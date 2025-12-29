Now and then a case comes along that utterly crystallises everything that is wrong with Establishment attitudes, with modern Britain, and with the way indoctrinated middle class leftists and progressives are just as dangerous to ordinary citizens as the foreign terrorists and extremists they so often support.

The latest example of all these things comes in the form of the delightful Alaa Abd-El Fattah, who the previous Conservative government granted British citizenship in 2022 after a campaign from UK politicians and celebrities to do so. Fattah has a British born mother, and of course that meant that an Egyptian dissident and political activist in jail for spreading what the Egyptian government deemed to be fake news and incitement to violence must be a ‘British-Egyptian’ entitled to the full defence and support of the British government:

“On 18 May 2022, 10 MPs and 17 members of the House of Lords urged the UK government to take action to help Alaa Abd El-Fattah. In a letter to foreign secretary Liz Truss, they stated that the British-Egyptian activist was being held in “inhumane” conditions. It also mentioned that the British Embassy in Egypt has been requesting consular access to Abd El-Fattah, but this was denied by the Egyptian authorities.[80] Lord Simon McDonald, former Permanent Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Head of the Diplomatic Service, said that because of the international law on multiple citizenship Egypt does not have to recognise Abd El-Fattah’s British citizenship while he is in Egypt, where he holds citizenship.[81]

On 14 June 2022, at least 25 celebrities and political thinkers from across the world urged the British foreign secretary Liz Truss to help secure the release of Abd el-Fattah. Mark Ruffalo, Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, and Carey Mulligan were among the celebrities who penned the letter calling on the United Kingdom to condemn his prolonged detention in Egypt. His family feared that he might die after weeks on just water and Rehydration salts. His sister, Sanaa Seif, also urged Truss to publicly demand that the activist be released, as he was convinced that he would not leave the Egyptian prison alive.”

Like the Palestinian Action protestors currently being held in prison in the UK after attacking a policewoman, and like earlier IRA terrorists during the Troubles, Fattah decided in Egyptian prison to signal the rationality and truthfulness of his position by going on hunger strike. Now in better days one might consider people who choose to starve themselves to death as a form of protest to be less than entirely rational, rather than brave martyrs of a noble cause. But that kind of obvious realisation is one which escapes most modern commentators, and certainly the kind of celebrities and politicians of modern Britain who have been raised with the notion that they have a White Saviour duty to interfere, from a position of total ignorance, in Middle Eastern politics.

Fattah presented these people with a very simple cause. He was the brave truth teller persecuted by wicked Egyptian regimes, exposing the cruelties and crimes of the ousted dictator Mubarak, of the Egyptian armed forces, and of subsequent Egyptian governments who took dim view of political activism that leads to riots and disorder. As ever in these cases, there might even be an element of truth here. It’s true that Egyptian governments haven5 been particularly democratic and that their suppression of dissent can be brutal. But that’s not the entire story. For in their crude pragmatism and unconcern with western notions of human rights, it’s also true that the Egyptians have been far more effective in dealing with the Muslim Brotherhood and radical Islamist groups than the West has been.

When we look at Egypt and terrorism we see an unpleasant truth that nobody in the West wants to realistically acknowledge, which is that the most evil and brutal opponents of a nation state often can’t be effectively dealt with the same way you would police a child stealing a gummy bear or a pensioner jaywalking across the street. The gap between dealing with minor crimes and disorder without political or religious motivation and dealing with people who wish to violently overthrow a government or practice a global jihad is a large one, but Establishment western morality has refused to notice any difference in the two. The same polite rules must be followed with the terrorist plotting mass murder, as with a neighbourly dispute about noise pollution.

There’s an irony too in the basis on which Fattah was imprisoned in Egypt and western protest about that. Fattah was imprisoned for fake news considered conducive to mass violence during protests, and the logic of his imprisonment for incitement, which western leaders and celebrities condemned as barbaric and repressive, was exactly the same logic those people have supported in the West when for example people like Lucy Connolly and Peter Lynch were imprisoned in the UK following the Southport Riots. Egyptian protests that Fattah supported resulted in multiple deaths. It’s perfectly possible that Fattah is correct when he told people those deaths were the result of police brutality, but it’s likely that there was, as the Egyptian authorities asserted, violence from protestors as well. I’ll be completely honest here and acknowledge that I haven’t investigated these matters fully and fairly….but my suspicion is that none of Fattah’s British supporters have either, and it seems neither did the Labour Party, Keir Starmer or anyone in the UK who campaigned for Fattah’s release and return to the UK.

Here is current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressing his delight on X when, following pressure from his government which included direct meetings advocating for Fattah’s release and return with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, the Egyptians agreed to do so:

“I’m delighted that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief.

I want to pay tribute to Alaa’s family, and to all those that have worked and campaigned for this moment.

Alaa’s case has been a top priority for my government since we came to office. I’m grateful to President Sisi for his decision to grant the pardon.”

In his own words Keir Starmer claimed that plucking an Egyptian dissident out of prison and bringing him to the UK was a ‘top priority’ of his government. Now even if Fattah was the paragon of virtue Judy Dench, Stephen Fry and Keir Starmer all assumed him to be, it remains decidedly odd for his release and return to have been a top priority for a government faced with a disastrous UK economic performance under its stewardship, riots and civil disturbances of our own, multiple and serious complaints of its own behaviour being tyrannical and unpopular, rising domestic sectarianism and crime, and far more significant foreign policy threats and issues in relation to China, Russia and Britain’s relationships with the US and with the EU.

Frankly, even if Fattah had been a genuine hero of freedom and decency, prioritising his release and return would have indicated a perverse set of priorities, since he was only recently awarded British citizenship and one would have thought Anglo-Egyptian cooperation on threats like the Muslim Brotherhood and against international Islamic terrorism might have taken priority over the fate of a solitary individual who had chosen to oppose, again and again, the Egyptian government in ways it considered a security threat. In recent years, for example, the Egyptians have shown themselves very firm regional opponents of multiple terrorist groups that also threaten the UK, and have had a history of offering useful intelligence on such threats to the UK, to Israel, and to the US. One might have supposed that some pragmatic recognition of this allyship and usefulness would have been reflected in how the British government dealt with Egypt’s internal affairs, and provoked a reluctance to interfere on behalf of a citizen of only dubious and recent standing.

But the reality of course is worse than high-handed interference that imposed a supposed moral campaign on Anglo-Egyptian relations. Because it turned out rather swiftly to be the case that, when people bothered to actually look, Fattah’s standing as a champion of freedom and decency, as a morally virtuous cause and a morally valuable person worth defending, was completely fake. Fattah may have opposed tyranny in Egypt, but that did not in the least make him a good person or a friend to the UK, and certainly doesn’t make him an asset as a British citizen. In reality, it can be the case that a foreign government is brutal, and the enemies of that government aren’t any better or are even considerably worse. And when we look at Fattah’s attitude to the British people, we see this truth confirmed:

“Following Abd El-Fattah's arrival to the United Kingdom in December 2025, controversy emerged over his earlier posts on X (formerly Twitter). El-Fattah wrote "I'm telling you that I hate white people" and referred to British people as "dogs and monkeys".[119] On 8 August 2011, during riots in England, he wrote "Now my real criticism of these post-police murder riots is the wrong focus, go burn the City or Downing Street, or hunt police fools".[119] He also wrote in the same year that "police are not human" and "don’t have rights, we should just kill them all".[119] On 3 July 2010, he expressed support for killing "any colonialists and specially zionists", referring to such acts as "heroic".[120] On 10 September 2010, he posted that "there was no genocide against Jews by the Nazis – after all, many Jews are left".[119]On 3 November 2010, he referred to himself as "a violent person who advocated the killing of all Zionists including civilians".[121”

So let us be very clear on the person that Kier Starmer used British State power and influence to return to the UK. This is a person with virulently racist views on British people, who he considers to be dogs and monkeys. This is a person who hates Jews and thinks the Holocaust did not happen. This is a person who believes that no policeman or woman is a human being, and that they should all be murdered. This is in fact a jihadist who believes that ‘colonialists’ and Zionists should be killed and that killing them is heroic. This is a person who describes himself as violent, and openly advocates for the murder of civilians.

Now there is a double issue at play here. And it is an issue on the one hand of ideology, and on the other hand of competence. The ideology of the current British political Establishment is that people with only a very tenuous or even non existent connection to Britain must be considered fully British, because to look at their ethnicity, their origin, their religion, their far greater connection to another country, as indicators that they aren’t British is racist. But what that means in effect is that anyone who comes here, or who has a family member come here, must then be considered British. There’s no requirement to show any loyalty to Britain, any deep connection to Britain, or any innate Britishness, in order to be treated as British.

And of course in those circumstances, your ideological refusal to notice the differences that non-PC people notice, makes you a far poorer judge of who is likely to integrate and who is likely to act with loyalty and decency towards the existing majority in Britain. Because you have trained yourself to believe that only racists care about those differences, you have trained yourself, ironically, to import people who are then racist about you. Among Fattah’s hate filled social media posts about the British people, for instance, there was one opining that Downing Street should be burned down.

The Prime Minister literally expressed delight in welcoming someone who would burn down the street he is living on.

Could there be a better example of the gullible self harming stupidity of the Welcome Everyone attitude than that?

The naïve, credulous, cretinous virtue signalling White Saviours of Fattah told themselves that a person who thinks and speaks like a jihadist was their hero, their friend, and their cause. And this is all the more astonishing when we contrast this eager gullibility in supporting a vile anti-British racist and extremist, with the Lucy Connolly case and the similar eagerness to immediately imprison and condemn white Brirish citizens. Connolly only opined that she wouldn’t care if asylum centres were burned down, not that she wanted it to happen, was planning to do it, or was encouraging others to do it. And she was sentenced to 31 months in prison for incitement and hate. But Fattah gave an actual instruction to burn down Downing Street, self declared that he was a violent person, and directly advocated various kinds of murder. And he had the British Prime Minister and the British Foreign Secretary campaigning for his release and welcoming his return.

Lucy Connolly was a real British citizen, from birth, as was Peter Lynch. They were born British, raised British, and had no other national loyalty. Neither had any criminal record, any history of advocacy of violence, any prior encounters with the law. Neither had any history of violence, and neither gave any serious and direct call for violence. Lynch killed himself in prison during his utterly unjust incarceration, which Kier Starmer had prejudiced by demanding the harshest treatment of ‘Southport rioters’ from our judges. Neither of these actual British citizens committed any violence or described themselves as violent. Lynch simply said that the British police were corrupt, while Fattah called for them all to be murdered.

The difference in treatment was entirely conditioned by ideology. Keir Starmer again and again has shown that he somewhat shares Fattah’s asessment of the British people, at least the white working class ones. Where Fattah calls them dogs, Starmer and his class call them Far Right, but the end result, and the underlying hatred and contempt, is the same.

On the front of process and competence any rational government would have checked the social media history and the actual ideas and thoughts as well as past actions of a person they decide to champion. Basic national security diligence, as well as practical self defence against potential political scandal, would have told any adult and certainly any minister or Cabinet member to actually check whether the person you are supporting is a lunatic or an extremist. These people had the entire UK intelligence and security services and apparatus available to warn them about Fattah. And either nobody checked a single thing relating to Fattah before the government lobbied Egypt for his return, or they checked it and simply didn’t consider his obvious hatred of the British people an issue.

Perhaps because they share it.

Looked at this way, the ‘errors’ become clear. Nobody possessed of the self hating anti British positions of this government and ruling class, can look at something like the Connolly’s cas or the Fattah case objectively and sanely, because their ideology automatically predisposes them to despise the first as ‘Far Right’ and worship the second as a ‘Noble Savage’. The ideology sets the conditions for the astonishing incompetence. We can’t expect such leaders to protect us, because that’s not their top priority.

People like Fattah, in all their hate filled glory, are that top priority. Starmer and Lammy saw it is as their moral duty to protect this Egyptian far more than they see it as their moral duty to protect any white British citizens. They didn’t realise Fattah is an extremist who hates Britain, because they themselves are extremists who hate Britain.