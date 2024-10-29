Sometimes it’s hard to pick between fury and despair, isn’t it?

Well, I’ve decided to be honest about this. I don’t pick fury. I don’t pick despair.

I choose hate.

We hear an awful lot about hate these days. We have hate speech laws. We have people arrested and imprisoned on the mind reading assumption that they hate somebody else. We have pious, cloying sermons from both the hypocritical Left and the servile, terrified, submissive official Right on the subject of hate.

We are told there is this fluffy utopia that only the mean spirited Far Right oppose. We are told that people like Tommy Robinson are the ‘voices of hate’ and that people like Keir Starmer are the respectable voices of moderation and restraint.

It is all bullshit.

It is all the emotional slurry and blackmail by which our nations are betrayed and our patriots imprisoned while the people destroying their own country not only profit from their treason, but get a moral glow about it too.

They get to wreck our country, take away all our basic rights and hard won freedoms, then tell themselves and all the other smug complacent wankers in their affluent social circles that they represent progress, that they defend democracy, that they are protecting the vulnerable, that they are the Great and the Good.

And all of it is a loathsome lie.

The truth is they deserve our unflinching hatred. The truth is they have earned it.

Oh but don’t use dangerous rhetoric! Don’t demonise people! Don’t lower yourself to their level! The servile Official Right and the trembling, weak-kneed Centrist will now tell you that we must act in a civilised manner, that we must remember that not all of them are like this, that we must still conform to rules of politeness (which are never offered to us) and never, ever Offend Anyone.

Because there’s nothing worse than offending people, right?

Again I tell you this is the lie that only comes from the lips of cowards.

Here is the hard, uncomfortable, necessary truth.

They hate us. For all their cloying sanctimony, for all their unctuous syrup of Be Kind and Better Way and Take the High Road.

They hate us with a seething passion, they loathe us with every fibre of their being. I don’t care if ‘they’ are savage imports from Third World hell holes. I don’t care if ‘they’ are wet lipped priests in Church of England finery. And I especially don’t care if they are scumbag politicians and corrupt, crooked, mendacious judges.

None of these people are free of hate. It rules them. It drives them. And it consumes them more than we can ever be consumed by anything. They are the purest form of Hate alive today, which is hatred of your own nation, your own people, your own kind. There is no hate that burns brighter than the one in the heart of a man who thinks himself better than the rest of his kind.

Hatred of the alien or the Other is actually not the only evil form of hatred, although this is what we are told is the case. Hatred of your own is just as evil and sometimes far more fierce, which is why Civil Wars are the bloodiest conflicts of all. If you can teach yourself to despise your own, who can hope to spark real compassion in your eyes? If you can tell yourself that every evil you inflict on your own is for the betterment of all mankind, what atrocity stays your hand, what crime will you not perform? If people who have much in common with you (shared nationality, shared language, shared culture, shared ethnicity) become a group that you despise, even your alleged love of humanity as a whole or of other favoured groups is a lie.

The traitor class elite don’t really love refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, Muslims and everyone with a darker skin tone than their white citizens. They just hate the white citizens so much that they will put everyone else on a pedestal. And they will see their own moral worth in favouring these groups no matter what.

And if all along the way you are rewarded for this hate (which calls itself kindness), if you are celebrated for this hate by your social peers, if you get to pass lectures on hate and define what hate is and what it isn’t, well then reality can never intrude on your fanatical delusions.

If your actions prompt protest and response, then that’s all the more evidence of just how much more fucking virtuous you and your dinner party guests are compared to thr Great Unwashed. Your countrymen and women of the Lower Orders may wave their flags and make their protests but it’s not because YOU have betrayed them, it’s not because YOU have done anything wrong, it’s because these protestors are insurrectionists or deplorables.

It’s because they are Far Right, isn’t it? It’s because they are thugs. It’s because they are knuckle draggers. It’s because they are uneducated and ignorant, not schooled in the proper attitude of self-hatred and seemingly unaware that all goodness and decency resides in, well, importing millions of savages with which to replace them.

It can’t possibly be that YOU and every pampered, rich, smug, loathsome slug who has crawled his way to the top of the police, the judiciary, the political Establishment is a thoroughly loathsome traitor.

It can’t be that, can it?

When a person who hates you enough to destroy your country, laugh when your children are raped, impoverish you, destroy the standards of civilisation and freedom your ancestors painstakingly built, mock those ancestors, and in every way imaginable deliberately try to destroy you to the point of demographic genocide via open borders and mass migration….tells you not to hate, should you listen?

Of course you bloody shouldn’t.

They have earned your hate, and sometimes, such earned hate is more moral than its absence.

What kind of man loves those who set his house on fire? Those who imperil his wife and children? Those who take a peaceful, homogenous, ordered, rational, civilised nation and wreck it while profiting from the ruins?

Only a weak man. That’s who.

There is in fact something much worse than being accused of hate by people who themselves hate you and everything you cherish.

Letting them enact their hatred of you is much worse.

A society which imprisons people for thought crimes is much worse.

A society which persecutes political dissidents for telling the truth is much worse.

And this is what we have. This is what these people, this traitor class, have built.

Our own courts turned against us. Our own laws turned against us. Our police protecting Muslim rape gangs. Our police kneeling to Black Lives Matter. Our police letting Hamas lovers harass Jews. Parades through London waving the banners of Hamas, Hezbollah and ISIS.

A million white children raped.

That is what their version of Be Kind and Be Good entails. A vast factory of racist depravity that gets ignored for 30 years or more, and that even after it happens, sees MPs laughing about it and the entire traitor class establishment telling us that the problem is actually….Tommy Robinson.

Or anyone like him that told or tells the truth.

If this doesn’t EARN our hate, what will?

Does driving a 61 year old grandfather to suicide for the ‘crime’ of calling the MPs corrupt and the police scum (both of which are now objective facts) warrant our hate?

I think it does.

Does the ludicrous, malign, constant persecution of Tommy Robinson for the crime of being Tommy Robinson warrant our hate?

I think it does.

The details of any case against Tommy Robinson are now immaterial. He’s just been imprisoned for another 18 months. The reason for this on record will be contempt of court. He was out under an injunction not to report on a case where a Syrian refugee was filmed being attacked. He then spoke on that case in his documentary. That meant that under the terms of the injunction showing the documentary becomes contempt of court.

What a convenient way to silence criticism of the establishment that is.

Because of course the ‘racist assault on a poor refugee’ narrative supported by our media and courts wasn’t the whole story. The judge who issued the injunction knew it wasn’t the whole story. Everyone who has seen Tommy’s documentary knows it wasn’t the whole story.

Tommy interviewed EVERYONE involved that would speak to him. You know, like a journalist would, at least a journalist looking for the truth. He shared these people stating that the Syrian in question had been harassing girls, threatening to rape a 9 year old, and behaving in ways that prompted the confrontation on the filmed footage. He didn’t say these comments were true, but he pointed out and continued to point out that the mainstream media and the judge at his original trial and the entire traitor class establishment had ignored these voices and simply decided in the Syrians favour.

Because, of course, the word of a Syrian refugee counts more than the word of multiple English people. The English people aren’t supposed to take the law into their own hands, even when the law abandons them. They aren’t supposed to say mean things about refugees. And people more broadly aren’t allowed anymore to question open borders, mass immigration, the policies of asylum and the injustices and crimes that follow from all of these decided upon globalist policies.

The English aren’t allowed to protest as the English are destroyed.

The reason the State goes after Tommy Robinson is not because Tommy Robinson breaks injunctions or because Tommy Robinson showed contempt of court.

It’s because Tommy Robinson embarrassed the traitor class by being one of the main people who exposed Muslim grooming gangs the traitor class had aided and abetted.

And it’s because Tommy Robinson organised white working class protest, the protest coming from the people most harmed by open borders, and the people who the traitor class hate and want to see destroyed and replaced.

The greatest fear of the traitor class is a white working class revolt before the job is done, while the white working class still have significant numbers. They are terrified of the white working class being organised to resist. They will do anything to avoid the English people in particular developing or reclaiming a consciousness that puts their own interests first.

That’s why Englishness must be erased everywhere, from statues to heroes, and from schools to universities, and both in the ways we define ourselves and in the ways we regard others. The ‘decolonisation’ of the curriculum and the draconian crack down on any protest regarding mass immigration is part of the same traitor class agenda.

And the persecution of Tommy Robinson is part of this too.