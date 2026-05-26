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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
2h

Every person who runs for office should be asked to define the word racist and specifically asked if there are black racists. And then follow up questions to show the person's stupidity in applying the definition. Similarly the question of systemic racism should be probed for definitions and examples and how it csn exist in big blue cities in the US or London and other large UK cities governed by the left . Much of all this is about money ( the reparations demands) and that point needs to be made over and over again so people understand they as taxpayers will pay for the reparations and that includes Hispanics, Asians, etc.

And the movie white guilt and the book by Shelby Steele need to be watched or read and discussed by tens of millions. Because today's black racism is fueled in large part by moronic whites whose guilt needs to be confronted and challenged

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
12m

Glad you don't suffer from that white inferiority complex which burdens the West and manifests itself in subtle fashions as well, such as the capitalizing of black, often seen in upper case as Black in various publications and news outlets, whereas white always appears in lower case. For example, news outlets will write something like: "The Black community seems to endorse candidate A whereas the white community seems to favor candidate B." Liberals would scream racism if the sentence read: "The black community seems to endorse candidate A whereas the White community seems to favor candidate B." Both should be in lower case, unless at the beginning of a sentence. Jupp gets it right.

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