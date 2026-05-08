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Patrick Clarke's avatar
Patrick Clarke
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On a brighter note we are now entering a phase where all those Labour MPs start looking ahead to 2029 and what their own fate will be. If they carry on as they have been doing, the fate of all those defeated council candidates will become their fate too. Thanks to Starmer there is now no such thing as a safe Labour seat. And if for any reason Farage proves not to be the ticket a substantial number of Reform's new councillors will jump ship to Restore, without Restore having needed to field a single candidate in these elections.

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