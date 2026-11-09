Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
7h

Truth. Some cannot handle truth. Nevertheless, truth must be told and said loudly to breakthrough the current control of media. Indoctrination works and was used by Marxist/Jihadists to create the current upside/down state. I would add the education system has to be also rebuilt starting with young ones.

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Ivan Kinsman's avatar
Ivan Kinsman
9h

Man - this is one of the best articles I have read for a long time because it seriously looks at the problems impacting the right and what they need to do about it, given that Western institutions and the media are so indoctrinated in the Leftist ideology. I have reposted on various SM sites because I want people to read and share it.

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