At this time of year, Christianity is unavoidable. Both the insufferably smug atheists and the imported Muslims are reminded that, declining and weak as it has become in many western nations, Christianity still exists. They are reminded too that a faith born in the East defined the West for longer than Islam has existed.

This reminder infuriates all of them.

It especially infuriates the custodians of Christianity, those who have captured the churches and turned the pulpits into places from which the Sermon of Woke, rather than the worship of God, is delivered. What these people want their shrunken congregations to believe is that Christianity is a faith that requires submission to every other faith, and that the central lessons of Christianity are ones of self-erasure, meekness to the point of suicide, and fawning, boot kissing attitudes towards more aggressive religions and darker skinned populations.

If we look at the modern Church, we see an even more profound betrayal of purpose than we see in western governments and in transnational institutions. It’s a betrayal deeper and more loathsome than that of universities which indoctrinate students with Marxist and Islamist ideology, although it’s part and parcel of the same betrayal (western universities, after all, were founded by Christians and once held Christian ethics and values as the integral foundation stone of their educational principles).

It’s clear from multiple examples that western church leaders are not actually Christians. What is central to their idea of Christianity is a modern heresy whereby a very limited and selective handful of Christian lessons, parables and instructions are ret-conned to serve an entirely different faith, a very modern faith, which is in an insult to and an exploitative rape of real Christian principles.

This new faith is the confused, absurd, ridiculous and historically and morally illiterate one of modern leftist-progressivism. It’s key points are these:

Refugees, asylum seekers and migrants must be worshipped and adored. Islam must be praised and Muslims must be worshipped and adored. White people must apologise for being white, and all other races are innately superior to white people. The planet is dying and must be worshipped via sacrifices, primarily from white people, of comfort and freedom. Only through a scouring self-denial, a sort of flagellation of the carbon emitters, are people going to be able to avoid the apocalypse. The Planet, rather than any divine Maker, is to be worshipped and adored. Pride is not a sin, but the highest form of celebration in which gay men, lesbian women, and an ever growing list of increasingly bizarre sexual fetishes are to be worshipped and adored. If God exists, which these ‘Christians’ do not seem very sure about at all, then God is a She, or a Ze, most definitely female, and most preferably the ‘female’ that is biologically male but prefers to wear dresses. God is also a migrant or a refugee, is BAME, and has a very stern and unsympathetic attitude towards white people, particularly white heterosexual males.

This is not an exaggeration or a ‘Far Right’ over-reaction. Modern churches, especially the last two Catholic Popes (Leo and his predecessor) and the Episcopalian Protestants in the US, have made it very, very obvious that these are their real articles of faith.

For these people ‘Christian values’ are identical to Woke values, and Christianity consists of Progressive leftist political activism in robes.

Thus, the Pope engages in a bizarre ceremony by which he blesses a lump of ice. This shows his devotion to the theory of man made climate change, and is an act of worship devoted not to God or to the life and example of Christ, but to (at best) a pagan worship of The Planet, and in practical effect, to an adoring, uncritical, fatuous attitude towards policies like Net Zero and their political advocates.

Thus, Episcopalian Bishops spend their entire careers now telling us to automatically worship every illegal alien and every migrant across borders, and that the heart and essence of Christianity is to be found in virulently hating Donald Trump and ICE agents.

And of course countless churches in the UK, the US and the western world generally are more likely to signal devotion to gay Pride festivals than they are to ask anyone to follow Biblical instruction.

Yesterday, to give a personal anecdote illustrative of these things, I visited my parents grave. My parents are buried together (my dad in a coffin, my mother preferred cremation and her ashes are placed with dad in the same grave). The grave is in a little churchyard on top of a windswept hill (a modest one, like all those in Essex) overlooking the countryside, and the church across the road is a small Norman one. After tidying up the grave and adding a few new flower pots, I took my children into the church. It was completely empty, but there were indicators of modern faith in this ancient setting.

There was for example a space set aside for messages and prayers for the people of Ukraine and another few messages about the people of Gaza….but no such exhortations to God for the guidance and protection of the English, nor, indeed, for Christians being slaughtered in Africa, or for Jews murdered by Hamas.

Even in the smallest and emptiest British churches, what you get is a tiresome repetition of the contemporary alliances and prejudices of a dim witted middle class in love with the exotic and utterly neglectful of their own people or of traditional Judeo-Christian allies. Who these churches pray for is guided more by the opinion columns of The Guardian than it is by the founding principles of Christendom.

All of the main churches seem to be the same on this. The Protestant cathedrals welcome Muslim imans to give Muslim lessons in sacred Christian spaces, and the Catholic ones do exactly the same. Both the Church of England and the See of Rome tell Christians that the highest Christian value, apparently, is respect for and accommodation of Islam. Centuries of stalwart Christian resistance to Islamic conquest of the western world is memory holed, or perhaps only morbidly referenced in self hating commentaries on the Crusades. One week there will be the iman invited in, and the next a display of modern art by an LGBTQ+ potter or sculptress. The week after that the sacred space will be given to homeless drug addicted graffiti artists, before it’s back to a Pray for Gaza spectacular.

For the modern progressive priest, all of the traditional sins condemned by actual Christians have been replaced by sins like being western, or male, or white, or straight or even Christian, in an exact repetition of the logic and rhetoric of Critical Race Theory and Marxist ideology. The instruction is not to love thy neighbour, but to love thy stranger, with that person invested with more and more sacredness the more unlike you he is. And this is backed by what purports to be hopeful and enlightened, but is actually a deeply hate filled, hypocritical and perverse distortion of Christian values.

Since there is actually very little in the Bible (especially the inherited Old Testament) telling believers that their role in life is to be perennial victims who hate themselves, these fake Christians must rely again and again on the same few examples that can most easily be twisted into the shape desired. For example the parable of The Good Samaritan features prominently, as if the man rescued was not an innocent set upon by brigands, but an unknown healthy adult male who demanded rescue having traversed several other safe kingdoms first. Practical differences between the situations outlined in the example and modern realities are of course to be utterly ignored. The only thing that matters is that the western world should be instructed that it is their white man’s burden to save everyone else, including those who then rape their Christian children for being white infidels.

The same churches which say nothing about the Islamic record of pure evil, and which are utterly silent on the rape of Christian children at home or the mass murder of Christians in places like Nigeria, are extraordinarily exercised by any attempt to protect western citizens, or, even more disgustingly as far as they are concerned, to preserve western nations as majority white and majority Christian (the second of which is already near to a lost cause, and the first of which is close to being so).

Into this use of Christianity as a vehicle for progressive hatred of white peoples, histories and identities comes the uncomfortable intrusion of those who, from the Right, see a reclamation of Christian faith as part of the necessary process of national revival. Rather amusingly, in a bleak way, the only thing that horrifies the trasonous custodians of Christianity is its potential revival. They are perfectly happy with empty churches or with replacement by Islam. But they are sickened and outraged by the thought of ‘white nationalists’ returning to Christ. Why, if that continues, churches might be packed!

In the UK for instance the fact that Tommy Robinson organised a traditional Christian Carol service terrifies church leaders, whereas Christmas markets being cancelled or surrounded by protective concrete bollards due to the frequency of Islamic terrorism doesn’t appal them at all. Their literally reaction, as evinced by the likes of Rowan Williams, former ArchBishop of Canterbury, is to tell us that Islamic terrorism must be accepted and endured, whereas Tommy Robinson holding a Carol service must be hated and opposed. Islamic murders are not unchristian and worrying, but Carol services that don’t include progressive leftist messaging are. Williams and others are quoted approvingly in The Guardian:

“Rowan Williams, the former archbishop of Canterbury, warned of the potential “weaponisation” of events such as the one planned for Saturday, and said the C of E must be “absolutely clear” that the true Christian message was one of compassion and welcome to all.

Read more

Arun Arora, the bishop of Kirkstall and co-lead bishop on racial justice, said Christianity was being used as “a flag of convenience by the far right; a nationalist ideology cloaking itself in religion”.

He added: “Any attempt to co-opt Christianity to particular political agendas or ideologies should be viewed with deep suspicion. The far right has often sought to wrap itself in flags or symbols, which belong to us all, and now they are seeking to do it with Christmas – that should be resisted.”

Anderson Jeremiah, the bishop of Edmonton, said he had written to parishes across the capital to encourage diverse congregations at a time when “divisive” figures were promoting the “false, toxic premise that British identity equals Christian identity equals white European identity”.

At the same time the Church of England released this saccharine work of vapid dishonesty, asserting that Christmas is for Everyone (including Muslim suicide bombers, one supposes):

Of course the reality is that Christianity and Christmas are for all who ACCEPT Christianity and who become Christians. Both are utterly meaningless if you assert that they belong to people who hate them….even if those people are in Christian robes, and especially if those people are Muslims who consider Christians infidels to be murdered.

The custodians are the sort of people who agree with black supremacist pastors that Jingle Bells is racist, so are they are hardly in a strong moral position to gate-keep whether or not Tommy Robinson is allowed to sing carols.

In the US Vice President Vance has ignited a similar firestorm of ‘Christian’ condemnation for stating that in the US white people no longer need to apologise for their existence. Now I have very severe issues with Vance on his friendship with Tucker Carlson and his refusal to condemn Jew haters (and I have previously outlined how Tucker is now, much like mainstream church leaderships, subverting supposed Christianity to serve Muslim interests). But on this point he is correct.

There is in fact nothing wrong with white Christian nationalism. It was the standard attitude of the entire Christian world in the West for most of its existence. Condemning white Christians for not being ashamed of themselves or their history is of course a hypocritically racist position, not a Christian value. Christian values are in fact quite clearly expressed, at least in the Catholic tradition. But we get a very clear view of their distortion if we contrast what Catholic doctrine says with how Christian values are presented by sources like Wikipedia. Here is the Wikipedia entry on ‘Christian values’:

“Contemporary Christian values are based on the teachings of Jesus in the Bible, including love, compassion, empathy, integrity, and justice. They guide how Christians live their lives and interact with others.

Some core Christian values include:

Love as the central ethical command [1] [2]

Compassion: A core value of Christianity [3]

Humility: A core value of Christianity [4]

Integrity: A core value of Christianity [5]

Justice: A core value of Christianity[6]

Some of the beliefs of modern-progressive Protestant Christianity include:[7]

Welcoming all to be involved regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, tradition, etc.;

Recognizing that others follow their own paths to God;

Striving to protect and restore the integrity of the Earth;

Aiming for peace and justice among all people;

Affirming that the teachings of Jesus offer one of many ways to experience the sacredness of life.”

As you can see, Wikipedia presents ‘modern-progressive’ values as Christian ones, just as I have described church leaders doing. But this is a complete ahistorical lie. Catholic doctrine very firmly presented the values that are ACTUALLY Christian. They were described by the fourth century theologian Ambrose, and by Augustine of Hippo. Before that they were described in the Old Testament, and are remarkably similar to Classical virtues described by Plato (a feature which aided the Neo-Platonists in merging Classical and Christian ethics) and Roman virtues outlined by Cicero:

“Christian values and virtues are foundational principles derived from biblical teachings that guide believers in living a life aligned with God's will. Central to these values are the commandments to love God with all one’s heart and to love one’s neighbor as oneself, which Jesus identified as the greatest commandments. These values emphasize kindness, humility, honesty, and a moral life, promoting peace and goodwill among people, in contrast to worldly values like wealth, power, and status. The Christian moral life is cultivated through the practice of both human and theological virtues, with the theological virtues of faith, hope, and charity forming the foundation of Christian activity and enabling believers to act as children of God. The human virtues, often categorized as the cardinal virtues—prudence, justice, temperance, and fortitude—support moral behavior, control passions, and help avoid sin. These virtues are not merely abstract ideals but are meant to be lived out in daily actions, shaping character and influencing how individuals treat others, with Jesus serving as the ultimate model of virtue.”

Prudence, justice, temperance and fortitude are not qualities we can associate with self hatred, black supremacism, Critical Race Theory, Marxist ideology or suvmission to Islam. Christian proselytisers were not called to submit and fawn to other religions, but to insist on the Christian faith. Christian martyrs didn’t submit or convert to either purely worldly attitudes or other faiths, but endured and proclaimed their faith through 400 years of Roman persecution and in direct conflict with pagans. There’s nothing prudent about welcoming mass immigration or entertaining insane contemporary ideas. There’s no justice in a society with a white majority that is told to hate white people.

There’s certainly no faith in the anti-human soullessness of mass abortion or the misanthropic hatred of mankind contained in Green Apocalypse politics. The Bible says that Man is imbued with the spark of the divine and made in the image of God. It also says that Man is given dominion over the animals. It says go forth and multiply. It says to obey thy mother and father and value your family. It doesn’t say that the interests of the stranger are always more important than the interests of your own people. It doesn’t say that Man should be considered a cancer on the Earth consuming its resources.