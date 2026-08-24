Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Alan's avatar
Alan
16h

"The magic word should bore us to death. It should make us laugh in derision."

That is the way.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
15h

Yes, indeed, Jupp. The power of derisive laughter. Howling gales. Of derisive, contemptuous guffaws. Directly at the Left 's pretension. Its idiocy. It's grandiose pomposity. Its puerility. Hound them. Abuse them. Give them no succor or peace. Make them grovel for a small morsel of pity. For they are the most pathetic of creatures. Deplorable douches. Nothing more.

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