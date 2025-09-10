It’s a story that’s a few days old now and in some ways trivial, but I think it’s still worth referring back to JD Vance’s short and sweet argument with Brian Krassenstein and Rand Paul.

It’s an interesting story because it shows how intimately control of language and control of policy go together.

The significant event behind the argument is this:

“On September 2, 2025, the United States Navy conducted a lethal airstrike in the southern Caribbean against a boat allegedly carrying narcotics from Venezuela, which it claimed was operated by the gang Tren de Aragua. The strike resulted in the vessel being sunk and the deaths of 11 suspected gang members, according to the Trump administration. President Donald Trump announced the operation from the Oval Office, stating the military had "shot out" the boat moments prior and that it was carrying "a lot of drugs"…”

Critics of the Trump administration immediately tried to describe the event as shocking and extreme, an illegal act defying due process and basic human rights.

Such depictions were predictable, and predictably false. A typical mainstream media reaction was that of the BBC, which immediately ran sound looking for maritime and international law experts to tell them that the US action was illegal (US strike on ‘Venezuela drug boat’: What do we know, and was it legal?). The following was fairly standard:

“Force can be used to stop a boat but generally this should be non-lethal measures," Prof Luke Moffett of Queens University Belfast said.

But he added that the use of aggressive tactics must be "reasonable and necessary in self-defence where there is immediate threat of serious injury or loss of life to enforcement officials", noting that the US moves were likely "unlawful under the law of the sea"….

Prof Michael Becker of Trinity College Dublin told BBC Verify that….

"The fact that US officials describe the individuals killed by the US strike as narco-terrorists does not transform them into lawful military targets," he said. "The US is not engaged in an armed conflict with Venezuela or the Tren de Aragua criminal organization."

"Not only does the strike appear to have violated the prohibition on the use of force, it also runs afoul of the right to life under international human rights law."

Prof Moffett said that the use of force in this case could amount to an "extrajudicial arbitrary killing" and "a fundamental violation of human rights".”

So there we have the immediate media and academic ‘legal expert’ response: downplay the nature of the target as narco-terrorists, completely ignore US law and what it says about a President’s right to order military actions against confirmed threats, prioritise a nebulous tangle of international law and sanctimonious opinion, and attack the action rather than really describe, report or analyse it.

What’s offered is opinion against the action, rather than facts about it.

Online, of course, we saw the same thing, but even more obviously biased and condemnatory and even more averse to acknowledging the context of the US drug crisis, the failure of policies of interdiction, and the cartel nature of the target.

So the degree to which the US is entitled to protect its citizens from illegal drugs which kill them is tjr suppose topic, but really the effort here is in seeking to portray taking out drug smugglers as a very bad thing. And it’s that infuriating deliberate obtuseness regarding the fact that smuggled drugs are direct causes of American deaths (and that the US perhaps shouldn’t pussy around in protecting its citizens) that underlies the Vance arguments with those critical of the action.

The initial clash was with Brian Krassenstein:

Days later, Krassenstein was still whining about Vance saying he didn’t give a shit what Krassenstein called the military action against a Venezuelan drug smuggling operation.

As you can see from the above Krassenstein joins the BBC experts in assuming some law other than US law is paramount (progressives, leftists and even many normie Republicans take ‘international law’ as always pre-eminent and a sort of magical force that, once appealed to, determines everything). The idea that anyone might prefer the US to decide who the US can strike never occurs to them.

Krassenstein also assumes that what he says and objective reality are the sane thing, that his descriptions define what happened. Thus, him describing it as a war crime is not a subjective response or prejudice, but a certain fact, simply because he has felt it and expressed it to be so.

Vance though, doesn’t bother to painstakingly go through the powers of the President as Commander in Chief, the designation of the cartel as narco-terrorists, the number of Americans dying from smuggled illegal drugs, or the specifics in US law that legalise and justify the strike. In refusing to play the game of justifying the action to an unjust critic, Vance removes the ability of the polirical enemy to define the terms of the debate.

Vance closing this off by saying he doesn’t give a shit what his opponent calls the event, highlights that the opponent is not a good faith critic whose views have to be politely addressed. The response reminds us that 1. Krassenstein is not describing moral or legal truth, only giving his heavily biased opinion and 2. Krassenstein is a dishonest person who won’t heed any response anyway.

It would be very easy to dismiss the Vance response as vulgar, crude or ignorant. Those on the Republican side who police themselves for politeness and make a fetish out of circumlocutions and vapid meanderings of impeccable restraint are quick to clutch their pearls when such blunt language is used. But others understand and applaud the Vancian recognition that blunt dismissal is the only remaining appropriate response to dishonest bad faith critics like Krassenstein.

Since these people won’t accept basic realities like who narco-terrorists are and the damage they do and the threat they pose, their description of actions against that threat will inherently be worthless. Until they accept objective reality first and honest reporting on what was done to who, any criticism they offer is a distortion of reality rather than a reflection or comment on reality. Where Hamlet might say “words, words, words”, or Shakespeare might talk of Krassenstein’s critique “signifying nothing” the Vancian “I don’t give a shit what you call it” expresses the sane truth:

Everything from such a source as Krassenstein is garbage. We aren’t being asked to engage with honest criticism, we are being asked to accept a dishonest framing of events that favours foreign criminal gangs and their ‘rights’ above innocent US citizens and their lives.

And the same applies to non Democrat policing of Vancian language, which prioritises polite conformity in language over accurate moral truth and genuinely moral defence of US lives. This is precisely what we see for example in Rand Paul’s self-parodying High Moral intervention which exposed, more than any direct criticism from others could, how often libertarian idealism serves the purposes of leftist progressive national self-destruction:

In this formulation we are supposed to be more outraged by someone saying they don’t give a shit about what Krassenstein says, then we should be by the actions of narco-terrorists. Rand Paul, just like Krassenstein, uses control of language and focus on language to effectively support a distortion of reality and morality which prioritises the lives and rights of drug smuggling gangs of violent sociopathic crininals above the lives, rights and protection of innocent US citizens.

The absurdity of Rand’s position is perhaps even more obvious than the dishonesty of Krassenstein’s position. When a narco-terrorist is funnelling drugs to kill Americans with the direct support of foreign enrmies (both the Venezuelan government and the Chinese Communist Party government are backing and assisting these cartels) it is the realities of war that apply, and not the polite demand to treat foreign cartel members as if they were US citizens in good standing entitled to trial, due process and excessive regard for their inalienable rights. How Rand Paul expects a full US trial to be conducted at sea on armed narco-terrorists isn’t explained. It’s presumed that more US loves should be risked capturing these people, more US money spent holding them to trial, and more possibilities given for them to get away with their crimes when some equally ideologically distorted Democrat judge agrees with Rand Paul that narco-terrorists are possessed of rights that matter much more than US lives do.

The bizarre invocation of To Kill a Mockingbird particularly undermines Rand Paul’s seriousness and legitimacy (I say this as someone who used to like and admire the man). That book is about rights being denied to an innocent man because of skin colour, a man who was by the way a US citizen of (so far as the story tells us) impeccable moral character. It wasn’t about the rights of a foreign drug smuggler. And there is an additional point that Rand Paul seems to forget when waving To Kill a Mockingbird in JD Vance’s face:

It’s FICTION.

A fictional story about the correct legal and moral treatment of US citizens doesn’t overrule the necessity of protecting REAL American citizens from DRUG SMUGGLERS.

Thinking it does is reminiscent of the recent way in which the British Prime Minister decided that a fictional Netflix series about a murder matters much more in deciding policy on crime and education than any of the real crimes that don’t fit liberal progressive narratives do. The prioritisation of fiction as moral arbiter is a sure sign that your position is reality averse and contradicted by real world examples.

Others have also noted this central problem with Rand Paul’s ridiculous criticism:

As a former literature academic I’m certainly aware that good writing can offer profound insights and moral examples. But if we ever have a choice between language and reality and the two differ, the person who goes with language above reality is either dishonest or insane.

And it is control of language that allows the insane to direct policy.

So if we are to take lessons from writers on politics, it’s not by simply using their books as an apparently magic shield for drug smugglers. It’s not by the insanity of putting works of fiction you respect above the respect and protection due to your own citizens and their real lives. There’s something achingly parochial and safe (in terms of acceptable liberal references) in invoking To Kill a Mockingbird. It reeks of university conformity and lectures on race given by liberal professors for the last 50 years. All it tells us is that Rand Paul doesn’t have much of an imagination (or reading history) of his own.

What lessons could we legitimately take from writers on politics?

Well we could look to their expertise in their own field, and things they have said about the political control and distortion of language, things which Orwell is famous for biting, but also more broadly philosophical insights from other sources. Here for example is the greatest science fiction writer of the 20th century, Philip K.Dick, in a quote more pertinent to the policing of Vance’s language than any line by Harper Lee is to the US blowing up narco-terrorists:

In this sense then outrage over Vance ‘not giving a shit’, over language, is a deliberate distortion of reality whereby the offended forget the original event being discussed, or forget the basic reality that the rights of a foreign terrorist smuggling drugs are not the same as the rights of an innocent citizen mowing his lawn.

Policing the language is a means of controlling and directing the policy choices available. If you can heap more opprobrium on Vance’s blunt language than you do on tens of thousands of US deaths via smuggled drugs, you control both what the rival politician is allowed to utter, and what the rival government is allowed to do. Rand Paul has not offered us moral clarity via great fiction-he has offered us an exposure of his alignment with dishonest and disastrous policies enforced by policing the language of those who would dare to apply US power differently.

If we are looking to literature for wisdom in these matters there is also another Vance to turn to. And that writer is the second greatest American science fiction writer of the 20th century, Jack Vance. Jack Vance had a far more unique and unusual writing style than Philip K.Dick. While Dick was a storyteller with philosophical interests who used plain language, Vance was a writer who delighted in language itself (in what obscurantist French critics like Derrida might call ‘the play of language’). Jack Vance was a genius of neologisms, constantly coining new words from old roots. He also delighted in depicting characters who had a very convoluted way of speaking.

In Jack Vance’s tales the plots were very simple (often revenge sagas, like The Demon Princes series). But the language was florid, abundant, ironic, hyperbolic, as excessive and varied as a jungle ecosystem. The basic conceit was that Vance characters were all verbose and all used obscure terminology. But this wasn’t meant to signify that they were clever or thoughtful. It was meant to signify the opposite.

Vance characters are immoral, petty minded, cunning and dishonest. They all use language as an intricate shield for their shortcomings. They are excessively polite, and can sound like 18th century courtiers. But they are brutally cruel, and monomaniacally self interested. The more complex their conversation becomes, the more intellectually dead they are. They are constitutionally incurious about any fact or opinion that isn’t their own or doesn’t serve their selfish interests. Clever witticisms are really their crude cudgels. Pious rhetoric is their cover for depraved thoughts and actions.

When language only serves political purposes and dishonest distortions of reality for partisan interest, it can go one of two ways. Either it reduces itself to grunts and slogans, to a sludge of what few cliches a person is allowed to speak. That’s the fate of language predicted by Orwell after ‘problematic’ thoughts and words have been excised, and that’s what we see with barely articulate individuals still able to repeat, by rote, progressive catechisms.

OR politically controlled language becomes deliberately obscure, overblown, jargonised, gatekeeping political choice by keeping out those who do not understand the newly invented terminology. That’s what we see with management jargon deployed by politicians and corporate executives, or what we see with new politically correct phrasings and explanations.

It’s that second kind of language comically exaggerated even beyond its own likely absurdity that Vance understands masters.

Vance often hilariously juxtaposes high moral rhetoric with low or insane moral action, having characters give pontificating speeches as they justify their murders, physical assaults or thefts, or even more commonly having bureaucrats stealing funds tell you about the nobility of their actions…..does anyone see how much more prescient this was than most more obvious dystopian visions? Think of Judge Engoron giving a ruling. Think of the language used by Establishment defenders of USAID spending. Think of European leaders telling us that Democracy requires them all to deny democratic choices or ban popular parties. Think of new words like disinformation.

Think of Rand Paul sheltering drug smugglers behind To Kill a Mockingbird.

In the roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons Gary Gygax, a fan of Jack Vance, embedded a game system for simulating the actions of wizards, magical creatures, and ‘spell casters’. In Vance’s stories, people cast spells and then forget them. The spells have to be voiced, but can’t be held in the mind for long (they are too dangerous, too alien, the mind wants them gone). Dungeons & Dragons copied that idea from Jack Vance fabtasy stories and came to call it Vancian magic.

There is, too, a magic in saying “I don’t give a shit what you call it.”

I personally find JD Vance’s bluntness enchanting.

It’s a counter-spell, if you like, a dismissal of political language and all its dishonesties. It forces the topic back to Reality. It looks at the problem, the knot, of polite language and dishonest distortions wrapped around what pretends to be high ideals, and it refuses to play that game.

And it cuts through the bullshit. Knowing the bullshit isn’t worth dealing with any other way. Knowing the dishonest actor will expect you to swallow a load of bullcrap before getting a word you say accepted.

Instead, it says ‘no’.

Which is, as far as I’m concerned, good magic.