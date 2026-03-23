Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
8h

Excellent piece.

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
8h

As the old saying goes: 'there are lies, damn lies, and statistics' and when an impossible utopian doctrine like multiculturlarism is failing in front of their eyes, the rhetoric and lies intensify until chaos and civil strife becomes the norm and destroys the very civilization that nurtured them.

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