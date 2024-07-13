Just a quick round up of the UK situation following our 2024 General Election.

The globalist puppet government of Keir Starmer have hit the ground running. Within the first two weeks we have seen the following:

The now traditional incoming British PM’s obeisance to Washington DC as Starmer met with Biden and pretended that the Corpse King of the Unfree World was delighted to see him, or even knew who he was. Basically the UK will keep following a US lead on everything, especially if it’s straight into an abyss. Reluctance will only come if Trump gets in and America starts doing things that are sensible. Until then, the loyal British lapdog wags its tail and licks its masters hand. The NATO Summit. The now undisguisedly war hungry, batshit crazy NATO bureaucracy also received the full body kowtow of the new British government. Cost of living crisis, near bankrupt Britain pledged a commitment free 3 billion per year to the Zelenskky regime and the huge wealth transfer that is ‘saving Ukraine’. Zelenskky’s wife must have got the news of British generosity pretty quickly, as she was last seen purchasing a 4.8 million US dollar supercar. The NATO Summit II. But we shouldn’t think Ukraine is just about stealing our money. Don’t be so cynical. It’s also about trying to drag us into a nuclear war. Britain further committed to the total avoidance of peace negotiations, clapped like seals now that US jets are going to be escalating the conflict, and reaffirmed total, blind, unswerving commitment to the Forever War Party. So that’s nice. Open Borders. The arrival of a Labour government saw an immediate increase in dinghy invasion activity. French police watched politely without intervening as fresh dinghies launched for the land of Easy Meat and Welfare Street. Britain is by the way still paying the French to stop these boats, while the French pocket the dosh and do nothing. Starmer’s government immediately reaffirmed their commitment to all the international treaties that encourage mass migration, and made new asylum and migrant pledges. The WEF/UN/Soros project of swamping the West continues, and will only accelerate under the Starmer administration. Opening the Prisons. This one I must admit caught me by surprise, not that it’s happening, but that they got going with it so soon. An intensive one week review of prisons, apparently started on the drive to Number 10 in green crayon, has concluded that it’s simply impossible to make criminals serve even half a sentence. Thousands will now be released early, after serving only 40% of their sentences, to avoid chaos in the prisons. Chaos on your street is much better, obviously. The policy is the British version of all those Soros funded DA efforts to turn US cities into lawless hellholes, but combines even more anarcho-tyranny since in the UK you can be arrested for owning a golliwog doll. Trans Are Us. The new cabinet includes at least two incredibly rabid trans activists, and has promised legislative measures to address gender identity. All those civil servants and government workers declaring their imaginary pronouns will now be further empowered to wank in the women’s toilets. Cutting Off the Oil. In another direct copy of the first few days of the Biden administration, the British version of the New World Order has slapped an immediate ban on North Sea oil development and fresh North Sea drilling. Britain’s still substantial untapped oil fields will remain unused, and companies already invested there will lose massive sums. Jobs in Scotland in particular will be hard hit, a great reward for all those voters who switched from the oil hating SNP to, erm, the oil hating Labour Party. There’s none so dumb as an electorate switching between globalist parties. Stage One of Net Zero is ignoring cheap and reliable energy, driving up energy prices again, and importing what you could be exporting. It all worked so well for the US, didn’t it? In Bed With the EU. Like a horny wife separated from her European Gigolo by the Cruel Husband Mr Brexit, Labour go panting back to the throbbing cock of EU dominance at the very first opportunity. British officials and representatives have been falling over themselves to reassure EU bureaucrats that they will be pursuing ever closer alignment, even above and beyond the restrictions that the likes of Theresa May accepted. Starmer had boasted about the efforts already made to secure ‘fresh understanding’, which always translates as ‘we are holding you down while Europe shafts you’. The first term of this government will see a formal agreement of some kind designed to re-impose more European rule. This Labour dog accepts a million masters, and none of them are the electorate. Northern Ireland Vets Thrown Under the Bus. Former Corbyn right hand man Starmer continues the terrorism friendly attitudes of his old boss. One of the earliest meetings scheduled was with Sinn Fein, who were delighted to find Starmer in typically accommodating mood. Starmer, remember, is one of those ‘moderate’ and ‘patriotic’ Labour types who is keen to tell you about how much he loves watching the England football team. But when it comes to people who fought and risked death for their country, well, fuck them, right? Starmer has agreed to remove protections for British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. We can expect old men who served this country to be pursued in the courts now by malicious litigation serving former terrorists and their families. They have been hounded in this way previously, but the beaming smiles of Sinn Fein negotiators suggest that the British government is going to be giving them as much help as it can to put veterans behind bars. The terrorists, remember, received letters from the old Blair administration promising they would never be pursued this way. Free Indoctrination Courses. A little noticed immediate educational measure is an alliance between the government and the University of Liverpool (undoubtedly to be followed by a string of other universities) to provide ‘free’ courses, in other words, taxpayer funded courses. I had a quick look at these and found that the majority are Level 2 qualifications in various kinds of academic bullshit conducive to the globalist agenda. They included Climate Change and Race Awareness as well as other DEI and ESG type qualifications. So not only will we have more arseholes pushing all of these rancid propaganda ideas, but we will be paying for the army of future jobsworths to get their training ‘for free’.

But how fares the defeated Con Inc Party? Having lost hundreds of seats to Labour without Labour increasing its vote share at all, they must be looking at the globalist policies they have been following for 14 years and finally realising how unpopular those are, right? I mean, any sensible party, even the most malign, should be able to see that almost half their vote (4 out of 10 who voted for them in 2019) decamped to Reform, the populist alternative. As Matt Goodwin points out, almost nobody crossed the floor from Globalist Blue to Globalist Red. The big surge, the huge tide, was away from a too leftist, too globalist, too useless Con Inc towards the Farage led populist party hitting those key notes of tackling mass immigration and rejecting wokeness. Surely anyone other than a simpering retard could spot that?

Cue the entire Tory Elite lining up to get it wrong again. William Hague warns against Faragist ‘extremism’ and tell us that populism is a cul-de-sac. That’s the William Hague who never won an election and was most famous for looking like a dork in a baseball cap. And for possibly having a homosexual affair with an aide, according to rumour. George Osborne tells us that the Conservative Party have to be more centrist and appeal to the middle. That’s the George Osborne who spent your money campaigning for Remain, lost, and had to quit government. He was most famous for austerity and having an alleged coke habit. The usual Tory Effete journos (Matthew Paris types), talking heads and already rejected failures (Rory Stewart) think that you solve a drubbing inflicted by being ‘centrist’ globalists by doubling down on that existential error, rather like drunks or drug addicts taking another hit to dull the edge of the craving. The startling conclusion after losing half their voters to a populist party, and thereby losing an election in a landslide, is that the one thing Con Inc must avoid now is….populism.