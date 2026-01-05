In The Mandalorian series, which was pretty good when Gina Carano was in it and the only Star Wars spin off I managed to really get into (it helped that Pedro Pascal was just a suit of armour) The Mandalorian has a repeated catch phrase that sums up the ethos of his people:

This is the Way.

It means there’s a right way of doing things, an honourable way of doing things, a right and competent way of doing things. The measure of a people is found in the degree to which they apply a code and the strength they show in holding to it.

But here’s the thing.

It’s their code. Nobody else’s. It’s their Way. It’s not handed to them by others. It’s not sacrificed by them to fit in with others.

It’s theirs and they stick to it. This is where their strength comes from.

Not some bullshit Diversity. Not Equity, or Equality.

Their own standards of excellence. Which they won’t compromise.

When I look at the Maduro seizure it delights me to the same degree that it horrifies leftists, progressives, Establishment Rightists and mainstream Globalists. Their horror is my joy. Their shock is my awe. And their mealy mouthed carping on about international law is my pure comedy gold.

Ah, yes, international law. The international law which demands that western nations pay the vast bulk of the unnecessary costs of the Net Zero fantasy. The international law under which people who were never slaves demand reparations from people who were never slave owners. The international law that tells western nation states they must feed, cloth, shelter and provide welfare to Third World rapists and savages who have illegally entered western countries. The international law that provides an international class of leftist legally trained parasite with weapons by which to assiduously work for the destruction of the nations they come from.

The international law that says you can’t stop drug traffickers killing 70,000 of your citizens a year.

Which is also part of the rules based system that is absolutely fine with rigging elections, stealing elections and denying elections so long as the people being denied are white or rightwing and the institutions controlling the fix are leftist and Globalist.

And then we have this beautiful Trump administration.

The administration that blows drug trafficking boats out of the water.

The administration that in 35 minutes decapitates the leadership of an enemy nation achieving more for real western success, real progress, and real decency than 30 years of pointless, vastly expensive, go nowhere Globalist wars have achieved.

I look at the sheer bloody beautiful competence of it and contrast it with decade after decade of wars that achieved nothing. And it amazes me that anyone can think it’s the same thing, just as it amazes me that anyone has failed to notice that international law is a crock of shit.

I look at the Maduro raid and think:

This is the Way.

This is what western nations are meant to be. This is how they are meant to act. It’s like the Israeli competence with the pagers attack. Just beautiful. I don’t care who cries about it. I don’t want to apologise for it.

I celebrate it.

Because the truth is that if foreign enemies attack the West, if they slaughter our families, if they rape our kids, if they feed poison to our kids so they die pointless deaths, these are the righteous responses.

We were not meant to be the pathetic craven apologising things we have been under the leadership of traitors, Marxists and fools. We are not meant to ask for foreign approval before we act. We are not meant to welcome invasion and replacement. We were never supposed to apologise for our existence, transfer our rule to foreign bureaucracies, or ask for a permission slip to save ourselves.

We were not supposed to have every sane measure, every act of self defence, and every prioritisation of our own safety and identity, ripped apart, denied or demonised by Marxist lawyers and transnational, foreign institutions.

The USA was not created as the armed servant of the UN, or as the world’s policeman enforcing Globalist rules and interests other than its own. It was certainly not created to be some dying behemoth shackled to a whole set of commands from others, like a trained beast of war held in chains and told to bark and fight, to bite and snarl, but never in self defence or never in the cause of its own people.

It was created as a nation state with a right to independent action.

The truth is that the entire postwar settlement, supposedly created to prevent another Nazi Germany, became a transnational nightmare where the power of western nations was bound to non-western interests or to the interests of non-patriotic people within the West, people who actually served the new institutions and a mindset of these institutions being more important, more moral, and more valid than nation states are.

The UN became the vehicle of ‘global solutions’ that directly contradict the interests of western citizens and the EU became an anti democratic, demanding, parasitic, arrogant, censorious and controlling manifestation of the worst instincts of the least talented bureaucrats. UN committees elected the worst Third World dictatorships and failed nation states to positions from which they lectured western nations on human rights, UN bodies hired Third World troops who engaged in sex trafficking and pedophilia, or had Hamas terrorists embedded in their organisation as UN staff.

And yet this body was still treated as if it alone had the moral authority to declare which wars were just, and which were not. Its decisions on such things were regularly less accurate than those of pure western national self interest would be, and less moral too.

There is a vast absurdity in judging 30 years of failed wars or 92,000 bombs and drones in two Presidential terms as all legitimate because Obama was black or because the UN smiled on these wars, while judging one highly successful raid as illegitimate because the western ruling class is horrified by any western leader doing things that are clearly in his own national interest. There’s a huge absurdity in the moral outrage of people who were absolutely fine with this:

Trump doesn’t accept that metrosexual hysteria, liberal elite disdain, neocon hypocrisy, or the tissue thin justification of invoking ‘international law’ should prevent the US from dealing with a narco-terrorist dictator harming the US…..and of course he’s right.

This is the Way.

This is the way real confidence operates. This is the way the real world operates. While western nations were fetishising the rules they put on themselves and the bureaucracies that had become their enemy, other nations didn’t operate by these restrictions at all. It was only the use of American power that was a viable way of slapping them down anyway if, like Iraq or Russia, they ‘broke the rules’. But it doesn’t take leftist relativism to acknowledge that invading other nations because you don’t like them invading other nations has a certain circularity of logic to it, nor does it take insane expansionist militarism to recognise that things like spheres of interest actually do exist regardless of whether people consider them moral, or that rational self interest from western nations is perfectly normal and was the normal expectation until World War II.

And look honestly at the kind of people outraged by this action. Jeremy Corbyn, Britain’s Hard Left Jew hater. Candace Owens, America’s First Lady of Crackpot Bullshit and Jew Hatred. The US Democrats, who somehow think that a seizure under Trump is illegal but assassinations under Obama were legal. Old school Rightists who never did a thing to defend their countries, the kind who in the 1980s were wringing their hands over Thatcher’s sinking of The Belgrano. Conformists of alleged Right and alleged Left who somehow both end up hating western strength and loving Chinese puppets.

Do we need to care what these people think?

Such analysis comes from people who are all in favour of the West ending as an Islamic Caliphate. Who gives a shit when they are offended?

The truth is that moral crusades are not automatically more moral than national self-interest. Jihad is a moral crusade. Globalism is a moral crusade. And both are vile. We don’t need to care about their objections. Especially when the moral crusades are invoked by immoral people or immoral systems who cry Democracy as an argument for foreign war, while denying democracy at home, or by people who want the West to end, while claiming that Trump is ending it when he’s the only one defending it.

I for one prefer the honesty of Trump’s pragmatic assessment that a dictator in league with China and killing US citizens through drug trafficking needs taking out, and his honesty on the oil motive too, and his taking of this measure independently and for US interests, to the bullshit arguments used to back Ukraine. Trump’s 35 minute raid has done more to checkmate Russia and China and their nefarious actions than all of the costly wars Globalism prefers, and thus far has done so far more precisely and with potentially far better consequences than, for example, the removals of Saddam, Gaddafi and Assad under the ‘old order’.

Much of the moral outrage over this action comes from people who are outraged by the existence of western nation states, let alone their actions. People who think nation states are redundant and national loyalty is gross and are prepared to back Communist dictators running drug cartels rather than the removal of such a person are hardly arguing in a moral way, no matter how much they invoke a supposed morality in their reactions.

There is nothing more moral for a national leader to do than to protect their own people in the ways that Trump is protecting America.

This is the Way.

And damn traitors posing as international lawyers and Marxists demanding weakness.

Keep crying about it, because this is what I want.