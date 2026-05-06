Above: the tale of the Roman hero Cincinnatus, who assumed total power to save the Republic, did so in a 15 day campaign, then gave it up to return to being a humble farmer. Boris Johnson compared himself to Cincinnatus in his farewell address on being forced to resign from office on September 6th 2022. Boris, of course, was not the Cincinnatus Britain needs. George Washington rather more successfully modelled himself on Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus and the oldest patriotic organisation in the US is the Society of Cincinnati.

What follows is my thoughts on the current state of play on the Right in the UK. I posted this on social media today, but I’m going to add some conclusions here as well.

I said I would never vote Conservative again after so many betrayals and the disasters they unleashed as Blairite Globalists under Cameron, May, Johnson and Sunak.

Campaigning for the EU against Brexit, failing to deliver a real Brexit, COVID measures, Ukraine fanaticism, and failure to fight against wokeness and things like BLM, were all unforgivable. I have not seen any Conservative government govern as conservatives since Thatcher. I’d define every Conservative leader since Thatcher as a traitor, with the exceptions of Liz Truss (which is why she was removed by coup) and to a lesser extent Michael Howard.

Major, Hague, Cameron, May, Johnson and Sunak were all disastrous and indistinguishable from Labour leaders.

Nevertheless I still have to assess people, today, honestly.

So far as I can see Kemi Badenoch is becoming more and more impressive. At least so far as public statements go she has been on a path of continued improvement. Whether those statements would ever manifest as real actions is another matter, and the history of her party is that they would not. Judging solely by what she herself is saying, however, I think it’s inescapably the case that she is defending civic nationalism more strongly and seriously than Farage or Lowe and doesn’t have their tendency towards glib showmanship.

Farage, for me, has far more personal instances of failure or betrayal or dishonesty to his name than Badenoch, the treatment of Lowe and Habib being clear examples of that. With Reform I trust the people who vote for them and I don’t trust the leader and some of the picks for representatives. With the Tories I don’t exactly trust Badenoch, but I certainly trust her more than I now trust Farage. She’s just in every way been more honest, serious and consistent than him.

With Lowe, I think he’s been more right and more courageous on deportations, immigration, borders and national identity than anyone else. I think there does need to be a recognition that the English, Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish are ethnic groups that deserve to remain majorities in their homelands and to be recognised as real ethnicities as well as national or regional designations. It’s very urgent that we unashamedly defend their rights and existence. Lowe is easily the strongest on that.

Nevertheless, there have been glaring errors. The rejection of Habib’s Advance offer of alliance seems to have been rude, petty and a serious miscalculation. It reflects a broader rejection of non-white allies which is worrying. You can be ethnically conscious AND respectful to people who have integrated and are loyal and from a different background. I’m not sure Lowe is, and I can’t see any solid reason for rejecting Habib and an Advance pact on the Right. I’d say that Habib strikes me as probably the best leader in the country in terms of his personal decency, but Advance severely lack in the areas where Lowe excels.

Lowe also strikes me as great on recognising the big picture but, like Farage, lazy and inconsistent on details. Restore also rejected very good policy advice from Pete North without a good explanation of why they did that. That’s two instances of Lowe rebuffing people who could help and wanted to help. Instead he’s surrounded by a young team who still mistake views on social media for votes or policies. It’s the opposite of Advance-Advance have been very poor on attracting attention but more decent and thoughtful on what that attention is for. Restore are great at attracting attention with sweeping declarations but ignore obstacles and don’t bother explaining or formulating how their declared aims will actually be achieved.

A policy isn’t just saying ‘we will do this’. It’s planning HOW you do it against what will be entrenched opposition from the entire Establishment, Civil Service, judiciary and media. From all the parties who claim to be on the Right, I see lots of the first and very little of the second part of what a policy is.

There’s a lack of seriousness too in Lowe saying that if he doesn’t achieve what would frankly speaking be the miracle of everyone voting Restore enough to put him in government with an outright majority, he’ll just leave the country because it will be finished. That might be true (I too don’t see how the UK can survive another Globalist government as anything other than a destroyed shithole). But ‘well I can flee it because I have money’ is not a great suggestion that you really care about the rest of us, is it?

Badenoch has offered signs of personal competence. Farage has most of the vote on the Right behind Reform but has proven personally quite odious and untrustworthy. Lowe is best on some key issues but lazy on detail and apparently uncaring about practicalities. And Habib is probably the only leader in UK politics I’d unhesitatingly say is a good person, but is not as organised and charismatic as the leader we need.

Between them all the leaders of the Right could form one candidate for PM with the qualities we need for a real counter-revolution reversing Globalist and Leftist decline. But each and every one of them is seriously lacking in one department or another, as are the parties they lead.

We need a Cincinnatus of the modern Right, because Britain is very near destruction. We need a figure or a party that is prepared to take very radical steps in a counter-revolutionary sense to save our nation. None of the individual candidates of the Right seem to fully grasp this, or to have an effective strategy for doing it. Badenoch has the professionalism but not the urgency, Lowe has the radicalism but not the professionalism, Farage has the numbers without the decency, and Habib has the decency without the numbers.

My personal preference would be a National Grand Alliance ticket where only 1 candidate of the Right stands in every constituency, and the division of seats between the parties is agreed beforehand. That would be the strongest way of defeating the Left. But none of them would do it except perhaps Habib.

As polling currently stands, Reform are ahead and Badenoch has stabilised the Tory decline so they aren’t sinking any further. Current vote shares would see a Leftwing Coalition as the most likely government despite Reform having the highest single party share of the vote. Current constituency boundaries massively favour the Left and limit the impact of the division of their vote. They each need far fewer votes to get an MP elected so splitting their vote has far less damaging impact on them.

Conclusions