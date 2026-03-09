There is a huge amount of chatter and an even larger amount of bullshit surrounding Trump’s decision to back air strikes on Iran.

I’m not a war hawk. I’m not a neocon. My position is that generally speaking wars should be avoided if doing so doesn’t damage your own strategic interests and safety. I oppose regime change where an artificial or fake rebellion is created rather than organically developing.

I’m also not a pacifist. I’m not an isolationist. My position is thar generally speaking targeted and smart military actions are the only way to deal with terrorists and regimes that sponsor them.

These two poles, perpetual war or complete isolationism, are the two extremes that Peace Through Strength avoids, but the two extremes have a great deal of support and the more rational middle receives a great deal of criticism.

This is how it is portrayed in a fake binary choice that Trump’s actions have rightly rejected.

Either we must go all in for every conflict no matter how dishonest the reasoning given for it is, and we must keep funding NATO and expanding NATO, and we must keep going into nations and conflicts everywhere as the world’s most hated policeman, and we must keep feeding a military industrial complex that doesn’t care if we actually win the wars they are calling for……

Or we must oppose every military action imaginable, we must insist that ‘international law’ take precedence over national, sovereign self interest, we must be appalled and horrified if drug cartel boats are blown up or if Communist dictators are seized, we must believe that any military action the US or the UK (when we were a reliable ally) ever takes is evil and wicked, and we must let any other nation do whatever they like even to the extent of letting people who call us Satan develop nuclear weapons that they would use against us in a heartbeat.

Both of these extremes, neocon perpetual war corruption on the one hand and absolutist isolationism on the other hand, are irrational, reductive and stupid. Neither of them work in the real world. The first ignores that wars are expensive and dangerous, and not always just. The second ignores that enemies are real and dangerous, and not always dealt with by a cosy fireside chat or gathering around the piano to sing Imagine together.

It’s really astonishing to think that anyone can be stupid enough to see all wars as justified, OR all wars and military actions as unjustified, and still consider themselves an adult. The idea that peace is automatic, that peace exists and is secured simply by always doing nothing and trying to never upset or offend or challenge anyone except by platitudinous and vapid lectures, is idiotic. The idea that terrorists only exist because they have legitimate grievances is retarded, and usually transfers moral guilt from the true aggressor to the real victims.

But this understanding, which should be a basic and obvious perception of the world as an adult, is missing. Millions of people wander around in a daze, with the part of the brain that recognises that some wars are different to other wars, missing. And partly it’s missing for understandable reasons. Partly it’s missing because we did have a lot of wars that achieved nothing, or wars that weren’t really necessary for our security or our status, and wars that made things worse than they were before that intervention. I’m as familiar with the futility of Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya, all of which had similar features, involved varying degrees of western intervention, and in most cases resulted in trillions of dollars and thousands of lives wasted to end up no better off than at the beginning.

Iraq was based on a total lie. And it ended up with a long insurgency, the accidental arming of ISIS, and a ruined nation with vast numbers of refugees fleeing to the West.

Syria saw us intervening in a more limited way, but still backing a faction that was crazier than the person we ousted. Assad was a dictator allied with Russia. He was replaced by a former ISIS terrorist and a mass slaughter of Christians and Alawites that Assad had protected. All western leaders, including Trump, glad hand this new leader while ignoring the blood in his very recent past, and the terrorism and blood before that.

Afghanistan was the biggest disaster of all, ending in the spectacular humiliation of the Biden term botched withdrawal, and with the Taliban running the country just as if 20 years of military intervention hadn’t even happened. The West was humiliated there just as the Soviets had been, and nothing was gained.

And Libya saw the toppling of a sponsor of terrorism who was doing far less of that than he had in the past, and again a replacement by something in many ways that was worse, including the return of public slave auctions.

None of these could be considered either a pragmatic realpolitik victory or a moral victory. They didn’t make the West and the US stronger, and they didn’t make the world safer or better.

So it doesn’t worry or surprise me that people are sceptical of fresh military actions. There’s a rational core to that scepticism when referencing the last 25 years. But what’s noticeable about opposition to the US Israeli intervention in Iran (which is legally not a war yet given the definition of a war existing in the Constitutional settlement and legal code of the US, but which fits what many people would consider a war despite that) is that the strongest voices against it aren’t referencing Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Libya as their reason for dissent.

Not as their first, or even their second, reason for opposition to the action. Reminding people that Iraq was entered into on the basis of a fabricated lie, reminding people that Afghanistan led to total humiliation, and reminding people that Syria’s new leader is a more worthless human being than Assad was, all fall far down the list of reasons to oppose this action, just by looking at the reasons being given by those who do so.

What we have instead are absolutes of moral certainty, in the absence of moral maturity.

We are given the patently adolescent, painfully childish, utterly reality adverse idea that the US can avoid all conflict at all times, that it has no requirement to maintain alliances with proven friendly nations, that it can sit at home and deal solely with domestic issues, that it be a safe, prosperous, successful nation as a sort of large scale Switzerland, totally ignoring the rest of the world and refusing to ever be dragged into ‘foreign entanglements’ ever again. All this is based on an isolationism that is completely unrealistic, and which uses the wisdom of the Founders as the intellectual underpinning of what is otherwise a patently ridiculous position.

Yes, many of the Founders were sceptical of being drawn into foreign conflicts. George Washington indeed made that one of the key points of his farewell address in 1796:

“The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible. So far as we have already formed engagements, let them be fulfilled with perfect good faith. Here let us stop. Europe has a set of primary interests which to us have none; or a very remote relation. Hence she must be engaged in frequent controversies, the causes of which are essentially foreign to our concerns. Hence, therefore, it must be unwise in us to implicate ourselves by artificial ties in the ordinary vicissitudes of her politics, or the ordinary combinations and collisions of her friendships or enmities.

Our detached and distant situation invites and enables us to pursue a different course. If we remain one people under an efficient government. the period is not far off when we may defy material injury from external annoyance; when we may take such an attitude as will cause the neutrality we may at any time resolve upon to be scrupulously respected; when belligerent nations, under the impossibility of making acquisitions upon us, will not lightly hazard the giving us provocation; when we may choose peace or war, as our interest, guided by justice, shall counsel.

Why forego the advantages of so peculiar a situation? Why quit our own to stand upon foreign ground? Why, by interweaving our destiny with that of any part of Europe, entangle our peace and prosperity in the toils of European ambition, rivalship, interest, humor or caprice?

It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world; so far, I mean, as we are now at liberty to do it; for let me not be understood as capable of patronizing infidelity to existing engagements. I hold the maxim no less applicable to public than to private affairs, that honesty is always the best policy. I repeat it, therefore, let those engagements be observed in their genuine sense. But, in my opinion, it is unnecessary and would be unwise to extend them.

Taking care always to keep ourselves by suitable establishments on a respectable defensive posture, we may safely trust to temporary alliances for extraordinary emergencies.”

This is clearly a precedent and a source from which isolationists can draw, claiming thar Washington’s speech validates their own position. Many of those now critical of Trump, if they have any historical knowledge at all, cite Washington’s opinions regarding a kind of US nationalism that maintains a cool distance from the affairs of others, in everything save commerce. Washington not only argued against becoming entangled in foreign wars, he also argued against permanent alliances and against both excessive sympathy and excessive antipathy towards other nations.

But what isolationists don’t refer to is the entire speech, in which other factors peculiar to the time arise, that don’t apply to the USA today. All of these comments are motivated by the fear of the new nation being drawn into European conflicts and foreign affairs as a junior partner sacrificing its blood and treasure on foreign command. This, indeed, is how Israel haters characterise US support for Israel. Washington, though, might be gratified and partly astonished to see Joe mighty his nation became, and might too consider the idea that it is being dominated by a much smaller and weaker ally objectively absurd.

Washington says in that address that the new nation is blessed by a geographic distinction from the continent of Europe, and that it should take advantage of that distance to avoid unnecessary conflicts. But this was already a partly archaic viewpoint in the age of sail that saw Europeans arrive in the Americas. It was somewhat wishful thinking in 1796 and the very fact that French blockades and Spanish and Dutch assistance helped the US rebels form their nation contradicted Washington’s idea thar geographic remoteness could shield the nation entirely from wars elsewhere.

In the age of globalisation, the isolationist position even if drawn directly from Washington’s eloquent address, is stunningly naive. And you can oppose Globalism, the deliberate prioririsation of internationalism, transnational authorities and foreign and malign interests, while still recognising that the world is now very, very connected and that standing entirely aloof from all its conflicts is next to impossible, especially for what us still the world’s most powerful nation.

The status of superpowers is such that foreign entanglements don’t stand at a distance politely respecting US neutrality, if that’s what the US offers. When Britain was the world’s superpower the records of the correspondence and policies of Gladstone’s governments in particular show the rest of the world constantly asking for British intervention, or British global and strategic interests constantly being assaulted by enemies, called upon by friends, and asked to arbitrate in the disputes of others. Gladstone’s rule at the peak of British power, and in some instances Disraeli’s too, saw the proof of the adage that with great power comes great responsibility. Read their own contemporary accounts, and the simple narrative of imperialist evil and arrogant rapaciousness is shattered simply by finding the number of occasions on which factions across the globe or adventurers defying official policy offered Britain yet further extension of the Empire which its leaders didn’t want. The events surrounding the death of the Victorian hero and adventurer Gordon of Khartoum are a classic example of this.

In the modern world, much more connected even than the Victorian or Edwardian ages, every foreign policy the US adopts is a choice which will infuriate somebody. People will bitterly loathe a US that acts militarily, and people will bitterly loathe a US that doesn’t act militarily, because the US is already a superpower. Even nations that have become as weak and irrelevant as Britain has become in recent decades, even nations barely capable of independent action, are targets of international Islamic terrorism, Chinese, Russian and Arab Muslim subversion, and places that can’t avoid making a judgement one way or another on Middle East conflicts.

The idea that the US could simply wrap up all its military bases overnight, or simply not act militarily abroad ever again, is an idea that can only be held in the mind if that mind is peculiarly divorced from reality. Radical isolationism would have immediate negative consequences for the US just as profound as the negative consequences of always choosing war and intervention. This is particularly true when China has become a second superpower, and is aggressively assertive on the world stage. Indeed, much US foreign policy strategy under Trump hasn’t been about the Middle East or about Israel, first and foremost, at all. Most of it has been explicable as a series of geopolitical moves successfully countering China.

Historically, isolationism in its purest sense was dead almost as soon as the US was formed. Thomas Jefferson in his first inaugural address in 1801 repeated the Washingtonian idea that the US could limit itself solely to accord with all and trade with all:

“Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations—entangling alliances with none.”

By 1805 Jefferson was engaged in the First Barbary War:

“The conflict began in 1801 when Tripoli, under the Pasha Yusuf Karamanli, declared war on the U.S. and demanded a large tribute. Jefferson refused to pay, viewing tribute as a sign of weakness and a costly burden—amounting to over 20% of the federal budget by 1800. He responded by sending a naval squadron to the Mediterranean, marking the start of the First Barbary War.”

It was in this conflict that the US Navy and the US Marine Corps became credible forces, and the reality of existence replaced the touchingly naive notion that a nation state of any significance can always avoid conflict simply by offering no real harm to others.

James Monroe was a Founder, just like Washington and Jefferson, and Monroe gave us the Monroe Doctrine which the Trump administration has confidently re-asserted through the capture of Maduro, who was of course a Chinese asset and was of course pumping fentanyl into the US with Chinese direction and assistance. It did not take aggressive anti Chinese moves from the US for China to spend 100 billion dollars in gaining control of Venezuela. Neither China nor Venezuela were flooding the US with fentanyl because the US had invaded them. The aggression came from them because both were Communist regimes looking to see China replace the US as the world’s most powerful nation and because the ideology their leaders operated by was deeply anti American regardless of US actions.

Isolationism, like pacifism, is an unrealistic absolute that testifies to a lack of moral and intellectual seriousness. A rational person can certainly oppose pointless wars, incompetently conducted wars, obviously unnecessary wars, and corrupt wars which benefit individuals or interests rather than the nation as a whole, but many of the podcasting grifters who how assert that America First means no military engagements ever and that any military engagement is a betrayal of America First are arguing by an absolute that only a child would consider rational.

We don’t live in a John Lennon song. We don’t live in a world where others will be as honourable as George Washington if we follow Washington’s advice, We live in a world where a foreign enemy you aren’t in an official war against will try to get hundreds of thousands of your citizens to die via drugs they have supplied. We live in a world where terrorists blow up children in nations that have never declared war on those terrorists and in nations that haven’t ever controlled, ‘stolen’ or bombed the land they claim is the cause of their terrorism.

With certain enemies, there is no way to avoid being their target. Your choice then is how much of that you will tolerate before you respond, and you will never be given a choice which secures complete safety and security simply by never attacking others. For some enemies, your existence is the ‘attack’ which justifies anything and everything they do, and this is particularly the case with Islamic terrorism bent on global conquest.

In the first instance then, and possibly as the most generous interpretation of what they are doing, there are lots of soft, pampered, naive people raised in largely secure nations who think versions of ‘all war is horrible so why not just have peace’ or ‘if we just left them alone they would leave us alone’ level analysis. There are millions of nominal adults in the western world functioning on this childish level, mainly because past strength and harder ancestors have allowed them to live in an unusual state of security only now being threatened by terrorism and the mass importation of much more savage and barbaric cultures. These people often have their childlike and sometimes suicidal innocence preserved by bubbles of affluence or by constant propaganda telling them that all cultures are the same and all strangers are safe.

Even in Israel, under constant terrorist assault, there are people like this, who form a leftist political class still insisting that their own government is in the wrong, although there are less of these types than exist in Britain or the US. In America this kind of wilfully obtuse and childish stupidity is highly evident in the ‘as a Jew’ voices who vote for Mamdani and condemn Israel, as well as in white equivalents, whether leftist or libertarian or simply uninformed, who see all US military action as unnecessary and can adopt that position because even Israeli self defence strikes them as horribly mean.

Again think of the poles I described at the beginning. In relation to these ‘let’s just be nice’ types we can see that a perpetual war policy represents a very adult cynicism, where moral considerations are entirely set aside for personal profit. All Wars Are Evil thinking, though, is the opposite. It’s the thinking of children, of immature idealism and of a refusal to face, as an adult, the nature of a world where conflict exists no matter how hard you wish it away. It’s the morality of protest songs and pampered anti-war singalongs, of hippy love-ins, and sometimes it will come face to face with brutal reality, as it did so horrifically for the peace minded kids attending the Nova festival. This is not to diminish the horror of what those poor victims went through, but to emphasise that ‘just give peace a chance’ sometimes merely gives savages an opportunity.

Islamic terrorism, and one of its greatest sponsors, Iran, have told us again and again that our innocence is not a defence, that indeed it is our innocents that they target first and foremost.

If the first great cause of western reluctance to use force is this sublime childlike ignorance, then the second is something considerably worse. The second great cause of opposition to the US support for Israel against Iran is simply hatred of Jews. There is no escaping this conclusion, and I’m perhaps being inaccurate if I place this as secondary to general naivety. There is no way to rationally deny that the strongest voices against Israel hate Jews, and it requires a deliberate and constant blindness now to pretend otherwise. The speed with which October 7th was ignored, the speed with which complete blame was assigned to Israel, the speed with which Hamas propaganda points, casualty figures, faked photography and footage was all believed, and the intensity and focus on these conflicts when worse ones are active elsewhere, all represent a deep seated prejudice exponentially increased by deliberately one sided propaganda. It’s possible that not everyone who hates Israel hates Jews, although the intensity suggests that’s unlikely, but it is true that everyone who hates Jews hates Israel.

Pre-existing hatred of Jews explains the intensity of reactions to wars involving Israel, while wars involving Israel, which Israel didn’t start, are given as reasons for the hatred already there. Anyone who denies the impact of Jew hatred, and the amount of Jew hatred that comes out very quickly in the commentary on Israel, is being extraordinarily dishonest, but this dishonesty has been facilitated by a few simple diversionary tactics (saying the criticism is ‘only’ about Zionism, saying the criticism is only about Netanyahu, saying the criticism is only about Israeli policy, and saying that the criticism is ‘only asking questions’).

All of which forgets this part of Washingtonian isolationism:

“In the execution of such a plan, nothing is more essential than that permanent, inveterate antipathies against particular nations, and passionate attachments for others, should be excluded; and that, in place of them, just and amicable feelings towards all should be cultivated. The nation which indulges towards another a habitual hatred or a habitual fondness is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest. Antipathy in one nation against another disposes each more readily to offer insult and injury, to lay hold of slight causes of umbrage, and to be haughty and intractable, when accidental or trifling occasions of dispute occur.”

The contemporary resurgence of an isolationism founded on hatred of Israel and of Jews is a ‘permanent, inveterate antipathy’ warned against (just as excessive regard for others is warned against) in the foundation stone document of US isolationism. The position inherently contradicts itself, and that it rests on hatred, rather than the enlightened self interest aimed at by Washington or the pragmatic self interest of an America First that still recognises real threats and real friendships, is obvious too.

Hatred of Israel is not an America First position or a Washingtonian position of avoiding entanglements. It’s an easy answer hatred supplying a one stop shop explanation of all foreign policy failures and, increasingly obviously, all war and all suffering and all evil, to a degree which represents a pathology rather than a position.

This is of course exactly the case too with the kind of pathological hatred which regards everything done by Donald Trump as dictatorial, fascistic, insane, incompetent, and somehow both ragingly narcissistic and self interested and dictatorial, while also being controlled by Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu. In such a formulation Trump is a dictatorial submissive, a controlled font of chaos, a force of evil with zero boundaries who is easily controlled and directed by those cunning Israeli Jews, and a raging megalomaniac happy to be given orders. The fact that all this is hysterical and counter-factual, the fact that it’s a nest of cognitive dissonances and self contradictions, doesn’t impinge on its attractiveness, which like antisemitism stems from providing a symbolic and imaginary Grand Enemy to replace all the real ones the hysteric does not wish to deal with.

That these are the things which factor first, second and third in criticisms of the Iranian intervention, rather than actually looking at the conflict and seeing if it really does match up with Iraq or Afghanistan, tells us that these other issues (hatred of Jews, hatred of Israel and hatred of Trump) are the core of the objections thus far offered rather than a preference for domestic policy concerns or a realist caution regarding previous military failures.