Two things we already knew are now seeping into the wider consciousness thanks to Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration.

The astronomical scale of corruption behind America’s debt. The sheer absurdity of leftist and progressive claims to be the side of rebellion against the powerful.

Of course those of us paying attention knew this stuff for a long time. But the difference now is that the work of the Department of Government Efficiency is forcing the other side to be really clear about what they want and what they support.

Progressive globalism always wraps itself in the name of the thing it is destroying. It does something destructive, and calls it something benign. That’s the basic template behind DEI, ESG, the WEF agenda, and the UN’s Sustainability Goals. It’s also the basic template used to justify what happened during COVID or to justify calls for a central bank digital currency.

Sponsoring mass migration that imperils the West and its innocent citizens is called ‘dealing with the refugee crisis’.

Forcing people to take harmful experiments that can kill them is called ‘preventing the next pandemic’.

Overturning elected governments that aren’t corrupt enough for your liking is called ‘defending democracy abroad’.

And siphoning trillions through organisations like USAID so a significant proportion of that spending comes back to you is called ‘responsible investment in national security’.

But the beauty of the DOGE offensive against public waste and inefficiency, against corruption and the misappropriation and misdirection of public spending, is that it does two things that haven’t happened before. First, it provides the solid evidence of where the spending has gone, like finding the receipts don’t match in a standard fraud investigation. Second, it cuts through that entire standard technique of ‘say this bad thing is a good thing’.

Because people can finally see where the money actually went.

This is incredibly destructive for the entire network of corruption that has built around vast federal spending in the last decades. Halting the flow of money to USAID, for example, but also to a whole host of NGOs and institutions being funded from foreign aid or from USAID’s spending, essentially ends the vast grift and the use of all these organisations for malign purposes.

Without the federal money, they have to start fending for themselves. How many people do we really think are going to voluntarily fund some Centre for Democracy that employs a former Washington Post journo or a former minor Obama era polirico as a front man while, say, running guns for the CIA? Not many people are going to do that. This DOGE investigation of where the money goes really is stopping people using public spending to destroy or undermine the very nations that spending claims to help and advance.

The reaction of course is predictable. Here is the career Washington DC reaction:

Ben Rhodes is here playing the standard game. He is using that technique of describing something bad as if it were something good, while also describing something good as if it were bad.

So he’s defending vast spending by USAID. He’s claiming it is vital for national security and vital for opposing China. In the old days this play might have worked. Even people who want efficiency and want wise spending, after all, worry about national security and China’s global actions. Some of them worry about these things a lot.

Does it work so well when you know that Ben Rhodes was one of the architects of the Benghazi fiasco? That Ben Rhodes has essentially lived off the proceeds of the kind of spending he defends for his entire professional career, and in the process delivered, along with Hilary Clinton, the brutal deaths of a US ambassador (J. Christopher Stevens) and three other US citizens at the hands of an Islamist mob? Oh and armed the group that would become ISIS in the same period.

When you know that background, it makes a difference. But even not knowing that stuff no longer matters quite so much. Because the Rhodes Defence of vast spending has to face information like this:

It is slightly harder to justify that vast spending when people know where it is going. It is harder to say ‘this is a good thing’ when people can go and X and immediately see that it isn’t. Both in the ownership of X and in the exposure that DOGE is providing, Musk is essentially turning over the rock and showing us, with a bright light, all the squirming worms beneath.

One of which, of course, is Ben Rhodes.

All this destroys the official Washington DC narrative on the necessity of vast spending, the efficacy of vast spending, and their own claims to non partisan care about national security being the reason they are supporting this vast spending and screaming that the actions of DOGE are a threat to national security.

Really? Musk just has to present the receipts. Ahhhh…..you’re on the payroll. Should have known.

That’s what is happening in real time. The old switcheroo good is bad and evil is good doesn’t work when people can see the real money trails. Because most people don’t want 600 million dollars every two months spent on an NGO that is trafficking migrants across the border.

When RFKJ in his confirmation hearing pointed out to Bernie Sanders that Sanders has received millions of dollars of funding from the pharmaceutical industry, the point was an obvious and devastating one. But DOGE is uncovering and will keep uncovering that kind of fact not just regarding individual Senators, but entire branches of government. It will expose the difference between what an NGO claims and what it actually does. It will back up the feeling that there is corruption going on with the facts regarding exactly how the money was spent.

And it’s being put out there instantly for the public to see, by Musk himself and by huge numbers of people on X and the entire alternative media circuit. Ordinary people will be able to say ‘hey Ben, didn’t you take a salary of this much from that source?’ Just like RFKJ was able to say ‘hey Bernie, didn’t you take this much from Pfizer?’.

DOGE investigations have already uncovered devastating examples of waste and corruption, because the two are always found together. The waste IS the corruption, and vice versa.

Take these examples:

What this forces everyone to face is just how farcical and obvious the waste and corruption had become. That in turns means that people will just laugh at Ben Rhodes or anyone else, such as those Democrat politicians protesting on the street in defence of USAID, like Rep Jamie Raskin, when they invoke national security or defending the US against Russia.

People know what they are actually defending is their own gravy train, the flow of public funds into their pockets. And people really don’t want either the CIA paying warlords in their name, or NGOs helping migrants invade the US in their name, or $1,280 being spent on a plastic coffee cup in their name. So long as Musk can keep delivering such examples of insane spending which is OBVIOUSLY redirecting money into corrupt pockets, all of the “this is vital spending that defends the nation!” howls simply confirm who has been part of the fraud.

Whether it’s 600 million dollars a month spent helping people BREAK America’s border and immigration laws, or 600 million dollars a year supposedly spent on ordering sushi for themselves, being the party screeching in favour of that is not a good look.

“This is a national security issue! Without our sushi rolls, America is defenceless!”.

That is the position their own casual corruption and breathtaking arrogance in appropriating and misspending public funds has put them in. They are now the Sushi Party. Nobody takes the Sushi Party seriously.

And the thing is just as the spending exposed by DOGE destroys the Washington DC Uniparty line that USAID is a responsible organisation doing necessary and good things, so too does it expose the absurd position that the fanatical Democrat base is in.

Again, we have known for a long time that Democrat voters see themselves as brave rebels. Many of them genuinely do think they are anti-fascists fighting against Christian theocratic tyranny or the Patriarchy or Nazism or the scourge of White Nationalism. Many have bought into this leftist narrative that they are the ones fighting ‘the Man’, that they are the ones ‘speaking truth to power’, that they are the ones who stand up for the little guy (and the little girl, and the little guy who thinks he’s a little girl) against the forces of oppression.

That narrative was already made laughable by the fact that it was the progressive left who were most keen on the use of State power to crush dissent, break the Nuremberg Code, and treat medical choice as a sin.

But it’s made even more laughable now, when these people, these Fight Fascism and Down With the Man fist pumpers with their little cosplay communist costumes are now the people saying 1. We need open borders because it gives us lots of slaves to pick the cotton 2. We need vast spending because it’s pays for Obama’s mansion and 3. We need USAID because the CIA are fucking heroes, dude.

‘Fighting the Man’ never looked so much like BEING ‘The Man’. The progressive argument to the American people is that the way to stop tyranny in America is to signs off on any amount of spending on any secret project the CIA wants, and that asking the alphabet agencies and police forces of your country to act responsibly and obey elected officials is fascism. Or that doing whatever the CIA wants is rebellion. That’s a level of cognitive dissonance that begins to make the belief that men can get pregnant these types also possess start to look like one of their MORE rational positions.

I mean at least it’s in the same species. That makes it less ridiculous than the current slogan of the Antifa crowd:

“Fight the Man! Unlimited spending with zero accountability for the CIA!”.

This the point now where people can look at that claim, and then compare it to the books, to the accounts, as well as to basic logic and sense.

Everything about the facts and the optics now aligns with Musk and with the task DOGE is undertaking. It exposes both the D.C. elite and their useful idiot howling mobs at the street level. Here is a sample of what the Democrat core vote have been reduced to online:

People saying they will pay for computer engineers to be physically attacked or murdered because those computer engineers are allowing an elected government access to USAID spending records and CIA funding secrets. The rebel howling on behalf of the secret police.

That’s the ‘fight the man’ narrative discredited for good, too.