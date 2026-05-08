Above: on the eve of council election results, an anxious Sir Queer Harmer speaks on the phone to a Ukrainian boy rental service.

The Keir Starmer reaction to big Labour losses in UK council elections is a perfect summation of modern leftism.

His government was elected with just 19% of the potential vote in the last election. Only 33% of those who bothered to vote.

In these council elections he has lost more seats than any other party. The only reason Labour haven’t been wiped out in England at council level is because only a third of the seats are up for vote at the moment.

In my area, Labour tried to deny 5 million people a local vote altogether by refusing an election and going over a year past their terms limits while they tried to gerrymander Essex into new council districts that would favour them.It took a judicial challenge to give us any vote. Everywhere we have had a vote, Essex has voted Reform and Labour have had massive losses. But they still have councillors because of the seats that aren’t being contested in this vote.

Labour have lost just under half of the seats they were fighting so far. If you are popular you gain seats. If you are unpopular but it’s not hatred you should retain about two thirds of seats, at least. Losing hundreds of seats means you are hated.

Scotland is heavily leftist. And the SNP have been in government there now a long time. That should mean Labour recovery. It doesn’t. It’s still SNP. Wales was a Labour heartland. It isn’t any more. It’s the same picture of relentless Labour decline. London is a Labour heartland. They are losing that to the Greens. There are places in former Northern Labour strongholds where if 22 seats are up for grabs, 22 go to Reform. Northern cities with big Muslim populations are going Green or voting for independents who run on Gaza and Palestinian bullshit.

All this bodes very badly for Labour. The only things propping them up still is 1. Places that don’t get a vote that they retain 2. The split in the vote of the Right still helping them and 3. The existing boundaries and huge number of urban seats systemically favouring them.

If every council vote or every MP national election vote counted equally, Labour would be utterly fucked. They need fewer to get in…..and are still doing badly.

Starmer’s personal approval ratings are the lowest of any modern UK Prime Minister. He heads an old Establishment party. He institutes Globalist Progressive policies that are favoured by global elites and the comfortable middle class. He and his party are hated and their results show it.

How does he respond?

“…..days like this, they don’t weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised at the general election, they strengthen my resolve to do so. Let me be clear, I am not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos. I am going to see this through.”

He also insisted:

“We won a landslide victory in July 2024. I led our party to that victory, that is a five-year mandate to change the country. It was a five-year term I was elected to do, I intend to see that through.”

In other words I’m going to keep doing the things you hate and have voted against, only I’m going to try to do them faster. He got a tiny endorsement in 2024 with an obscenely inflated Parliamentary majority from that low vote count, due to the stupidities of our voting system, and insists this is the basis for him to keep radically changing the country when his vote and popularity are in the toilet and being flushed away altogether.

His own party are less convinced of this magical mandate that no results change than he is:

“Daren Hale, the Labour group leader in Hull, stated that while voters liked local council work, they repeatedly refused to support Labour because they viewed candidates as representatives of Starmer, saying, "If we want to get a message to him we have to get it through you."…..internal pressure has mounted, with Labour MP Jonathan Brash calling for Starmer to set a timetable for his resignation after his wife lost her seat to Reform UK, and Lord David Watts urging Starmer to step aside for Andy Burnham to provide necessary leadership.”

While there are of course no ACTUAL sane moderates in the modern Labour Party (it’s very like the US Democrats in that) there is a business oriented, let’s pretend to be normal wing who are panicked about just how extraordinarily detested they have become. These tend to be the internal voices raised against Sir Queer (a Ukrainian rent boys allusion, and not a blanket condemnation of gays, if anyone is bothered). In truth, factions that want Burnham or (even more hilariously) want Angela Rayner to replace Starmer the Harmer are simply suggesting, to use a restaurant analogy, that one unpalatable turd on a plate is switched for another while insisting ‘zis is fine dining, monsieur’ to the sickened customer. It’s that, the appalling lack of ANYONE good, that has let a robotic clown like Sir Queer both rise and remain.

All that personality and mediocrity stuff aside, though, Starmer’s attempted defiance of the results is in one way important. It’s important not as proof of determination or ‘courage’ (like most people who assume the most stubborn postures while talking about their indefatigable will to deliver Starmer is a DNA deep coward) but as reflection of the central reality that everyone like Starmer now views elections as a really irritating inconvenience which are constantly ruined by the public not doing as they are told.

In Globalist thinking, any victory of theirs, no matter how fortunate or slight, is a permanent mandate for any level of change no matter how hated or disastrous. But any loss they suffer is not a mandate to those who defeat them, but rather a sign that the Globalist needs to do hated Globalist things even MORE rapidly and even more extensively.

Their truest attitude was expressed in the high handed, corrupt and bureaucratic manner in which they decided that Labour councillors in my area should sit in their seats for months and months after their legitimate terms had ended, with local voters disenfranchised and berated and condescended to if they complained. That’s how they would like all ‘elections’ to go (e.g. to be gone altogether).

After all if you don’t stop this ridiculous practice of ordinary people having a say, there’s a slight chance that the stupid voters could stop you doing the Very Important Changes you’ve decided on and which you know they (in their ignorance) don’t like.

All this before one notes the absolute obscenity of parties standing candidates who aren’t even British citizens, candidates who campaign in other countries, candidates who campaign in other languages, and candidates who campaign on Gaza because nobody in their constituency is British.