Throughout the western world, if we think about the average characteristics of the still existing majority, we find a few obvious features. Recent years in particular, but really mainstream policy since the end of World War Two, has aimed at changing these features. Mass migration, ideological indoctrination, open borders, and hypocritically racist policies and systems of thought from CRT to DEI have all aimed at the destruction of the majority.

But the majority remains, shrinking rapidly, but still at the moment definable in these ways:

The majority of the population is white.

The majority of the population is straight.

The majority of the population are not radical leftists, gender confused non-binaries, or globalist progressive woke people.

And if we were to define what this majority wants, it would again be fairly evident and simple. In most cases they want:

A functioning economy within which they have decent life chances. The chance to work and improve their lives through their own efforts. Low crimes rates in a society that is safe for them and their families. Some broader sense of national, religious, or spiritual understanding that adds meaning to their existence beyond mere consumerism. A government that actually likes and listens to them.

That’s it. None of it is complicated. None of it is Far Right Extremism. None of it represents things to be ashamed of. Neither being white, nor being straight, nor being the existing majority and wanting to preserve that, are things to be ashamed of. These aren’t extreme positions.