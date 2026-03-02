Note: A shorter version of this piece appeared in The Conservative Woman, which continues to support my work. I am very grateful to them for doing so.

A Long Expected Moment

As US and Israeli forces finally struck key Iranian targets on Saturday in joint operations (dubbed Epic Fury by the Americans, and Roaring Lion by the Israelis) perhaps the one reaction nobody can claim to have experienced is surprise.

If ever an attack was signalled for weeks or months in advance, this was it.

Nor can anyone accurately accuse the Trump administration of failing to pursue peaceful solutions, since the strikes come after repeated warnings were ignored, after massacres of Iranian dissidents, and after months of negotiation during which Iran kept funding terrorism and kept pursuing nuclear weapons development.

Multiple factors have led to this point. Iran’s long sponsorship of international terrorism, as old now as the regime of the mullahs as a whole, surely takes primary responsibility for this conflict. Those of us who are older can remember jokes in films like Naked Gun about direct American attacks on Iran dating back to the 1980s, and remember too the far more serious acts of terrorism that prompted these popular culture references. Multiple US admimistrations have had to face the question of how to deal with Iran’s explicit and obvious threats (the regular chants of Death to America in the legislative chambers and public rhetoric of its leaders) as well as it’s more covert but still fairly obvious backing of terrorist groups across the Middle East.

The Obama and Biden administrations were notoriously accommodating towards the Iranians, to put it mildly, with no real cessation of Iranian hostility to show for those overtures. Trump’s admimistrstion have attempted the same negotiations using both carrot and stick, with no greater change of Iranian policy so far as regional and global destabilisation goes.

The strikes are therefore not much of a surprise to anyone.

Predictable Reactions

As Israeli and US forces act, some familiar voices will attempt to have us all forget that the mullahs spent the last 40 years building a terror network that encompassed the funding of Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi pirates and just about any extremist Islamic terror group you can think of (excepting only those who, for internal Islamic schismatic reasons, represent a rival branch of terror). Jeremy Corbyn’s Your Party, for instance, quickly issued a statement on the strikes that eerily echoed the words of the Iranian regime itself. Here, for comparison, is what Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X in the immediate wake of the attacks:

“Netanyahu and Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate.”

And here is what Jeremy Corbyn’s Your Party publicly released not much later:

“The unprovoked attack on Iran by the United States and Israel is a war of aggression that endangers us all.

This is yet another illegal US intervention in an oil rich country, for which there is no justification.”

Both these statements, as well as indicating how much western parties of the extreme Hard Left echo the exact same commentary as the Iranian regime, illustrate the line of response on these strikes we will see from everyone who opposes them. The words illegal, illegitimate and unprovoked will occur with great frequency.

We will be told that these strikes break ‘international law’. Rather amusingly, in a dark way, one of the first to tell us this is Tony Blair’s former chief spin doctor Alastair Campbell, who pondered their legality on an episode of the podcast he shares with the equally egregious ‘expert’, the failed minor Tory minister Rory Stewart. Campbell, though, was the man who more than any other was front and centre of the Blair government lying to Parliament and the country about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in order to justify British and US joint military action there. Campbell cribbed together the infamous ‘dodgy dossier’ used by both Blair and George ‘Dubya’ Bush as the evidential basis for attacking Iraq (a war that resulted in 20 years of boots on the ground, a long disastrous insurgency, and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi deaths). Iraqi WMD’s threatening the West were, of course, a total fiction….a political ‘spin’ that led to mass slaughter and for which Campbell has never, ever apologised.

Keir Starmer, ever the lawyer, was also keen to cite ‘ international law’, which has become as much a shield for every manner of hypocrisy as it is a legal system acknowledged by separate nation states. We are supposed to believe that if the UN rubber stamps a war beforehand, as they did with both Iraq Wars, it is ‘legal’ and therefore ‘good’, whereas if a powerful nation state responds to terrorism against it independently, that is ‘illegal’ and therefore bad. For any nationalist, of course, the whole basis of this argument is meaningless-a nation state must be able to take unilateral action, including military action, or else it is not really a sovereign nation at all, especially when it is responding to any imminent threat or prior sponsorship of attacks against itself.

Starmer has issued both a personal statement on the strikes (the one that cited international law) and a joint statement with France and Germany (which was released by the German Embassy in London). As with Ukraine statements and other recent initiatives, it is clear that the opinions of Starmer, Macron and Merz are frequently aligned, and especially so on foreign policy as Starmer seeks to ingratiate himself with ‘European allies’ and distance Britain more and more from the US.

What we see from these leaders is a curious and almost comical balancing act as they negotiate between having to acknowledge the obvious evils of an Iranian regime that has repeatedly conducted terrorism and repeatedly refused to forego its attempts to acquire nuclear weapons (even after the earlier US strike on Iranian deep bunker nuclear development facilities) with their fetish for international law, their appalled dismay at the unilateral approach so often taken by Israel or by the US, and their equally influential need to assuage growing Muslim populations at home.

Take a look for instance at how this is worded:

“France, Germany and the United Kingdom have consistently urged the Iranian regime to end Iran’s nuclear program, curb its ballistic missile program, refrain from its destabilizing activity in the region and our homelands, and to cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people.

We did not participate in these strikes, but are in close contact with our international partners, including the United States, Israel, and partners in the region. We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life.

We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future.”

This, the joint statement, is really a piece of fence sitting with obvious posterior splinters. It begins by agreeing completely with all the reasons the Americans and Israelis cite for the strikes. If all of that first sentence is true, then surely the strikes are justified?

The Context of the Strikes

We know, for instance, that the Iranian people, or at least a very large number of them, did recently rise up against the oppressive mullahs. We know too that 80% of Iranians at home and abroad, according to the best that polling can discern, want the regime to fall. We know that the recent revolt was an organic uprising and not one created by some kind of colour revolution funded by the West, since it was very much a series of spontaneous outbreaks in various Iranian cities rather than a single and directed affair. And we know this uprising was brutally and barbarically suppressed with mass killings (particularly of rebellious Iranian youths, especially females rejecting theological rules on dress and behaviour).

A month ago Eurasia Review reported on the uprising against the mullahs in a way that made it very clear that this was not an externally driven or artificial crisis for the Iranian regime, even though of course it’s reverses against Israel and earlier strikes would no doubt have emboldened internal dissenters:

“Public opinion data — though often difficult to verify due to restrictions on polling — suggest overwhelming societal desire for the end of the Islamic Republic. One large survey found that approximately 80% of respondents favored ending the clerical system and removing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran (GAMAAN), 2024). This indicates a profound legitimacy crisis that cannot be resolved through superficial policy adjustments.

The 2025–2026 protests, described as one of the most violent confrontations since the revolution, began with economic grievances but quickly escalated into calls for systemic change. Reports indicate that the government’s violent crackdown resulted in over 3,000 deaths, substantial mass arrests, and significant internet blackouts aimed at suppressing dissent and disrupting communication among protesters (Al-Monitor, 2026).”

Since that was written estimates of the deaths from the Iranian crackdown prior to the US and Israeli strikes at the weekend have risen. It’s thought that 40,000 Iranians wer recently murdered by the regime.

So overall the evidence is clear and matches what is in the US statements regarding Iran and in the start of the joint communique issued by the European powers. The Iranian regime is an unpopular and brutal one whose own people, in the majority, are sick of and want to fall. This gives some moral credence to strikes against the regime, as well as some hope thar, with more organic and real resistance from people who do not seem to be simply another set of terrorists, the attempt to topple the mullahs could lead to a better result rather than ushering in a period of anarchy or a new regime of similar extremist views.

A Coward’s Bargain

But the cowardice within western response comes in the second paragraph of the joint European and British statement and that desperate sop to Muslims in western nations (and to extreme leftists) where Starmer, Macron and Merz apologetically distance themselves as much as possible from the strikes:

“We did not participate in these strikes, but are in close contact with our international partners, including the United States, Israel, and partners in the region. We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life.”

It reads almost as if these ‘leaders’ are directly begging the Iranians not to include them in any retaliatory strikes, or at the least directly begging radicalised Muslims and leftists within their own nations to…keep voting for them. It is a statement which tries to be all things to all men, to appease everyone at once-just enough support to the US to claim a moral distance from Iranian crimes, and just enough distance from the US and Israel to claim a moral distance from the strikes as well.

Ultimately, it’s a cowards bargain, a pitiful middle ground vacillation that expresses neither resolve nor conviction in either direction and which, in a different way, is as morally abhorrent as the manner by which Campbell and Blair spun the nation into war some twenty three years ago. Back then, we had outright lies and a fake dossier the security services had privately contradicted publicly presented as firm evidence for military action. Today, we have an equally loathsome reality, which is that the West is full of people and parties that prefer the brutal mullahs and their terrorist proxies to the West itself, that a large part of responses on these conflicts are decided by propaganda suffused with antisemetism, and that senior western leaders, while perhaps no longer nodding dogs for US military adventures are, in a far worse and even more cynical fashion, delivering statements controlled by their fear of the Muslim response and the Muslim vote in their own nations.

And it was a cowardly compromise, satisfying nobody, that could not last. Within a day or so of making it, the Iranians had struck at multiple other nations including Britain and Britain had authorised US use of British air bases (after initial reluctance to do so).

Expect the Green vote in the UK to go up in response.

The mullahs themselves are well aware of these issues in our nations, and have more than noticed both Hard Left support for Muslims no matter what, and the ‘Woke Right’ hatred of Jews manifested as a detestation of any war or military action that Israel conducts or supports. Indeed, Iran’s foreign minister directly appealed to these forces, knowing that they will be highly critical of the Trump admimistration for taking this step, stating that Trump wax putting ‘Israel First’ and ‘America Last’ (the isolationist and antisemetic rhetoric of those like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens who frame all Middle East conflict and all US involvement as a Jewish Israeli conspiracy).

The reality, though, is that there are very obvious rational justifications for both giving the Iranian regime a nudge towards extinction and distinguishing that from the failed neocon wars that characterised the last 25 years of costly and pointless conflict under the direction of those who hate Donald Trump. The President’s record has been one of peace and negotiation rather than war, far more than any of his recent predecessors. But if limited direct action can obtain a fall of an enemy regime that threatens America, he has shown a pragmatic willingness to authorise action when it really counts as well.

Trump despises both fruitless war with no end and accommodating weakness with no spine, and that combination suggests a better hope that these strikes will work out to the good than anything I have ever seen from his critics.

Truther and Mainstream Media Dependency

Truthers and mainstreamers are the exact same personality profile.

Very little real knowledge. Eveything they ‘know’ is supplied to them by media sources.

If they have the capacity to spot bullshit from the mainstream media, they have no capacity to spot bullshit from alternative media.

And if they have the capacity to spot bullshit from the alternative media, they have no capacity to spot bullshit from the mainstream media.

They can be told to support any war no matter what. Conversely, they can be told to oppose any war no matter what. They will function by a simple absolute given to them by others, and nothing else.

In terms of spotting differences between wars, or spotting differences between lies and truth, they are equally inept. Because there’s no independent reasoning going on there at all. Every opinion they deliver is a received opinion, so it doesn’t really matter if that comes from Jimmy Kimmel or Tucker Carlson, that is what they will completely believe and completely repeat.

The great irony is in their intellectual smugness, which both share, and their conviction that their closest intellectual mirrors are stupid and ignorant when they behave in exactly the same way.

With COVID we saw the unthinking nature of those who only follow mainstream media.

With Woke Reich Jew hatred and Israel hatred we see the unthinking nature of those who only follow alternative media.

Both outsource their minds, opinions, morality and knowledge entirely to what they receive from the media.

Now let’s look at how that plays out in relation to wars.

Comparing Iraq and Iran

Those who endorsed the Iraq War did so because the media told them to. But the case against that war was glaringly obvious to independent thinking. The paltry nature of the evidence for Iraqi involvement in 9/11 was obvious. The weak nature of the spin doctor provided dodgy dossier on WMDs was obvious. The Bush and Blair governments spent 18 months trying to come up with reasons for the war and couldn’t provide anything real. So they invented reasons.

Nearly all the 9/11 terrorists were Saudis. Bin Laden was a Saudi based in Afghanistan and Pakistan. At the time of 9/11 most Al-Qaeda terrorists were Saudis like Bin Laden, with a smattering of others from across the Arab world. Most were Saudi or Egyptian. There were no Iraqis in the inner leadership circle, with the most prominent Iraqi being a military commander outside that core. Even Al Qaeda in Iraq as it developed later was mainly run by Egyptians.

So we went to war with Iraq.

My point is that this was obviously bullshit at the time. Everyone knew Bin Laden wasn’t in Iraq and everyone knew Saddam wasn’t linked to 9/11 and everyone knew that weapons inspectors hadn’t found any WMDs and everyone knew that the whole evidence of WMD’s was created by Alastair Campbell from an old PhD thesis that was wrong. With five minutes research in 2001 you could know that Al Qaeda wasn’t an Iraqi front. With five minutes research in 2003 you could know that David Kelley and others had found no WMDs and that Campbell, Blair and Bush were all lying.

Supporting that war meant ignoring the lack of evidence against Saddam, in terms of him directly threatening the West in any meaningful way. We literally responded to 9/11 by invading the Muslim nation with one of the highest likelihoods of NOT having been involved in 9/11 and NOT being capable of sponsoring a terrorist assault of that scale. Indeed, it subsequently emerged that this is exactly what British intelligence had told Blair before Campbell and Blair claimed that their fake dossier came from the best intelligence they had received.

It was based on a lie, and the lie was obvious.

With Iran, today, we have a totally different situation.

BOTH the mainstream media AND the alternative media are very, very against attacking Iran. Both those media sources are nearly all telling people to oppose this military action.

Mainstream media tell us that the risks are enormous, that Trump is launching a war, that a war is illegal and unprovoked, that this is delivering chaos and death when negotiation and diplomacy was still possible.

Alternative media tell us this is a repeat of Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya, where every scale of intervention proved costly and counter productive. And of course they tell us that Trump is now the same as Bush or Blair. Or they tell us that US policy is controlled by Israel, and that Trump is obeying Netanyahu.

Both say that an Iranian ‘war’ comes as Trump’s fault, and many directly state it comes because Trump is a dictator trying to distract from problems at home by an external war.

Both the crazier elements of the mainstream media and the crazier elements of alternative media will say that the ‘war’ is an attempted distraction from the Epstein Files. Because of course, ‘Trump is a pedophile’ (never mind that all rhe Epstein evidence shows Trump as one of a very small number of people who distanced themselves from Epstein, disliked him, and celebrated his arrest).

Setting that smear campaign to one side, which will only be believed by the unthinking drones I have described as being incapable of independent reasoning, one doesn’t need to discuss Epstein or such smears in order to recognise how different this situation is to the Iraq wars.

The huge and pivotal difference is 1. That Iran IS guilty of sponsoring terrorism aimed at the West and terrorism throughout the Middle East and has been doing so for 47 years and 2. That Iran DID/DOES have a real nuclear weapons programme which is an obvious and real threat to everyone.

In others words, there’s a difference between inventing a threat that doesn’t exist to lie your way into a war you’ve already decided on, and launching air strikes against a real threat that is there and which has rejected negotiation and diplomacy on multiple occasions.

It matters that the first was a lie and the second isn’t. It matters that the first wasn’t a real threat and the second is. It matters that the context of both is radically different.

People who oppose EVERY intervention or military engagement will ignore these differences, just as people who support EVERY intervention or military engagement will do so.

But if you can’t acknowledge that Iraq and Iran are different, or that Trump is different to either Bush, you are telling me that all you function by is what you are told to think, and have accepted, because you entirely lack independent thought.

Opposing intervention in Iran requires the same obtuse disregard for evidence that supporting intervention in Iraq required. The first means ignoring real Iranian threat. The second meant pretending Iraq posed a threat when it didn’t. But both are easily seen as false positions with even a cursory application of independent thought.

This is not to say that there are NO rational criteria by which to worry about what happens next. Any rational person should note the previous 25 years of failed interventions and costly and pointless wars that precede this military action. And wanting to avoid a repeat of Iraq, or of Afghanistan, Libya and Syria makes sense. Nevertheless if you can’t do that without resorting to malign or dishonest bullshit like ‘this is another Jewish War’ or ‘this is wholly unprovoked’ or ‘Trump is just like Bush’ or ‘this is because they are all pedophiles’ then you aren’t a rational person and you are destroying, by your bullshit, any case to be made for aversion to military action in this instance, and in other instances too.