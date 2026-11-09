Above: Bukele put 85,000 gang members in prison. Homicide rates crashed. He cleared the Supreme Court of leftists. He totally reframed the organisation of El Salvador making sweeping changes to the number of districts and representatives. He hit leftist media hard, arresting or exiling key leftist journalists. Bukele’s approval rating has never fallen below 75%.

I keep hearing about Do Nothing Republicans.

And yes, it’s a very true charge laid against the RINO GOP, Thune, and the Senate representatives who would never pass the SAVE Act or who would never swiftly pass Trump nominations.

The US still has voting machines that can be programmed to give false results. It still has massive electoral fraud via postal ballots combined with lack of ID requirements. Of course that generates millions of illegals votes, still.

Anyone who thinks it doesn’t is an idiot.

By the way, about 25 million people illegally entered the US under Biden. Trump deported 3 million so far. The WallStreet Apes account has calculated 26 million new voter registrations between 2022 and 2024.

But the Do Nothing charge is also aimed at Trump, and here it becomes tragically unfair.

I’ve said before that the administration did a lot. If people were voting on objective achievements fairly reported, there would never be any option other than voting for Trump or the party he leads.

If the US could hold an election without the MSM or alternative media brainwashing, lying and distorting, the political landscape would be very different.

BUT there was a way that the administration could have done more.

The tragic bit is that’s it’s precisely because Trump isn’t a king, isn’t a monster and isn’t an extremist that extremists that hate him and America could get into office.

What you have to understand is that everything in the Media is the exact opposite of the truth. Trump was restoring order, and that is called bringing chaos. Trump was building something worthwhile, and that is called being a wrecking ball. Trump was laying the foundations for decades of success, and that was called blowing up the moderate norms. Trump was far too moderate when dealing with Communists, terrorists and traitors, and that was called being an extremist and a threat to Democracy.

Never was Trump’s role as a builder more evident than in the symbolic actions of seeking to clean and restore national monuments like the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool or the Kennedy Centre, or like seeking to create a new ballroom for the White House. This too, was portrayed as the opposite, as having no respect for history….by the very people who made tearing down monuments and setting fire to neighbourhoods their actual aims and tools of intimidation.

For ten years the MSM and then alternative media have been extremist. For ten years they have been encouraging people to kill Trump and MAGA figures. Colbert shared a picture of Stephen Miller’s head on a pike. The NYT runs fiction hate pieces about Israelis training dogs to rape people. For 10 years Western media has been describing Trump as Hitler, both before and after four assassination attempts. No media organisation has ever been forced to retract lies on Russian collusion. No media figure who celebrated Kirk’s murder received serious punishment. No Islamic terrorist supporter who runs for office was stopped before winning office. No celebrity who called for murder or celebrated murder was punished.

The media and alternative media too has been allowed to encourage people to riot, loot, commit terrorism and kill. The mainstream media and lots of alternative media have been terrorist organisations.

This is how communists and jihadists get into power. Because the media normalised it all and nobody said along the way ‘you’re going to prison for that’ or even ‘you’re getting sued for that’.

There are no free and fair elections with electoral fraud in place and never fully removed.

There are no free and fair elections with people in the media allowed to support and encourage terrorism and assassinations.

There are no free and fair elections when the politicians and funders and donors and talking heads of one side can all encourage murder and get away with it.

It wasn’t hidden. It wasn’t in secret chats. It was articles and front page hesdlines. It was in The Atlantic, The Guardian, The Independent, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, as well as all over social media and podcasts.

Dems and leftists were allowed to support terrorist orgsnisations, support terrorist regimes, and spread lies about Trump, MAGA and Republicans that they knew were encouraging madness and murder attempts.

Nobody was punished for calling Trump a pedophile. Nobody was punished for openly admiring Hitler and Stalin. Nobody was punished for openly being a Communist or a Jihadist.

They were allowed to go into the midterms as terrorists standing for office and terrorists talking in TV studios.

This is where Dave Chapelle gloating about Kirk’s murder comes from. This is where Democrat figures now calling in public for Musk’s execution comes from.

Constitutional protection of free speech was completely ignored for people on the Right. But it was suddenly important when Saturday night TV hosts want to celebrate the murder of Kirk and encourage more of the same.

The first shithead encouraging murder should have been hit so hard that none of them would think about doing it again. They should have got the justice their calls for murder or support for murder warranted. Robert Reich should have been in a cell and so should Madonna and Bob de Niro.

That’s the do nothing that really hurt. Because for 10 years mainstream media and rich Democrats have been terrorists in all their attitudes and statements and they normalised it. Same with alternative media. Hasan Piker and Nick Feuntes are terrorists, tell me what’s less extreme about their public views than the views of convicted jihadists?

The only failing you really can put with Trump and his administration?

They were too polite, too respectful of free speech, too moderate, too willing to let their enemies say whatever they liked, too reluctant to take draconian action against liars and psychopaths who hate them and spread hatred of them.

Because they were honest about the Communists, the Communists encouraged people to kill them. Because the Communists control the media, that encouragement was everywhere and normalised. Because the administration was lawful and moderate, that wasn’t challenged and that didn’t have consequences. Because that wasn’t challenged and didn’t have consequences, it got move and more extremist and more and more evil. Because it got more and more blatant and more and more evil larger numbers of the public were turned Communist and evil. Because more and more people were being brainwashed by extremist media, the midterms were possible.

There was one election result and one man between between the US becoming a third world luxury communist dictatorship like Europe and the UK. There’s a lot of acquired wealth to destroy so people don’t notice what is lost at first and still think it can be reversed peacefully. But with jihadis and communists elected and the ability to open the border again, plus the same fraud going on, plus the demographics remorselessly going one way again and the public having proven themselves too fucking retarded to realise they are on the edge of an abyss…..quick Republican bounce back?

Those real voters who did flip were dumb enough to think a fucking JIHADI or a man in a dress who hates white people and loves Stalin is going to reduce gas prices, or dumb enough to think they could let Commies in because they are petulant about Iran and then you just get to vote the other way again next time….that electorate has voted for their own extinction.

Dems can bounce back because the Right doesn’t rig the game. Plus because the Right doesn’t know it has to crush these people or be crushed. They are allowed the opportunity to bounce back. You only get to bounce back from the Right if your appeal is overwhelming for a rare confluence of reasons that don’t often repeat. The Right relies on natural miracles, the Left cheats. Cheating wins far more often, and the more it wins, the more unlikely the miracle of a reverse becomes.

In the end, and yes there is irony here, the only right wing leader who gets a fair election is a tyrant. That’s the reality of dealing with Communists. Trump refused to go there, refused to punish the media and arrest communists and jihadists and extremist Democrats and their agents in positions of influence, so here we are.

Real world achievements on the platform meant nothing because the Communists and Jihadists could lie with impunity and Qatar and China were allowed to keep funding them.

Imagine society as a construction project. The Right are builders, like Trump. Leave them alone and you’ll get the construction project finished and it will be a worthwhile building people can live in. The Left are terrorists. There is no such thing really as a mild left. The ‘mild left’ will fuck the building by demanding pay without delivering work, by shitting in the corridors, or by not knowing how buildings keep standing upright. The rest of the Left will blow up the building whenever it looks finished or beautiful.

At some point just building doesn’t work anymore. At some point you have to turn to the Left and clear them out with force, or you are living in a wasteland without shelter and terrorists are in charge of you and what remains of the building is used solely to throw people like you from a high point. Exactly the same with jihadists.

Centrists like Lindsay by the way will tell you this is just the flip side of leftist extremism. They will tell you that communists promise a great building in the future too and kill in its name. What centrists don’t notice is the difference between an IMAGINARY building surrounded by skulls, and a REAL building that actually WORKS where sane people can live in peace. Nor do they notice that there is a difference between punishing innocents and punishing terrorists, or between killing innocents and killing terrorists. In this the Centrist is the same as the Leftist.

The US, the Western world, needed a Builder like Trump. We desperately needed that. The alternative was asset strippers, destroyers, people who actually want to break the family, the community, the city, the nation, and every natural bond and sane thought there is, into dust and rubble and madness. The BLM riots showed what the Left is and what the Left offers. DOGE investigations showed that the only things they can build are networks of utter corruption and terrorist cells. Europe and particularly France has shown us what luxury communists like Macron deliver, and what Communist youth and what imported Islamic and African hordes deliver. The choice is a very clear one between sanity and madness, civilisation or savagery, building or barbarism.

But when the media are allowed to be extremists and switch the labels, people will pick the barbarism and the madness.

If you look at Bukele in El Salvador he didn’t try to solve the nations problems the moderate way. He knew it was long past that point. He knew that nothing could be built without cleaning out the gangs first. He mass imprisoned them, and that delivered the opportunity to build and restore. Fortunately for him, the gangs of El Salvador were never as powerful as the criminal gang that is the Democrat Party.

If you look at Milei in Argentina, he started from the understanding that leftists are shit people, that you cannot negotiate or compromise with them but must break and dominate them. And he started immediately reducing the State and clearing out the leftists in the administrative state. Milei did not speak moderately or politely about the Left, and he didn’t act moderately or cautiously in purging the State workers who were parasites on the Nation.

Crucially for my argument on what allows leftist extremists and jihadists to get in ad where Trump was far too moderate on both the media and alternative media is looking at Bukele and how the Right actually defends the nation. Ask as search engine and you get this disapproval:

“Yes, President Nayib Bukele has taken extensive and aggressive actions against independent media in El Salvador, escalating a crackdown that has forced dozens of journalists into exile. His administration employs a multi-pronged strategy of financial strangulation, legal persecution, digital surveillance, and state-sponsored propaganda to silence critical outlets, particularly the investigative news site El Faro.

Financial and Legal Harassment — The government systematically targets independent media through costly audits, asset freezes, and preventative annotations on bank accounts and property, aiming to undermine their economic sustainability. Bukele frequently accuses outlets like El Faro, La Prensa Gráfica, and Revista Factum of crimes such as money laundering and tax evasion without providing evidence, creating a hostile judicial environment. Additionally, the passage of a “foreign agents” law in 2025 allows the state to monitor and restrict organizations receiving international funding, further isolating critical journalism.

Surveillance, Threats, and Propaganda — Bukele’s administration utilizes Pegasus spyware to surveil journalists, blocks critical reporters on social media, and deploys paid trolls and bot farms to launch online harassment campaigns. The government has also passed laws threatening journalists with up to 15 years in prison for broadcasting messages from criminal gangs, a charge often used against reporters covering gang-related investigations. This combination of state-run media dominance and direct intimidation has created a “culture of silence,” with the Association of Journalists of El Salvador (APES) recording hundreds of attacks and nearly 50 journalists fleeing the country in 2025 alone.”

THAT is precisely what was needed in the US.

You cannot just build.

You have to break luxury communists, street communists, jihadists, their networks, and most of all, their media. Above all, their media.

Which is ALL of the media.