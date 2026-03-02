Jupplandia

Clarity Seeker
5h

We need a cage match between our AWFLs and all the brave Iranian women who are the true feminists and RESISTERS

Bruce Miller
4h

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X in the immediate wake of the attacks:

“Netanyahu and Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate.”

And here is what Jeremy Corbyn’s Your Party publicly released not much later:

“The unprovoked attack on Iran by the United States and Israel is a war of aggression that endangers us all."

If they sound the same as your declared enemy maybe it's because they are the enemy? When are we finally going to wake up to this fact and treat the Fifth Column in the US and UK like the traitorous vermin they truly are?

