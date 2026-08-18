Above: if one person could be blamed for the institutional corruption of academia, the death of objective standards of scholarship, and the devastating introduction of race hate concepts with no foundation inro the education system and society as a whole, it is this person.

As the fallout from the suicide of Jason Arday reaches a full George Floyd fever pitch of dishonesty, opportunism and paychological operation mass hysteria in the UK, it’s relevant to go back to one of the main roots of contemporary racial madness, both in academia specifically and, through academia’s influence, in wider society too.

And if we have to cite one person as most responsible for the corruption of academia and the spread of race hate theories through our society, we might find a number of prominent contenders. We might think of Derrick Bell, the civil rights activist who became the first tenured black professor of law in the USA in 1971 when he accepted a post at the Harvard Law School. Bell also taught at the University of Southern California, and was the first black Dean at the University of Oregon School of Law. When he died he’d been a long time visiting professor at the New York University School of Law.

Bell is the primary originator of Critical Race Theory, although several academic contemporaries contributed to the birth of CRT and its rapid spread through first law colleges and teaching and then the humanities. Today CRT, a reductive race hate theory that casts all white people in permanent ‘oppressor’ roles and all black people in permanent ‘victim’ roles based solely on skin colour and which asserts that all institutions, all laws, all power structures in Western nations exist to enforce white supremacy (which therefore requires constant revision, capture and subversion of these institutions towards prioritising non whites and that only this process represents ‘social justice’ levelling out the supposed inherent pro white bias). CRT moved from Bell’s focus on law to the humanities (all literature must be viewed through this same racial grievance lens) and from there into both the academic bureaucracy as a whole (university administrators must embed CRT thinking via DEI initiatives in policy documents, student and staff behavioural guidelines, and all teaching across all disciplines) to finally capture, as the last area of contention, the hard sciences as well.

All research projects must now meet DEI requirements and specify how that research promotes equality, equity and CRT attitudes on race and identity. Race must be factored into everything.

Thus, Bell and his early CRT collaborators were enormously influential. And they have of course been joined by a very significant, pervasive and powerful racial grievance lobby in publishing and politics, which encompasses luminaries from Barack Obama all the way down to Ta-Nahisi Coates and Ibram X.Kendi or, on a more parochial, pathetic and imitating level, British figures such as Afua Hirsch, Akala, Ash Sarkar and token white guy Owen Jones.

Jason Arday was just one of many current Brirish academics who was a plugged in part of what has become a very extensive CRT and black supremacist network in politics, media and academia. Before his exposure as a cheat, a fantasist and a plagiarist and his resulting suicide, Arday was an influential part of this network, helping for example to frame a Welsh school curriculum which embedded CRT ideas in school teaching in Wales, ensuring that white pupils in a 97% white nation would receive lessons characterising themselves and their ancestors as oppressors and morally inferior to black pupils.

But I would argue that the impact of all of these figures, from both the earliest CRT advocates and the most recent race grievance authors and presenters, was facilitated, extended and surpassed by that of a single white academic (somewhat ironically).

That academic was Peggy McIntosh.

McIntosh is the author of the most influential text determining the current state of academia. That text comes in a long form and a short form. The long form was written in 1988 and titled White Privilege and Male Privilege: A Personal Account of Coming to See Correspondences Through Work in Women's Studies. In 1989 the original longer text was edited down into the slightly more digestible (although still poisonous) essay White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack.

It is McIntosh who really created and advanced the idea of white privilege. Similar concepts had been expressed previously, but McIntosh gives us the first really fully articulated expression, at length, of this single concept. And in the ‘invisible knapsack’ metaphor, she provided a useful and powerful image by which to explain and encompass the central idea that all white peoples carry inherent advantages which they are unaware of but which constantly work towards their benefit giving them a head start in life. These unseen and unacknowledged advantages require adjustment. By this logic, colour blind and objectively equal treatment becomes unfair and unjust, because it is isn’t addressing or mitigating automatic white privilege.

McIntosh provided a useful piece of sophistry for justifying deliberate harm to white people in the name of increased justice and fairness towards non whites. White privilege is the underlying justification for CRT activism, and for racial quotas and different racially determined forms of treatment in hiring, employment, advocacy and promotion. You can only justify the differences in treatment offered to whites and blacks under CRT and DEI if you think that white privilege is real.

McIntosh herself of course was part of an existing corruption of academia. She was a ‘feminist scholar’ before she was a race critical scholar. Her original discipline was also a pseudo-discipline built on hypocritical prejudices. Feminism treats a broad and innate identity characteristic as the sole lens through which literature and politics should be interpreted. It reductively sorts men and women into oppressor and victim roles and presents an illusory and (in today’s society) largely fictional narrative of imaginary male conspiracy against women (The Patriarchy). And it concentrates these interpretations on the Western world, which of course has offered more rights and equality to women than unexamined and uncriticised non-western cultures have.

In all these ways the pseudo-discipline of feminism or of ‘women’s studies’ was a prepatory training ground for the kind of identity based, irrational argumentation that McInrosh would empower in racial politics through the concept of white privilege. Indeed, McInrosh was also one of the earliest proponents of the ideas that would become ‘intersectionality’, arguing that racial justice is impossible without gender justice, and vice versa, and that ‘white male power’ has been unjustly suppressing both non white and female representation in ways that require allyship and coordination between the advocacy for women and the advocacy for ethnic minorities.

Again, the real world objective reality that some largely non-white cultures and religions are far more verifiably oppressive towards women is completely ignored in this framework of (mis)understanding.

In her definitions of white privilege McInrosh actually set the template for all subsequent false scholarship in ways that even someone such as Derrick Bell had never articulated. Bell and other founders of CRT had, like McIntosh, simplistically viewed everything through a single reductive lens that was critical of white people. And Bell, like McInrosh, had a prejudiced, paranoid, and irrational view of the purposes and operations of western institutions and social and cultural settlements. But Bell at least to some extent pretended to be operating by traditional rational criteria in terms of how you argue for this reductive theory. Bell mimicked the legal presentation of a case, which even when the lawyer in question is dishonest or malign accepts the concept that some form of evidence is required that isn’t solely subjective. The evidence Bell presented was poor, selective, and fitted to a malign argument.

McIntosh went further.

What she did referred to nothing real outside her own alleged experience. Her entire white privilege argument was subjective, and subjective in an unusually obsessive, irrational and monomaniacal fashion. Her essay reads somewhat like the narrative of a character in Poe telling us they are not mad. It has ditched all of the architecture of an actual essay or an actual exercise in scholarship. There are no external referents at all. There is no supporting evidence. She doesn’t cite any actual social practices. She doesn’t quote any external document. She doesn’t point to any specific law.

Instead, we get 46 entirely subjective claimed experiences.

These are the points by which she lists and defines white privilege. And remember, she herself is stating that the privilege is ordinarily ‘invisible’.

A rational person would assume that a hidden or invisible thing requires a greater burden of proof to confirm its existence than an obvious or indisputable thing. Because the nature of something that is invisible is that it can either be invisible because someone can’t perceive it, or it can be invisible because it doesn’t exist.

McIntosh acts though as if it requires less proof, not more, than something we can all perceive. The only proof it needs, apparently, is her assertion. On this basis anything untrue can be asserted as true. Anything that isn’t there can be said to be there. And any denial of the assertion that hasn’t been proven in any way, can be dismissed as a prejudiced reaction from those who ‘simply cannot perceive the truth’.

It is the most perfect expression of insane self-confirmation outside of Poe’s narratives describing the logic of the mentally disturbed.

It isn’t any form of scholarship. It isn’t evidence. It is simply a recitation of personal, subjective hysteria that takes a set of purely personal feelings and presents them as objectively real facts thart operate throughout the whole of society.

Rather then testing an idea in the real world by experiment to see if effects can be seen and recorded, what we get is a person acting as if the real world must be operating by principles and ‘facts’ discovered in a completely solipsistic fashion, with no reference to external reality at all.

White privilege comes to McIntosh as a Gnostic revelation, identical to the voice of the burning bush, or the great ideas that come to a person while high on drugs in a student bedsit, or the voice of a talking dog heard in the mind of a serial killer.

There is no more attempt at objective proof for this revelation than the Son of Sam killer thought was necessary to provide before killing people.

This became the operating standard for the burden of proof in academia when presenting arguments connected to racial politics. These arguments are considered a priori truthful, while encompassing any extreme of subjectivity without reference to reality whatsoever. If someone uses objective evidence to dispute the ideological expression of CRT and DEI theories based on the assumption of white privilege and black victimhood, then it is not the failure of the black supremacist to prove their point which has been exposed, but the presence of yet more white supremacy and racism in even wishing to dispute these ideological frameworks.

This is exactly how progressives, leftists and current members of the CRT and DEI race hate complex are describing the exposure of Jason Arday’s plagiarism, lying and cheating. When first questioned on his cheating Arday apparently replied, “I thought you would just believe me.”

Of course he thought that. Every lie had been believed on that basis, to that point. And he had been paid to deliver ‘scholarship’ that was automatically believed, with as little real world evidence, through his entire career….thanks to Derrick Bell establishing that everything should be viewed through the lens of race, but even more thanks to Peggy McIntosh establishing that solipsistic and narcissistic hysteria is the new academic standard for what constitutes evidence.

Her influence was not limited to creating the founding text of modern academic standards. In founding an organisation called SEED, McIntosh has controlled one of the largest and most extensive teacher training initiatives in the world:

“In 1986, she founded the National SEED Project on Inclusive Curriculum, which became the largest peer-led professional development project for educators in the United States, helping faculty to create curricula, teaching methods, and classroom climates that are multicultural, gender-fair, and inclusive of all students regardless of their backgrounds…Since the first SEED Project meeting in 1987, SEED has trained 2,200 K-16 teachers in 40 US states and 14 other countries, indirectly impacting millions of students. The SEED Project has been funded by private donors, local school support, and 15 foundations, including the W. K. Kellogg Foundation.”

(Wikipedia entry on McIntosh).

SEED’s influence therefore exceeds that of almost any project founded by most academics, just as a single essay she authored defines modern academic standards.

This is not to say that McIntosh’s 46 points have absolutely no basis in reality. In one sense they do have some real world basis. Most are irrational and stupid and easily disproven in terms of whether or not they truly operate in society as a whole. The irony though is that in some instances she was describing her own experience accurately.

Because McIntosh herself WAS privileged. She has always been enormously privileged:

“Peggy McIntosh (born Margaret Vance Means in 1934) was raised in extreme economic privilege within Summit, New Jersey, an affluent suburb where the median household income was four times the national average during her childhood.

Her father, Winthrop J. Means, was a high-ranking scientist and the head of the electronic switching department at Bell Laboratories in the late 1950s. He was a prolific inventor who held patents for several valuable electronic technologies, including early magnetic gyro-compass equipment (essential for modern navigation and satellites) and an information storage arrangement that served as a direct progenitor to ROM computer memory. The sale of these patents contributed significantly to the family’s wealth, placing McIntosh in what critics describe as the “cream of America’s aristocratic elite.”

McIntosh attended exclusive institutions, including a Quaker boarding school (George School in Pennsylvania) and Radcliffe College, before earning her Ph.D. from Harvard University. Critics argue that her famous concept of “white privilege,” outlined in her 1988 essay White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack, often conflates racial advantage with the specific socioeconomic advantages she enjoyed throughout her life, noting that many of her examples of privilege are demonstrably rooted in class and wealth rather than race alone.”

(From an AI query response).

In other words everything she defined as white privilege was just her exceptionally unusual privilege. Which, by definition, was peculiar to her and a small number of people from very similar backgrounds.

None of it was shared by poorer white people or even anyone outside the top 1-5% of white people.

All of it could be, and has been, shared by black people of commensurate social and financial positions.

Barack Obama can get into restaurants that won’t take my booking. It is all socio-economic, all class based, rather than race based.

Nevertheless, this leaves us with a racially unbalanced and unfair reality still. Because thanks to Bell and McIntosh and the enthusiastic adoption of their ideas by academia, by political parties, and even by major corporations, we have seen decades of social engineering ‘addressing racial disparities’ and ‘promoting equity and inclusion’ and ‘delivering justice for minorities’ all adjusting for a racism that wasn’t there.

The invisible advantage that did not need to be objectively proven, created visible adjustments that did not need to be just (they were, instead, ‘social justice’, or more accurately described, deliberately unjust).

These adjustments have, in the ultimate irony, created a black privilege that is as real, pervasive and objectively verifiable as the white privilege defined by McIntosh was unreal, or limited by class, or subjectively ‘verified’ while never being true of society as a whole.

Below, I’ll suggest forms of ‘black privilege’ that are active in society today thanks to McIntosh establishing that academia doesn’t have to meet any objective standards or any burden of proof for the most absurd assertions. Like McIntosh I won’t bother to provide any external references for these, or any real world examples. Unlike her I could cite such examples, and thanks to Arday’s career and death, so can you.

Here then, is contemporary black privilege.

Black Privilege

1. You will never be judged for gathering in groups of your own race and preferring the company of your own race.

2. You will never be held accountable for ancestral sins and crimes.

3. The slavery practised by your ancestors and still conducted today by other members of your race will never be cited as a racial crime that applies to you.

4. You will receive unearned employment opportunities and advantages based solely on your race.

5. You are allowed and encouraged to express racism, hatred and contempt towards other races.

6. You can make a profitable and rewarding career with full institutional support out of expressing your racism towards others.

7. You can access a vast existing network of race based advocacy designed to support and privilege you based solely on your race.

8. You will never be told that advocating for the survival of your race is racist.

9. Society will expressly teach that harming, insulting or offending members of your race is exceptionally evil and worse than harming, insulting or offending others.

10. You will be held to far lower standards of behaviour than others.

11. Your crimes and crimes by other members of your race will never be entirely considered your responsibility.

12. Legal codes will place a premium on your life and safety, marking you as a superior being of more concern to the law than others, based on your race.

13. When members of your race commit crimes, the media and others will be reluctant to mention your race or draw any general conclusions about the levels of crime your race is committing.

14. Factual criticisms of your behaviour individually or as a group will both be designated as racist, based on your skin colour.

15. State funded academics, teachers and propagandists will teach that you cannot be racist, because of your skin colour.

16. If you are a drug dealer society will be blamed for your crimes and your crimes will not be morally judged or considered relevant if you become rich and famous.

17. You can murder someone and be obviously guilty and will be designated by millions of people as the victim, based on your skin colour, if you are found guilty in a court of law.

18. No matter how you behave or what you do, fair and just punishment of your crimes will be designated as racist.

19. Even mentioning or exposing cheating, lying, or dishonesty from you will be designated as racist.

20. You will never, ever be held fully accountable for your own actions.

21. You will be the recipient of automatic government spending, additional to that spent on others, based solely on your race.

22. You will never be told that you cannot celebrate your racial identity or take pride in it.

23. You will never be told that pride in your own identity automatically means hatred of others.

24. You are allowed to have nations in which you remain the majority.

25. People will be told that others moving to your ancestral lands have no right to become the majority in those lands. Expressing this will never be described as racist.

26. You will never be asked to pay reparations for crimes or harms you haven’t committed and for which you cannot by any sane measure be held accountable for.

27. No legal, resoectable academic course, no teaching materials, and no tutors and lecturers will specifically set out in their teaching to insult, denigrate or belittle the achievements of your race or to encourage hatred and contempt for your race.

28. You will never be asked by a university or an employer to sit through training that tells you that you are inferior to others and marked by racial crime, guilt and evil.

29. You will never be asked to apologise on behalf of your race.

30. You will never be asked to celebrate your own repkacement.

31. You will be massively over-represented in advertising.

32. Advertising and film will overwhelmingly concentrate on positive depictions of your race.

33. Members of other races will gain social status and rewards for advocating for your race and treating your race as superior to their own.

34. Your racial supremacism will be both legal and encouraged.

35. The police are trained to automatically believe you and to treat your claims of offence as serious crimes.

36. You are allowed to make disparaging jokes about other races. When you do this, it will never be called racist.

37. You will not be called a prostitute by the police if you are a child being gang raped by members of another race.

You will not be married to your rapist with a social worker in attendance. You will not be told that objecting to the mass rape of your children or children of your race is racist. You will not be told to accept child rape for the sake of diversity. You will not be told to accept terrorism for the sake of diversity. You can organise as a community on racial grounds without being called racist. You can insist on respect towards your race and culture without being called racist. You can be offended by other races and other cultural practices without being called racist. You can use racial epithets with impunity and little chance of legal consequence. You can receive racially specific scholarships, grants and funding. You can express admiration of your own racial characteristics without being called racist. You can also sexually prefer your own race or another race without being called racist for either sexual preference.

As you can see, I have matched and even exceeded the number of points made by McIntosh. If I were presenting these as an academic paper I’d go by the old standards rather than the current ones and add citations linking to real world examples.

For the purposes of this piece I think many of you can think of, external to my list, examples that suggest the list is true.