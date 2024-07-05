In the UK we now have the results of the 2024 election. As I’ve been saying for ages, the Tories have their worst ever performance. Their vote share is massively down, over 30% in a few places, 20% or more in most places.

Labour will have a very big majority, but not quite as huge as polls were suggesting. About a third of the difference actually comes from the collapse of the SNP in Scotland.

Labour’s vote share is only up 2%.

Their big win is pure illusion based on the inherent flaws of our system. A tiny increase in their support manifests as a 160-170 seat majority.

Meanwhile a huge surge in Reform support and a significant share of the vote overall manifests as 4 MPs. It’s a start, but a grotesque indicator of just how bad the first past the post system has become. Votes that are significant but spread rather than concentrated can lead to countless close 2nd places and 3rd places.

In one way, it’s all irrelevant. The only reason we don’t have Dominion machines rigging it obviously everywhere in the UK is because globalists control both main parties completely. They don’t need the machines, because any PM who doesn’t follow globalist orders is swiftly removed by their own party.

Astonishingly, the Tories won’t learn from this. They won’t learn that being globalist puppets destroys a ‘rightwing’ party. They will probably claim that they lurched too far to the Right to win, the exact opposite of the truth. Jeremy Hunt is already being touted as a new Con leader, and he’s even more of a worm and a globalist than Sunak is.

George Osborne, the former Tory Chancellor under Cameron who introduced austerity without controlling government spending and then went all in backing the EU when most Conservative voters wanted out of the EU, is a representative example of the way the Con Inc leadership was captured by Globslists. Who do the media ask for a ‘Tory’ view of the election debacle? Coke sniffer George, of course. A Tory ALREADY rejected years before. What does Cocaine George conclude as the reason for Tory collapse? He says that there is a ‘fantasy’ that a ‘left wing conspiracy’ rules the country.

In other words Blue Labour, which created the Tory collapse, blames the voters driven to Reform, rather than its own behaviour…which drove the voters to Reform.

There can be few alleged leaders as fortunate as Keir Starmer, a highly limited midwit who seems almost like a definition of middle management mediocrity. Starmer, despite his own pathetic failings, has been gifted a win by public fury at the Conservatives. But there can be few governments in history so successful in electoral terms yet so widely despised as they enter government.

Labour will govern disastrously. We can expect a Biden style swift series of disasters, perhaps initially disguised by the Pravda style media but there nonetheless. English voters will find that being ruled by Scottish Labour is no more pleasant than it was under Gordon Brown, and no more democratic either when a country of 5 million people dominates a country of 60 million people.

Reform can only grow. Resentment to Labour will come soon, since nobody really wanted them. Labour crowd surfed a public stampede to remove the Tories, and that’s no more real than imagining that the crowd surfer is the rock star everyone has come to see.

But in the meantime Labour’s declared mandate for change will be MORE of the same, but faster and more insane. There’s an agonising irony here. Change and reform are desperately needed. Change and reform have however become mindless mantras. And the Labour Party promising change actuslly represents the most conformist, bigoted, unchanging, fixed globalist attitudes of all. Labour’s planned radical destruction of Britain is in fact the most conformist attitude imaginable, and the continuation and deepening of everything that is wrong, rather than an escape from it.

Take the biggest threat of all-Labour’s plan for constitutional reform. What’s needed is a radical populist increase of democracy and accountability, with a severing of ties to foreign institutions and vested interests. What Labour offer is extending the vote to 16 year olds, because of course children are a gullible and unwise demographic without the knowledge base to resist brainwashing. Votes to non citizens will also form part of these plans, since these arrivals can be relied on to vote for the party that lets them in and that gives them welfare. A ‘constitutional assembly for stakeholders’ is also planned, and again that’s about entrenching the things that need reform, rather than the kind of positive reform we actually want. Stakeholder assemblies are not citizen assemblies, and will exist to again reduce the say of ordinary people. The new stakeholder body will be for NGOs and lobby groups and Bill Gates types to more directly and easily interfere. Every time someone says ‘stakeholder’ they mean a globalist asset having undemocratic control. It’s why the stakeholder concept is so popular with the WEF and the UN.

All that ‘change’ will be designed to permanently render it impossible to remove Labour from power. All that change will mean more of the same. All of that change is about wrapping the UK in the coils of globalist progressive policy and power and squeezing to death the last dying whispers of real democracy.

Communists and fascists always rig the system, even if it’s ALREADY rigged.

My friend Mick Bolton has helpfully summarised the UK results and just how undemocratic the First Past the Post system is in his substack article titled Tyranny of the Minority:

“Party National Votes Parliamentary Seats

Lab 9.6 mill 410

Cons 6.7 mill 119

Reform 4.0 mill 4

Lib Dem 3.4 mill 71

Scots Labour 816,000 37

SNP 660,000 8

Sin Fein 200,000 7

Plaid Cymru 194,000 4



(6 constituencies left to declare)”

In other words Labour gets double the Reform vote, but 100 times the number of MPs. As I said in another recent article….

This is Not Democracy.

I should add an excellent comment I received from a friend, Mariana Robinson, who bases this on the declared results:

“Starmer's vote in Holborn and St Pancras fell from 36,641 in 2019 to 18,884 today. That is unbelievable for an incoming prime minister

Reform came second in 98 seats. Read that again. Have to say I was shocked

Voter turnout was around 59% of an eligible (approx) 48,500,000 that can vote and Labour got just 34% of the votes that were cast

The Liberal Democrats got total votes of 3,483,146 and a vote share of 12.3% giving them 71 seats whilst the Tories got total votes of 6,737,448, so almost double, and a vote share of 23.7% but giving them just 119 seats so nowhere near double the seats

The most crazy statistic is for Reform who got total votes of 4,067,915 and a vote share of 14.3%, both exceeding the Liberal Democrats numbers, but got just 4 seats.”

There’s also a graphic which shows the huge disparities between parties in terms of how many votes will get them an MP, which adds to an understanding that what we are getting is a globalist dictatorship in a rigged system, rather than a legitimate duly elected government. These disparities massively favour Labour and can no longer be tolerated or called democratic. The Starmer landslide was achieved with a smaller share of the vote than even that which the defeated Jeremy Corbyn (a former Labour leader who suffered the crushing Boris Johnson defeat) received when he was defeated.

To repeat the key point, the biggest takeaway is that Labour got slightly more than double the Reform vote, but 100 TIMES the number of MPs. No system in which this occurs is working, or free, or fair, or sustainable.