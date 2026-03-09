Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
31m

War is never the goal—but defeating your enemies sometimes must be. The fantasy that America can survive by singing Kumbaya while hostile regimes build bombs and fund terror is childish nonsense. President Donald Trump understands what too many pundits refuse to admit: peace only lasts when enemies know you can destroy them. That’s the logic behind targeted strikes on regimes like the Islamic Republic of Iran. It isn’t neocon empire-building and it isn’t isolationist surrender. It’s peace through strength. When terrorists chant “Death to America,” the rational response isn’t negotiation—it’s making sure they never get the capability to act on it.

Reply
Share
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1m

The war of words, due to bots, bad actors and pure ideology is being won by the evil axis. Our soft, entitled lives in the West separated by distance from the real physical theatre of war prevents us from feeling the abject fear that would galvanise us into a mature and assertive response.

The only time we are awakened from this torpor is when a 9/11, Manchester bombing, Bataclan massacre happens.

The hidden terrorists in our society are just waiting for our weak and spineless governments to completely cave in to the Islamic threat, which is being accelerated by Starmer's total appeasement and favouring our enemies whilst alienating his people and allies.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture