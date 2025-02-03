As others have observed elsewhere, it’s beginning to look like the theft of 2020 and the extreme horrors of the Biden administration did what a century of failure for conservatives didn’t do: it forced the Right to get serious.

America was on the edge of the abyss before it woke up. It had concerned parents being classified as terrorists, and real terrorists being funded by USAID. It had trillions of debt waiting for the bubble burst moment where there was nobody left to ask for a loan, nobody left who believed debt would ever be repaid, and nobody left who believed the newly mass printed magic money was worth anything.

In civil liberties, in the security of the border, in foreign disasters, in the stranglehold of corruption, in crime, in wars abroad and disasters at home, in the kind of ideologies being taught to its kids and the kind of capabilities being shown by its leaders, America was almost done. It could not have survived another Democrat term. It could not even have survived another Republican term, of the country club Republican variety. It would have been finished as a superpower, but more, probably finished as a viable and successful nation altogether.

Third World status was within touching distance.

As a Brit who loves America, I have a perspective on this that many comfortable Americans don’t share. My country was the superpower before yours. Look back just 150 years or so. Would the Britain of the 1860s or the 1870s find the Britain of the 2020s in the least bit recognisable? The Britain that launched the Abyssinian Expedition, gathering thousands of troops, a huge supply chain, shipping them from India to North Africa, marching them in a logistical feat of improbable brilliance across the harshest of African deserts to surprise and topple an ancient African dynasty in a matter of days, displaying such an overwhelming self confidence and such a degree of competence that things thought impossible were achieved with ease….would that Britain recognise Keir Starmer’s Marxist Globalist hellhole where entire towns and cities are conquered by literally rapacious Muslim hordes with the connivance, assistance and support of the British authorities?

The seeds of destruction are planted a century before a nation goes from titan bestriding the globe to pathetic self hating joke. All the prioritisation of others, all the inability to behave in the interests of your own people, all the arrogant assumption that a superpower status once attained would still last while doing self-defeating things, was there in the USA. In fact, the modern iterations of self loathing were perfected and developed most in the universities of America, and even the boardrooms of America had come to assume that various forms of treason constituted the noblest of enterprises. American decline after another term of Washington DC status quo and DEI and wokery as America’s official religion would have been even swifter and more complete than British decline.

America would have got there having lost a whole series of little wars, the perpetual wars feeding the parasitic military industrial complex, rather than by exhausting and bankrupting itself in Two World Wars of pyrrhic victory, as Britain did.

Essentially, one man has changed the trajectory of American decline. He’s not made recovery certain yet, it will take all the effort of this term and more to do that, but he has halted the downward slide. And he’s done it all in the first two weeks of his second term. Crucially, it’s come at a point before America is irreversibly enfeebled, and it’s really come solely because of the extreme efforts made by the most corrupt to remove Trump from office and prevent him ever serving as President again.

A second Trump term without the steal would have been one in which neither he nor the rest of us were fully apprised of the depths of depravity and corruption the system as it stood was capable of. COVID would still have given us a great degree of warning, but if that had not been used as the excuse for mail in ballots, as a cudgel of hysteria and destruction to wreck the world economy and as a death toll accusation to screech in the direction of those who were LEAST responsible for those deaths, would most people on our side have been a bit more complacent about what happened? I think so. I think, without the steal combining with the scamdemic, we would have been more inclined, like the most unaware centrists, to regard everything disastrous as just incompetence and misfortune, rather than things that were engineered towards a deliberately destructive purpose.

A Trump term that hadn’t been overturned by fraud would now be ended, and he would have governed through it surrounded by the agents of the Deep State that did everything they could to water down and redirect the first term. Trump would still have pushed through some good, and it would have been better than the Biden years….but there would have been none of the urgency, boldness and Save the Nation radicalism this 2nd term has manifested so far. MAGA might have dribbled away in a series of compromises with the Mitch McConnell brand of Republicanism, with Washington DC carrying on as normal and Trump being only a little bit better than the rest.

It was trying to imprison or kill him that fully freed him to be a Populist President. It is those experiences that translated the grumbling verbal disagreements with the status quo into firm, real and radical actions. And this wasn't just a change in Trump himself. It was a change in who is around him, who is advising him, who he trusts and doesn’t trust. It’s the difference between having Mike Pence at your shoulder or J.D.Vance.

One of the most interesting accounts of the last days of the previous Trump term came from Patrick Byrne who described efforts made by himself, General Flynn and Sidney Powell to get hard evidence of electoral fraud into the hands of the President and to try to get a real strategy of preventing the steal in place as it was developing. Those reliant on mainstream media, the first results returned by search engines and sources like Wikipedia will read that Byrne was a fantasist and conspiracy theorist who promoted the “bizarre”, “crazy” and “wild” idea (yes, Wikipedia still talks like this) that electoral fraud swung the 2020 result. Read Byrne’s own accounts and you get a much more interesting picture.

Byrne describes figures such as himself being outsiders motivated by love of their nation and horror at what was unfolding, but his tone is much more measured than hysterical. He admits that his 2020 meeting with Trump was essentially a kind of bluff, a moment where as a concerned supporter he tried to intervene directly based on little more than his friendship with Flynn and Flynn’s continued good relationship with Trump. What unfolds in that narrative is an attempt to reach Trump and bolster his fight against the steal. We should remember too that Byrne, despite biased subsequent reporting, had serious credentials as the founder of a significant company which he led successfully for two decades. Byrne was an expert on stocks and a campaigner against the practice of short selling, as well as someone with deep familiarity with the tech industry and some of the more technical IT aspects of the ways fraud could be conducted.

What remains important today about Byrne’s descriptions of the fall of the first Trump term, regardless of whether you have accepted the rather obvious truth that 2020 WAS stolen or not, is that he describes a President surrounded by people working against him. Byrne posited that (nearly) all of the White House lawyers and a significant proportion of the Trump first term administration very quickly advised him to give up and did everything in their power to block those suggesting a legal battle could be won or that the fraud could be proven in ways the mainstream media would not be able to bury. Byrne names figures like White House counsel Pat Cipollone as people “who want him [Trump] to lose and are working against him”. Byrne’s depiction of Trump is also fascinating-he describes Trump as a very smart, no-nonsense person who listens to a case being outlined to him, including quite technical information, and quickly grasps the key points. Byrne suggested that some of Trump’s advisors and friends, like Rudy Giuliani, didn’t grasp IT points that Trump understood and therefore focused on forms of fraud that were less significant than data manipulation. But he also depicts Trump as being increasingly aware that he didn’t have the support he needed to stop the steal.

All of this still informs what is happening today. In 2020 the election was stolen. The 2024 result makes that even more evident, not less. Where did the sudden millions of Biden voters, who popped into existence past midnight on the night of the 2020 election at the same time as a mysterious series of delays in key swing States, go when Trump faced Kamala? Did millions of real Democrat voters, after another four years of constantly being told how dangerous and evil and criminal Trump is, decide that voting against him had become less urgent? Did millions of them just find Biden a lot more charismatic and inspirational than Kamala? The contrast between the 2020 Democrat result and the 2024 Democrat result actually says the same thing that the absurd vote spikes in one direction and the breaking of every standard electoral result predictor said in 2020. The Biden surge from nowhere can ONLY be explained by exactly what Byrne was providing or seeking to provide statistical and technical evidence of in 2020.

Does anyone seriously believe, now, that Joe Biden was so magnificent in campaigning in 2020 that he was better than Barack Obama, by millions, and so much of a liability in 2024 that he had to be ditched for a woman who herself once secured just 1% of Democrat voters? He was the same man. And the dementia was there both times. What wasn’t there was the alleged need for nearly all votes to be by mail ballot, and what had changed too was more Republican awareness of fraud and better efforts at stopping fraud before it occurs (directed crucially this time by actual Trump loyalists).

This matters because the lessons learned in it are the lessons shaping the 2nd term. Why is this term starting at such a furious pace? Why is this term showing an administration which knows that actions have to be taken, real action and not just words? Why are Executive Orders, this time, being swiftly backed up by the removal of obstructionists, sacking people who won’t do their ACTUAL jobs, and physically removing them from offices or removing even their right to enter a federal building?

Well, because this time Trump isn’t surrounded by the “mendacious mediocrities” that Byrne described. He’s not surrounded by a Mike Pence who will elbow bump Pelosi in triumph when Trump is ousted. He’s not represented by a Nikki Haley who will sound good from a MAGA script but turn on it all when told to by her real masters. He’s not got some junior representative who will make up ludicrous stories about him trying to seize the wheel of a car driven by the Secret Service. He’s not asking a Bill Barr to investigate fraud, who then immediately declares, having ordered everyone NOT to investigate, that there is no fraud. He’s not relying on Obama or Bush appointees to do MAGA work. He’s not letting the corrupt tell him who is or isn’t corrupt.

The 2nd term administration knows they have to work fast and keep working fast. They know the Swamp will try to obstruct them. And they know the smart way, this time, to pre-empt those attempts at obstruction, to smash to smithereens that business as usual, it doesn’t matter that he’s the President we are the people who really run things mentality. They were anticipating that some of these people would refuse to leave when ordered to go. They were ready. Put a MAGA person in the right place to be able to say ‘security, please escort them from the building’. This is stuff a Bill Barr exists to prevent. These are orders-sane, necessary orders-most of Washington DC and the established political class consider nuts. Because these orders strike at the heart of their corruption, their privilege, their parasitism on the spending and resources of the State.

Senior officials have tried to physically block DOGE access to the computer files and records of USAID. But that’s a good thing. Why? Well before the steal and the Biden term, Trump himself would not have thought to demand that all foreign aid be stopped immediately and Trump himself would not have thought to be ready to have those officials physically removed. He would have asked for a rundown of possible areas of savings, and been handed that by some official who doesn’t want savings and has prepared a false report deliberately concealing things from Trump.

That’s how it had operated for years. They either totally owned a person who became President, like the CIA First Family of Bush Snr and Jnr, or they were totally aligned with them anyway, like the radical progressive Marxist Barack Obama. Trump was instinctively difficult to control on a couple of key subjects (borders, tariffs, perpetual wars) and that made him terrifying to them, a potential existential threat that has to be extinguished.

But thar attempt made him an ACTUAL existential threat to the entire corrupt edifice.

We often tend to compartmentalise things that are actually inextricably linked. We talk about DEI and wokeness and we talk about corruption and the Washington mindset as if they are different things. Or we talk about media lies and government censorship as if they are different things. Or we talk about the vast national debt and the lobbying industry and the wealth built by politicians far beyond their official salaries as if they are separate things.

And none of them are separate things.

America didn’t go mad on crazy ideologies out of nowhere. It went mad on crazy ideologies because people with those crazy ideologies were being paid to spread them. DEI didn’t sprout into existence naturally as a demand from ordinary people. It was imposed from above by corrupt people. Public money was diverted and assigned to it. BlackRock was demanding companies impose it on themselves and their staff. It wasn’t an organic movement. It wasn’t something anyone got to vote on. Even Democrats weren’t really asked if they wanted it. They were told they wanted it, and like obedient drones, they agreed, and could be instantly programmed to consider the lack of it Nazism. But it came from Soros money. It came from Larry Fink’s control of corporate lending. It came from Democrat control of government spending.

None of it exists without control of the flow of money. Democrat and progressive billionaires invested a bit of their money purchasing everything from street level thugs as ‘activists’ to purchasing the DAs who would free the activists without charge when they committed crimes. Look at every climate activism organisation. Look at the funding. It begins with a progressive billionaire. Or it begins with a government grant. Usually it begins with both. And that side of politics has perfected the billionaire ‘donation’ to generate the State spending stream. Buy the lobbyists, buy the activists, buy the journalists, buy the politicians, pretend to be a philanthropist….you have spent 20 or 200 million doing that. But you have opened up billions or trillions of government spending.

There’s suddenly a climate crisis and a trillion dollars needs to be spent on that.

Suddenly everyone agrees that we need to spend trillions ‘preventing the next pandemic’.

There’s a refugee crisis. Those poor refugees need help. Here’s a trillion dollars on helping them.

We bombed their home country. We need the money for more bombs! Because their home country has been bombed, they are coming here. We need the money to resettle them! Oh, and we need the money to rebuild the country that we bombed.

The same company owns the company that makes the bombs and the company that rebuilds the things that have been bombed. And they own the foreign policy experts and the journalists who say that if you don’t build the bombs and drop the bombs and fund the rebuilding after the bombs…you’re a Nazi.

Bishop Budde, who screeched at Trump about the people in fear and the poor migrants? Turns out her church has had 53 million dollars in US federal funding for the resettlement of migrants. Her concern is a financial grift as well as an ideological stance.

It always is. BLM was a scam. The founders were buying mansions from it. The companies who backed it were buying virtue points when half of them thrive on third world sweatshops, modern slavery, or just treating their own staff like shit.

All the race grift and the DEI grift? It’s stealing public funds. It’s diverting money that should go to real things, into the pockets of an entire class of people who then vote for more of the same. At its root it’s got nothing to do with black people or white people. It’s got nothing to do with history or past injustices. It’s a grift. A giant grift that became part of the even larger grift that is….the State itself.

It turns out that it is not inevitable that one of the biggest race grifters in the US should be able to run a centre for the promotion of race hate lies which calls itself a Center of Antirascist Research. Such facilities can also close.

Every single diversity officer in every country? It’s a non job. It does nothing meaningful. But it’s an industry of doing nothing. It’s patronage and corruption at its most blatant, because you are purposefully paying people in an imaginary set of disciplines to do totally unnecessary things that add zero actual value to anything. All so you’ve got a client class of people you can be sure will vote for more of the same. Race, gender, imaginary pronouns, sexual orientation, sexual fetish, skin colour, foreign language, migrant origins, mental health, lack of mental health, short, fat, disabled, terrorist….its all grist to the grift.

We can spend your money on that. We can keep some for ourselves.

Unnecessary wars you say? Well, there are some big contracts there….

What happens in the end is that everything that claims to help people is a way of justifying vast spending, diverting vast spending, and repeating vast spending. Because every crooked bastard is making money from it while the country slides into the abyss. The only people not making money from it are the people doing the ACTUAL jobs or serving the original purpose of their jobs.

The black guy working in McDonald’s does twenty times the work of that diversity officer, and he’s not benefitting from the race grift at all. Maybe he didn’t go to university. Maybe he did but refused to become a total fucking parasite as a ‘diversity officer’. Some people are still old fashioned that way. But the honest black guy working a real job still pays higher taxes, like everyone else, so the parasite has a better paid job than him.

DOGE has discovered that USAID officials, according to Musk commenting on what has been found so far, were instructed to NEVER deny a payment. You can know it’s going to waste, don’t deny it. You can know it’s going to Osama bin Laden. Don’t deny it. You can know it was supposed to be for ‘funding a conference on democratic values’ and is actually funding a paramilitary death squad….definitely don’t deny that one!

All this is being discovered and stopped because of the following differences from all prior rightwing or conservative governments and from the first Trump term:

This term is refusing to be constrained by polite rules, traditional limits, etiquette or ‘the done thing’, none of which the other side obeys anyway. This term understands that you have to push forward. The ststus quo, or merely stopping the other side, is a loss. This term has lost patience with traitors within and is ignoring Republicans who screech while serving the Democrats. This term expected orders to be ignored, files to be deleted, and the Deep State to try and act as if an election changes nothing. They have prepared for those responses. This term is backed up by loyalists being put in key posts and being prepared to take immediate actions. This term is willing to sack people, demote people, remove people physically when necessary. This term understands that the total corruption of the system and the madness of society are the same thing, with the same root causes. This term understands that you have to act swiftly and do what you intend to do rather than just talking about it. This term is not letting its enemies define what is acceptable, rational, or beneficial . If it thinks threatening Canada or Panama or Denmark is beneficial, it does it. Most important of all, this term understands that whoever controls the money controls everything. It’s freezing the money that pays for the madness. It’s stopping the vast hose of public spending and actually halting the money that feeds every corrupt agenda and organisation.

Trump wasn’t anywhere near this radical in the first term. He wasn’t allowed to be anywhere near this radical in the first term. And this radical treatment, this rapid, shock and awe push for things Globalists consider insane, this swift use of the control of the flow of money to achieve permanent changes in the opposite direction to Globalism, is exactly what was needed.

It was the only thing that could save the USA.

But more than that, it’s a template for the rest of the world. Don’t settle for a status quo. Don’t be like a beaten wife saying ‘please, no more’. You have to tackle the corruption and the insanity head on, recognising that they are the same thing. And they CAN be reversed. They CAN be beaten. You don’t have to accept that a new industry based on genitally mutilating kids is here for good. You don’t have to accept that your nation fights expensive wars that do nothing for you, but gets horrified at the idea of tariffs on ‘allies’ who have been cheating you. You CAN object to using imaginary pronouns. You CAN change your nation from one where patriots are imprisoned to one where patriots are honoured. You can see the whole cultural paradigm and the whole direction of history turn, for the first time in a century, in a direction you like.

You CAN get the border you want, the country you want, the policies you want.

All it takes is a leader prepared to listen and act, and a leader who knows to turn the money off. That’s when you get a bonfire of the insanities, and it sheds a light and a warmth that the rest of the world envies.