One of the most hilarious things in current political discourse is just how archaic most of it is.

Take the word ‘imperialist’.

It’s still flung around as an insult by just about everyone, or at least by everyone stupid. Labour MPs in the UK talk about US imperialism in Venezuela. So do those clickbaiters and Jew haters who laughably declare themselves more America First than Trump. The leaders of the EU talk about US imperialism too. Carney the Clown in Canada, and the kind of Canadians who vote ‘Liberal’, do too.

US opponents of Trump write hysterical articles (citing 80 million deaths in two world wars) titled Trump’s Naked Imperialism in The Nation, as Peter Kornbluh and William LeoGrande did on October 4th. Canadians get all screechy and worried too, as Tony Keller did in The Globe and Mail, with Donald Trump and the return of imperialism, while Jon Cassidy in the New Yorker told an audience of five determined readers about The Folly of Trump’s Oil Imperialism.

Since some people are never happy, especially on the Radical Left, it’s also amusingly the case that back in August (long before snatching Maduro) Jeff Smith at the wonderfully named GRIID (Grand Rapids Institute for Information Democracy…I had tears in my eyes picturing this organisation, which may well operate from Jeff’s bedroom) was grumpily complaining that White Leftists posting anti Trump memes weren’t being radical enough (Deconstructing Memes: When anti-Trump positions still perpetuate Settler Colonialism and Imperialism).

If words were rated the way fashion designs or celebrity actors are, glossy magazines would be telling us that the hot ‘new’ word this season is ‘imperialism’ and that it goes well with light lilac colours and purple hair. Agents should be ringing up ‘imperialism’ and telling it that they have a billion dollar blockbuster on offer, perhaps a movie more expensive than Somalian daycare.

And yet imperialism has been dead for 80 years or more, and the use of ‘imperialist’ as an insult makes words like ‘bounder’ and ‘cad’ sound up to the minute. The people who first used imperialist as an insult were Bolsheviks, even before they got into power and became Soviets. It’s a curse that’s over 100 years old, referring to a political system that hasn’t existed since (in Britain’s case for example) 1947.

Some time ago I did a whole article on this so I’m not going to repeat that one again and go into the whole history of Soviet use of ‘imperialist’ as an insult. Suffice to say that it’s archaic, ridiculous, and laughable thar the word is still deployed. In a way it’s redolent of the greatest irony about leftism: the whole thing claims to be rebellious, modern, and pushing boundaries, and the whole thing is conformist, inherited, and long past a sell by date.

The same truth applies in general politics as applies in the art world and aesthetics. People have been passing off urinals, turds and squiggles for over a 100 years as edgy, shocking and new in the art world, while stuck in an uncreative rut more formulaic and less talented than any 19th century Academy painting going over familiar subjects from Greek myth. And it’s a little like that too with the leftist conquest of the mainstream and the unthinking conformity of those who regard these geriatric postures as dynamic and real.

It’s true, for instance, that a lot of young people believe this stuff and repeat it, but there are usually more elderly Boomers on those anti Trump marches than kids whenever the kids aren’t being directly funded by the Soros family or some equivalent to be there.

Those who believe the word imperialism is relevant are those whose attitudes are actually frozen in the patterns set in 1918 and 1919, or at the latest set in the early 1920s when Lenin was still scribbling away and producing a constant stream of scribed instructions to the hard of thinking. Imperialism as an insult is more out of date than calling a woman who has had two sexual partners (and not at the same time) a harlot.

If the insult means anything at all, it simply means an objection to strength, influence and power displayed by those the speaker doesn’t like. I suppose if we are generous we could say that those using it don’t mean a system of rule headed by an Emperor but mean instead a style of interaction with other nations based on self-interest or ruthlessness. But even there the hypocrisies in the use of the term are hilariously obvious.

Does ‘imperialism’ mean the expansion of unaccountable rule across multiple nations? If it does, then why doesn’t the increasingly demanding, censorious and expansive authority of the UN or the EU get called ‘imperialism’? The EU has expanded again and again, censors criticism of itself, is democratically unaccountable, and rides roughshod over protestors and dissenters through waves of both geographic expansion and expansions of what it calls ‘competencies’ (areas of policy the EU claims primacy over). Why isn’t the EU acknowledged as aggressively imperial in its ambitions and arrogantly oppressive in its attitudes?

Does imperialism mean any nation state that applies force to other nation states to get their obedience or to assert control over them? In which case why is the Western European opposition to Russia, the desire to limit what Russia can do and to humiliate and defeat Russia, not just as imperial as Russia’s attitude towards Ukraine? After all the Europeans arguing for more intervention are also arguing for more militarism and more force, and ultimately seem to believe that if France or the UK or NATO went into Ukraine supporting one side of its internal conflict between Eastern oblasts that are pro Russian and Western oblasts are that pro EU, they would be non imperial, while the same action from Russia IS imperial.

If imperialism means the movement of unwanted peoples who demand priority, power and authority in the nations they arrive in, power over the natives already there, then what is modern mass migration other than imperialism too? Why aren’t ethnic minority migrants and 2nd or 3rd generation immigrations who demand western societies adopt their culture and morals not called imperialists, since essentially they are colonising western nations and changing them according to their own wishes? What is the difference between a 19th century Englishman going to India (or being born in colonial India) and assuming power there, and Sadiq Khan, as a 2nd generation immigrant, assuming power in London and lecturing and controlling, asserting unwanted power over, the native British in their capital city?

Or is imperialism simply meant to mean expansion by conquest, and this is why migrant assertions of power aren’t imperial? But that brings us of course to another glaring hypocrisy. Why isn’t the fact that there are up to 53 existing Muslim majority nations in the world, all of which were once non Muslim, considered to be the most obvious example of imperialism in history, and an imperial project which is still ongoing and in many cases extremely violent and oppressive?

Or if dominance of trade, trade routes, and global expansion of influence to protect those trading interests is imperialism, as with the British Empire, then why isn’t Chinese purchasing of influence in Africa and South America imperialism? Why isn’t the grand Chinese strategy (which very much mirrors how many European empires functioned, but with far more strategic coordination and deliberate design) called imperialism?:

“The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), also known as the One Belt One Road (OBOR) or the New Silk Road, is a global infrastructure and economic development strategy launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 during visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia. It aims to enhance connectivity and economic cooperation across Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond through two main components: the Silk Road Economic Belt, focusing on overland corridors, and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, emphasizing sea routes and port development. As of 2024, the initiative involves over 150 countries, representing nearly 75% of the world’s population and more than half of global GDP, with investments spanning railways, energy pipelines, highways, ports, power plants, and digital infrastructure. While supporters highlight its potential to boost trade, development, and regional integration, critics raise concerns about debt sustainability, environmental impact, opaque financing, and the strategic influence China may gain over participating nations.”

Why are there no protests anywhere in the Western world, anymore, on behalf of Tibetans who have been conquered and oppressed by the Chinese since October 1950. Why is 86 years of conquest there, within which the Tibetans have been ethnically cleansed and replaced by the Han Chinese, completely ignored by the same people who consider Russian action in Ukraine our urgent business and Israel an ‘imperialist aggressor’?

If imperialism means a foreign power asserting dominance against the wishes of the people affected, then why is the term imperialism never applied to the actions of transnational bodies with very little or never gauged public support in the nations they take funding from and issue instructions to? Why is the influence of an unelected cabal of rich and powerful people, passing on policy guidelines never put to a public vote, which occurs very obviously with the WEF but even more powerfully and less obviously behind the scenes with a vast network of NGOs, not considered imperialism? Those affected have less say than many former Empires provided, after all. Why are there no decisions made at the UN, rubber stamped by national leaders, but on which national populations have never had a direct say, often with no consultation and no means of denial, less ‘imoeeial’ than the laws passed in the 19th century?

Today, we are being told from multiple directions (mainstream Establishment types insistent on ‘international law’, a European elite who have no regard for sovereignty, liberty and democracy when it comes to limits on their own behaviour or the behavior of the EU, and of course both radical leftists worldwide and the new alternative media truthers and Jew haters of the Tucker, Candace, and Feuntes variety), that Trump’s action in Venezuela, and Trump’s offer to Greenland, are imperialism, but none of these people actually describe what their definition of imperialism is.

It’s very convenient, of course, to use a word you refuse to define. It’s even more important not to define it if you know your use of it is utterly dishonest, utterly ridiculous, or utterly hypocritical (or all three at once). None of these people will offer any substantive description of what makes Trump’s 35 minute raid on Venezuela imperialism, especially if they never used the term regarding George Bush’s invasion of Panama with over 20,000 troops to capture Noriega, or regarding Barack Obama’s 92,000 bombs on 7 different countries, or regarding (again) Barack Obama’s use of assignation squads and drone strikes on multiple occasions within sovereign nations given no choice on the matter. They don’t say why snatching a dictator facing outstanding US warrants for transfer and trial is imperialism, but breaching the borders of another nation to assassinate bin Laden was not imperialism (as it happens, I was perfectly fine with both things. I’m just pointing out that if one of them is illegal, unconstitutional, breaks international law and is imperialist, then both are).

As we examine the uses of the word imperialism the pattern of its use becomes obvious. It’s not used in its technically and literally correct sense (to refer to actions ordered by an Emperor). It’s not used in a honest or logical way. And it’s not applied consistently to any of the kinds of actions and uses of force it pretends to be about (since various people can act in the same manner and not have the word and the hysterical censure that goes with it applied to their actions). What we see is that it is only applied to strong displays of competence or force from western nations, and only when those western nations are not led by Globalists or Leftists and not pursuing Globalist and Leftist goals.

Islamic expansion, if we use imperialism as leftists use it to denote power that expands through force and foreign influence that crosses borders without consent, is inherently imperialist.

Globalism, too, as the name implies, presupposes a right to cross borders without consent, and in fact confers that right on migrants, while acting oppressively towards those who object. It presupposes a supreme right to rule the entire Earth, and to impose Globalist attitudes everywhere, and it is contemptuous and dismissive of national objections or of physical, legal and denied consent barriers to its authority and chosen policies. So Globalist politics is in fact far more imperialist than what Trump is doing, who only asserts a US national right to act in obvious US interest in places where harm to the US is coming from. In Venezuela, the harm to the US was real and proven, and therefore fundamentally different (with a much more just argument for action) than Globalist wars and interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

Nor has there been any suggestion of the use of force with regard to Greenland, even though all of Trump’s hysterical opponents are acting as if there has been. In that case, none of them can explain why an offer to join an expanding NATO or an offer to join an expanding EU is consensual, legitimate and perfectly normal, while an offer to join an expanding US would be and is somehow imperialist, non consensual and perfectly horrid. Similarly, they cannot explain how putting onerous and deliberately damaging blocks on leaving a supposedly voluntary alliance like the EU, as occurred with Brexit and is threatened to any other nation wishing to leave, is less imperial in nature than an open discussion on wanting a neighbouring territory, for your security and theirs, to voluntarily choose to join you.

Of course if we look at any longer period of history, the absurdities in the contemporary use of imperialism as an insult become even more noticeable. Why is Trump suggesting other places could voluntarily join the US imperialist, but Lincoln’s use of force both before and through a devastating Civil War to prevent a secession that was perfectly legal by original Constitutional standards, not imperialism? Lincoln is described as saving the nation and holding the nation together but in reality what he did was no different to what Britain did in fighting the colonial Americans when they successfully seceded. There was no difference in terms of whether one may legitimately oppose secession. There was only a difference in terms of success (Lincoln won, whereas the British Empire did not). What that victory meant was that Lincoln imposed rule on people who didn’t want it (he didn’t save the South, he conquered it).

And of course imperialism is almost never used for the expansion of any non western or non white nation. It’s not used to criticise ACTUAL non white Empires in history, it’s not used to criticise the most brutal and violent Empires in history (nobody is running around demanding reparations from the Mongols, or even from the Romans) and nobody is obsessively pouring over the past crimes of the Ottomans. Tamerlane and Genghis Khan get a free pass, as do their descendants. Attila the Hun and Chinese Emperors are not referred to as if their predations have relevance in the modern world.

So what we see is actually this: when people say imperialism they aren’t objecting to expansion by force. They are fine with expansion by force. When they say imperialism they aren’t objecting to rule without consent. They are fine with rule without consent. When they say imperialism they aren’t objecting to ignoring national sovereignty, transgressing national borders, or invading nation states. They are perfectly fine with all of these things if the people doing it aren’t white, if the people doing it aren’t Western, or if the people doing it are Muslims, Communists or Globalists. It’s laughable when Communists who don’t believe in any individual freedom or property rights and who support terrorists condemn ANYONE for the use of force:

And:

So the official New York administration position now is that arresting a Communist dictator is a gross infringement of individual rights, but seizing property from people because they are white isn’t.

What such people mean when they say imperialism is therefore any action by any western nation state that is strong, competent and in the interests of that nation state and its people. Especially if the leader dares to be white, or if (the horror, the horror) some of the people who benefit are white. That’s it. That is what they actually object to, in the case of the US, in the case of Israel (distressingly western and white adjacent), or in the case of any Western European nation that somehow rediscovered the sanity and strength required to act independently and with force for the good of its own populace rather than in joint endeavours at the command of others.

Therefore under the terms by which they use, and the selectivity by which they use it, all they mean is that they hate western success, they hate western people and nations, and they hate the idea of any of them acting strongly for their own interests.

It makes me laugh when I see people condemning actions as imperialist. It makes me laugh that anyone thinks an archaic Comunist insult means anything, other than to tell, you that they are Communists. And it particularly amuses me when I’m told, in horror, that an action is just about seizing resources, gaining access to resources, or claiming be right for your own nation.

It’s just about the oil! Well, what if it was? I mean, there are thousands of moral reasons to remove a Communist dictator who was starving his own people, but let us reduce this purely to US or western self interest. If it was only about the oil, only about access to the oil…..why is that wrong? Why is it morally wrong to want that access, and only morally wrong for Trump to want that access?

Because the truth is that EVERYONE wants that resource, and everyone wants that access. This is the real world, not a fairy tale. The people who spout about international law want resources too, and Globalists will engineer wars and create disasters to claim them for themselves. If someone wants to claim them for the nation, and offers a way to do it that’s much smarter, more consensual, more beneficial, less costly, less dangeous, less damaging, benefits both sides…..what kind of abject moron thinks that is a Bad Thing?

Venezuelans know that Trump hasn’t ’invaded’ their nation. They also know what Maduro was. 75% of them voted against him. Many of them were starving under Maduro’s regime. They know what the deal will be with Venezuelan oil. Western companies will return and bring the expertise to extract the oil efficiently. Production will increase to pre Maduro levels and beyond. Venezuela will tax at normal rates and sell at normal rates. Global oil prices will reduce but still be better than a Communist leader who didn’t know how to run oil extraction and gave the reduced amounts at reduced rates to China, Russia and Cuba. The Venezuelan economy, so long as they have a pro US leader and a peeceful transition, will recover and flourish. The 8 million Venezuelans who fled will be able to return home if they wish, and people won’t starve anymore. Of course the US will benefit too, and the West will rather than China.

But both sensible Venezuelans and sensible westerners say, so fucking what? That’s a good thing. That’s a better thing than starvation. That’s capitalism, that’s MUTUAL interest as well as self interest, and that WORKS.

It’s hilarious to be told that success is wicked, benefits to the US are wicked, the restoration of capitalism is wicked, or the fall of a Communist is wicked when these things stop people starving. And for me it’s hilarious to be told that imperialism is wickedness since the people who use the word are Communists, and the people they are referencing are ancestors I’m proud of. I LOVE imperialism.

Sadly, British greatness is a lot further away from restoration than American greatness, but you get the idea.

With regard to saving Venezuela from Communism, the opponents of such a change either hate any benefit ever accruing to the western world, in which case they are enemies of every normal person in the US, or want Venezuelans to continue to starve, in which case they are hardly protesting on their behalf and are enemies of every normal Venezuelan, or both. What they aren’t is champions of freedom, democracy and sovereignty (the leftist claim, while supporting a Communist dictator) or champions of restraint, wisdom and America First (the opposed Rightist claim, while supporting a Communist dictator who flooded the US with drugs).

There is a very strong argument to make against interventions which create long and pointless wars purely for the profit of private individuals. There isn’t the same argument to make, logically, against 35 minute raids that are stunningly successful and which (again with that proviso of a stable outcome, which seems very possible given that Venezuela is not a Muslim nation with all sorts of fanatical internal divides between Third World savage tribes) provide strong hope for a vast improvement.