The above is part of a movement which seems to be appearing of ‘westernised’ Muslims (in dress and appearance, not in loyalties or attitudes) outing themselves as Muslim First.

This, of course, is in reaction to the success of their gradual conquest of the West.

Here is my reaction:

There are no moderate Muslims.

There are no moderate Communists.

There are no moderate Globalists.

There is no moderate Black Supremacism.

And there are no moderate Nazis.

Barbarism has none of the rules of civilisation.

Fanatical authoritarian belief systems have none of the rules of civilisation.

And you cannot play nice with people who have no limits and who crave your submission or your death.

It doesn’t matter if they speak softly. It doesn’t matter if they wear a nice suit. It doesn’t matter if they claim to be moderate or if others try to normalise and excuse or praise and flatter their belief systems.

You cannot appease them. You cannot welcome them. You cannot tolerate them. And you cannot coexist with them.

Every one of them who is actually moderate, leaves that ideology. The rest are either too cowardly to do so and therefore no help to the reform of their belief system, or they share its aims of conquest and dominance regardless of the lives, wishes and freedom of anyone else.

All of them share the idea that you must do as they say, you must follow their rules, you must submit to them, and you are innately inferior if you do not. All of them believe that they have the right to rule you and your nation regardless of your wishes. All of them have attitudes to the rights of other people that are not normal, not decent, and not civilised and all of them will enact or excuse political violence that enforces their belief system.

This applies just as much to the ones who are white and wrstern as it does to the ones who are non white and non western.

Their ideology does not think you have the right to differ.

Understanding this reality is the most necessary step in understanding how to deal with all of these groups.

It is a sad fact of reality that a weak good will be overcome by a strong evil. An evil belief with confidence and strength will triumph over a good that is anxious and weak. The evil will be more attractive than the good because it offers certainty, power and mission and because the side without rules wins against the side that won’t impose rules.

Wrstern civilisation used to understand all of this. It did not apply weak politeness to its own survival, and did not extend the courtesies it offers the innocent to the guilty and the malign. Those who have benefited the most from our civilised restraint, both internal enemies and external ones, are contemptuous of our present weakness.

Sadly, they are right to possess that contempt. For those who refuse to defend themselves do not abide on this Earth for long. Their temples are emptied, their sons are slaughtered, and their women and children are raped.

Our limits did indeed make us better than savages. And some of those limits can indeed be retained. But you cannot be nothing but limits on yourself, and still survive against such enemies. You cannot show jackals and wolves that you are only a lamb, and atill hope to prosper. Only one Lamb has by endurance of suffering shown an excess of strength. The rest just get killed and forgotten.

We cannot be extreme moderates facing extreme foes, or gentle submissives facing rapacious conquerors. Not if we want to be anything other than slaves.

“Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world".

We are not Christ and do not win by suffering. We win, by winning, through strength.