work. I’m repeating it here for those who aren’t aware of TCW or don’t have access to it.

As with every instance of Islamic terrorism in a western nation, we all talk about it. The politicians and leaders around the world all talk about it. They all offer their ritual expressions of shock and horror. And of course the newspapers and media all talk about too, all doing the same thing. Platitudes are uttered, heads are bowed, and candles are lit.

And, of course, nothing changes.

Nothing changes in policy. Nothing changes in the solutions offered. And nothing changes in the rinse and repeat pattern of Islamic terrorism followed by brief platitudes followed by more Islamic terrorism.

15 innocent people are dead this time, including a little girl. People whose only crime was to go to the beach on the wrong day. People whose only crime was being Jewish. All murdered by a father and son team of Muslim terrorists.

In April 2024 the French think tank Fondapol released the most comprehensive analysis of global Islamic terrorism ever produced. That study discovered that between 1979 and April 2024, Islam was responsible for 66,872 terrorist attacks globally. These attacks have caused the deaths of at least 249,941 people. And the rate of these attacks has been rapidly increasingly. 84.4% of the attacks come from 2013 onwards.

By pure coincidence, of course, the same period which sees a massive increase of Islamic terrorism in western nations saw a massive increase in Muslim immigration from war torn nations like Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya, along with EU-applicant Turkey and various other Muslim nations. This wave of mass Islamic immigration was particularly significant thanks to asylum granted to refugees fleeing the series of wars commencing with the First Iraq War and continuing through both western led Arab Spring conflicts over the last 25 years. By another remarkable coincidence, the nations which have welcomed the most Islamic refugees (France, Germany, Sweden, the UK) have seen the most Islamic terror attacks, while the nations which closed their borders to such arrivals (Poland, Hungary, both defying EU orders) have avoided such attacks.

Recent crime analysis, let alone terrorist atrocities, show a very clear pattern too. The five nations from which the most criminal and dangerous immigrants come, the immigrants statistically most likely to engage in violent and sexual crimes, are all Muslim nations. US immigration have been the only western authorities to in any way acknowledge and act on these facts.

But of course it’s all a mystery regarding where these terrorist attacks come from, isn’t it? Whilst exclusively conducted by Muslims in the name of Islam, media scrupulously avoid the notion that recognition of this might be honest and rational and a requirement of dealing with it. Instead we get the endless repetition of the Bush era ‘Religion of Peace’ slogan, together with the tiresome notion that being honest is an irrational prejudice (accusations of ‘Islamophobia’). Babylon Bee gave a rather brilliant mocking response to that:

In the case of the Bondi Beach massacre the general extreme Islamic instruction to kill infidels is of course also united to the same kind of Koranic messages regarding what to do with Jews, and by Mohammed’s own personal example which is revered and referenced by jihadists worldwide. Anyone with even a passing familiarity with Islamic history knows that Mohammed himself ordered the beheading of Jewish captives. Jews, indeed, were the first group targeted by Mohammed’s followers in the Prophet’s own lifetime. Leftists and Islamic terrorist apologists in the West, always ready to cite the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza or previous Israeli-Palestinian conflict or western wars in the Middle East, are curiously silent on the fact that every copy of the Koran in the world contains instructions to kill or enslave Jews written long before modern Israel existed and long before the Iraq Wars too.

All these are background points that none of the mainstream politicians would dare to discuss. And they have only ever been discussed in mainstream media via gaslighting efforts by which Muslims or their defenders are invited to claim that Jew hating and Christian hating instructions (often directly cited by jihadists) are ‘misinterpreted’ or not ‘real Islam’ (rather like modern Communists who breezily dismiss the murderous record of their ideology too).

Following the Bondi Beach massacre, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a typical globalist and liberal leftist who favours mass immigration and avoids discussing its negative consequences, paid a brief and perfunctory visit to ‘pay his respects’ in the wake of the terrorist murders of innocent Australians. Notably, the Australian Prime Minister did not publicly meet with grieving vigil holders or with family members affected by the attack who had lost loved ones. By contrast, his right wing opponent Pauline Hanson did so, in a meeting reported by Rebel News and the Jewish Australian journalist Avi Yemini:

https://www.rebelnews.com/pauline_hanson_receives_emotional_reception_at_bondi_memorial

(Highlight link and click follow).

Elsewhere, globalist western leaders who have invited huge numbers of Muslim immigrants into the West delivered the usual and expected condolences, including those who have long engaged, themselves, in viciously antisemetic commentary and tropes regarding Israel and its actions. The current Irish President Catharine Connolly for example said this about the Bondi Massacre:

“I wish to offer my deepest sympathy to the Jewish community everywhere at this time, mindful of the beginning of this Hanukkah period.”

But she herself has a long history of antisemetic comments. In 2021 she accused Israel of pursuing “Jewish supremacy”, and has referred to Israel as “a terrorist State” and “an apartheid State”. Like many other leftists and globalists, she sees the Israeli response to Hamas terrorism as a “genocide”. Similarly Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin said this about the Bondi beach attack:

“This latest evil act in Sydney is a further manifestation of the murderous hate spawned by antisemitism.”

In 2024 though Martin accused Israel of “the horrific slaughter” of civilians and pressed for a change of the international law definition of genocide so that his feeling that what Israel was doing (“it’s definitely genocidal”) became the new standard on what constitutes genocide.

Former Irish cabinet minister Alan Shatter was scathing in his response to the words of condolence coming from an Irish administration that is itself steeped in antisemetic rhetoric. Shatter accurately replied:

“As a former Justice & Defence minister I want to be absolutely clear,” he said. “Like the Australian government, the Irish government’s unbalanced toxic rhetoric and conduct relating to Israel/Gaza has contributed to escalating antisemitism in Ireland. Both the Taoiseach and Tanaiste are directly complicit.

“Toxic debates in our parliament, protests on our streets, the conduct of political parties, trade unions, university boards, the IPSC (Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign) have normalised antisemitic rhetoric and antisemitism. Irish sport is increasingly contaminated and Jewish children feel intimidated in our schools. Unprecedented security is required at the location of Irish Jewish institutions.

“Recently the Taoiseach criticised what he depicted as a ‘perception of antisemitism in Ireland’. But in doing so, Mr Shatter claimed, he “chose to ignore the antisemitism in which the campaign is firmly rooted” and also validated RTE’s withdrawal from Eurovision in protest at Israel’s inclusion.

He added that the Irish programme for government adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism in January but “nothing has been done to implement it”.

Calls to “globalise the intifada” and have been “normalised” on Irish streets, he said, but the Bondi Beach massacre “is what that looks like” in practise.”

(From News Letter, Philip Bradfield, 14th December 2025).

The Irish case provides perhaps the most glaring example on offer of the fundamental disconnect between the platitudes offered in response to terrorism that targets Jews and the policies and rhetoric employed by the same people when discussing Israel. But let’s be clear on this in the same way that Alan Shatter is clear on it and Michael Martin, Catherine Connolly, the average western leftist or the kind of governments they vote for are not:

You cannot run around falsely accusing Israel of genocide, and constantly and obsessively describing the world’s only Jewish nation as genocidal and brutal maniacs subject to standards of warfare in response to terrorism you don’t apply to anyone else, without building the exact same narratives about Jews that jihadists believe in, that Nazis believed in, and that are contained in the minds and actions of Islamic terrorists.

You cannot spend months or years saying the same things as the jihadists say to justify their murders of Jewish civilians, and then pretend to be shocked, outraged and on the side of decency when Jews are murdered on Bondi beach or anywhere else in the western world.

Western leaders have in reality condoned Islamic terrorism, every time they condemned Israel’s response to that terrorism. When France, Britain and a few other western nations decided to recognise Palestine, they rewarded Hamas terrorism, and the move was welcomed and praised by the Hamas leadership.

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/hamas-praises-albanese-s-courage-claims-credit-for-palestinian-recognition-20250812-p5mmgg.html

(Again, highlight and click follow the link).

The platitudes of these leaders, shocking enough when one considers that they and their political forebears welcomed Islamic terrorism into the West through open borders and mass migration, must be particularly sickening to Israeli or other Jews who have also had to listen to constant blood libels from the same mainstream political figures.

And contrast that with how these people respond to Islamic terrorism. What are the honest words you will never hear in those fake condolences and those carefully limited expressions of ‘shock’ and ‘horror’ (shock which, after 66,872 Islamic terrorist attacks seems a little forgetful…the rest of us have seen these events before and can predict where they are coming from)are these:

I blame Islam.

That’s the truth that must be avoided at all costs. That’s why these Muslim atrocities are never described AS Muslim atrocities. That’s why we are told these attacks ‘won’t divide us’ or that we are ‘united against hate’. We get all that vague, platitudinous, saccharine bullshit precisely because the people sharing it are themselves recklessly antisemetic in their attitudes to Israel and themselves cravenly submissive in their attitudes to Islam. We get the candle waving and the pious waffle because the policies won’t change and who is guilty can’t be acknowledged.

In the case of the Bondi massacre, what’s emerging is a tale of police incompetence and ineffectuality. An Australian police force that was very good at enforcing COVID tyranny on the average citizen proved very slow and poor at responding to Islamic terrorism from Muslim gunmen. There are reports both of a 40-45 minute delay in response, and that police actually mistakenly fired at a civilian who was helping to tackle the terrorists. One survivor of the beach attack has even condemned officers as cowards who hid while the attack was ongoing.

https://dailycaller.com/2025/12/17/bondi-beach-survivor-says-cops-prevented-her-from-fighting-back-against-terrorists/

(Hold and click).

That seems like it demands an inquiry.

But what also emerged is once again the same old failed narratives from politicians who in multiple ways bear some guilt for the existence of these attacks, and certainly for the frequency of them in the West. The media have of course displayed the same dishonesties and evasions, and now concentrate exclusively on the fact that two civilians who intervened to save lives are from non traditional, non white, backgrounds. Of course any such individual deserves praise, and those who did so have undoubtedly earned their citizenship if it already exists, and even if it doesn’t. But the unusual confluence of the fact that the murder spree of two Muslims also saw the bravery and heroism of two men of non European descent should not be allowed to cynically and grotesquely matter more than the innocent dead matter.

There are another 15 innocents dead and again Muslim gunmen are the cause of that.

The lesson the Establishment media and politicians will try to tell us is that, somehow, Middle Eastern immigrants are needed to tackle Middle Eastern killers, an absurd formulation which immediately switches the attention from the horror of murdered Jews to the praise of an asylum seeker. This, too, will be a media driven defection from the fact that with different policies and a better discernment before they arrive between good and bad immigrants none of these atrocities could exist.

Because the truth is that none of the Jews of Sydney have been committing atrocities. They have been building decent, honest and contributing lives for generations. They have been praying, not killing. They have been working, not plotting murder. They have built families, not murdered them. A personal online friend of mine is a Jewish Australian very familiar with Bondi beach and the surrounding area. An area she loves has been drenched in the blood of her people. For what? For more candles and deflections? Do we just rake the sand over, move the bodies aside, and do it all again and again and again, with the same antisemitism falling from the same lips, the same invite to Islamic terrorism in every immigration policy, and the same refusal to face what religion the murderers belong to or what nations they come from?

Do we go back to more virulent lies about Israel, more absurd excuses for Islam and for Palestine, and more meaningless condolences from the architects of destruction and the parties and leaders who have helped make our nations so much less safe than they used to be…..

Or will we finally start to be honest, after getting the same bloody message and the same useless responses 68, 872 times or more?

In other words is there ever going to be a line in the sand where dishonest platitudes on this terrorism are no longer accepted, or just more blood on more beaches?

Personally, I find it sickening not just when yet another Muslim murders people, but when those who facilitated these deaths via mass immigration then exploit the moment to praise and defend Islam in the immediate aftermath.