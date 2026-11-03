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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
5h

If one really considers the enormity of the insult against a free, Judeo-Christian and native population by these Islamist coddling globalist fiends, said population would tear these traitors from their posh offices, drag them into the streets and rip them apart in a paroxysm of rightful revenge.

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
4h

Conservatism resides in the proles but given enough 'bread & circuses' and just enough welfare you can't energise the proles to rise-up against their exploiters. Only a complete collapse in a corrupted society can bring any meaningful change.

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