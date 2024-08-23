The most brutal human cultures in history have been obsessed with Death. There’s a very obvious link there, and it might seem like no particular revelation to mention it. After all, cultures which oppress and kill people are going to deal with death on a daily basis. They are going to be familiar with it, and they are going to use murder as a political tool.

But in some instances it has gone much further than being prepared to use any level of violence to impose your will on others.

There are some cultures that start to worship Death, to fall in love with it, to obsess over the imagery and presence of Death and to quite literally make it their pre-eminent purpose.

The culture that always springs first to mind for me in this context is that of the Aztecs. Of all the human societies that have ever existed, the Aztec civilisation seems to me to have been one of if not the very worst. And it was a culture steeped in Death at every level, a culture simply dripping in blood and a level of sanctified brutality it’s almost impossible to fathom.

The modern rule is that ‘indigenous’ culrures are inherently morally superior to ‘settler’ or ‘colonialist’ ones. We are supposed to see the Spanish destruction of the Aztec Empire as a thing to be lamented, and concentrate on the pre Conquest glories of gigantic cities housing vast populations, or perhaps treat Aztec life as a sort of sensory exotic feast full of bright plumage and bustling crowds. We are supposed to think of the multitudes moving busily between the streets of Aztec cities and revel in the sights, sounds and smells on offer, without ever letting our eyes stray towards the dominant, central reality of Aztec life.

The reality that it was all built on Death, all suffused with the portents and the fear of Death, all shaped by the Aztec love affair with human sacrifice and the Aztec terror of an apocalypse that could only be averted by an ocean of blood offered as a tribute to some of the most voraciously inhuman deities ever to be propitiated by man.

Take Tlaloc for instance. Tlaloc was one of the most important Aztec deities. The Aztecs viewed him as one of the chief benevolent gods. He was the god of rain, water, lightning and agriculture. These aspects essentially made him also a god of food and plenty, since crops and harvests thrived or failed based of forces he controlled. It’s important to understand that the Aztecs viewed him as ‘one of the good guys’, a god who could be reasoned with and could be expected to help humanity.

But Tlaloc wanted something in return. The Aztec religious experience was a curiously deep mixture of the sacred and the transactional. Gods demanded sacrifice before they provided so much as a single drop of rainwater or single act of assistance. And if you wanted that assistance to keep the sun in the sky, the night stars from falling, or even something more prosaic like rain just when the crops need it most, you had to offer up something really valuable.

Like your children.

Like the extreme suffering and death of your children.

Priests of Tlaloc, like priests of other Aztec gods, conducted ritual human sacrifices. They cut out still beating hearts and engaged in a sort of industrial scale religious death machine. The majority of those sacrificed were prisoners of war, people captured in battle.

But the most powerful sacrifices were of children. And the sacrifice did not involve one moment of swift execution. It involved a protracted, highly ritualised process, a period of extreme torture where the tears and screams were as welcome as the blood was. Tortures, beatings, the breaking of bones, the flaying of skin, all the most exquisite agonies over long periods.

That was what passed for worship, for sufficiently devoted submission and praise. That was what happened in Tlaloc’s temples. While the ziggurat temples saw huge public ceremonies where tens of thousands of people could be sacrificed over just a day or two of revolting spectacle on the steps seen by all, even worse went on in the darkened temple interiors.

The sort of things the sickest serial killers engage in, were respectable and integral parts of Aztec religious life, Aztec cosmology and understanding of the world, and Aztec, for want of a better word, morality.

Torturing children to death in ways designed to maximise their pain and terror was a highly respected occupation, a sacred occupation.

For those of us who retain a traditional western conception of good and evil, a Judeo-Christian worldview, it’s impossible to become aware of these aspects of Aztec religious life without feeling revulsion, horror, and contempt. Any society in which this was an integral part of their culture should be viewed with horror and loathing, and that is exactly how the Spanish felt.

Even those removed by centuries from the moment where western ways confronted Aztec beliefs for the first time could, for many years, have understood that however venal, greedy and slave taking the Europeans of that period were, by comparison with a priest of Tlaloc, these Europeans were possessed of a superabundance of decency and empathy. Anyone rational could once have admitted that the grasping, conquering, sometimes massacring Spanish came from a culture ten times as developed and rational as Aztec society could ever be.

Because the Spanish were not practising huge orgies of blood lust where human sacrifice and cannibalism occurred.

Compare the two cultures and for all the faults of the conquistadors, for all their sometimes rapacious avarice, it is clear which society was not just technologically but also morally superior. The two can be contrasted directly-through all the centuries of existence of the Spanish Inquisition, it directly killed fewer people than Aztec temples killed in a handful of days. The Aztecs routinely slaughtered tens of thousands in their great festivals of death.

And the conquistadors were shocked and horrified by what they encountered when they came across the evidence of the way in which mass murder had become an operating principle of the Aztec system of rule.

Today we learn almost exclusively about colonial cruelty, about the worst things the Europeans did in the Americas. We teach our children about the Atlantic slave trade, without teaching them that any concerted effort to end slave trading globally was also a European invention and without acknowledging that most of the cultures Europeans encountered were also slave owning ones. We don’t acknowledge that all the slaves captured in Africa were first captured and traded by black and Arab slavers before being sold to Europeans.

We don’t acknowledge that slavery existed at huge scales for almost all of human history practised by almost every culture in one form or another. We don’t acknowledge that the world’s only successful slave revolt of the colonial era was one characterised by an orgy of brutality and violence that spared no woman or child from the cruelest of revenge fuelled excesses, or that the colony in which that occurred has never since been a decent, safe or civilised place and has in fact been notorious for brutality and violence ever since (Haiti). Haiti is still a place where when anyone bothers to look they find gangs which practice cannibalism.

We draw a veil over the Aztec obsession with Death and the Aztec capacity for cruelty. And it’s interesting that the people who do that in our culture, the people who decide which culture was evil while not acknowledging that nothing is more evil than mass human sacrifice and the rirualized torture of children, are the people who make similarly blind moral judgements regarding our own era. Some time ago I purchased a book which presented a fantasy version of Mesoamerican history for a roleplaying game. The impeccably woke authors included long moral lectures on trigger warnings and sensitivity, and were keen to point out how culturally sensitive and respectful they were towards Aztec culture. They even included a long defence of human sacrifice, stating its profound cosmological and symbolic importance and how noble the intentions of the culture conducting these rites were.

After all, like modern scientists Aztec priests were the expert class of their time and place, and like modern philanthropists and activists their professed intent was to save the world. If the gods did not receive sufficient propitiation in the form of human sacrifice, the shifting of the ages of the world in the Aztec cosmological calendar would mean mass destruction, the fall of civilisation, wild and unpredictable ecological disasters, famine, flood and fire. All of the things which today our white coated priests in the cult of Scientism or the cult of the Covidians tell us are going to come from man made climate change or the next pandemic, are the same things that the Aztecs were obsessed with.

A popular meme makes this direct comparison, showing an Aztec citizen telling another that he should support his heart being ripped out as, after all, the priests are the experts and know what they are doing. A joke like that only works when it is saying something at least partly true.

We live in an age which now has books being published which are considered perfectly normal, by authors who consider themselves especially empathetic, who sympathise with human sacrifice and offer excuses for past cultures that were built on Death far more fundamentally than the colonial ‘oppressors’ who destroyed them.

Aztec culture involved a moral framework where intention mattered more than action. The torture of children was not horrific because it had a religious justification, and because the intent (saving the world from apocalypse, ensuring the next harvest was adequate) was a good one. Aztecs could not see that the actions they wrapped in sanctity were inherently foul ones. The depravity was both open and normal, more than that, intensely respectable. The person who objected to the priests doing their important work of flaying and bone breaking and heart ripping were the morally flawed people, not those expert priests.

The more I look at our society today, at what is going wrong with every aspect of it, the more it seems like in loathing the Judeo-Christian and white European heritage of western nations, we have welcomed in the worship of Death instead. We have made ourselves more and more like the Aztecs.

A culture built on Death, a culture that celebrates objectively depraved and vile things, a culture that demands respectability for those most engaged in the industrial application of cruelty and suffering, a culture which considers itself good and moral and better than its past, but a culture which sacrifices children.

And it’s not as if there is just one aspect of this. In order to consider how many aspects of our woks culture are Death worshipping and depraved, we could cite enough examples to fill a book.

We could talk about popular culture and the popularity of the torture porn genre of cinema. What kind of culture features as popular entertainment films (like the Saw franchise) which are basically two hour long celebrations of torture? Is the fact that these are fictions being acted sufficient enough to disguise the almost gloating love of cruelty these films embody?

Or what about the popularity of narratives of abuse, that we have created a new genre of fiction in which the victims of child abuse describe in detail the horrific things that happened to them, as an entertainment for the reader?

How is it that we seem to devour such stories as enjoyable fare, while at the same time we ignore the social conditions that lead to such abuse so often going undetected, and encourage policies that atomise families and break down families and put children in positions where abuse is more likely?

Or what about the curious art tastes of our current elite, many of whom seem to savour work by ‘artists’ which depict acts of cruelty and torture or children in poses of degradation? There were real images of this kind, owned by leading Democrat politicians, detected during the Pizzagate ‘conspiracy theory’.

And this remember, occurs in the same culture that has an enormous child sex trafficking problem that never seems to be solved or lessened, and is barely ever even acknowledged, a vast portion of the Dark Net devoted to the foulest of sexual crimes against children or other victims, and a repeated tendency to find that people with serious political or media connections often feature, when finally exposed, as some of the most dedicated perverts on the planet.

We are all now familiar with Epstein, Weinstein, Britain’s Jimmy Savile, and the like. And while our culture thankfully retains a deep disgust and moral loathing towards child rapists, murderers and torturers, huge scale crimes of this nature seem to be excused on racial grounds (Muslim grooming gangs) or religious grounds (again, with Muslim activity of this kind ignored) or wherever fighting against these things would impinge on chosen Globalist causes (for example with ignoring the link between open borders and child trafficking, or with championing Ukraine despite that nation being a major human trafficking centre).

All this means that it is easier to say the conquistadors were better than the Aztecs, perhaps than it is to say that we are. How many millions of children are being tortured and abused today? The same woke voices that demand old statues be torn down for links to slavery, have no problem with wearing clothes produced by modern slaves, or driving electric cars created with rare minerals extracted from the Earth by child slaves in African mines.

On the surface our culture pretends, like the Aztecs fighting the turning of a celestial wheel of time, to strive against the worst excesses of cruelty and to try to defend the most innocent lives. We have a care system. We have school counsellors. We have endless psychological experts. We have our priests still, now largely worshipping woke idols even if they claim to be Christians. We have medical experts. We have doctors and nurses and in many countries State provided healthcare.

And we have slogans like Be Kind and endless talk about sensitivity, inclusion, and kindness.

Certainly every medical expert in our modern world considers themselves respectable. Certainly every school and school counsellor thinks they are providing moral lessons which make a better and gentler society. Certainly many people who vote for globalist, progressive or leftwing parties think they are doing good and consider themselves the caring side of politics.

Everything is couched in the language of compassion….including and especially the vilest actions of all.

A good focal point for understanding now false that language of compassion and care is comes when we look at the Democrat National Convention, at what the Democrats say about their gathering and about themselves, what their puppet media says about them, and then contrast that with the reality.

On the BBC’s website as I write, there are 50 articles on the DNC. All of them are gushingly sycophantic. There are headlines like Coach Walz rallies America, and ‘That’s My Dad’, there are direct quotes used as headlines so that the reporter simply repeats the self-delusion of the Convention speakers in a way that pretends that their assessment of themselves is a factual one. Much of the talk is of hope, joy, and tears.

But what are the core values of the kind of people telling us how compassionate they are, hat are the things they care about and what does that suggest about whether they are actually kind and decent and good?

Well, part of the reason that they can present such a false image of themselves (even to themselves) is that nobody at that Convention and nobody in the media wants to look at actions. The past three and a half years, the actual record, is ignored. Things like the half a million dead in Ukraine in a war the Democrats encouraged and prolonged are ignored. All the repressive measures they supported during COVID are ignored or still claimed as moral and good things that prove how much they care. The persecution of political opponents is ignored, of course, and the driving of some of those opponents to suicide is ignored while the party talks about itself as the font of all justice and social decency.

For any objective person, the speeches read as pure delusion because we know what these people have actually been doing. We know that they imprison and torture political opponents. We know that they sponsor violent revolutions abroad. We know that their caring politicians so concerned about ethnic minorities are also the people most likely to carpet bomb other nations composed entirely of people of darker skin tones than most of their own supporters. We know that for all the talk of hope these are the people who always deliver despair. We know what places like Chicago are actually like thanks to Democrat rule, and we know that even Chicago boards up its windows when the Democrat Convention comes to town.

We know that these people get Oprah Winfrey to talk about female rights, and we know that Oprah Winfrey has been a very close personal friend of at least three of the most notorious serial rapists of modern times. We know that Michelle Obama stands up and delivers a speech on living with a moral code that abhors greed and acquisitiveness and corruption, whilst Michelle Obama sits on a fortune worth hundreds of millions of dollars obtained whilst her husband was President. We know that the Joe Biden who speaks about patriotism is the Joe Biden whose administration is full of people who despise their own nation and consider calling it’s past great or wanting it to be great again a moral crime. We know that the catholic priest who gave the introductory sermon of values is the kind of ’catholic’ who can ignore the Planned Parenthood mobile abortion trucks parked outside the venue he is speaking at.

And here we come to perhaps the core values that really matter. Here we come to what Democrats care about and enact.

Here we come to a thing which is most like the respectable Aztec practice of human sacrifice.

Think of the things that Democrats, or any other progressives elsewhere, care about the most. Think of the things they demand, want, and do.

All of them are essentially related to Death, to the worship of Death and a moral inversion which praises Death as agency, freedom, and ecstasy.

What do they care about more than anything else, if not abortion? And it’s a thing they celebrate as life affirming, as a right, as a validation of control of one’s own body and destiny, when it is really the murder of another, the murder of a person who should, in a natural and decent understanding of the world, be inherently and automatically entitled to love and REAL care.

Nature has equipped women with the right to bear life in one of life’s most profound and beautiful processes, a process fundamental to the continuation of life but also fundamental to whether or not you are a good person in a true sense. Because a person who does not see a pregnant woman as especially deserving of protection, or who does not see their child as the person they are most obliged to love and care for, or who does not see a growing human life at its most vulnerable as a life they should not end, is a person who has normalised an evil and unnatural view of the world.

And the fact that we have made abortion, which is the industrial sacrifice of new human life for the convenience of feckless adults denying their natural duties, into a vast business is one of the most damning indictments of modern culture that can be made.

Our abortion industry rests on the mass murder of babies for profit. That’s fundamentally what it is when the term limits are so long, and when the process is so brutal, and when the reasons for doing it are often quite selfish and trivial.

The Democrat Party have made abortion a sort of sacred rite. They celebrate hundreds of thousands of lives being terminated every year. They regard creating this mass murder machine, normalising it so that women think it is integral to their rights and freedom, and then wildly praising it and outlawing all criticism of it, are achievements. They aren’t. They are part of both the moral collapse of the West and part of the self blindness which allows the worship of Death to replace the living of life.

Pregnancy, family, having children and caring for them, being responsible for them and protective towards them, are what life is. These things are what life requires, what shows us at our most moral, most adult, and most responsible.

Inserting devices to rip apart an already formed infant life in the womb, to crush its developed skull, to tear its limbs apart, to terminate its existence after the point at which it can experience suffering and register pain but before it gets to see the world outside the womb, is a horrific abomination.

Modern Democrats like Tim Walz extend abortion to the point of natural birth, and even beyond. Walz removed the requirement that babies born despite a failed abortion must be cared for. The man being described by Democrats as the perfect father or whose own family efforts to conceive a child are lovingly discussed by the BBC wanted to ensure that a baby that survived an abortion was left to die in agony. When the Democrats and the media show a beaming Walz raising his hands high in celebration they tell us they are praising a good man. They tell us that Walz and the Democrats care.

But they are praising a man whose political views see babies in hospital, surrounded by medical experts, starving to death or dying from pure neglect in a way which inflicts disgusting suffering on the most innocent humans there are.

In this moral blindness, we see the same thing that happened in Aztec society.

Of course human sacrifice is a good thing!

Our once external enemies, now welcomed into the West again by the people who care, said that they would defeat us because they are in love with Death and we are in love with life. Those are exact words used by Muslims talking about the Caliphate conquest of the West.

But they got that slightly wrong. Because our progressives, the people who wave Hamas flags and support Islamic takeover, are just as much in love with Death as any jihadi is or as any Aztec priest was. They are just as capable of considering the murder of the innocent a moral and religious act, a sacred right as well as a religious rite. They do this with their support of Islam, they do this by opening borders to murderers, they do this by the industrial mass murders of the abortion industry and by the industrial mass mutilations and sterilisations of the gender transition industry.

They do this so completely and in such a determined fashion that they can celebrate the mRNA experimental genocide from which millions have died as ‘saving lives’ and ‘protecting health’.

They do it at both the start and end of human life. An abortion factory at the start, and a ethunasia clinic at the end, or an end of life care pathway that is essentially murdering the elderly.

They do it with green apocalypse ideology that sees humanity itself as a cancer on the planet and that tells us we need to depopulate the planet to save it from us grubby revolting humans.

They have done it so effectively that male sperm rates and female fertility rates are declining by 1% a year and that is not considered something to worry about.

Everywhere you care to look the caring people are the worshippers of Death.