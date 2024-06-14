Why do we do what we do?

Why do we object to things that others accept? Why do we make ourselves unpopular with strangers? Why do we risk our jobs, and limit our opportunities? We can see what gets ahead these days, and we know it’s not the likes of us. It’s not our attitudes, our values, our kind being advanced by corporations, championed by industries, and cosseted by selective laws and corrupt systems.

But if we speak out in even the slightest way, if we reject the mandatory lies and speak the forbidden truths, one thing above all others can be said of us.

We aren’t doing it to get ahead.