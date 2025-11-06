So Mamdani has given his acceptance speech, and it was pretty much as I expected it would be. Lots of positive sounding promises, lots of assertions of being on the side of the Working Joe (well, the Working Mohammed, Mamdani would never care about a ‘Joe’) and lots and lots of deeply sinister racial hatred (called hope) and ethnic and religious supremacism (called equality).

I’m going to go through the whole shitty mess translating it as I go from Marxism With A Smile to plain English. Essentially it’s a Islamofascist celebration of conquest. The conquest of New York, the conquest of capitalism, the conquest of White America.

This is the New Democrat Party very openly declaring itself. This is not a party for white folks. You aren’t wanted, you’re replaced, we are fucking delighted with that because we hate you. Pretty ironic, given the number of self hating whites who vote for this crap.

The Speech

The sun may have set over our city this evening, but as Eugene Debs once said: “I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity.”

Marxists always promise a better future. They have no record in the last hundred years of ever delivering it. Debs was not a hero. He was guilty of sedition during war time, and rightly imprisoned for it. Marxists also always depict treasonous behaviour as nobility.

For as long as we can remember, the working people of New York have been told by the wealthy and the well-connected that power does not belong in their hands.

Fingers bruised from lifting boxes on the warehouse floor, palms calloused from delivery bike handlebars, knuckles scarred with kitchen burns: these are not hands that have been allowed to hold power. And yet, over the last 12 months, you have dared to reach for something greater.

The classic Marxist assertion of being on the side of the common man, with an almost painfully retarded attempt at poetic delivery. Marxist policies don’t work. They drive away wealth and destroy wealth creation. Marxist reduction of everything to oppressed workers and exploitative oppressive bosses is stupid and usually hypocritical. As is typical for people who deploy this rhetoric, Mamdani has never worked a blue collar job. He’s never had to, because he’s rich and a nepo baby whose parents are loaded. Family wealth gave him the free time and luxury to cosplay as a rapper before floating into politics. He’s never lifted a box on a warehouse floor and if Wall Street and wealth leaves New York, working people will suffer. But Mamdani won’t.

Tonight, against all odds, we have grasped it. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty.

Mamdani comes from a dynasty. Huge family wealth. This is pure projection and hypocrisy.

I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life. But let tonight be the final time I utter his name, as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few. New York, tonight you have delivered. A mandate for change. ​​A mandate for a new kind of politics. A mandate for a city we can afford. And a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that.

A little bit of mask dropping reveal of pure personal malice. Marxists are usually very bitter about anyone who opposes them, especially from their own Leftist side. The standard deployment of ‘change’ as a positive, when what he means is revolutionary and Hard Left radicalism.

On 1 January, I will be sworn in as the mayor of New York City. And that is because of you. So before I say anything else, I must say this: thank you. Thank you to the next generation of New Yorkers who refuse to accept that the promise of a better future was a relic of the past.

You showed that when politics speaks to you without condescension, we can usher in a new era of leadership. We will fight for you, because we are you.

“The next generation of New Yorkers”. 85% of people who have lived in New York 5 years or less votes for Mamdani. He knows, and gloats in, the fact that actual New Yorkers born there don’t vote for him. This is a combined foreigner first generation recent arrival, and deluded youth, takeover.

Or, as we say on Steinway, ana minkum wa alaikum.

Thank you to those so often forgotten by the politics of our city, who made this movement their own. I speak of Yemeni bodega owners and Mexican abuelas. Senegalese taxi drivers and Uzbek nurses. Trinidadian line cooks and Ethiopian aunties. Yes, aunties.

What to say about this section? An Arabic Muslim phrase that deliberately excludes white Americans. ‘I am one of you, and I am for you.” Mamdani is here telling other Muslims: we’ve done it, we’ve conquered this city. You don’t need to use their language. I’m your guy, and I’ll remember you, Third World clan corruption style. Expect lots of special privileges and I’ll try to get some city spending straight into your pockets, particularly if you helped the campaign.

To every New Yorker in Kensington and Midwood and Hunts Point, know this: this city is your city, and this democracy is yours too. This campaign is about people like Wesley, an 1199 organizer I met outside of Elmhurst hospital on Thursday night. A New Yorker who lives elsewhere, who commutes two hours each way from Pennsylvania because rent is too expensive in this city.

It’s about people like the woman I met on the Bx33 years ago who said to me: “I used to love New York, but now it’s just where I live.” And it’s about people like Richard, the taxi driver I went on a 15-day hunger strike with outside of City Hall, who still has to drive his cab seven days a week. My brother, we are in City Hall now.

This victory is for all of them. And it’s for all of you, the more than 100,000 volunteers who built this campaign into an unstoppable force. Because of you, we will make this city one that working people can love and live in again. With every door knocked, every petition signature earned, and every hard-earned conversation, you eroded the cynicism that has come to define our politics.

The same point. This city is yours now, specifically excluding what few white New Yorkers remain. Two obligatory ‘personal story’ examples are given, neither of which are given any full names or details that can be checked, so probably entirely fictional. Dems can be lazy with this sort of thing, he knows mainstream media won’t ask for details. “My brother”, a term used by Muslims for co-religionists and by blacks to each other for racial in group preference. It also reminds everyone of gangster rap and Malcolm X. The would be failed rapper and college applicant who lied that he was black surfacing here. Super rich fantasists like Mamdani think it’s cool and hip and urban, rather than painfully outdated. It’s all a bit Ali G at this point, but that’s Mamdani-fake black, fake rebel, fake street, fake economics, fake everything.

Now, I know that I have asked for much from you over this last year. Time and again, you have answered my calls – but I have one final request. New York City, breathe this moment in. We have held our breath for longer than we know.

We have held it in anticipation of defeat, held it because the air has been knocked out of our lungs too many times to count, held it because we cannot afford to exhale. Thanks to all of those who sacrificed so much. We are breathing in the air of a city that has been reborn.

This seems to be some attempt to ghost conjure up all the I Can’t Breathe bullshit. Whitey with his knee on our throats. Once again, the hardest struggle Mamdani has ever faced is asking Mom for another 50k for a birthday party (I’m probably underestimating that amount).

To my campaign team, who believed when no one else did and who took an electoral project and turned it into so much more: I will never be able to express the depth of my gratitude. You can sleep now.

To my parents, mama and baba: You have made me into the man I am today. I am so proud to be your son. And to my incredible wife, Rama, hayati: There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment.

What’s the betting this guy turns out to be gay? But sure, thank the wife and folks. Probably the most normal part of the speech….until you remember that Dad loves Idi Amin and is himself a raging Commie psychopath. So thanks Dad for having such an influence on your son. And thanks Mum and extended Ugandan family for bankrolling this Marxist turd through the wilderness years before Soros found him.

To every New Yorker – whether you voted for me, for one of my opponents or felt too disappointed by politics to vote at all – thank you for the opportunity to prove myself worthy of your trust. I will wake each morning with a singular purpose: to make this city better for you than it was the day before.

There are many who thought this day would never come, who feared that we would be condemned only to a future of less, with every election consigning us simply to more of the same.

And there are others who see politics today as too cruel for the flame of hope to still burn. New York, we have answered those fears.

Don’t you just love the sheer arrogance and narcissism in the way Dem candidates and leftists generally always identify themselves with Hope? I’m the Flame of Hope! It gets to the point where ore of the narcissism of these people. Sure, he’s a Commie. Sure, he’s a Muslim. And that combination is deadly enough. But at heart he’s a spoilt little rich boy who has never grown up who sees himself as a superhero. Captain Rent Control. The Brown Newsom. Mister Revolution. He’s an idiot. It’s playtime. I’m going to fix the world, but he couldn’t make his own sandwich. And people fall for this stuff.

Tonight we have spoken in a clear voice. Hope is alive. Hope is a decision that tens of thousands of New Yorkers made day after day, volunteer shift after volunteer shift, despite attack ad after attack ad. More than a million of us stood in our churches, in gymnasiums, in community centers, as we filled in the ledger of democracy.

And while we cast our ballots alone, we chose hope together. Hope over tyranny. Hope over big money and small ideas. Hope over despair. We won because New Yorkers allowed themselves to hope that the impossible could be made possible. And we won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do.

I’m Hope, anyone who isn’t a radical leftist progressive Marxist who hates whites and Jews (even the sucker leftist ones who vote for me) is Tyranny. Projection. Always projection. The guy who loves Karl Marx and the concept of total state control of everything backed by the use of force is going to protect you from tyrants and, of course, King Orange Man Bad. Please ignore that I’m a devotee of the two political systems with the most sustained records of tyranny and mass murder.

Marxists also love these ridiculous vague generalities “the impossible could be made possible”. It doesn’t mean anything. So perfect as a promise from people who won’t deliver anything, or at least, not anything good.

Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru: “A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”

Tonight we have stepped out from the old into the new. So let us speak now, with clarity and conviction that cannot be misunderstood, about what this new age will deliver, and for whom.

Nehru was the first Prime Minister of an independent India. He’s a typical call out for a Marxist since he evokes the ghost of imperialism and allows the modern Marxist to pretend that their anti western, anti white, anti capitalist and anti American platform is in a continuity of righteous struggle against Empire and the White Man. In reality Nehru’s era witnessed devastating wars as soon as the British imposed peace between Hindus and Muslims was removed, ignored a Chinese threat until humiliation in 1962, and created a “culture of corruption” (a term used by Indian critics of his legacy) via various bribery and graft scandals such as the sale of government posts.

It doesn’t take an in depth knowledge of India to realise that the corruption angle might appeal to a Democrat just as much, if not more, than the anti-imperial message being given by such a reference.

This will be an age where New Yorkers expect from their leaders a bold vision of what we will achieve, rather than a list of excuses for what we are too timid to attempt. Central to that vision will be the most ambitious agenda to tackle the cost-of-living crisis that this city has seen since the days of Fiorello La Guardia: an agenda that will freeze the rents for more than 2 million rent-stabilized tenants, make buses fast and free, and deliver universal childcare across our city.

When a Marxist promises boldness, be very afraid. This is a message too directed at the Old Democrat leadership. He’s telling them that this is a victory over them as well, that ‘democratic socialism’ (ethnic grievance radicalism and outright Marxism) is one there instead of Clintonian social madness combined with accommodation of business interests. The business interests aren’t going to be accommodated anymore, and the social madness will get madder. The old Democrats were “too timid”.

It should go without saying that rent freezes don’t work. They increase scarcity, they reduce building maintenance, they make sure it isn’t economically viable to be a landlord, and they depress property value. New York already has 26,000 rent controlled apartments that are empty because rent controls mean the maintenance is too expensive and the profits too low to accept tenants. Forbes reported that polling of economists found only 2% of them favour rent freezes. Economists can frequently support ideas that turn out to be stupid, but they notoriously don’t frequently all reach the same opinion. On rent freezes, they do, regardless what competing economic theory they follow. The short term fix to afford rents ultimately just impacts the economy in ways that end up costing everyone.

The universal childcare plan is also insane. Mamdani has stated that the childcare workers (frequently low paid in a normal market) should have salaries commensurate woth teachers, who are paid much more. All at public expense when the New York budget is barely breaking even (with federal help) BEFORE the negatives and extra costs of Mamdani measures hit and before Trump potentially removes that federal assistance.

Years from now, may our only regret be that this day took so long to come. This new age will be one of relentless improvement. We will hire thousands more teachers. We will cut waste from a bloated bureaucracy. We will work tirelessly to make lights shine again in the hallways of NYCHA developments where they have long flickered.

Safety and justice will go hand in hand as we work with police officers to reduce crime and create a department of community safety that tackles the mental health crisis and homelessness crises head on. Excellence will become the expectation across government, not the exception. In this new age we make for ourselves, we will refuse to allow those who traffic in division and hate to pit us against one another.

Mamdani hates the police. More officers are promised here, but he was a defund the police advocate previously. Probsbly the safest bet right now is that crime will increase in New York. The second safest bet is that crime statistics will be manipulated by decriminalising various crimes. That department of community safety will be a sub social worker/school counsellor exercise in waste with no effective impact on crime.

As for “we will refuse to allow those who traffic in division and hate to pit us against one another”-this is a peomise. Dissent from Marxist anti white and progressive new norms will be policed. He’s telling you to expect to be arrested for thought crimes, in a manner similar to what is happening in Europe and the UK. That’s where policing and law will be concentrated, while street crime flourishes. Will the Constirution protect from that? It didn’t so far as lawfare in the Biden term was concerned, not really. Expect to see the police being told to follow a purely polirical agenda.

In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light. Here, we believe in standing up for those we love, whether you are an immigrant, a member of the trans community, one of the many Black women that Donald Trump has fired from a federal job, a single mom still waiting for the cost of groceries to go down, or anyone else with their back against the wall. Your struggle is ours, too.

Standard TDS hysteria clothed in standard Marxist moral inversion. MAGA attempts to end corruption are corruption. Democrat’s use of corruption is fighting corruption. Democrat race baiting, ethnic minority preference and black and Muslim supremacism and anti white racism is ‘anti-racist’. A shout out to the predictable victim hierarchy groups (Trans, black women, immigrants).

And we will build a City Hall that stands steadfast alongside Jewish New Yorkers and does not waver in the fight against the scourge of antisemitism. Where the more than 1 million Muslims know that they belong – not just in the five boroughs of this city, but in the halls of power.

A complete lie. You can’t fight antisemitism while spreading blood libels against Israel, pushing the Gaza genocide lie, and backing Muslim hatred of Jews. The two things are not logically or morally compatible. Dems are good at believing contradictions. This one can only be believed via Hollywood actress levels of delusion. Notice how quickly the brief acknowledgement of self hating Jews who helped him turns to his Muslim supremacism again. It’s Muslims who are the real victims.

No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election. This new age will be defined by a competence and a compassion that have too long been placed at odds with one another. We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about.

The single most chilling paragraph of the entire thing. He’s promising Ciry action against criticism of Islam. How much he can enforce this remains to be seen but may no mistake-he is promising theocratic Muslim rule silencing any criticism of Islam. Compassion and competence are both now must buzz sords highjacked to enforce Islamic authority. It’s clear here that the Islamic part of Mamdani is dominant over the Marxist part-the democratic socialism is just there to slap some big promises and disguising commentary about Hope, Compassion and the like over the project of Muslim conquest.

I am a jihadi, and I will use the gullibility of the wealthy Left and the State concentration of power of Leftism to intrude on everything. I will force Islam on you. Expect to see city funding used for large scale Muslim events very frequently, and for Muslim propaganda and advertising throughout New York. Sadiq Khan in London has provided a template for this. London adverts increasingly accord with Muslim notions of modesty and buses, billboards, tube train posters, obsess on Muslim ‘contributions’, migrant ‘stories’, and Islamic propaganda.

“No problem too large” means vast spending levels, usually on shit. “No concern too small” means government intrusion into every aspect of life no matter how trivial or previously private it was.

For years, those in City Hall have only helped those who can help them. But on 1 January, we will usher in a city government that helps everyone.

Now, I know that many have heard our message only through the prism of misinformation. Tens of millions of dollars have been spent to redefine reality and to convince our neighbors that this new age is something that should frighten them. As has so often occurred, the billionaire class has sought to convince those making $30 an hour that their enemies are those earning $20 an hour.

Mamdani has learned his lessons from both the Left and Islam. Here the taqiyya claim that Islam is not a threat unites with the leftist (and Globalist) habit of sponsoring delusion, spreading lies, fostering sectarianism and extremism-the claiming that warning about them doing these things, is doing these things.

The billionaire class line is of course now standard Dem fare, and as ever ridiculous. Democratic Socialism and Marxism (same thing, different labels) have received far more financial backing than traditional patriotism receives because foreign billionaire- or treasonous billionsires have long since worked out ways to have this rhetoric serve them and have found that funding extremist puppets like Mamdani makes corrupt deal making easier rather than harder.

They want the people to fight amongst ourselves so that we remain distracted from the work of remaking a long-broken system. We refuse to let them dictate the rules of the game any more. They can play by the same rules as the rest of us.

Together, we will usher in a generation of change. And if we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves.

A message perhaps to those Dem donors and sponsors as well as to sane America. If Mamdani follows through on not following their orders, the wealth exodus will be even more profound. But this is probably just bullshit in terms of applying rules to HIS billionaire masters. The reality is more likely to be similar to CCP interactions with Chinese billionsires. Follow the Party line on everything, and Marxist Mamdani will turn a blind eye.

After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power.

This is not only how we stop Trump; it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.

We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks. We will stand alongside unions and expand labor protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed.

Notice the culture of corruption reference, following the earlier Nehru quote? Always projection. Every single time.

The key moral inversion here is that use of the word betrayal. It’s betrayal to make your nation stronger, richer, more successful and patriotic. It’s moral to open your nation to invasion and replacement and have people who have been in the country five years or less determine its entire politics.

The rest is typical unthinking Trump hatred, a Five Minute Hate segment straight from 1984.

New York will remain a city of immigrants: a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant.

So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us. When we enter City Hall in 58 days, expectations will be high. We will meet them. A great New Yorker once said that while you campaign in poetry, you govern in prose.

If that must be true, let the prose we write still rhyme, and let us build a shining city for all. And we must chart a new path, as bold as the one we have already traveled. After all, the conventional wisdom would tell you that I am far from the perfect candidate.

I am young, despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this.

How many times has this point been gloated over? We are from elsewhere. We e come here and conquered you. How many times does he have to say it before the message is recognised for what it is, not a call to any real unity, not an American Dream, not even a utopian vision: but a gloat. A declaration that his loyalties, ALL his loyalties, lie elsewhere. Actual unity would need to come from joining something that already exists-not mocking it, hating it, and promising to radically transform it.

The shining city reference is pretty shameless. We won’t join you or respect you, but we will steal your rhetoric when it suits us.

Little tip everyone-it’s not going to be a shining city. It’s going to be a Third World shithole, squatting in the place where New York once was.

And yet, if tonight teaches us anything, it is that convention has held us back. We have bowed at the altar of caution, and we have paid a mighty price. Too many working people cannot recognize themselves in our party, and too many among us have turned to the right for answers to why they’ve been left behind.

We will leave mediocrity in our past. No longer will we have to open a history book for proof that Democrats can dare to be great.

Our greatness will be anything but abstract. It will be felt by every rent-stabilized tenant who wakes up on the first of every month knowing the amount they’re going to pay hasn’t soared since the month before. It will be felt by each grandparent who can afford to stay in the home they have worked for, and whose grandchildren live nearby because the cost of childcare didn’t send them to Long Island.

It will be felt by the single mother who is safe on her commute and whose bus runs fast enough that she doesn’t have to rush school drop-off to make it to work on time. And it will be felt when New Yorkers open their newspapers in the morning and read headlines of success, not scandal.

Most of all, it will be felt by each New Yorker when the city they love finally loves them back.

Together, New York, we’re going to freeze the rent together, New York, we’re going to make buses fast and free together, New York, we’re going to deliver universal childcare.

Let the words we’ve spoken together, the dreams we’ve dreamt together, become the agenda we deliver together. New York, this power, it’s yours. This city belongs to you.

By which he means the city belongs to the Party, the Foreign Faith, and the Marxist bureaucracy.

Under his ideologies, it’s actually the case that nothing belongs to the individual. Your conscience is decided for you by Party instruction or Islamic instruction. You aren’t allowed to question the Party (that’s fascism) or to question the religion (that’s Islamophobia). All of your opinions are issued by the mosque or the City Hall. All other opinions are to be denounced and policed. The agenda will be yours in the sense rhar you aren’t allowed to differ from it or object to it, and the city will be yours in the sense that you will be increasingly dependent on it since Marxist Islamic rule has such negative effects that all that is yours is gone and you must become a beggar on public assistance, even if you never wanted to be one,