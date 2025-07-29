He came in like a wrecking ball.

Trump touched down in Scotland and immediately told everyone what a disaster mass immigration is and how the whole of Europe is destroying itself. “You won’t have a nation”, “it’s very sad”.

A simple, unvarnished truth that is like a hand grenade dropped into the sanctimonious slurry of what passes for political thought and comment in most western nations. Made all the more devastating by being delivered in a country where old fashioned patriots voicing the same on social media might get arrested for it.

But it didn’t end there.

Trump went on, of course, to his mini-summit like meeting and shared press conference with Britain’s hapless, useless, worthless Prime Minister Keir Starmer. And while Starmer sat blinking in terrified astonishment, Trump verbally bulldozed just about everything Starmer represents and believes in.

You can see in the image above just how devastated Two Tier was under the barrage of truth bombs from a relaxed Trump. That look. Like a WWI infantryman with shell shock.

In its own way it was as devastating and blunt a confrontation as the famous one with Zelenskky when Trump and J.D. Vance tore apart the little cokehead for his ungrateful and rude attempt to emotionally blackmail them into stronger support for Ukraine.

That shit doesn’t fly with real guys.

But at least Zelenskky, crooked little joke that he is, put up a fight. He argued back, which was dumb but could be mistaken for having a spine. I think it was probably more that Zelenskyy is more afraid of his Ukrainian backers killing him than he is of any western leader, and was puffed up on the arrogance gained from dealing for years with western sock puppets fools who fold easier than a wet napkin….but still….

Contrast it with Starmer, who looked throughout like he was absolutely terrified.

This was a weak, pathetic man who has built his career on lies and betrayal, whose entire political purpose and policy platform is about cultural, social and national capitulation, meeting the exact opposite.

It really was kind of fascinating.

One of the things often said about Trump is that he is a bully. This gets said about him because he just doesn’t care about being polite to people who are attacking him or people who are an obstacle to saving his country. It gets said about him because he will laugh at idiocy and mock stupidity. It gets said about him because he has a very old fashioned masculinity that doesn’t waste time coddling people and has no relation whatsoever to the standard dishonesties of traditional diplomacy. Trump will praise others excessively, but only when they are moving towards what he wants or towards what benefits the US.

Present him with a turd and he will tell you it’s a turd.

This is in every way the opposite of what European leaders are used to doing and trained to do. We can think of European leaders really as a class of person trained and employed to get their populations to eat shit, while telling them that the turd on their plate is a satisfying and delicious feast from a renowned chef.

That’s what Starmer’s job is.

Here is the turd of mass immigration destroying your country and I’m helping it. I’m inviting in millions, I’m refusing to stop the dinghy invasion, I’m calling you racist for caring about this, and I’m spending billions of your money putting these people in hotels and arresting you if you complain about these people molesting your children.

It’s a delicious meal. Eat shit, and like it. Diversity is our strength. Britain has a wonderful multicultural society that is only ever improved by mass immigration. We should all be proud of our asylum system. Anyone who says otherwise is a mindless thug. Or Far Right.

That’s the Starmer job. Selling you shit that disgusts you and harms you, and telling you to love it because it’s really this other thing which is noble and good and tasty and wonderful.

And Trump just comes it and sits down next to him and says “it’s a turd. It’s a horrible, horrible turd. Why are you eating this?”.

Trump is not a bully. He’s a man who cannot be bullied. Trump is not a liar. He’s a man who will tell you exactly what he thinks, exactly what is true, and exactly what is obvious. Strong men are never bullies. Every single time Trump is accused of bullying, it’s because he laughs at attempts to bully him or casually flattens those making the attempt.

Starmer is a bully. He’s a personally weak man, an abject physical and moral coward. Given power, he uses it to silence dissent and to imprison people for holding opinions he doesn’t like. He locks grandfathers in prison and drives them to kill themselves because the grandfather in question called his government corrupt. He imprisons a mother for a tweet.

But Starmer would never confront real evil. He would never criticise Islam. He would never be honest about Islamic terrorism, Islamic attitudes to sexual consent and age of consent, Islamic child rapes and Islamic honour killings, acid attacks, stabbings and beatings and bombings and abuse. He’s a coward and an enabler when it comes to real threats and real evil.

That is an authentic bully, whose tyranny comes from an essential, integral, fundamental weakness. And Starmer is not alone in this. The reason that the police, the judges, the entire system comes down hard on English and white protestors and kneels to BLM or to Muslim protestors is not just that these people are indoctrinated to hate the familiar and love the exotic, but it’s also because they are cowards and they know that the Lucy Connolly’s of this world have no means by which to harm them, but that ‘the Muslim community’ have both the means and the will to harm them.

So what we see in that meeting is a man called a bully who is simply strong and truthful, meeting a man who is a genuine cowardly tyrannical traitor whose entire platform rests on forcing ordinary people to eat shit. Yes, I’m putting it crudely, but it’s a crude thing that needs to be explained this way.

The result was as predictable as it was glorious.

One by one Trump took every policy Starmer believes in and he calmly, casually, bluntly destroyed them. While Starmer sat there looking like a weak nerd walking into a lifer wing in a prison especially notorious for male rape.

Take this example of their meeting:

“You know, politics is pretty simple, I assume there’s a thing going on between you and Nigel, and it’s OK. It’s two parties.

But generally speaking, the one who cuts taxes the most, the one who gives you the lowest energy prices, the best kind of energy, the one that keeps you out of wars… a few basics.

Keep people safe and with money in their pockets and you win elections. And in your case a big immigration component, because I know that your attitude has become strong on immigration, strong on the toughness of immigration,”.

Even the apparent compliment at the end of this was a hilarious criticism, a masterpiece of backhanded admonition. Trump knows that Starmer isn’t in the least but strong on immigration. He knows exactly what the British voter knows, that Starmer hasn’t stopped the dinghy invasion, that Starmer doesn’t get why people want strong borders, that everything about Starmer is the opposite of what people want.

And that entire little segment reminded people of that.

Trump says lower taxes, knowing Starmer has raised them. Trump says lower energy prices and supply the best energy, knowing that Starmer is fully committed to Net Zero and bullshit Green Apocalypse nonsense. His comment simply draws attention to this and to the fact that Britain has the highest energy costs in Europe. Similarly, he mentions keeping out of wars while knowing full well that Starmer has been in a contest of the Poundshop War Mongers with Macron to see who can be the most insanely belligerent and absurdly bellicose on Ukraine policy. Trump mentions money in their pockets knowing that Starmer’s policies are impoverishing whole generations of British voters and that the average Brit is feeling more economically threatened and more worried about the money in their pockets than they have for decades.

Or how about Starmer’s tax on farmers and the vindictive Marxist attempt by the British State to steal their land and ruin them because farming families are generally conservative and independent minded and stand in the way of Globalist total control of the food chain?:

And it didn’t stop there. It’s not just limited to the points made in the Starmer meeting. In Scotland Trump also met with Ursula von der Leyen and trashed windmills and the kind of green energy that Starmer is signed up to:

“You have the same thing all over, all over Europe, in particular. You have windmills all over the place,” said Trump. “Some of the countries prohibit it, but people ought to know that these windmills are very destructive. They’re environmentally unsound….The other thing I say to Europe, we will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They’re killing us. They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “It’s the most expensive form of energy. It’s no good. They’re made in China, almost all of them.”

On taxes, energy, immigration, borders, free speech, foreign wars and domestic liberty Trump lays it out and exposes the vast gulf between his administration and European ones, between him and the EU and between him and the likes of Starmer or the EU’s leaders. His blunt honesty exposes, again and again, the turds on the plate which Globalist leaders offer to their voters as fine dining and what they should wish to consume.

This kind of truth, and this kind of meeting, is exactly why they tried so hard to prevent a second Trump term. He exposes, by sheer contrast as well as by honest commentary, just how shit they are:

The Khan comment supplied the single moment of resistance from Starmer (“he’s a friend of mine…”) and that too was pathetically weak (but telling that the only time Starmer could find any capacity to speak up was when falsely defending a Muslim).

The blunt truth telling undermines the lies they have been selling for their whole careers. The economic success exposes their most deeply cherished economic fantasies and their own vast incompetence too (Trump has generated 50 billion in tariff revenue and forced virtually every nation and trade block on the planet to introduce new trade terms highly beneficial to the US. Von der Leyen announced total EU capitulation to Trump’s trade terms, a deal which exposes even more just how pitiful Starmer’s craven negotiations with the EU have been). And the simple but true policy advice tells them exactly why ordinary people hate them and why their polling is so disastrous.

And unlike Lucy Connolly, they can’t put Trump in prison (they tried, and failed) and they can’t shut him up.

What a gift to us all. The fear in Starmer’s eyes is a boon to all of us suffering his bullying tyranny of mixed oppression and weakness.

Thank you, Mr President.