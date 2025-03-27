Accidents do happen.

You stub your toe. You bum dial your mum because your phone is in your pocket. Long, long ago, when the world was young, I once accidentally sent a sexually explicit text intended for my then girlfriend to a female friend instead.

I mean it was better than my mum or dad or male friends getting it, but it was a genuine accident that required a pretty embarrassing apology.

But here’s the thing. When texting was commonplace, I must have sent and received easily a few hundred thousand messages. I can name ONE that accidentally went to the wrong person.

I’ve also been in a fair number of chats, on Signal and other groups. To add someone to a chat, you have to invite them. You have to look specifically FOR THEM, send the invite TO THEM, and then see THEM join the group. This is a quick thing but it’s a three stage operation-find them, invite them, they enter the group. And everyone in the group is flagged up for the others to see.

So it’s pretty much IMPOSSIBLE to be invited to and join a Signal group ACCIDENTALLY. It just does not happen. There are too many opportunities to see the error. Neither the person inviting can really make such an error and not notice it, nor can the person joining just find themselves in the group not knowing how they got there.

They have to consciously ACCEPT the invite. And they see who has invited them.

For all these stages to occur accidentally is like a string of completely innocent and accidental sudden toilet leaks combined with sudden and accidental ejection of Republican witnesses combined with sudden and accidental suspensions of a vote only in key areas combined with innocent and accidental reports of people innocently and accidentally still processing ballots combined with completely natural and accidental giant vote spikes in one direction that are statistically impossible.

Leading to a vegetable securing 81 million votes in 2020 as opposed to 66 million in 2016 and 74 million in 2024, which by the lowest difference indicates 6 million extra people popping into and out of existence just for 2020.

And who is dumb enough to believe that accident, either?

So let’s get to the heart of the current confected scandal around the Signal ‘leak’.

The heart of it is that it’s not a leak at all.

You have to be a moron to think that one of the most rabid anti Trump hacks in the entire world, when every hack in the world is anti Trump and this person stands out as particularly crazed, gets ACCIDENTALLY added to a Signal chat group featuring Hegseth, Gabbard, Vance and Waltz.

Accidentally adding Tim Walz instead of Mike Waltz is more believable than accidentally adding Jeffrey Goldberg. At least the surnames are very close. Even then you’d still see this:

And realise you’d added the wrong person.

Which means that the starting premise of the entire scandal is fundamentally ludicrous.

Nobody accidentally invites a known liar who hates them to a group chat. You can’t bum dial someone into a group chat. It’s physically impossible. You’re telling me that of everyone on a contacts list of a person organising the group the invite randomly went to a rabidly TDS journo with a track record of breaking fictitious scandals? Like the guy who made up and then never corroborated the Trump slandered the military and dead heroes and POWs as losers lie is just randomly the guy an accidental invite goes to? Out of how many contacts?

And why do any of these people have a TDS suffering notorious liar on their contacts list in the first place?

But it gets significantly more ridiculous than that.

The Goldberg Explanation is the one even defenders of the Signal chat participants are accepting. Everyone is accepting this accidental inclusion as the first part of the picture, as the foundational fact.

But it means this:

A person has the private contact of a bitter enemy on their phone or laptop. Out of hundreds of contacts, that’s the one that is accidentally invited. The person inviting doesn’t notice this. The invited enemy accepts the invitation (ALSO accidentally). Despite both parties being able to see who this is, the inviter doesn’t know it’s Jeffrey Goldberg and Jeffrey Goldberg doesn’t know he’s accepted the invite. Jeffrey Goldberg then finds himself overhearing military secrets, all unknowing, having joined the group just as accidentally as he was invited to the group.

It’s no accident, either, that nobody has worked through what this all means and that nobody has said how absurd this sequence is. The concentration has been deliberately placed on the invite, with the assumption it’s an error, without looking at the other end of how someone gets in a group chat.

Without looking at the fact that you have to ACCEPT the invite. And in doing so you see who invited you in just as they see who you are.

Why isn’t this very basic fact of how a group chat invite works being acknowledged?

Goldberg’s story is that he didn’t know what he was joining, and he wasn’t aware of joining it, and he just found himself in the group chat and withdrew from it when he realised it was sharing sensitive and classified military data.

But this is an obvious lie, because he had to consciously accept an invite and see who sent it to be in the group in the first place. Then he listened in, didn’t announce he shouldn’t be there, recorded it all, and transcribed and disseminated it publicly in the Atlantic.

The reason that he has to say that he got into the group accidentally, the reason this absurd idea that you can join a Signal group accidentally with neither party aware of the ‘error’, has to be put across is because it shifts agency for the event from Goldberg to the other participants in the call.

It becomes them making an error, a ‘national security blunder’, rather than what it actually is.

Goldberg consciously joining a high level secure conversation of senior administration figures discussing military operations with the intent of recording and sharing everything, and spying on them to do so, which is espionage.

You CANNOT accidentally invite someone to a group and they accidentally join the group. The error has to be realised at one of those stages, if it’s an error, which is very, very unlikely at both stages.

So either Goldberg was DELIBERATELY invited into the group, which is someone from within facilitating an enemy journalist spying on senior government members, or he hacked in. Suspicion there is that the CIA or an anti Trump figure in the group was doing this. That all makes it a conspiracy to spy on these people, facilitated by an insider, rather than an accidental leak. And Goldberg of course would know then what he was joining and why as well as who was letting him in. Laura Loomer (who is hit and miss, sometimes very good, and sometimes nuts) has a theory about this:

Essentially Loomer cites Deputy NSA Alex Wong, through his wife and CIA management, as the deliberate source of the sting, the inside man colluding with Goldberg to give him his scandal. That theory is discussed here:

https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/did-laura-loomer-uncover-a-huge-conspiracy-about-the-signal-chat-leaks-glbg-2699702-2025-03-27

(Highlight and click open link to access).

So who let Goldberg in? And who covered his identity while there?

Because to hang around in the group listening and not being detected, he can’t be in there under the name Jeffrey Goldberg. You see the names of other members of the group. Are we seriously supposed to believe out of a small number of people, a handful of people, all of them able to see names of other participants, nobody would say ‘hey what’s notorious Atlantic liar and Trump hater Jeffrey Goldberg doing in our chat?’.

That’s the digital equivalent of Trump having dinner with six people, one of whom is Hillary Clinton, and none of them noticing that it’s HILLARY FUCKING CLINTON.

So he has to be let in by someone deliberately, and he has to be there under a different name or identity.

But he says he was surprised to find himself in the group. And the whole national security breach and they are incompetent lines of attack depend on this all being an accident.

As does, legally, Goldberg’s continued freedom. Because if he’s consciously put in that group and knows what is happening and then shares confidential military secrets, he’s guilty of espionage and guilty of exactly the same things that a Julian Assange or an Edward Snowden were legally persued for.

Do Atlanric writers have immunity from espionage charges the way Pentagon generals apparently have immunity from treason charges when communicating privately with Chinese generals? Apparently so, but if Snowden and Assange can be prosecuted for their actions, then Goldberg should be prosecuted as well.

There are essentially two parts of this that keep Goldberg out of jail. You have to believe he was there accidentally, which places the blame on the other participants and makes it an incompetence leak story. Or you have to believe that what he publicly shared wasn’t confidential and sensitive.

I have explained above how it being accidental is pretty much impossible.

Goldberg himself, and everyone savaging the other participants, can only do so on the basis that the accident story is true. Well, it isn’t. And they can only consider the ‘leak’ serious if it’s confidential military information that was shared.

There’s only something wrong from Hegseth, Vance etc if the information is classified. So that’s why Goldberg and other attackers are insisting it was sensitive and confidential military plans being shared.

Predictably, for everyone who hasn’t been in a coma for the last ten years, National Review is completely backing the Atlantic and Goldberg, and screeching about the serious leak of confidential military plans (even though Goldberg has himself had to soften his line a little and walk back from the hyperbole of describing what he recorded as ‘Trump’s War Plans’). I don’t want to get distracted here by reminding you all in detail of what a bunch of worthless RINO shitheels the hacks at NR are, or by going into detail on the Epstein links of the owner of the Atlantic.

You know what they are as well as I do.

But what’s interesting is that this entire scandal can be logically ripped apart purely on the things its advocates are presenting to us. You don’t even need to know that they work for the CIA and are running an insurrection war on the new administration behind the scenes which continues what’s been running since Trump first announced his candidacy nearly a decade ago. You only need what they have said.

If it’s a Signal chat, what they have said about it being an accidental intrusion is impossible. Which makes it a sting operation illegally orchestrated against the administration, rather than a leak by the administration. If it’s not secret and confidential military planning, then there’s no leak of sensitive and classified material and therefore nothing to complain about. In that case Goldberg is lying about the content as well as how he got the content. But if Goldberg and his supporters are telling the truth about the sensitivity of the content, then they are guilty for obtaining it and publicly releasing it in the same way an Assange or a Snowden is guilty. Because they consciously planned to spy on the administration.

If they are wrong about the sensitivity of the content, they are liars and all the people they are attacking are innocent. But if they are right about the sensitivity of the content, then they are guilty of spying on classified information and publicly releasing classified information.

Goldberg can either be a liar constructing a pathetic smear that isn’t true, or he can be a spy conducting espionage to release classified military secrets. If he’s the first he should face legal consequences for slander, and if he’s the second he should face legal consequences for espionage. In either case, based purely on the logical analysis of what he has said and done and the pure impossibility of it all being an accident, he should face consequences.

It’s the lack of consequences of course that empowers journalists to keep lying, activist judges to keep exceeding their jurisdiction and ignoring their conflicts of interest, and Deep State operatives in media and government to keep ignoring the elected and legal executive or acting to halt their policies and remove them from office via criminal conspiracies.

What follows from Goldberg’s sting operation is immediate lawfare from the Democrat activist group American Oversight, who were set up by Democrat donors and have launched over a thousand legal cases against Trump administrations since their creation. American Oversight were specifically created to practise lawfare against the Trump administration, and have done so in both terms. Their lawsuit regarding the Signal Chat Sting Operation was launched pretty much as soon as the ‘story’ broke. And within an equally short space of time, lo and behold, TDS activist judge James Boesberg, the same Swamp scumbag who exceeded his jurisdiction to try to halt the deportation of violent gang members, is assigned to this case too.

Why look, guys, we’ve got an activist group ready with a lawsuit and an activist judge ready too. It’s a coincidence on top of an accident! Because lawsuits don’t take time to prepare and judges aren’t hand picked for corrupt bullshit.

Of course.

I suppose we are meant to think the lawsuit was whipped up in minutes and the judge was randomly going to be a TDS maniac too, right?

If it looks like a sting, can’t logically be accidental, and is immediately followed by Judge Boesberg, it’s a sting. Or more accurately still, a RICO criminal conspiracy on top of many others, none of which have ever been punished.

Which gives us the final piece of the puzzle. Why aren’t the victims of this sting saying what I’m saying? Why do Hegseth, Waltz and others let the accidental part of this fly without saying of course it wasn’t accidental. Well it’s all part of the same thing. They don’t outright say it’s a sting against them because they are still ‘leading’ organisations whose staff are waging war against their leadership. There are thousands of unruly borderline mutineers to deal with. The war against the Swamp hasn’t been won. Getting elected is the beginning of being able to fight, not the victory when you’re facing thousands upon thousands of federal employees who will break the law repeatedly and do almost anything to stop you, many of whom are trained in regime change coups.

It’s a war that has to be won, not a war already won.

Eisenhower only hinted at the reality when his term was ending. Kennedy hinted at the reality and doing something about it before he was murdered. Trump has spoken about the Swamp for a long time and all his policies contradict that Swamp, but he’s never had the level of control needed to end them. No President has for decades and much of this second term is going to be about making the Presidency real again. But even with a huge mandate, with the Congress majority, with the Senate majority, with all that, he and his picks have still got to figure out how they turn around a system fighting everything good and headed by intelligence agencies long practised in everything evil. They don’t want to admit publicly just how much push back they are getting which behind the scenes is going to be greater even than what we can see.

In terms of getting the bastards punished and publicly acknowledging what they have done, we are at the stage where the bastards can’t stop Trump getting who he wants in the top jobs, but where those picks still don’t fully control a sometimes critical mass of the people beneath and where the Deep State still controls the judiciary. We have got past the stage now where the likes of the Atlantic determine who is ‘in power’, but we haven’t got yet to the point where those ‘in power’ have enough of it to bring consequences on the heads of malignant actors.

Trump is now much stronger than Nixon was and can ignore a sting operation like this, but clearly the administration isn’t in a strong enough position yet to stop these conspiracies happening.