Above: For many centuries, Cambridge University languished in obscurity, producing only mediocre figures such as Isaac Newton, whose work was sadly never informed by pedagogical approaches derived from African tribal practice or by modern understandings of white privilege.

I don’t really want to return to the Jason Arday story. Partly because I have already discussed it and partly because one truth has gone particularly unacknowledged in the course of every discussion of it.

There was nothing really interesting or exceptional about Arday.

He personally didn’t possess any qualities that made him individually memorable, unless you count the negative quality of being a none too bright fantasist.

And everything that happened during his life, leading to his pointless death, and after his death is not exceptional either.

That’s the biggest irony of all.

In the past, heroes and villains genuinely were exceptional people. They really had to do sonething significant, good or bad, that was unusual or impactful.

But if you look at the false heroes of progressivism, the saints and martyrs of the progressive cause, there is nothing interesting, individual or truly unique about them at all.

George Floyd was any street level black thug. He could have been switched for any other person of the same type. And by type I don’t just mean race. I mean any criminal with a habit of wrecking his own life and terrorising others could have stood in for Floyd. There are thousands if not millions who fit the same profile.

And the same was true of Arday. Arday would never have been noticed just for himself. Any black academic could have served exactly the same role. Arday wasn’t picked for promotion out of ability and he wasn’t turned into a martyr out of respect to him as an individual.

He was picked to be a black face in a department, and made a martyr on the same basis as he was made a professor-because of a characteristic he was simply born with, because of his skin colour.

There are thousands of other Jason Arday’s-cheats, liars, intellectually bankrupt frauds and yes criminally crooked fantasists too-in academia. I’m sure the same advancement could have been offered to multiple other unqualified black candidates who would have welcomed it just as shamelessly.

There’s a part of me then that says we shouldn’t even talk about it. Why look where we are told to look? Why speak about what we are told to speak and think about?

The harsh truth is that Arday, just like Floyd before him, doesn’t really deserve the attention. We should talk about people who are genuinely important, and not these figures that are entirely artificial creations.

There’s an element of the ghoulish in all commentary on them now. As if we keep putting ourselves in the frame of a private mortality, walking slowly past a corpse taking pictures and making notes. There’s a sense that it’s impossible to comment on either death without laying a necrophiliac hand on the dead body, because everyone, EVERYONE and perhaps most especially the defenders, the worshippers and the admirers, is using the corpse to get what they want.

And there is always that word separate to the bodies, but harvested from them, that all conquering magic word that pervades and infects everything…..

Not White. Not Black.

Racism.

It would be nice to retire that word altogether, wouldn’t it? Not in the social justice warrior sense of promising to defeat every feeling of difference and every truth of race, not by the false promise that you overcome something by making it your primary obsession….but in the sense that the word is itself a sordid thing, too many times used, too many times inaccurately applied, too many times substituting thought, too many times the blunt cruel instrument of false accusation and fresh hypocrisy.

The magic word should bore us to death. It should make us laugh in derision.

But we are left using it too, like a currency too useful to throw away, even when we know all previous spending of it has been spent on our destruction.

So we too are forced to ultimately ignore Floyd or Arday as who they were, even when we remind others of their living faults. We too end up saying ‘racist’ back at those who spend a lifetime aiming the word at everything in sight and everyone they meet. The word is a gun in the hand, and everyone who picks it up fires it in the air, blasting away at nothing, achieving nothing, just giving further life to the ever hungry word that swallowed the world.

Imagine a group of armed lunatics firing at the sky, the clouds, the ground, the sea and the shore, at birds flying overhead and at every passer-by, just blasting away, shooting at everything.

Bam. There’s racism. Bam, there’s some more.

Fire again and find that classical music is racist, or rain drops ara racist, or clouds are racist.

How sweet it would be to see the word itself shrivel up and die, or to see it buried in a graveyard that nobody visits.

Which is another good reason not to talk about these things.

And yet while the word is a weapon we must still meet it.

We have to use the language of the Enemy to describe how the Enemy acts.

So here it is then, the truth about the racism in the Arday case. It was there.

For the reasons I alluded to above, I’d like to frame it a different way and use a different word. But I can’t.

There were three degrees of racism in the life and death of Arday.

The first was the racism of low expectations, the racism of racial preferment. Arday was advanced because he was black. The basic standards applied to others were not applied to him. His path was made automatic. His success was guaranteed. Others were set aside unjustly so that he could be favoured. All this was premised on progressive saviour principles, but made the elevated being something less than an individual, perhaps less than human. As I’ve said before, Arday became a commodity, a symbol, a proof, by his own crooked compliance, and by the hands that pushed him to the top in order to prove their own virtue.

He was never given the dignity of a real expectation, a real standard, and an actual accomplishment. He was not treated as a professional of whom high expectations can be demanded. He was treated as a pet to be pampered and paraded, and he welcomed it all, casting aside his own dignity and the only worth a man can make-which is a sort that must come with effort and cost rather than preferment and a kind of exploitative generosity.

Old values knew it best-a man is demeaned by unearned gifts. You tell him he cannot achieve without assistance. So the inherent irony is that the more you give, the more you spoil, and the truth is that nobody values a man less than those who buy him with positions he couldn’t get fairly.

The second was in the things that Arday taught, that an entire industry of race based lies already existed, supplying every thought he ever professionally expressed. He was hired to repeat lines, not invent them, to teach a creed rather then develop an argument. The bounds of what was expected were as tight as a leash, and held all the time by those who said they were the man’s champion. Try to deliver right wing lessons as a black academic and see how you fare. All that preferment vanishes, and your champions become your enemies. Arday’s students complained that he was giving them nothing but empty critical race theory hypocrisies, but that’s what he was there to do. A fraud was hired because the employer was a fraud too, and like called to like not by skin colour alone but by shared delusions. They didn’t care about his lies because they were liars too, and because he was after all being hired to lie for a living. The content-Critical Race Theory and all its adjuncts-is a race hate theory.

It is no more surprising that an institution that teaches versions of CRT hires liars to teach it than it is surprising that the position of a torturer should go to a sadist. In such a context, shameless lying and rampant delusion WERE better qualifications than real academic work or real intellectual merit would have been. You cannot teach any race related social or cultural lesson in a modern university without being a fraud first, and disciplines founded on lies are not equipped to exclude new liars.

The third and final degree of racism came in the reaction to his suicide, in the instant martyrdom by skin colour, the instant accusations of white racism and supremacy, the false howls of ‘it was a witch-hunt’, and ‘it would not have happened if he were white’ and ‘the racist media hounded him’. That instant dismissal of the categorically proven fact that Arday was a liar and a cheat and that every accusation against him was true was yet another iteration of the black victimhood narrative, which is poisonously premised on the fantastical notion that every white person in the world is engaged in a constant and eternal racial conspiracy against everyone else.

So it would be simpler and sweeter if we could retire the word, if we could shut out forever the hysterical banshee scream of ‘racist’….but like all the troubles unleashed from Pandora’s Box or like the knowledge of how to make an atom bomb….these things, once let out, once spread, are impossible to contain.

Even if we loathe them we must grasp them, just to restrain them. And so we croak ‘racist’ back, truer than any time they did, more reluctant and precise than any use they made of it….but denying them still in the language of their making and on the field of their choice.