Having once again encountered a social media friend sharing yet another ‘It’s the Jews’ post, and as is my usual response now having replied to the offending post with heavy sarcasm, I’m prompted to do something which no mainstream commentator ever does, which no truther alternative commentator ever does, and which should be an early step in any genuinely honest commentary on truth in the 21st century-and that is, examine my own position on all of the things that are called conspiracy theories. Or at least describe what my core assumptions are.

I’m not going into detail on any of them, but I thought it would be an unusually honest exercise, one I’ve not seen anyone else embark on, to directly address my own stance on the more famous theories out there. No doubt both alternative truthers and mainstream conformists will find plenty to disagree with.

I certainly hope they do, since both sets of people have been pissing me off lately. So here goes. Buckle up.

Jews

Hating the Jews is the oldest, dumbest, most embarrassing lie in all of recorded history. No matter how many other things I agree with you on, if your opposition to the elites, your fierce dedication to exposing the ‘real truth’, and your independent research lead you to the conclusion that everything wrong in the world is due to a several thousand year old Jewish conspiracy, you are a moron.

If you think there is a Khazarian Mafia continuing the secret aims of an obscure Silk Road Kingdom of the Middle Ages, you are a moron.

If you think all Jews were behind Communism because Marx and some other Communist thinkers and leaders were of Jewish descent, you are a rightwing moron.

If you think Zionists secretly run the USA and that Israel is a Zionist imperialist project of colonial settlers, you are a leftwing moron.

It astonishes me that anyone can reduce the world to ‘its the Jews’ after Nazism, and after the pure evil of what was done based on this thinking. And even if you don’t morally, intellectually and spiritually revolt at that sheer horror, even if that doesn’t make you recoil in disgust from Jew hatred, on a purely self-interested, amoral, pragmatic level it beggars belief that any elements of the Right still don’t avoid Jew hatred. Nothing smears every other position (quite rightly) like believing this asinine evil. Purely in terms of self interest, you would think the Right would have learned to avoid the insanity of hating Jews, given the way doing so confirms every slander the Left issues about the Right.

A moral Right AND a cunning Right would let the Left stew in this poison, and be an alternative to it.

The Illuminati

There were real secret societies, and the Bavarian Illuminati were one of them. They mainly influenced artists and writers, and they were never particularly powerful or widespread. They are an interesting little historical aside to read about, as are Freemasons, Templars and other mystical and occult groups with particular rituals and symbology associated with them.

Some of them had influential members at particular points in history.

None of them are the ‘secret’ behind all things, and if you think they are, well, once again, you are a moron.

One of the clearest indicators of a false position, of those conspiracy theories that have no truth to them, is the idea that an organisation, cult or conspiracy remains unchanging over centuries, and that groups active in the Middle Ages must be active today, pursuing secret plots and stratagems.

It’s my position that all of the theories that reduce evil to being the product of an Illuminati style cult actually read people to ignore far more obvious and active evils, especially organisations with a malign intent, who have real power today. When these theories talk about the Atlantic Council, the Trilateral Commission, the EU and the UN they are referencing real and active institutions who are pressing malign policies today and which need to be opposed. When they talk about Freemasonry, the Illuminati, or the British Royal Family, they are talking about long dead organisations or ones with no real power in the modern world.

And when they present a hierarchy of secret agents of evil with occult and mystic trappings which talks about mythical things like the Nephilim, or about the Windsors, Rothschilds and others being Five Families (or whatever number it is) controlling everything, this reductionism is not only embarrassingly nutty, it also takes no account of changes over time and no account of contemporary evils that don’t rely on hugely improbable Dan Brown style readings of history.

There is a malign elite, and some of them are generational members of a family (such as some of the Rockefellers), but there are also malign billionaires who aren’t from these groups, and modern organisations that are far more influential than ancient, dead ones. The depravity of the elite isn’t about musty tomes of secret spells, ritual incantations and funny handshakes whilst wearing cloaks. It’s about having the power and the money to get away with being pedophiles, for example, or about using your power and money to push governments towards insane modern ideologies and policies that only profit you or increase your power.

And we have people doing this fairly openly, with claims that their intentions are benign, but with evidence that the results are catastrophic. Those hunting down the Illuminati are wasting time, making anyone linked to them look ridiculous, and letting the Gates Foundation or Soros Open Society Foundations off the hook entirely.

9/11

I personally subscribe to the mainstream narrative. I know people have cited structural engineers and various theories about controlled detonations, but I watched footage minutes after the event and it seemed to me then, as it does now, that giant commercial aircraft flying into buildings at speed and hitting them directly can indeed bring those buildings down, and there’s not a lot girders or infrastructure can do about that. Get enough speed behind a marshmallow when you throw it and it can leave a bruise or take out an eye, and cars crumple at pretty low speeds of impact.

It’s always seemed really odd to me that people think a big modern tower can be built to survive anything and everything. That’s just not rational. Nor is it suspicious to me that a tower can collapse in a fairly straight line without a controlled detonation but from a massive impact. When you smash three quarters of the way through, three quarters of the way up, the upper portion will collapse down onto the lower portion.

Of course, the first bullshit mentioned above is also drawn into 9/11 (Mossad did it). Quite what the advantage for the Israelis was, I can’t fathom. But these things are never based on rational stuff like your conspirators having a real benefit from the alleged conspiracy.

What was conspiratorial, in a way, about 9/11 was what happened afterwards, with the ‘War on Terror’. I do think that was deliberately exploited to ramp up surveillance, monitoring and control over everyone. I do think the US and the world was lied to by the intelligence services and that these agencies were far more interested in extending their powers than in finding and stopping Islamic terrorism. I don’t think these aims were enough to support an ‘inside job’ theory, at least without substantial corroborating evidence of that (which I’ve never seen, myself).

There’s quite enough betrayal in how 9/11 was opportunistically corrupted to serve an increased surveillance and ‘homeland security’ State intrusiveness agenda, together with a very suspicious detour of response from likely guilty parties (the Saudis) to innocent ones (Iraq) to need to believe anything worse than that.

But my opinion can be revised by further evidence, if it emerges.

JFK

It’s almost for me a conspiracy theory now to believe in the lone gunman theory. The idea of that shot, from that angle, at that distance by a mediocre sniper like Lee Harvey Oswald is difficult enough to believe even before you get into all the other evidence and theories.

As far as I’m concerned it’s pretty evident that there were plenty of people within government who desperately wanted Kennedy removed as fast as possible, including the CIA. I’ve not studied it extensively, but the books by Roger Stone regarding the idea that LBJ was the key figure orchestrating the assassination seem very convincing to me. I rate LBJ as the most crooked and disgusting animal to ever serve as President or Vice President of the USA (even worse than Biden or Obama) and I see it as entirely plausible that he would be bold and malign enough to decide to eliminate Kennedy by assassination, especially with CIA support. I also think even those not involved would quickly cohere around a narrative providing a more innocent interpretation of what happened, seeing a short LBJ Presidency as less disastrous than admitting the truth would be.

For me the JFK assassination is one of those instances which prove that the agencies designed to protect America from outside threats have themselves been a primary threat to America, for a very long time. It’s perfectly possible for a lone assassin to get through to a leader even with heavy security details and enormous expenditure on their protection, but not in the way this was supposed to have happened, which strains credulity regarding Oswald’s personal capabilities AND requires a simultaneous failure of almost every (even then standard) security procedure for such a Presidential visit.

The Moon Landings

I’ve seen various photos where everything from the direction of the shadows on the ground to the nature of the flag to the fact there were photos at all being used to deny the moon landings. I’m aware of the Stanley Kubrick film lot theory. I’ve seen people laugh about the ‘phone call from space on a landline’. I’ve also seen the ‘how did that rover fit in that capsule’ and ‘look at how flimsy that capsule is’ commentaries. The most interesting line claiming the moon landings never happened which I’ve ever seen is a set of mathematical calculations regarding negative pressures, which at least suggest a scientific angle of skepticism, but my own knowledge is insufficient for assessing that.

All of these points though seem to have rational rebuttals which have been offered many times. None of these points overcome, for me, the fact that a fake moon landing would probably be almost as difficult and expensive to pull off as a real one, that even where it does behave conspiratorially Hollywood (that you’d be using to fake a landing) isn’t actually very good at keeping secrets, and the enormous reality that the gain from a fake landing would be so much less than the potential national PR disaster of a fake landing being exposed.

This was at the height of the Cold War. The idea that the Russians would accept a fake US victory in the space race without using their own resources to expose it is absurd. The Soviets would have scored a gigantic soft power, PR success by exposing a fake US moon landing. Doing that would have undermined US and western world credibility on a whole range of other issues as well. They never attempted to do so, presumably on the basis of knowing that it wasn’t fake.

The Kalergi Plan and the Great Replacement Theory

Since these two cover very similar ground, are often conflated anyway, and describe the same idea I’ll discuss them together. The only significant difference, it seems to me, is that the first cites a specific individual as a key or sole originator of the policy. That policy is the deliberate replacement of white western populations.

For me, calling the idea that powerful elites want to replace white people a conspiracy theory is now more irrational than claiming that they do. It’s the idea itself, the policy, that is insane, not identifying it.

The strongest evidence for the theory is what has been actually happening for over 70 years now. White western populations have undergone a scale of demographic change witnessed nowhere else on the planet. The demographic change we have seen is not occurring in Asia or Arabia, in Africa, India or China. It is solely in white majority nations. And for 70 years polling has shown it’s not wanted (even earlier immigrants when polled then say that current immigration, after their arrival, is too great. They say that more than white ‘liberals’ do).

This unprecedented demographic change is accompanied by the encouragement of race hate theories towards whites throughout the white majority western world. When we are simultaneously opening borders to allow mass migration, telling white people not to have babies and supporting abortion, depopulation and fertility reduction in the white populace, and demonising whiteness with officially condoned and supported critical race theory and general hate theories targeting white people, it becomes harder and harder to believe that all those measures simultaneously are accidental social phenomena.

The fact is, you can easily find verified statements from leading bureaucrats and politicians in European nations, the US, the UK and in transnational bodies like the UN and the EU that talk about massive demographic change, and specifically a change from white majority in western nation states to white minority in those countries, with strong approval. They have told us themselves that they want this. For example in 2015 Joe Biden said:

“An unrelenting stream of immigration will make White people an absolute minority in the US… That’s not a bad thing, it’s a source of our strength.”

The very first act of Joe Biden in 2020 was to use executive orders to scrap Trump’s border policy, halt the development of the border wall, and open the borders to more mass immigration. Even official figures (accepted by ‘fact checkers’ and pro mass immigration sources) indicate at least 10 million illegals added to the US population since 2020, and these figures undoubtedly underestimate the true scale of intrusion.

But we are supposed to believe that the statement approving mass immigration and white replacement, has no link with the policy of opening the borders? We are supposed to believe that the borders are opened accidentally, even with an administration that secretly flies in hundreds of thousands of non white illegals whilst also supporting Critical Race Theory and black supremacist organisations like BLM? There’s no deliberate racial element to the mass importation of non whites from the same people who are constantly highly critical of whites? Really?

Biden’s administration, as well as white and non white progressive commentators, have repeatedly stated that they see ‘white nationalism’ as a threat, that they categorise all political opponents as white supremacists and racists, that they identify the cause of opposition to open borders or supporting and voting for someone like Trump as the racial ‘sin’ of whiteness. Michael Moore in 2019 gave the clearest expression of this when he blamed the white working class for forming Trump’s key support, laughably suggesting that the least listened to and respected demographic of all in modern times feared “losing its power” to “the Other”. Moore made out that fears of white replacement were irrational and unjustified, whilst simultaneously stating that white replacement was happening rapidly (this “you’re crazy to think this is happening, and it’s great that this is happening” attitude to white replacement is the progressive default).

In the UK when Tony Blair opened our borders to millions of arrivals, the thinking behind it was clear to the participants, even whilst never publicly admitted at the time. Blair’s chief speech writer said of discussions with Blair regarding mass immigration and border policy that the Blair government wanted to “rub the Right’s noses in diversity”. If that’s not intentional racial replacement, what is?

You don’t get 70 years of successive governments allowing mass immigration and reducing the percentage of the population that is white, without reducing the percentage of the population that is white being a deliberate act.

In sum, believing that there isn’t a deliberate ideological intent from elites to replace the white population is perhaps just as mad as thinking this means we have to hate all other races, or that the Illuminati or the Jews or the Freemasons are behind this long standing intent. It’s an intent formed by elites and fostered by elites for their own purposes and out of hatred of what is in many cases their own racial kind. The elites DO seek to demographically erase the white population, at least the poorer white population, but many of the elites doing this (the majority of them) are themselves white.

Flat Earth

I’ve known and interacted with Flat Earthers, and I’ve equally sustained long friendships with people who completely despise Flat Earthers. The theory is one which is quite interesting in all sorts of ways, almost separately to the issue of truth or what the theory is claiming.

Flat Earthers have become the emblematic conspiracy theorists, the ones who are used as shorthand for any really bizarre and irrational view. But this isn’t a theory that has ever provoked much violence or evil. It’s not one like a racial hate theory which will obviously lead to violence. It’s that fact that makes it interesting to me that Flat Earthers get more mockery and criticism than CRT advocates get. When it’s used as the paradigm of irrationality, that becomes slightly more complicated when many just as irrational things are advanced as respectable within the same culture.

Is believing that the Earth is flat any more irrational or strange than believing that the Sun orbits the Earth, as many millions of people did for centuries? Or more pertinently, what makes it more irrational than believing that a virus follows directional arrows on the floor? What makes it more irrational than multiple religions we are told to respect? (some of which I can see a value in respecting, and some of which, I cannot). We are told to treat Islam with respect as a major world religion. But Islam has killed 250 million people. How many people have Flat Earthers killed? We are told to respect Islam and laugh at Flat Earthers, but it is Muslims who tell me that Mohammed flew to the moon on the back of a horse.

How many of the people who laugh at Flat Earthers believe things that are equally irrational, or more irrational, or follow ideologies and creeds that have historically been more harmful? Am I to respect someone for laughing at Flat Earthers, when that same person believes that cow farts are going to destroy the planet? These people telling me that Flat Earthers are mad and pathetic, are sometimes also people telling me that a virus politely halts spreading from person to person if you are having a meal, and that a virus wants to attack people in churches rather than people at music concerts. Is anyone who injected an experiment with no long term safety testing really in a position to tell me who else is irrational?

Flat Earthers also accord, to some extent, with sensory perception. The horizon does indeed look flat. Of course I know all the reasons and explanations for that and for the curvature of the Earth not being detectable by sight at ground level. But the basic fact remains that the truth concerning the shape of the planet we are on is a counter-intuitive truth. And the facts which dispute that visual perception, the ultimate proofs of the nature of reality in this instance as in many others, are mathematical proofs. How many of those who laugh at Flat Earthers can properly summarise and explain the mathematical proof that the Earth is round?

None of this is me saying I agree with Flat Earthers. I think it’s batshit crazy to now believe the Earth is flat after centuries of proof that it isn’t. But what’s crazy is not so much the idea itself but the idea that anyone would have a gain or an interest in lying about this one. And in terms of whether it’s harmful to others to believe this thing, it’s less harmful than lots of other beliefs. It harms mainly the self, because that person has taken on a delusion that they sincerely believe and that will cause others to mock them. But on that basis I have some sympathy for Flat Earthers, whereas I don’t have sympathy for those subscribing to irrational things that inevitably harm others (like CRT, or like Islam, or like the Covid policies that so many ‘respectable science lovers’ followed).

UFOs, Alien Abduction and Ancient Aliens

I’ll deal with various alien related conspiracy theories collectively as well. These come primarily in the following forms:

Claims that aliens have visited us in modern times (UFO sightings and ufology)

Claims that aliens have abducted individuals for experiments or strange purposes we can’t decipher, including from people personally claiming to be abductees

Claims that governments possess alien technology or cover up alien technology (Area 51 etc)

Claims that aliens visited Earth in ancient times and that mythology and artifacts prove this (Chariots of the Gods etc).

Claims that powerful people are actually aliens (David Icke style ‘lizard’ theories).

Responses to all of these ideas tend to fall into extremes of conflating the most plausible with the least plausible, and of either believing or disbelieving all of it. I would personally put many of them in the category of things for which no convincing evidence has ever been supplied, but which are interesting topics psychologically and symbolically. Its certainly true that there are multiple witnesses, sincere ones, who definitely believe they have had some form of interaction with aliens or spacecraft. Its true that these include military personnel, as well as articulate and intelligent individuals who have put the case eloquently from what they claim are personal experiences. Whitley Streiber wrote a fascinating abductee account, for instance (Communion: A True Story).

But at the same time taking these sincere accounts as proven fact is questionable in the same way an account of interactions with the divine or the supernatural can be sincere without being verifiable. The fact that military personnel have given accounts of alien interaction or of belief in aliens should not be taken, as Tucker Carlson took it, as definitive proof.

An ancient Greek philosopher once said that to imagine that our world was the only place inhabited amongst the stars of the cosmos was akin to imagining that a farmer could throw handfuls of grain across an entire field and only one seed grew. In other words, the probability for the existence of alien life somewhere, even intelligent alien life, is quite high, especially if you add to that a modern understanding of the number of planets in the number of galaxies and star systems that constitute the universe. Humanity being the only sentient species in the universe would defy probability. But then the idea of visitation across the vast distances involved also somewhat defies probability, as does the likelihood of the main concern of those visitors being investigating the anal passages of cattle and Americans, making pretty mandalas in crop fields, or masquerading as members of the British Royal Family.

I do however find it perfectly believable that if alien contact was made, in any form, the authorities might seek to conceal it. I’m not sure their competence would stretch to achieving that concealment for so long.

Even where a view is entirely ridiculous, like the alien lizards in disguise theory most famously advocated by David Icke, the theory can hint at symbolic truth. People might believe in such things because real world evidence does show the emergence of an elite who are so cold, so cruel and so divorced from ordinary people that they might as well be predatory aliens. The psychological meaning has a symbolic truth to it, disguised by the literal absurdity.

Conclusion

So that is where I stand on a few of the ‘conspiracy theories’ of our time. I reject those that are based on the idea of racial conspiracy, whether of Jews or Whites, as the most evil, dangerous and idiotic of all. I can confirm that I’ve never been invited to the Secret White Supremacist meetings (where we hand out jobs, perks and advantages to each other) my skin color supposedly entails, and I don’t think Jews attend any such meetings either.

But I do think there are ideologies of race hate theory, and organisations linked to those, and that recognizing a pattern of anti white rhetoric combined with deliberate mas immigration policy is far more rational than the conspiratorial thinking that says whites all engage in activity against black people, or that Jews run the world. For a start, when we notice the anti white activity, we aren’t blaming (if we are rational) all Jews, blacks and non whites. We are blaming globalists and progressives of all skin colors, including our own. It’s the ideology we are recognizing and condemning, and the policies, not anyone else’s innate characteristics.

I think this is a substantive and moral distinction.

What we also need to do is start recognizing how much mainstream and respectable ideas are suffused now with irrationality, and that their talk of ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘tinfoil hat wearers’ is often simply a cover for their crimes and a projection of their own irrational stances. We need to start calling out CRT as a crazy conspiracy theory, and the Green Apocalypse Cult attitudes of respectable organisations like the IPCC as just as irrational and unproven as any conspiracv theory. We need to know that what was done with Covid was absurd and ultimately evil, and that those who think Greta Thunberg is an expert or that wearing three masks made sense are not really in a position to claim any more respect than a Flat Earther is. We need to have our own basis of logic and reason with which to critique a claim regardless of its source, and unaffected by its claims of authority.

Just as we now know that those who talk about disinformation and misinformation do so because they are inveterate and professional liars, and because they want to suppress truth, we must also know that not everything that has been suppressed is true. Every assertion of truth has to be judged on it own merits according to logical criteria, and not accepted just because it is a mainstream or an outsider attitude.