Yesterday I watched the BBC reporting on the final few days of the 2024 US election. Watching the BBC is not something I do regularly. In fact I go out of my way to avoid it. I’ve not tuned into any mainstream media channel since 2016, when the full depth of their dishonesty, corruption and malice was revealed. The mainstream media coverage of Brexit and Trump in 2016 was enough to tell me all I needed to know about the nature of their reporting, and subsequent examples (MSM on the 2020 US election and MSM on COVID) confirmed what I already knew.

It’s no revelation to my readers to say that mainstream media has gone far beyond mere bias and is one of the most active and determined partisans of a techno-feudal tyranny that utterly destroys any notion of democracy, classical liberalism or the freedom and independence of the press. The mainstream media are the agents of unjust power, and the cheerleaders of authoritarianism, censorship and the routine politicized inversion of reality.

The fact is that nobody calls for censorship as enthusiastically as the mainstream media do, nobody lies as vigorously and enthusiastically as the mainstream media does, and nobody else has been quite so integral to the ability of malicious agents in every other public and private sphere (in government, in Big Business, in transnational bodies and in every public institution imaginable) to both do despicable things and to get away with it.

So today I only ever see what they are saying in clips provided by others or when I am in someone else’s house and they have the ‘news’ on.

I don’t invite lying psychopaths into my own home.

With these points made, it did not surprise in the least that the BBC round-up of the US election was an exercise in dishonesty and partisan distortion. And I don’t intend simply to reprise our legitimate (but ultimately fruitless unless they lead to action) complaints about the Pravda style Soviet activism that passes for mainstream journalism.

Nobody should be surprised by now that every mainstream media organisation, directed by the five or six companies who control them (and who are in turn controlled by BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard-a group Vivek Ramaswamy accurately describes as “the most powerful cartel in human history”) are incapable of meeting any old standards of journalistic integrity, objective reporting and ethical self-restraint. Nobody should be surprised when everything they say is designed to stop Donald Trump and support Kamala Harris.

Our task now is not to state their bias. Our task is to recognize what the particular tone of their bias means for what happens next.

If you are in a fight the first thing you need to do is recognize your enemy. If you consider them a friend or an ally when they hate you, you will be ambushed very easily. So we have to be honest about what the media are.

They are paid psychopathic liars who are happy to destroy the entire world you live in for profit, self-advancement, destructive pleasure and ideological affirmation of their own delusional take on the world.

But then you have to do something a bit more than that. Pointing out their evil is a necessary first stage, but a static trap if that is all you are prepared to do.

Once you have done that, you need to start reading their lies for the next move, just like a poker player looking for give-away tells in an opponent’s body language or a boxer looking for the shift of a foot, the twitch of a shoulder or the look in an eye that tell them a micro-second early where the next punch is heading.

So of course the BBC and the rest of the mainstream media are all in for Kamala as the chosen Globalist candidate to complete the transformation of the USA into a permanent techno-feudal tyranny where all elections are entirely illusory. Just as they were all in for Joe Biden and the theft of the 2020 election by electoral fraud.

Now let’s read the pattern a little bit more.

We are getting a few clear messages in the mainstream media, and they are these:

Kamala is wonderful. This one is fairly obvious, and so obviously false that even MSM struggle to put it across with a straight face. But in general they are still presenting her in a soft-focus glow as the living embodiment of hope, change and promise. They struggle with this because it requires such an enormous departure from reality, but they are encouraged by the Democrat voter base and the European middle-class consensus that this sort of crap must be true. Nevertheless, this kind of positive cheerleading distortion is so glaringly at odds with actual talent, achievement and record that the mandated Joy is brief and synthetic. Even many Democrats, despite that solid core fanaticism, are over this kind of manipulation. Trump is awful. Again, just the negative counterpart of the first message, and standard demonizing indoctrination. This has been running for 8 years and is an innately tired message. Even the fanatics can’t be energized by it unless it continually pushes further, like addicts who have grown partially insensitive to the source of their addiction. It’s not just madness and malice behind the ratcheting up of Trump is Hitler rhetoric, and its not just pure cynicism either-its the ineluctable logic of addiction. Feed them this poison and they require ever stronger hits to re-experience the initial rush. This is a significant psychological driver of the TDS phenomenon, and it only increases the more the gap grows between reality and this beloved hit of straight to the vein hatred. It’s a chemical rush, and it requires greater and greater hits just to stay in the same place AND more hits every time a bump in the road objective but unpleasant fact (like Trump’s continued survival or like the break away of ex-addicts to the Trump camp) gives them the panicked sense that their world is falling apart and their markers of power and privilege might be under serious assault. They self-medicate the challenges of reality with an increased dose of hate. This is a very close race, too close to call. Here we get the first new message, the first of those that are indicators of more future developments. Telling people this is very close is a way of prepping them for another steal. They know from 2020 (and from years of prior cheating before that) that some people refuse to see cheating as a factor if the end result is ‘close’. Elizabeth Nickson and others have done excellent work analyzing why so many results are on an apparent knife edge and how that is both obtained by fraud and helps to disguise fraud. Seemingly knife edge results come when there is a large real vote in one direction (the wrong direction), and the other direction has to calculate that, adjust for it (hence delays in counting) and give themselves just enough fake votes to take that ‘knife edge contest’ into the victory column. It’s so close we can’t call it messaging then rarely reflects a genuine 50-50 split in the electorate. There is no reason for that messaging when fraud is active except to explain an unlikely corrupt victory that goes against all anecdotal and circumstantial evidence and experience. Repeatedly telling people its really close prepares them for the evaporation of that big lead (or red wave) they felt was coming, but in this case the feeling is undoubtedly a more accurate representation of reality (built on knowing how thousands of other people are actually responding to candidates) than the reporting. Of course you can have naturally close results that aren’t engineered by fraud, but so long as you have Dominion machines, mail in ballots and endemic corruption without consequence and punishment, fraud WILL be shifting the vote by 10 or 20% (easily) in every election-meaning every time that big losses for the side in control of the corruption become narrow victories. In 2020 people saw a big Trump lead evaporate overnight, following voting suspensions and delays (necessary to do the physical work of overcoming the actual result with lots of fake ballots). But even there, talk of this 50-50 split in the country had prepared everyone, psychologically, to think that a late surge pipped at the post result makes sense. The things that worked against the Democrats in 2016 and 2020 have only got more obvious after their stolen term of office, where the economy has objectively got worse under their direction, where foreign policy failures like Afghanistan have been humiliating and disastrous, where inflation has made food prices soar and Net Zero posturing has made energy and fuel prices soar, and where both incompetence and malice have been expressed by the installed puppet leaders in ever more glaring ways. Even corruption has become more obvious with repeated massive spending packages, Biden family behavior getting out despite mainstream media gatekeeping, and even judicial corruption now playing a regular part through lawfare cases. Of course there are fanatics who will deny all these objective and real negatives, but if they really were a majority the Democrats would not have needed to remove Biden at all. So the reality is that these factors have increased Trump’s vote from 2020 to 2024. A party with this Democrat record cannot get elected in an honest vote. Which means that you definitely have to cheat to win, and you also have to prep minds for some kind of surge where your fake votes secure that close race victory. Playing the gender card. This of course works in multiple ways. There’s again the whole positive spin way-a kind of reporting praising Kamala purely on the basis of being a woman. After more than 50 years of feminism, that’s a even more tired play than other identity based tickbox ‘positives’. United to that there’s the abortion fixation and false Handmaid’s Tale fear-mongering on that issue. This undoubtedly does have some real impact, but primarily with voters who are already firmly in the Democrat camp. The other way it is used though relates to the above point-in the BBC reporting they spoke about a late surge of female voters potentially swinging key States for Kamala. Women voters will be the explanation of the fraud based surge, if they manage to get enough of the fraud through to claim victory. In reality female votes (just like male ones) will be spread through the entire voting period, and not concentrated exclusively in the final moments. There may be gender differences in the timing of a vote, but are they huge late surge of women scale differences? Are women all being held back in a line by Democrat generals saying wait for it, ladies, wait for it, wait till you see the red of their caps ….charge! I very much doubt it. If women are very highly motivated (by abortion, or by pussy hat thinking) to vote against Trump they are just as likely as highly motivated Trump voting men to get that vote in early. The most committed and determined voters (male, female, Democrat, Republican) will ALL tend to vote earlier rather than later because they want to make sure they took part and they want to make sure their vote was registered and counted. It matters to them, they aren’t going to wait to take part. It’s the undecideds and the least interested who will vote at the last minute now, and the very nature of those voters should suggest they aren’t ALL going to vote in one direction. Late votes should be more likely to be evenly spread and therefore them changing the result should be a red flag indicating fraud in and of itself. There is a real story in terms of growing gender gaps in voting, and the Democrats will win the female vote. But not in a degree that wipes out everything else. And those votes aren’t being held back to the final day of voting, they are spread like everyone else’s. Traditionally (since at least 2000 from when the number of States allowing early voting rapidly increased) Republicans have tended to vote on the actual election day more than Democrats. The Trump campaign have been conscious of the benefits of changing that and getting their vote out early, and seem to have succeeded there. Democrats always try to get their vote out early. There’s literally nowhere in terms of real votes for a big late surge in one direction to come from. So any use of women as an explanation for an unlikely late Kamala surge is a lie which requires a very precise and odd pattern of female voting, going against Party efforts, not just females voting more for Kamala and men voting more for Trump. Again, explanations to put in place instead of fraud for fraud, are being rolled out for you early. When you object to the fraud, these explanations will be referred back to. Look, you conspiracy theory idiot, we were saying before it happened women were going to push for Kamala late. It’s not fraud at all, moron. Trump will contest any loss no matter what because he doesn’t respect Democracy. This one again is a pattern recognition moment, and a future direction revelation. It tells us that an attempted steal will be on, and that any push-back against that attempted steal will be treated (following the J6 template) as the crime, rather than the theft of an election being the crime. Significant indicators of electoral fraud and attempted electoral theft are of course already present. Ballot drop boxes have been subject to arson. Media organisations have had reports giving results (before election day has yet come) leaked already. Electoral laws regarding foreign electoral interference (the British Labour Party supply of workers to the Kamala campaign) have already been broken. Electoral rules regarding equal air time on media channels have already been broken (the SNL Kamala campaign ad and appearance). Migrants have been bussed to the head of voting queues, while citizens either wait or are turned away from voting. Markers have allegedly been detected on paper ballots that would invalidate Republican votes using those ballots. Attempts have been made in the courts to keep electoral rolls corrupt and stuffed full of false ‘voters’ who are imaginary or even if real people are non-citizens. But beyond this physical and anecdotal evidence of the same practices as were witnessed in 2020, there is the media narrative that questioning fraud is itself always a fraudulent activity. This pre-loads the public mind with the idea that the existence or non-existence of fraud is fully determined before the examination of any fraud claim, no matter how strong the evidence of fraud is. It demonizes the act of seeking electoral integrity. And it bolsters this with actually making, in some areas under Democrat control, any questioning of a ‘result’ and any investigation of fraud itself a criminal offence (whilst handling all official investigation and oversight of fraud exclusively to Democrat officials who will of course dismiss them whether or not they are true). These measures tell us that there will be an even more dismissive, even more unjust, and even more partisan and Democrat controlled reaction to fraud allegations than there was in 2020. In preparation for which, we can add Democrat legislation now enabling the use of the US military against US citizens on US soil if those citizens are contesting a fraudulently obtained Kamala victory. This last is a measure which only takes place if you feel that you might need, and would use, military force to secure a stolen result.

Combine the messaging we are getting from the mainstream media and the early indicators of fraud we are witnessing with the measures taken by Democrats to quietly enable the most extreme responses to anyone challenging the result, and the most likely scenario becomes another steal via electoral fraud, declared a narrow but of course legitimate Kamala victory, with the media and the institutions and courts falling behind a swift crushing of all claims of electoral fraud.

If Trump wins and they declare that he wins, it means that the margin of victory and the effort to prevent fraud were both sufficient to make even a 20% distortion of the real count too little to change the result, but unlike those saying ‘too big to rig’ I do not think numbers of real votes alone secure such a scenario. ANY real count, no matter how large, can be topped if the fraud operates with the same degree of impunity it did in 2020 (especially in the operation of the fraud accommodating features of Dominion machines).

A Trump win only comes and is only allowed to exist if at least some of the fraud has been made impossible in enough places.

We can expect to see the mainstream media offer any lie to prevent that scenario, and we can expect to see enormous chaos if the media and its masters simply have to acknowledge a Trump win. If that happens, I suspect there will be both riots and concerted sabotage efforts to destroy the administration that exceed what happened between 2016-and 2020. Senior level figures have been committing treasonous crimes on such a scale that they are terrified of a stable Trump administration sitting in place uncovering the full extent of their actions (of which I suspect even the most disillusioned and informed of us only know a fraction).

The urgent question for populists, real conservatives, patriots, MAGA voters, and even those classical liberals, libertarians and old school leftists who gravitate towards a Robert F. Kennedy Jnr or a Tulsi Gabbard becomes what will you do if they manage to steal it again?

What plans of rebellion both smart enough and extensive enough to reverse a steal are there which will work better than the rallies and legal challenges of 2020? If there hasn’t been significant planning for the contingency of a steal proceeding exactly as it did in 2020 (or worse than it did) we are in trouble, because it is absolutely certain that the other side have been planning to steal, and failing that, planning an extensive campaign of sabotage.

Everything in mainstream media reporting on this very close race is there to help you accept a repeat of 2020 or crimes even worse than that, with crimes sure to come both from a narrow Kamala win or in furious sabotage of a controversial Trump win.

I hope I am more nervous about the possibilities than I need to be.