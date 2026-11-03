I have frequently been asked to describe how we get into power. I have also been asked how we got to where we are, where things are so bad in Europe and the UK. I’ve also told Americans repeatedly that Trump has done far more good and achieved far more success than most people acknowledge, but that the situation in the US isn’t anywhere near as secure or distant from the situation in Europe or the UK as many Americans complacently suppose.

The best description of the US position I’ve seen is the statement that the US is one more legitimate Trumpist victory away from a generational rejection of leftism, and one more stolen Democrat result away from the death of the Republic.

The central problem facing populists and patriots in most places is how you get into power in the first place, and the second problem is how you enact a rightwing agenda when you do. Both of these problems hinge on the central fact that the other side have an 80 year advantage in which they have been fighting a war for total power on all fronts, while the Right has either not fought them at all, or only fought them on the field of economics, and to a limited extent even there.

This failure of the Right to fight on the cultural and social fronts has allowed the Radical Left to take over every institution, organisation and department of the State that operates in these areas, which includes the entire mainstream media and entertainment fields which exist to condition public opinion.

At the same time a Right that only presents an economic argument in a narrow way has done little more, at its very best, then deliver static economic outcomes (certainly in Europe and the UK), although one of the advantages the US has had is in much more inherent economic dynamism, freedom of action, market correction, and entrepreneurial activity.

The British Right at its very best delivered a Thatcherite revival at the cost of cutting expensive and crippling subsidies to dying industries and shifting to an internal retail economy. The longterm trouble was that those dying industries remained necessary ones for a serious power. Thatcher was absolutely right to lower taxes, end subsidies, de-nationalise poorly run State monopolies and smash the unions…..but a serious country needs its own steel production, its own industrial base, its own manufacturing capacity, and cannot be sustained indefinitely or exist independently based on people buying consumer goods made in other nations and our nation leading in nothing except financial services.

So one must not only accurately address the inhibitors of growth and the shackles of leftist economic models, one must preserve that which is needed even if it has a short term cost associated with it. How you do that without falling into a subsidy trap is the quandary that pure Thatcherism couldn’t solve, much as a pure free market ideology cannot account for or solve the problem of unjust trade imbalances or corporatism posing as free markets when they are nothing of the sort. Trump’s use of tariffs for example goes directly against orthodox free market ideology, but is actually conducive to a more real free market outcome, because unjust trade systems of one sided State intervention were falsely posing as a free market and being accepted as such by alleged free market champions.

Thatcherism knew what economics works, and could deliver an economic boom in the 1980s. But it did nothing about the radical left comtrol of education and entertainment, it did nothing about the leftist State funded bias of the BBC, it did nothing about opinion forming and public debate being controlled by the other side. It also did nothing about the problem of the fact that if you have a large State and a large administrative and governmental class, those people will through the nature of both bureaucracy and self interest inevitable drift further and further leftwards. Nor did it do much about the problem of welfarism and the dependency and patronage networks which that creates, or the malign interference of foreign transnational bodies.

Primarily focused on winning the Cold War, controlling the unions and saving the economy in the short term, various long term serious issues went unaddressed. To be fair no government can do everything at once, and Trump’s administrations in doing anything at all has faced perpetual and enormous Deep State, judicial, media and administrative state resistance. In Britain, with more of a socialist model ever since 1945, this resistance has been greater, and Thatcher faced that too.

Small wonder that she couldn’t fight on every front simultaneously.

More recently, Liz Truss simply wanted to lower taxes and strengthen Brexit and was removed by a money speculator cabal, MP, EU and Bank of England coordinated attack while barely in office. What was needed after Thatcherism was Cultural Thatcherism, the extension of what had been done to the unions to the BBC, the media, etc, and a doubling down of right wing ideology on a model that reduced the State and increased the Nation. Thatcher indeed started to signal such a shift in her changing and ever more sceptical attitude towards the EU, which if she hadn’t been removed could have seen a generation earlier Brexit directed at the behest of a strong PM determined to enact it properly (this is precisely why she was removed, with poll tax reactions as an excuse).

Instead the British Right, just like their US RINO counterparts, delivered a banking directed, debt based, transnational friendly, NATO, UN and EU aligned ‘international rules based order’ which simply tied the West to large States, parasitic funding of actually destructive forces, excessive spending, radical leftism in social settlements, welfarism, and static corporate interests rather than dynamic genuine competition, all while transferring jobs, manufacturing and power to China and doing nothing to arrest mass immigration and internal moral and social decay.

The root of much of this can be traced back to the major changes initiated immediately after World War Two:

The creation of transnational bodies like the UN and the EU and a transnational system of law and institutions claiming precedence over nation states.

The transfer of elite and governmental loyalty from the interests of national populations and national sovereignty to these transnational systems and organisations.

The birth of the NGO network that goes along with the habit of transferring power elsewhere to unaccountable bodies.

The Radical Left doing a deal with elite interests and extreme wealth on policies where their interests intersect (like open borders, or wealth transfer schemes where the Left get State expansion and social radicalism and the elite get enormous public spending and government contracts they can take a cut from or cheap labour they can exploit).

These things collectively created Globalism, or what I have described as Luxury Communism, which has been the dominating, operating system destroying the Western world until finally challenged by the populist reaction that created Trump, Orban,Milei, the Bolsonaro family in Brazil, and those few others who have genuinely opposed Luxury Communism.

And what the populist reaction to failed or asset stripping Globalist policies on crime, immigration, social morals, borders, sovereignty, identity and economic organisation did was force the corrupted institutions and governments who had adopted Luxury Communism but did do as supposedly mainstream, respectable forces to more openly reveal their malignancy, to take measures to close down that populist reaction which shows their actually Communist nature. The populist reaction exposed the Fake Right as servants of Luxury Communism, showed us that the alleged free market was a corporatist-fascist cartel operation, showed us that respectable bureaucracies supposedly guarding the West were actually destroying it for their own advancement, and presented a far more real, patriotic, nation state focused alternative in the forms of Trumpism and Brexit.

The Globalist response of media distortion, constant propaganda, control of information, censorship, centralisation of power, more State expansion, more corruption, more alignment with the CCP and more behaviour akin to that of the CCP including stealing elections wherever they could (leading right up to the present EU backed Tusk coup attempt in Poland) only made the Communist element of Luxury Communism more and more evident.

The silk glove of talk about international cooperation, the rule of law, the wonders of equality and diversity, the alleged benign intent of sustainable development goals and saving the planet from imaginary threats, showed more and more obviously as the thin cover for the iron gauntlet of total power.

This is the background and context you have to understand BEFORE you get to framing the solutions. And when you think about how you get the chance to enact the solutions and have the solutions hold, there is only one unifying thread:

To get the power you must control the money.

In a recent article I estimated how much in terms of public funding in the UK was flowing into just five selected leftist globalist causes. It came to 19 billion pounds per year once the money directly spent by the State and labelled for that cause and the money spent by NGOs which parasitise the State were both included.

Think of how much organisation, employment, client groups, vested interests, propaganda, infrastructure and people working towards that cause can be purchased with 19 billion pounds, most of which comes from national government debt and crippling tax levels with citizens being forced to fund their own destruction. Many tax payers will never even know the names of the institutions doing this, let alone have any means of stopping them doing it, and most citizens will never have given their consent even at the the remove of voting for a party that approves of this cause.

Now, if I may give a very small example, ask yourselves why this writer is known only to you, only to a small group of people on Facebook and Substack. Ask why I have spent twenty years talking about politics from a position of complete powerlessness. Is it because my analysis is poor? Is it because hardly anyone agrees with me or has similar ideas and aims to me? Is it because I am extraordinarily incompetent, or excessively inarticulate, or wildly extremist and radical and only a very, very few people would ever find my work accurate?

Some will no doubt say this is so. But compare my career with the careers of Owen Jones in Britain, or any mainstream media journalist, or race grifters in the US like Ibram X. Kendi. Are these writers brilliantly eloquent? Are their political ideas original and compelling? Or do they offer a near mindless slop of third rate, third hand, ludicrously ill-informed delusional leftism that isn’t even aware of its own most glaring hypocrisies?

These writers sell in some cases millions of books, or at the least have reasonably well paid positions in journalism and are made public figures by regular TV appearances.

Before writing, I was in academia. I studied to PhD level. I am qualified to teach at a university level, and did so as a graduate tutor. I never obtained a job at a university after qualifying. Am I less capable than all of the 244,755 academic staff currently employed in the UK? Was I less meticulous, honest and accurate in my research than the thousands of academics who teach the concept of white privilege? Perhaps I plagiarised my doctoral thesis and everything else I wrote, like Jason Arday did?

Now I’m not a leftist, so I don’t feel automatically entitled to success. I don’t ask for a job on the basis of my skin colour. I don’t ask for preferment or a sinecure, or a position where I get to ignore basic standards.

But I’m pretty sure I’m a better thinker and writer than Owen Jones, and that I was a much better academic than Jason Arday.

I’m also pretty sure that if more people had ever heard of me, there is a large market for what I say.

What made the difference was not ability. It wasn’t even effort.

What makes the difference is that Luxury Communism controls the money and institutions, and they advance the people who say what they want to be heard. Leftists sit on the interview panels at universities. Leftists decide who gets an academic post. Luxury Communists in positions in NGOs direct huge sums of public spending towards the promotion of voices amenable to them. Luxury Communists select people to promote, and even people formerly considered to be rightwing have done so and are aligned with radical leftism in multiple ways today.

Piers Morgan did not get to edit a major high street newspaper at the age of 29 on the basis of actual talent. He was selected by Rupert Murdoch as someone who would always say and only say what he was told to say. The elite desire to mass publish race grift narratives exists BEFORE a public demand for race grift narratives exists, and manufactures that desire through promotion and propaganda and advertising before an Ibram X Kendi brings out his first book. The elite, moneyed desire for race grift teaching (or a foreign funded desire for that teaching in western nations to help destroy them) exists BEFORE any student laments the lack of such a teacher and such a course. China or Qatar funds a ‘alternative media sensation’ BEFORE they are famous and Chinese, Russian and Qatar all run bot farms CREATING online voices. Even ‘rebel’ figures are generally not independent voices saying independent things-they are controlled creatures whose ownership is transferred from one corrupt interest to another. Tucker Carlson was CIA raised and CNN and mainstream media controlled before he was Qatari and Muslim purchased and owned.

The radical left and the Globalist destruction of the West flourishes on both the misappropriated control of public spending by a Big State and the foreign enemy purchase of influence. This makes respectably employed academics and journalists and authors of everyone prepared to sell the destructive narratives demanded by their owners, and ensures too that only these voices have the seed funding, the bot activity, the advertising revenues, and the financial backing kickstarts to careers where they become prominent and influential figures. Think tanks employ those who will only deliver the demanded narrative. Political careers are near impossible for genuinely conscience driven mavericks. Lobbyists are loyal only to their employing lobby. Media figures must be globalist voices or foreign owned voices…..and there are obvious reasons for a range of interests to also back alleged outsiders who are either pure buffoonish grifters making deep dives look ridiculous (Alex Jones) or extremist clowns likely to only increase violence and chaos (Nick Feuntes or Hasan Piker).

The voice for which there is zero financially corrupt incentive for anyone already powerful to back them is the voice which is simply telling the truth out of traditional patriotic feeling or basic logical awareness of the destructive nature of contemporary policy choices.

Very very few voices get anywhere without money behind them.

Which leads back, via my particular area of self-interest, to the general issue.

The malign control the money. They still do. Trump could only emerge and do good because he was himself already a billionaire and already famous. Musk could only have a political effect once he was already an independent billionaire. Both went against the general current of the billionaire class, but were only able to do so by being of that class in the first place.

What do those of us aren’t billionaires do, and what does the Right as a whole do when most of the billionaires and most of the institutions are still on the other side?

So, with those advantages the radical left Luxury Communists still hold, how does anyone genuinely patriotic and genuinely rightwing get into power, make that power real enough to enact deep and lasting reversals of the corrupt system, defeat the Deep State and the permanent administrative state, overcome judicial obstructionism, start changing the cultural and social engines of public understanding and opinion, do so in defiance of media propaganda and stay in power long enough to make real change?

Anyone on the Right who has money has to fund the cause, has to be as serious as the Radical Left in funding as many voices as possible and creating an ecosystem of the Right. And the Right in general has to understand how the power follows the money. The radical left understood that way back when Weather Underground courted the malleable trust fund children of the billionaire and multi millionaire class. The Luxury Communists exist because the Left did that deal with the elite-you get wealth transfer schemes at public expense, we get radical leftist rhetoric and the social transformation we want.

To get into the jobs that can effect change takes monetary backing. The big problem is that the Radical Left did a deal with elite money (corporate power) and extreme leftism provides opportunities for extreme corruption (hence wealth transfer/profit) in the short term that rightwing policy doesn’t provide. You have to offer the rich an alternative income stream, to get the rich to back you, to use that money to get power. Once in power, you have to cut off leftist money streams at home (theft from public spending) and from abroad (foreign enemy funding).

What does this really mean for rightwing victory? It means you can’t just rage against corrupt interest. You have to make national interest and actual good more profitable than corruption in the short term. You have to seduce the wealth by offering them something that will make more money than a fake pandemic or a fake Russian threat or an unnecessary war. You have to seduce the enemy, just as the Radical Left did when they began courting money. Society changes quickest from the top down. Early Christian missionaries understood this when they converted pagan kings.

It’s my belief that AI data centres and Trump’s agreements with the tech bros of Silicon Valley are not a betrayal of the populist cause or of the Right, but a recognition of the need to seduce the money with some short term large gains just as obvious as the transfer possibilities of a climate change hoax or a pandemic hoax or of the NGO system. Potentially, a very rapid technological advance built on AI offers a wealth stream that would compensate for allowing rightwing social healing to divorce the moneyed interest from radical leftism and fake corrupt wealth generators built on public debt. A lesser amount of public seeding to build a more private capitalist enterprise, divorced from the recent decades of corporate alignment with radical leftism.

If that assessment is accurate, then Trump is again telling the Right generally how to win in the longer term, and that it is more effective to persuade the moneyed that funding the Right is conducive to their interests, then it is to simply try to fight them without any offer on the table. Just as chess pieces can be switched between players (Tucker can be owned by one corrupt player and then by another) so too can a losing position on the board be altered if you can convince the opponent that his internet is best served by your victory. You can switch the allegiance of the player by offering some other reward outside the pieces already in play.