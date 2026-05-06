Waiting for Cincinnatus: A Summary of the Right in the UK
Leader analysis and strategy conclusions.
Above: the tale of the Roman hero Cincinnatus, who assumed total power to save the Republic, did so in a 15 day campaign, then gave it up to return to being a humble farmer. Boris Johnson compared himself to Cincinnatus in his farewell address on being forced to resign from office on September 6th 2022. Boris, of course, was not the Cincinnatus Britain needs. George Washington rather more successfully modelled himself on Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus and the oldest patriotic organisation in the US is the Society of Cincinnati.
What follows is my thoughts on the current state of play on the Right in the UK. I posted this on social media today, but I’m going to add some conclusions here as well.
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I said I would never vote Conservative again after so many betrayals and the disasters they unleashed as Blairite Globalists under Cameron, May, Johnson and Sunak.
Campaigning for the EU against Brexit, failing to deliver a real Brexit, COVID measures, Ukraine fanaticism, and failure to fight against wokeness and things like BLM, were all unforgivable. I have not seen any Conservative government govern as conservatives since Thatcher. I’d define every Conservative leader since Thatcher as a traitor, with the exceptions of Liz Truss (which is why she was removed by coup) and to a lesser extent Michael Howard.
Major, Hague, Cameron, May, Johnson and Sunak were all disastrous and indistinguishable from Labour leaders.
Nevertheless I still have to assess people, today, honestly.
So far as I can see Kemi Badenoch is becoming more and more impressive. At least so far as public statements go she has been on a path of continued improvement. Whether those statements would ever manifest as real actions is another matter, and the history of her party is that they would not. Judging solely by what she herself is saying, however, I think it’s inescapably the case that she is defending civic nationalism more strongly and seriously than Farage or Lowe and doesn’t have their tendency towards glib showmanship.
Farage, for me, has far more personal instances of failure or betrayal or dishonesty to his name than Badenoch, the treatment of Lowe and Habib being clear examples of that. With Reform I trust the people who vote for them and I don’t trust the leader and some of the picks for representatives. With the Tories I don’t exactly trust Badenoch, but I certainly trust her more than I now trust Farage. She’s just in every way been more honest, serious and consistent than him.
With Lowe, I think he’s been more right and more courageous on deportations, immigration, borders and national identity than anyone else. I think there does need to be a recognition that the English, Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish are ethnic groups that deserve to remain majorities in their homelands and to be recognised as real ethnicities as well as national or regional designations. It’s very urgent that we unashamedly defend their rights and existence. Lowe is easily the strongest on that.
Nevertheless, there have been glaring errors. The rejection of Habib’s Advance offer of alliance seems to have been rude, petty and a serious miscalculation. It reflects a broader rejection of non-white allies which is worrying. You can be ethnically conscious AND respectful to people who have integrated and are loyal and from a different background. I’m not sure Lowe is, and I can’t see any solid reason for rejecting Habib and an Advance pact on the Right. I’d say that Habib strikes me as probably the best leader in the country in terms of his personal decency, but Advance severely lack in the areas where Lowe excels.
Lowe also strikes me as great on recognising the big picture but, like Farage, lazy and inconsistent on details. Restore also rejected very good policy advice from Pete North without a good explanation of why they did that. That’s two instances of Lowe rebuffing people who could help and wanted to help. Instead he’s surrounded by a young team who still mistake views on social media for votes or policies. It’s the opposite of Advance-Advance have been very poor on attracting attention but more decent and thoughtful on what that attention is for. Restore are great at attracting attention with sweeping declarations but ignore obstacles and don’t bother explaining or formulating how their declared aims will actually be achieved.
A policy isn’t just saying ‘we will do this’. It’s planning HOW you do it against what will be entrenched opposition from the entire Establishment, Civil Service, judiciary and media. From all the parties who claim to be on the Right, I see lots of the first and very little of the second part of what a policy is.
There’s a lack of seriousness too in Lowe saying that if he doesn’t achieve what would frankly speaking be the miracle of everyone voting Restore enough to put him in government with an outright majority, he’ll just leave the country because it will be finished. That might be true (I too don’t see how the UK can survive another Globalist government as anything other than a destroyed shithole). But ‘well I can flee it because I have money’ is not a great suggestion that you really care about the rest of us, is it?
Badenoch has offered signs of personal competence. Farage has most of the vote on the Right behind Reform but has proven personally quite odious and untrustworthy. Lowe is best on some key issues but lazy on detail and apparently uncaring about practicalities. And Habib is probably the only leader in UK politics I’d unhesitatingly say is a good person, but is not as organised and charismatic as the leader we need.
Between them all the leaders of the Right could form one candidate for PM with the qualities we need for a real counter-revolution reversing Globalist and Leftist decline. But each and every one of them is seriously lacking in one department or another, as are the parties they lead.
We need a Cincinnatus of the modern Right, because Britain is very near destruction. We need a figure or a party that is prepared to take very radical steps in a counter-revolutionary sense to save our nation. None of the individual candidates of the Right seem to fully grasp this, or to have an effective strategy for doing it. Badenoch has the professionalism but not the urgency, Lowe has the radicalism but not the professionalism, Farage has the numbers without the decency, and Habib has the decency without the numbers.
My personal preference would be a National Grand Alliance ticket where only 1 candidate of the Right stands in every constituency, and the division of seats between the parties is agreed beforehand. That would be the strongest way of defeating the Left. But none of them would do it except perhaps Habib.
As polling currently stands, Reform are ahead and Badenoch has stabilised the Tory decline so they aren’t sinking any further. Current vote shares would see a Leftwing Coalition as the most likely government despite Reform having the highest single party share of the vote. Current constituency boundaries massively favour the Left and limit the impact of the division of their vote. They each need far fewer votes to get an MP elected so splitting their vote has far less damaging impact on them.
Conclusions
A very divided vote on the Right can’t win a national election. BOTH splitting the vote AND voting for the lesser of two evils have a track record of simply delivering more decline, Globalism and failure. Therefore the Right needs to be consolidated, either by mass organisation behind just one of these parties or by some version of electoral pact.
Donna Rachel laid out the grim likelihood of a Left Coalition government based on the current division of the vote on the Right in an excellent analysis here https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-next-government-will-be-a-red-green-coalition/. That analysis still stands.
Until a pact or consolidation occurs individual voters on the Right maximise their vote by seriously looking at which party even mildly on the Right has the best chance in their constituency, and voting solely on that basis. In the council elections this is easier as Restore aren’t standing, Advance are only standing as I understand it in a limited number of places, and Reform have a better chance in most areas than the Conservatives. There’s clear logic for voting Reform in the local elections.
Lowe is right that another government of the Left finishes the country. We are very close to that already, but another term would cement an undeclared Third World status both demographically and in terms of our economy, infrastructure and national status. Restore however are not going to form the outright majority Lowe is fantasising about. Therefore a solution has to be found some other way.
Pete North of the Northern Variant substack has done more extensive work than anyone on creating a rightwing policy platform that can succeed. This extensive work can be found at http://manifestoproject.org/. On the Manifesto Project website you can search by almost any topic and find a relevant policy document that talks about HOW a rightwing agenda can be legally created. I disagree with some of his conclusions (I’d want to leave some legal agreements he’d keep) but the work here is more serious than that offered by the rightwing parties. Pete seems to be an irascible figure who can be extremely abrasive. He didn’t react well or maturely to parties that have not taken up his advice. That should be ignored and his policy work looked at seriously. I’d advise any rightwing party to consult with him.
It may well be that we can’t vote our way out of this. Until that’s confirmed, however, we have to do everything we can to maximise the impact of every rightwing vote. Only organisation and consolidation do this.
Analysts working for any rightwing party should look at every constituency and form a database of key local issues distinct from national issues, national issues particularly relevant to that constituency, and what ideas resonate most in that area. They should use this to inform tailored campaigns rather than boilerplate cliches delivered everywhere. Give canvassers, activists and candidates almost a cheat sheet of specific points and use these in all campaign material.
Similarly create an algorithm or system to track the vote by current polling, that can adjust constantly and tell you where the vote is likely to go in any constituency. I have no idea if such analytical tools already exist as I don’t work in the field, but if they do they have been very poorly used or ignored by strategists. Show what the impact is in each specific constituency-who would win it TODAY? Linking this polling monitor for each constituency and where it will go your local issues database makes both more effective. Every constituency candidate should have specific items in mind of both what topic increases their appeal and what topics most undermine their leading competitors.
Be honest with yourselves about which constituencies are write offs for rightwing parties due to the Muslim block vote or due to things like heavy student populations.
Rightwing parties need to access groups that can deliver large numbers of activists, canvassers, organised response. The Left have unions and the Muslim block vote and the NGOs. The Right should look for veterans associations, football club supporters associations, raise the flag groups, influencers, anyone they can work with to maximise response and reach.They need to compile lists of these and secure activism beyond the membership of their party. None of these should work in isolation. Create links between them and coordinate their activities.
The Right needs to secure much more funding and financial support, and channel it into rightwing activism and the creation of advocacy orgsnisations. I’d strongly suggest that all current think tanks and lobby groups of the Right have failed (Bruges Group and the like). We don’t need talking shops creating documents only they look at, but we do need strategy formation and effective public advocacy and lobbying. And it needs to be more coordinated. Get MigrationWatch expertise to candidates and canvassers in an organised fashion, for instance. I’d advise top level communication with Elon Musk, within legal funding guidelines. This could begin by discussion of a British version of DOGE. Limits on funding a party are not so strict on funding afresh organisations and movements.
Look at everything the other side have done to maximise their vote at the very least from Obama era phone canvassing in the US onwards. Clearly we can’t replicate corrupt Globalist acts like importing voters or the US link between open borders and rigging Democrat success. But we can be aware of their propaganda techniques and deploy them ourselves. No rightwing candidate should be unfamiliar with Alinsky or Bezmenov. No rightwing party should be piously avoiding such techniques or ignorant of them-we should be seeing how we can use them and have specific strategies there.
We need a rightwing counterpart of the Fabian Society, focused specifically on opposing Fabian members and influence and on proofing the UK against socialist and Marxist subversion and hidden power. I suggest The Lucian Society, after Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus (defending the nation) and the satirist Lucian (mocking the enemy). Fabians have been unopposed since their formation in 1884. It’s not only time there was an organisation directly opposing them, it’s time their techniques were thrown back at them. Ashridge College, the Institute of Economic Affairs and the Adam Smith Institute have not successfully opposed Fabianism or mirrored Fabian infiltration.
Either return Liz Truss to frontline politics or follow her advice on the policy platform. She has been excellent since being ousted and has identified the same areas with massive potential rewards that Trump has noted. Plus she has direct experience of civil service conspiracy and has been hardened by it.
Employ David Starkey to 1. Head a panel devising a ‘radical traditionalists’ school curriculum and code of ethics for education and 2. Provide a policy document on Blairite constitutional changes that need urgent revocation.
Ensure that you address Levers (all the unelected means by which leftist power is enforced).
Ensure that you address Ledgers (the huge funding gap between the Left and Right and both securing our funding and ending theirs).
Ensure that you address the Street (securing activists, canvassers, protestors and organised demonstrations and events and ending theirs).
Ensure that you address the Screen (the huge media control deficit, their censorship, our lack of channels and platforms, and their control of them).
Coordinate your Lever, Ledger, Street and Screen strategies recognising you begin from being far behind the Left on all of them.
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My personal preference would be a National Grand Alliance ticket where only 1 candidate of the Right stands in every constituency......
Yes, yes, 1000 times yes. Stop the circular cannibalization squad. This is madness.
And I would refer Mr. Lowe to Theodore Roosevelt's advice on being an American. Because it applies equally to the UK if you're going to save yourselves..
In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American...There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language... and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
Conclusion 1 on splitting the vote is the most obvious. I’ve observed this scenario happening in Scotland for well over a decade where the votes for the nationalist parties (Con/Lab/Lib Dem) are split in most constituencies to allow the separatist SNP an easy win despite gaining only a minority share of the votes. Thankfully a second referendum for Scottish independence is now a political dead duck even if the SNP win a majority of seats.
Translated to ousting the Uniparty in a UK general election, an electoral pact might be the easiest solution if the egos of the party leaders will allow it. I despair at how Reform, Restore, Advance and Heritage are fighting against one another.