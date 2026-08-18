Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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zyxvutrs's avatar
zyxvutrs
7d

This is excellent. It became increasingly clear to me that identity politics was rooted in the middle- and upper middle- class dislike of the white working class. I think this is why it really got into gear after the Thatcher/Reagan years, because in that period, many (but not all) working class people prospered. Lower class oiks were turning up on the Mediterranean beaches and the ski resorts for the first time. Tradesmen and entrepreneurs were getting wealthy, earning more than professors and teachers. The horror!

The middle class like the lower classes to stay where they are, which is why they also engage in the "kindness that kills". Many of them working for causes that ostensibly help disadvantaged people, though often keeping them where they are, generally benefit dependent. (Thomas Sowell provides many examples).

So yes, it's often been a class war, disguised as other causes, because people like Peggy have quite a visceral dislike of the white, working class male. They may see them as problems to be solved, or as clients, but never as friends or equals.

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Louisa Enright's avatar
Louisa Enright
7d

More and more it seems to me that academia and public education in general is so unbalanced that it just needs to be completely started over and rebuilt from the bottom up and must include actual history, actual climate data, actual physics, and so on. We must get rid of these "field" academics and get back to actual disciplines. Markets trying to gain leveage cannot be allowed to cheat and lie. I agree, these current anti-white positions are grounded in class positions of power, not race. This current "system of cultural power" is destroying our culture, our economy, our future, yadda, yadda... And it will eat up its proponents in the process, along with the rest of us.

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