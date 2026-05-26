There are 6 banned white supremacist terror organisations with existing members in the UK. The total membership? 400 or fewer people.

Violent white supremacy is vanishingly rare.

There are 35 banned Islamic terror organisations in the UK. The total membership? At least 4,000 confirmed members, and between 40-50,000 suspected members on terror watchlists.

White supremacy is less than 10% of terrorism by the broadest definitions. It’s less than 1% when you directly compare white supremacist numbers with Muslims on the terror watchlist.

ZERO black advocacy groups are designated as black supremacists or terror organisations or even as racist. No matter how extreme their expressed attitudes get.

There are 15,000 legal BAME advocacy groups in the UK. All are based on the premise that they exclude white members and exclusively advocate for non whites. Many receive State funding and charitable status. There are ZERO white advocacy groups that are legally recognised.

There is ZERO polling on whether black people’s attitudes to whites are racist. You can’t get an estimate, because no major polling organisation asks the question.

Most estimates of racial hatred go by 1. Polling on whether someone perceives themself to have been a victim of racism and 2. Crimes that are recorded by the police as racially motivated.

How are these determined?

The first is just which group complains the most. No asessment of whether the claim is valid, and victim culture and CRT would both increase claims from ethnic minorities. In other words, you could just be recording who plays the race card the most, who is most thin skinned and easily offended, and who is most trained to reach for a racial explanation.

The second is determined by this: the police are told to treat every claim of racial motivation as a recorded racially motivated crime or ‘hate crime incident’. Again, regardless of whether or not it’s real.

What this tells us is that there is huge infrastructural societal support for black advocacy which is often highly racist towards white people.

Black people saying racist things about white people is never treated as racist or hate driven or as incitement to violence. It’s normalised, embedded and well funded.

We don’t know how many black people are black supremacists because we don’t ask them in polling, we don’t record it as hateful, and we don’t treat any black supremacist statements as being racist or wrong.

We also pretend that an enormous quantity of Islamic terrorism and a tiny quantity of white supremacist terrorism are the other way round, treating white supremacism as the big threat and continually denying Islamic supremacism.

Any white advocacy no matter how peaceful is treated as extreme.

Any black advocacy no matter how hateful is treated as moderate.

And any criticism of Islam is treated as extreme when Islamic supremacism is responsible for nearly every terrorist attack in the UK.

So let’s parse these things out a bit, because I have bundled different things together a little. We have:

White racism and supremacism

Black racism and supremacism

Islamic supremacism

Whether advocacy counts as racist

Whether advocacy ends up becoming terrorism.

Now you can argue out aspects of whether advocacy bleeds towards supremacism and then terrorism. But I’d say there’s a strong link and always has been. The US Civil Rights movement era had that link. Black advocacy that remained peaceful (Martin Luther King Jnr) and black advocacy that became violent and terrorist in nature (Black Panthers, Malcolm X). It also had black supremacism working alongside Islamic supremacism with the two completely merged (Nation of Islam).

So there are very glaring examples of black advocacy and violence being linked. And of society excusing that, sometimes because real injustices did exist, and sometimes and more often now because black supremacism is actually culturally dominant now and normalised. Super Bowl shows can be spectacles of aggressive black supremacism celebrating murderers, bank robbers snd rapists (the Black Panthers) and that is mainstream culture.

Despite this historic link between black advocacy and terrorism, schools and publishing companies teach children that Malcolm X was a hero. Virulently black supremacist statements are treated as anti-racism, rather than as racism. In my children’s s school in the UK, the library is full of books aimed at children praising Malcolm X. In the UK, which had nothing to do with these figures and events. You can’t find a book on Alfred the Great, but there is more than one on Malcolm X.

Advocacy though doesn’t always lead to violence or even hate. I can understand if for example a particular real medical condition is almost unknown in one race and more common for another, advocating for medical research on it is not racist.

Nevertheless it’s extraordinary that BAME advocacy has had such a free pass on its own extremism, really since WWII. Especially in a country that never had the US history of segregation, Jim Crow and slavery. Today, other white majority western nations have received the poison of wokeness and the poison of CRT, DEI etc from the US, along with white hating concepts like white privilege, white guilt, white fragility and so forth. And of course we received the George Floyd mass hysteria, BLM, and kneeling. From the normalisation of the black power fist (a symbol of supremacy, not equality) to the demand for kneeling (a symbol of submission, not compassion) the UK followed US examples.

And where do we end up?

We end up in a society where if a non white man tells the police he has been racially abused, they will put handcuffs on a white man he has just stabbed five times, who is bleeding to death while the cuffs are being applied.

The killer in that case, I should add, was not black. Being brown was good enough.