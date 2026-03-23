When you start looking into the issues behind whether people are for or against strong immigration and border laws, whether they are in favour or against agencies like ICE, and whether they are accurate in these positions, you inevitably have to address the issue of crime.

Does mass immigration increase crime? Do migrants commit crimes at higher levels than existing citizens? Are existing citizens endangered by open borders?

The common sense response on all of these points is a rightwing one. It seems logically obvious that if you let in millions or even just thousands of people from Third World nations which are more dangerous than First World nations, where some crimes are socially acceptable or culturally endorsed, and where sectarian violence or religious and racial warfare is more commonplace, than surely many of these people will be violent and dangerous?

On a common sense reading alone, it doesn’t seem odd or unfair to think that people coming from war zones might include the people responsible for those other places being dangerous, as well as victims fleeing that danger. Similarly if people come from a country where it’s socially acceptable to marry girls at the age of 9, attitudes from those people towards the rape of children, for example, might differ in quite horrific ways from the attitudes of people already in your western country.

By contrast, the default leftist position seems far more idealistic. Under that, we must assume that everyone from anywhere is essentially the same as ourselves, and that even migrants who illegally enter a country are going to share our cultural and moral attitudes and be ‘good people’ simply seeking safety and prosperity. The open borders position is that you can welcome people from anywhere, and no matter how hideous the place they come from is, no matter how dysfunctional or malign the culture of their homeland is, these arrivals must be assumed to be people who are kind, decent, law abiding and beneficial when added to a western population.

Indeed, leftist progressive attitudes seem to go beyond even the naivety of assuming that everyone from elsewhere is going to be a credit to their new home and a person who poses no threat. They seem to go far beyond that and generally believe migrants including illegal migrants to be superior to existing citizens. They often and increasingly state that they prefer illegal immigrants to white people, conservatives, Republicans or MAGA voters or to anyone who objects to mass immigration. Leftist commentators will do this very bluntly and viciously in ways that show how much they hate white, conservative minded Americans. But the Cato Institute for instance will do something similar when it produces research claiming that Muslims are more loyal to America than white Christians are.

Clearly then we have two utterly opposed views here. On one side we have the perception that open borders and mass migration imperil existing citizens and make their lives more dangerous, more threatened, and more subject to crime and violence. And on the other hand we have the perception that illegal immigrants can’t be illegal, and are in fact victims to be sheltered or heroes to be admired, made of nobler and better stuff than the ‘racists’ and ‘White Christian Nationalists’ who oppose their arrival.

Crime figures, more than anything else, should tell us which of these radically opposed positions is closer to the truth.

And this is where a rational person of the Right encounters a contradiction between the common sense belief that people from other places, total strangers from alien cultures, are as likely to be dangerous as they are to safe, or are indeed more likely to be dangerous than people raised in the same culture with the same loyalties as ourselves, and what the ‘evidence’ asserts.

Because if you make enquiries along the lines of ‘are illegal migrants committing crimes at higher rates than citizens’ or ‘how many US citizens are killed by illegal migrants per annum’ search engines and AI summaries reply with responses like this:

“Immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans.

Multiple studies, including comprehensive research from Texas using arrest data from the Texas Department of Public Safety (2012–2018), show that undocumented immigrants have substantially lower felony arrest rates than both native-born citizens and legal immigrants. Specifically, U.S.-born citizens are over 2 times more likely to be arrested for violent crimes, 2.5 times more likely for drug crimes, and over 4 times more likely for property crimes compared to undocumented immigrants.

Further evidence from national data supports this trend:

A 2023 study by the Cato Institute found that illegal immigrants are about half as likely to be incarcerated as native-born Americans (613 vs. 1,221 per 100,000).

Research by Stanford economist Ran Abramitzky, analyzing U.S. Census data from 1850 to 2020, found that immigrants have been less likely to be incarcerated than U.S.-born individuals since 1960 , with the gap widening in recent decades.

The Brennan Center for Justice and Migration Policy Institute both confirm that immigration is not linked to higher crime rates and that higher immigrant populations are associated with declining crime rates in cities and neighborhoods.

Despite political rhetoric suggesting a “migrant crime wave,” the data consistently show the opposite: immigrants, regardless of legal status, are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans.”

When you ask for evidence on this topic, you are told that the evidence clearly shows that migrants, both illegal and legal, are less dangerous than citizens.

This is the kind of response frequently cited by those on the Left and by those who support open borders and mass immigration. It is used by them to say that the Right spread unfounded fears and ‘hate’ regarding immigration trends, and to back their modern version of the Noble Savage myth first expressed by Rousseau.

The evidence shows that migrants are more peaceful, more law abiding, less dangerous and less criminal than everyone else. That’s what these AI responses and search engines, which collate the public domain research on the topic, state.

This is of course nonsense. It’s manipulated data, deliberately adjusted data, and I’ll tell you how the data is distorted to reach such false conclusions.

First, in the case of the US, nobody keeps accurate and comprehensive data on the number of crimes by illegal immigrants. People get processed through the justice system without that data being recorded. In many cases this is a deliberate act of omission. And what it means in effect is that migrant and illegal migrant crimes are cycled into the overall totals. In many cases they are taken to be crimes by existing citizens. If you don’t record or ask the question about who is committing the crime then your data will present a false reality about who is committing the crime.

A rightwing person can’t easily access accurate crime figures to prove their case, because the one question that would prove it quickest, isn’t asked or recorded in the first place. This deliberately makes it difficult to obtain evidence in support of the claim that illegal aliens commit more crimes while, via omission, supporting the claim that they do not.

Second, the research field regarding matters of immigration is overwhelmingly dominated either by leftwing academics and experts who support mass immigration on ideological grounds, or by that branch of ‘rightwing’ researchers who support mass immigration on economic grounds. Nobody is being funded to prove that mass immigration is detrimental and dangerous. Everyone is being funded to prove that mass immigration is beneficial and not dangerous.

Predictably, the ‘evidence’ they present ends up supporting the conclusions they were asked to obtain.

Let’s take the Cato Institute as an example. It provides one of only five studies or sources which exist supporting open borders and mass immigration, but which are also the only major studies which exist at all, in the US, addressing migrant and illegal migrant crime directly. The Cato Institute is often mistaken for a rightwing think tank due to its support for free trade. It was founded in 1977 by Ed Crane, Charles Koch and Murray Rothbard. While Rothbard’s paleolibertarianism—a fusion of libertarian economics with paleoconservative cultural and nationalist themes-was influential in the growth of an Alt Right and Populist Right movement (especially via his 1992 essay Right-Wing Populism: A Strategy for the Paleo Movement) the anarcho-capitalist approach takes traditional rightwing belief in a limited State or small government model to an extreme which denies the meaningful existence of Nation States altogether.

There’s an inherent tension therefore between the part of the Right that derives from a desire for maximum individual liberty free from State interference, and the part of the Right that derives from desire for or love of a strong national identity able to require and enforce patriotic loyalties. Trumpian populism addresses this contrast by doubling down on a distinction between the rights of the US citizen and the rights of non citizens, aiming at a strong patriotic loyalty that will always prioritise the US citizen and under which government that doesn’t serve their interests must be reduced, while State power used for their interests is acceptable (ie., both DOGE and ICE).

Libertarianism though doesn’t try to balance the two things that way, and instead regards the abstract libertarian principle as paramount in all circumstances (one must always reduce the spending of the State, and one must always advocate individual rights including when both things are detrimental to the US citizen or the US Nation either by aligning them with foreign powers or with domestic leftists.

Similarly the Koch brothers have been major Republican Party donors with an enormous influence on Republican politics but are first and foremost modern libertarians much more deeply aligned with Libertarian Party ideas. They have backed and been represented by libertarians within the Republican Party who have consistently shown greater loyalty to declared and abstract libertarian principles than to the fortunes of the Republican Party or the loyalty asked for by varying Republican Presidents. This ideological purity can seem noble, but often manifests in grubby ways (rejecting a partial success in the name of an absolute victory which never comes, and voting alongside leftists while claiming to be doing so from desire for a reduced State).

If we look at a description of what the Cato Institute supports we can immediately see that they aren’t rightwing in any meaningful sense and are actually, on the central issues of borders, immigration and crime, much more closely sympathetic to and aligned with globalist-progressive attitudes of the Left:

“Cato Institute is a prominent American libertarian think tank that advocates for open borders as a core policy position. Founded in 1977, the institute promotes limited government, free markets, and individual liberty, extending these principles to immigration policy by arguing that unrestricted movement of people across borders benefits both immigrants and host countries.

The Cato Institute contends that the current U.S. immigration system is overly restrictive and outdated, creating significant backlogs and barriers to legal entry. According to Cato scholars like David J. Bier and Alex Nowrasteh, the system fails to meet demand, separates families, and forces migration into illegal channels, contributing to border challenges. They argue that expanding legal immigration—through pathways like guest worker programs and reduced caps—would be more efficient, humane, and economically beneficial.

Cato’s research, including reports such as Immigrants’ Recent Effects on Government Budgets: 1994–2023, claims that immigrants contribute more in taxes than they receive in public benefits, especially low-income non-citizens who use public services at lower rates than native-born citizens. The institute also challenges common concerns about national security and wage suppression, asserting that open borders would boost economic growth and global poverty reduction.

In 2020, Cato co-published Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration with author Bryan Caplan and illustrator Zach Weinersmith, presenting a graphic nonfiction case for unrestricted immigration based on economic and ethical grounds. The book argues that open borders could eliminate absolute poverty worldwide and significantly increase global GDP.

Despite criticism from groups like the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which labels Cato’s approach as “reckless” and “nonsensical,” the institute maintains that immigration is a vital engine of prosperity and that current restrictions are unjust and counterproductive.

Cato’s stance is rooted in libertarian principles, viewing the free movement of people as equivalent to the free movement of goods and capital. While some conservatives express concern over cultural assimilation or national cohesion, Cato emphasizes economic efficiency and individual freedom as the primary metrics for policy evaluation.”

In other words the Cato Institute are open borders ideological fanatics, firmly convinced that totally unrestricted mass immigration is an economically good thing and that everyone, worldwide, has a fundamental freedom of travel right to enter and live in any other nation with total disregard for any negative consequence this open border policy might bring. They don’t accept any difference between the rights of citizen and non citizen and any border law or policy that restricts global freedom of travel.

The cultural considerations of religion, ethnicity, morals, attitudes, common homeland behaviours and alien belief and value systems don’t factor AT ALL in Cato Institute thinking, which aligns them totally with Globalist and progressive leftist idealism regarding the nature of migrants and, indeed, with contemptuous leftist attitudes regarding the nature and fears of citizens who don’t share that idealism and naivety.

“The vision of the Cato Institute is a free and open society in which liberty allows every individual to pursue a life of prosperity and meaning in peace.” These words are front and foremost on their own website. But this is exactly the same hyper-naïve (or conversely, if they know the drawbacks, hyper-cynical) position of the Soros Foundation and similar Globalist institutions. George Soros created the Open Society Foundations with exactly this same rhetoric and exactly this same nonsensical notion that nations without borders are more prosperous, more free, more successful, and more peaceful.

And it’s these absolutist idealists who have already factored out every negative consequence of mass immigration and open borders……who create the ‘research’ quoted by search engines on whether immigrants and illegal immigrants are dangerous and criminal.

The research isn’t provided by objective and neutral sources using rational and accurate methodologies. It’s created by people who begin as open borders fanatics filtering data in ways that confirm their starting prejudices and assumptions.

What specific filters are applied then that distort the data, other than it being created by people who wish to reach a particular conclusion?

Initially, migrant and illegal migrant crimes aren’t recorded as migrant crimes. This reduces their number and the ability to point to that number with accuracy.

Secondly, crime statistics used to say whether migrants are more or less criminal don’t factor in reporting and detection rates, only going by recorded crime rates. So say for example that lots of crimes occur but aren’t reported to police because that area has become SO dangerous and SO criminal that it’s a no go area. These unrecorded crimes which can be anecdotally or personally experienced, and which are obvious if one visits or lives in that area, are never counted in the crime figures at all.

The most lawless areas, zones so dangerous and criminal that the police refuse to go there except in large groups, can end up perversely having lower recorded levels of crime than much safer neighbourhoods. A recorded crime figure is a police encounter with crime….which happens less in a no go area.

Thirdly, related to that second point, immigrant communities that are so unintegrated that they self police, and which function by tribal loyalties or religious doctrine policed through sharia courts and mosques or through clan networks or actual criminal gangs, have groups which suppress the recording of crime from their own members, those who would report these crimes are intimated into silence. Again, an ethnicity or race of non citizens, if they are a group that is especially criminal, through these intimidatory networks, may present drops in crime figures which are NOT reductions in the crimes occurring, but reductions in anyone being brave enough to report them or reductions in the capacity and willingness of the nominal police authorities to act in those areas.

Go back to our handful of sources with a pro immigration bias:

“The Brennan Center for Justice and Migration Policy Institute both confirm that immigration is not linked to higher crime rates and that higher immigrant populations are associated with declining crime rates in cities and neighborhoods.”

Declining REPORTED rates of crime are not the same thing as declining ACTUAL rates of crime, and sudden changes in the first might actually be telling us that the second has got WORSE, rather than better.

In an environment where crime is now all around you, in an environment where you never see the police, in an environment where gangs rule the streets, and in an environment where criminality is much more commonplace then it used to be and where non criminals are much more frightened than they used to be…..people stop bothering to report crimes to the police altogether. Snitches get stitches, as the saying goes. Somalians who are not living as if they are in the US rather than Somalia aren’t going to be reporting other Somalians to the police that frequently. Just as nobody from Muslim Pakistani communities that were very interconnected went and reported their cousins, uncles, brothers, fathers and friends who were brutally raping white schoolgirls, to the police in the UK.

This is how you get the counter-intuitive statistical anomaly, cited as proof of innocence by advocates of open borders and mass immigration, of very heavily Third World populated areas in western cities seeing REPORTED or detected crime rates drop.

And this becomes very much evident when you compare the claim that migrants and illegal migrants are less criminal and dangerous than US citizens with more honestly assessed crime rates in other nations. In the Scandinavian nations for example all the same dishonest filters were for many years applied:

The media were instructed not to report the ethnic and migrant origin of criminals.

The police warned of highly dangerous no go zones and these warnings were ignored or dismissed.

Those who recognised migrant crime were dismissed as racists.

Racial, religious and ethnic links to crime were excused as the result of socioeconomic conditions and crime figures adjusted to pretend that poverty excused and created crime rather than cultural differences.

Researchers deliberately distorted the data to dismiss crime rising as a consequence of mass immigration as crime not rising at all.

Nevertheless, Sweden for example saw such a rise in rapes and bombings that this kind of gaslighting became harder and harder to present as objective fact, no matter how many junk data research papers claimed the crime didn’t exist and wasn’t a consequence of Third World arrivals. Today, we are finally seeing figures which haven’t been subject to all the filters listed above.

If you enquire about Swedish research, you still have to ask for unadjusted data where dishonest filters aren’t applied, but at least migrant crimes are being recorded as such. When you look at that evidence, you get this:

“Yes, according to official and peer-reviewed data from Sweden and Norway:

In Sweden , individuals with a foreign background are about twice as likely to be suspected of violent crimes compared to native Swedes. For specific offenses: Lethal violence : 4 times more likely (unadjusted). Rape : 5 times more likely (unadjusted). Robbery : 4.5 times more likely. Violent assault : 3 times more likely. A 2021 Brå study found foreign-born individuals had a 3.7 times higher risk of being suspected in homicide/attempted homicide, and second-generation immigrants (born in Sweden to two foreign-born parents) had a 4.0 times higher risk .

In Norway , immigrants and descendants are overrepresented in crime , with conviction rates for certain groups several times higher than native Norwegians. For example: Immigrants from Somalia, Iraq, Iran, and Kosovo have over 2% convicted for a felony, compared to 0.7% among non-immigrants. This represents a 2.8 to 4 times higher likelihood of felony conviction depending on origin.



These figures are from unadjusted data. Adjustments for age, sex, and socioeconomic factors reduce the gap but do not eliminate overrepresentation.”

So here is the rub for all those dishonest manipulations in the US research by bodies like the Cato Institute or the Brennan Center.

What is it that magically differentiates Third World arrivals to the US from Third World arrivals to Sweden? Because according to their distorted data when compared with the raw data from Sweden or Norway, if such a person goes to America they become twice as law abiding as the average existing American, but if they go to Sweden or Norway they are four times more criminal and dangerous than the average Swede or Norwegian.

Is the average US citizen 8 times more criminal and dangerous than the average Swede?

Or is that the US data is being turned into junk data by the people creating it, in research papers designed to support mass immigration and open borders and lie and gaslight about how dangerous, or not, mass migration is?

I would suggest it’s the latter, and the unfiltered, unadjusted European data gives a far more accurate reflection of how dangerous mass immigration of Third World populations is, in a way much more aligned with both rightwing common sense predictions and with the objective reality we are experiencing as mass immigration continues.