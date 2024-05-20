Human beings need faith. We need belief. We just can’t survive without it.

This has not been an easy lesson for me to learn. I still count myself as an atheist, although I’ve spoken before about how I now qualify that by adding the word ‘reluctant’ to it. But I’ve come to understand that we don’t have a choice between faith and lack of faith, not really.

What we are actually always choosing between is authentic faith, true faith, and false piety. We are choosing between whether we believe in something authentic and real, something human and beneficial, or something fake and inauthentic, dangerous or malign.

As G.K. Chesterton realized, the absence of God does not mean we simply discard a belief that is untrue. It means we provide a space for other beliefs, which may be far worse than the thing we have rejected. The western society stripped of God does not become less gullible, less authoritarian, less controlled by a priestly caste, less prone to horrors and errors, less repressive and controlling and unjust.

It becomes more of each of these things.

Topple your own God and human beings within your society don’t suddenly stop needing to believe in something greater than themselves. That’s an innate human instinct. It’s still going to be there. So once you have cast down the God you were born with, this does not end the era of the Gods.

It simply means that you leave people a choice between a howling emptiness where nothing has meaning at all, where the most paltry materialistic trinkets offer very little of the lasting and eternal comforts we really crave, and any number of substitutes for the toppled God, including ideologies that are entirely religious whilst claiming to be secular, including the oxymoronic secular faith systems that tend towards the very worst abuses of thought and the very worst crimes in history.

Cut Christianity out of the West, and you get despair, aimlessness, drug addiction, shallow materialism and consumerism. You get the culture which has nothing to offer except fleeting sensations and things that can be purchased. That’s a very seedy and limited cultural offering. It’s nihilism with a few orgasms along the way. And it’s not what the human spirit really craves.

Because what we really want, what we need more than our physical needs, is meaning. Something to believe in. Something to grasp onto like a branch or a rock above the raging floodwaters of experience. Something that will pull us back to the shore where it started, after all the struggle and trial, making sense of all the struggle and trial. Something that takes us home, to the place before thought, to the place where being is eternal and undivided and forever unharmed.

And if we are told that the God of our forefathers is dead, if we are sent in aimless confusion out of the sacred halls of our Christian heritage, we do not want to live outside belief. We cannot live outside belief. That is a storm, not a shelter, and nobody wants to be battered by the winds and rains of Doubt and Chance with nothing else in operation. Cast out of our own spiritual home, we will construct some shoddy and deadly alternative, in haste, more often than not built on foundations of fear and hate. Like Nazism, or Communism. Secular faith systems seeking to fill the void and the ache. Or the agents of another, darker, stronger, more malignant faith will move in, occupy the space we have vacated, and raise their temples on the bones of our neglected ancestors.

Aimless individual suffering, deprived of the solace of meaning, absurd new fanaticisms with no depth or worth at all, or conquest from outside, are the only possible responses to the death or murder of your own spiritual heritage. Tear down the Churches, and you only get the Mosques. Scientific materialism is just a bland, undecorated corridor from the old faith to the new, from the faith of your ancestors to the faith of your conquerors, and not a place that anyone will linger in for it’s own worth and meaning.

We cannot pick between faith and no faith. We are only ever picking a type of faith, and betting our souls and our society on the choice (even refusing to choose means that others will choose for you).

So then the task of the questioning soul and the task of the responsible citizen becomes the same thing. Because it is faith that builds and shapes your society, that determines what it thinks, demands, and accepts. Money does nothing without belief, even the sick, twisted, inverted belief of a thing like wokeness, which is the destruction of our inherited meaning as a narcissistic passion play directed by the terminally corrupt.

It’s in this wider context that we should view the Commencement Address at Benedictine College given by Harrison Butker, the 28 year old placekicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, on May 11th 2024. We should view it in light of the truth that we do not get to pick between faith and no faith. We only get to pick which type of faith we will go with, fight with, and strive with. For atheists such as myself, people who find themselves constitutionally or intellectually unable to fully believe in the existence of God or the tenets of a particular creed, we must acknowledge our irrelevance.

The Culture War is a spiritual war, and always has been.

I am not only an atheist, even my immediate cultural connections are not Catholic ones. I’m English, and the religious ceremonies I’ve attended have been those of the Protestant Church of England. For me, culturally, the acceptance of a Pope is a long alien thing, a move which reeks of foreign influence and of submission to foreign rule and foreign ways. As an English nationalist I recoil from it. An article of faith for me are these words from the 1689 English Bill of Rights:

“And I do declare that no foreign prince, person, prelate, state or potentate hath or ought to have any jurisdiction, power, superiority, pre-eminence or authority, ecclesiastical or spiritual, within this realm. So help me God.”

Yet with that said, and with English liberty as perhaps the closest to Divine Law in my own thinking of all the opinions I hold, I know that the nature of the times I am living in call me to pick a faith to believe in. There isn’t any other way to fight Islam and Globalism, and the stinking cultural rot that currently allows both to flourish. And Butker’s speech represent the type of faith I want to believe in, the type of Christianity we need.

I am no Catholic. But that speech, for me, was one of the most hopeful and profound examples of the faith we need. What was expressed there can and should be endorsed by any and every Christian, and even by atheists wise enough to know the absolute necessity of faith. Because what Butker expressed were simple and eternal verities, truths confirmed by both man and God. That was the Catholic faith as it was shared by all of Christendom before the Reformation, the version of Catholicism that strikes the heart of any traditionalist, any patriot, any conservative as the authentic voice of two thousand years of wisdom ringing through the ages.

Butker of course is no great theologian, nor is he a modern Aquinas. He is not renowned for his erudition. He is famous as a sporting star, an athlete. He doesn’t claim to be one of the great intellects of the ages, or even of this particular moment. A literary or intellectual snob could easily point out parts of the speech that were clumsy or inelegant. But that’s not the point. What that speech did was speak authentically, without personal vanity, and without modern apologies. What it set out clearly, directly and powerfully were the simple and human and real things which are also Christian values. The personal truths that are eternal, and given by God.

Here is what Butker says in the second paragraph of his speech, after referring to the fact that those he is addressing have gone through the experience of the COVID years:

“I hope you learned the important lessons that suffering in this life is only temporary. As a group, you witnessed firsthand how bad leaders who don't stay in their lane can have a negative impact on society. It is through this lens that I want to take stock of how we got to where we are, and where we want to go as citizens and, yes, as Catholics.”

Suffering in this life is only temporary. Perhaps the key solace offered by Christian faith. Simply, directly, unapologetically there, right at the start. The admonition of poor leadership, not as a rant, not as a party political or partisan point. As a statement of fact, of objective reality both recalling and cutting through, in one sentence, all the cant and lies and tyrannical foolishness of the COVID years. And the link between citizenship and faith, which I also expressed above (“the task of the questioning soul and the task of the responsible citizen becomes the same thing”) recognized with absolute sincerity and simplicity (“where we want to go as citizens and, yes, as Catholics”).

True faith, authentic faith that defines who you are and the things you believe in and value, cannot be set aside politically. The division of Church and State may be a great thing as part of a western liberal escape from the worst features of State theology, but ultimately there cannot be a separation of faith and politics within the honest heart. These humble words are a return to the confidence of self assertion as a person of faith making it clear that their responsibilities as a citizen and as a believer are the same. Because the Catholic or the Christian who refuses to apply his faith to politics, who refuses to be himself in the public sphere, is inevitably betraying his core values. Those values MUST be expressed, MUST be asserted, and MUST be battling for the soul of the nation. If you aren’t doing this, how much do those values really mean to you?

A Catholic who doesn’t want to politically oppose abortion isn’t being much of a Catholic. His ‘faith’ is inauthentic, a cultural cover for either moral vacuum or believing, secretly, in something else, like the Catholicism of Joe Biden. Unless you are prepared to voice authentic Catholic and Christian values publicly in direct language knowing that you are speaking against the dominant attitudes in the media and ruling class, you are at best a coward in your faith, which should be a contradiction in terms.

And Butker ploughed straight into that like he was driving a giant rig through a barrier of straw. He dealt with it as directly as it is possible to do:

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the Sign of the Cross during a pro- abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice.

He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common. They are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn't cut it.

These are the sorts of things we are told in polite society to not bring up.”

Every part of that is EXACTLY what Catholicism needs, what Christianity needs, what Western Civilization needs. The old values, without apologies. The courage to assert those values as facts. And the integrity to judge the crimes of the present by the values of the past, to apply the inherited eternal truths to all the contemporary lies, whether or not the liars share the same ideological or religious label as you. Holding your own leadership and membership to account by the standards that matter, and holding yourself to those standards too, is far more than ‘being mean’ or ‘lacking nuance’ or any of the other criticisms applied to it by those who want to be weak or enjoy being corrupt.

It is the only sure way you get your core values to survive. It is the only way those values endure, remain, and pass on to future generations. These high standards are what integrity is, what true faith is, what real belief is. Without it, you are just pretending.

And politically, its much, much more than the pious sanctimony sometimes adopted by Rightists in name only, who will not authentically live Right wing principles themselves, but tell you that Christians shouldn’t vote for a man like Trump. Butker isn’t addressing Biden’s failings as a political point scoring exercise or from a position of shared vice like one liar attacking another, he’s addressing them as things which a Catholic should KNOW are wrong and which have direct human costs. And he’s doing it on the basis of being an ordinary guy (successful, but still ordinary) who DOES live by the Catholic principles he is espousing.

How many of Trump’s RINO critics live by the values they say he fails? They have given themselves over to the other side, body and soul, such as it is, and betray these things far more than Trump, even admitting his human failings, does.

If you want to see the difference between true faith and false piety, contrast Butker’s criticism of his fellow Catholic Biden with Mike Pence criticizing his fellow Republican Trump, or Liz Cheney doing so. With those, we know that a cultural cloak of Christianity is used solely for Globalist purposes. Another faith, one almost entirely opposite of the one professed, lies behind their sanctimony. They recast their Globalist aims as Christian morality, when what they want to advance is itself inimical to Christian honesty.

With Butker, he’s telling us exactly what he actually believes, with no agenda of deceit at all.

Perhaps the most telling thing of all regarding the importance and truth of Butker’s message comes in the responses to it. Of course, the progressive globalist (woke) reaction is to demand punishment, because for them these old truths are pure heresy against the religion of Woke. Last I heard, over 200,000 people had signed a petition demanding that Butker be fired. Catholicism is not longer allowed, unless it is the Biden variety that blesses abortion. Even more tellingly, the part that causes the most outrage is the part that is the most human, humane and beneficial to humanity, which is where Butker gave an emotional tribute to his wife and a firm and loving defense of the value of motherhood and marriage.

How depraved has a society become when a husband expressing love and gratitude to his wife, and respect for her role as a mother, wife and home maker, is considered to be an attack on womanhood, rather than a celebration of womanhood? But the crime is that this celebrates authentic womanhood, in an age where delusions must be praised rather than the most real and meaningful relationships that exist.

As an adjunct of the praise of womanhood, the celebration of masculinity is also now a controversial thing. Once again, the necessity of the speech is confirmed by the reaction to the speech, and by the hatred applied to the statement of such obvious and natural truths (truths which are as much biological as Catholic ones).

One final thing. And in some ways this confirms the need and importance of the speech more than anything else. That’s the false piety response of The Benedictine Sisters of Mt. Scholastica, one of the founding institutions and sponsors of Benedictine College. The outraged nuns issued a public message condemning Butker’s speech.

They condemned a Catholic man giving a Catholic speech at a Catholic College. They condemned a man for praising motherhood and masculinity, and they condemned a Catholic for disagreeing with abortion. Every single bit of his speech was both Catholic and true, and they condemned him for it. The nuns were offended that he didn’t praise their vocation as nuns, apparently feeling that they are more Catholic and more important than mums. Isn’t that a deliciously woke response?-”how dare you, you didn’t praise MY identity!”:

“One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman. We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years.”

ME, ME, ME! RESPECT MY SISTERHOOD! It’s astonishing to see no doubt rather elderly nuns mimicking the kind of response to a Catholic man being Catholic that you would get from a purple haired 20 something non binary in a pussy hat, but that’s how deep the rot has gotten in institutional Catholicism. Those seeking to do real good and give authentic Catholic messages, even at a place like Benedictine, face this institutional pushback.

All of the criticisms the Sisters give are about themselves, about their offended vanity, not about Catholicism, real values, or what Butker actually said. And it shows even in the language they use, which is not the language of people who have spent a lifetime doing good Christian works, pondering the Bible, and contemplating God. It’s the language of wokeness, a sickly psycho-babble of self-love with the usual cloying abstracts and cliches.

They haven’t been giving young women Catholic teaching. God forbid. Instead they have been “empowering them to be the best versions of themselves” (surely anyone, male or female, with an IQ over 75 gags a little at the pure vacuousness of that one. What does it mean? What does it entail? How is it Catholic?).

There’s the same self-blindness we get from any other woke commentary, which demands absolute unity to its modern creed and then defines any expression of an older, deeper or more real view as ‘divisive’. The nuns state “instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division.” Isn’t that beautiful? Divisively attacking a wonderful Catholic speech for being, erm, divisive. These people pick the fight, then howl if someone fights back. They might as well have called their fellow Catholic (who seems far more attuned to what that actually means than they are) a ‘toxic male’.

You don’t need to read the whole thing to be sure the sisters really, really wanted to accuse him of “mansplaining”.

“We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic.” assert the 3rd Wave Feminist Sisters of the Holy Outrage, whilst presenting a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic.

That narrow definition being, well, Woke. Whilst the ordinary Catholic male asserts, completely correctly, that supporting abortion isn’t compatible with being Catholic, the professional nuns assert that opposing abortion and praising motherhood isn’t compatible with being Catholic. True faith asserts old values. False piety lambasts old values in the modern language of a novel, rival ideology.

False Piety Christians will twist traditional narratives to serve modern agendas, but it’s obvious that what they really care about and want to share is that modern ideology. The Christianity is only there as a disguise for and a means of spreading the modern rival creed of wokeness. That’s where the Sisters are speaking from, just as it is where the Pope often speaks from, or the Archbishop of Canterbury. False Piety Christians will talk about inclusion, diversity, equity and privilege, or tell you that Christ was a refugee, or compare their modern defence of perversion with the humility and compassion of Christ in preaching to prostitutes and those in sin. What the false analogies they draw tell you is that Christ and the Church don’t really matter to them at all, except as tools for delivering Wokeness. The 2024 Superbowl ads were of this kind too, a bizarre endorsement of non Christian lifestyles and twisted choices, all excused by the misapplied example of Christian humility.

Isn’t all this surprisingly familiar to those of us who aren’t Catholics, but were raised in a Christian context, or in formerly Christian environments that have become secular spiritual wastelands with a woke clergy, fanatical modern absurdities, and rapid Islamic replacement?

In the strong voice of this young Catholic male, aren’t we reminded of the truths we know to be true, the things that shaped our countries, our values, our families for two thousand years? And in the shrewish yet saccharine, ‘inclusive’ but divisive, deeply dishonest reply of the Sisters of the Blessed Trans (or whatever these inauthentic nuns are), don’t we hear every Protestant Church leadership infected with the same rot?

As conservatives, aren’t we hearing here too the difference between the populist grass roots, and the professional traitors in the alleged ‘Conservative’ parties? The first still rooted in traditional truth, and the second no more than the servant of fresh lies?

The nuns make this all just as explicit and obvious as Butker does.

“We want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community, embracing Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1500 years….” (Bold emphasis mine)

Butker knows that the first half of that nun’s statement is pure woke rhetoric, as you and I do. He knows that the second part, the centuries of real faith, are not manifested by the first part, at all. In fact, the “inclusive, welcoming” woke part means the BETRAYAL of the values that have “endured for more than 1500 years.”

Because what they include is the Enemy, and what they welcome is Death.

Whereas what Butker embraces, what he lives, is that real tradition. That real faith. Real Catholicism. Real family. Real men and women. LIFE. Which is the rejection of the Enemy, and the welcoming of a Truth that surpasses all death.

As he says, too, Catholicism in name is not enough. But it took the nuns to prove the point.

I may not be a Catholic yet, and I may never be one in future. Who knows? But I know this much. We need exactly the type of faith Butker is bringing, and we need it to kick out the false piety the Sisters are sharing.

We need the Butkers of the world to win.