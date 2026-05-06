Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
20h

My personal preference would be a National Grand Alliance ticket where only 1 candidate of the Right stands in every constituency......

Yes, yes, 1000 times yes. Stop the circular cannibalization squad. This is madness.

And I would refer Mr. Lowe to Theodore Roosevelt's advice on being an American. Because it applies equally to the UK if you're going to save yourselves..

In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American...There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language... and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
20h

Conclusion 1 on splitting the vote is the most obvious. I’ve observed this scenario happening in Scotland for well over a decade where the votes for the nationalist parties (Con/Lab/Lib Dem) are split in most constituencies to allow the separatist SNP an easy win despite gaining only a minority share of the votes. Thankfully a second referendum for Scottish independence is now a political dead duck even if the SNP win a majority of seats.

Translated to ousting the Uniparty in a UK general election, an electoral pact might be the easiest solution if the egos of the party leaders will allow it. I despair at how Reform, Restore, Advance and Heritage are fighting against one another.

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