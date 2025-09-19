Mainstream Democrats made it very clear they wanted anyone who opposed them dead.

Then the impressionable lunatics the mainstream Democrats had made insane starting killing people.

For the first time since the 1950s, Democrats have now been held to some kind of account for encouraging murder and celebrating murder. In very minor ways, but some have lost their jobs.

Did they learn anything?

Did they spend a single fucking moment in self reflection and self awareness?

Did they say “My God, look what we’ve become, we can’t do this anymore. This is fucking nuts”.

Nope.

Bill Maher is the only one I have seen that spent more time on Kirk than on Jimmy Dribble. He was worried about murder. The rest were outraged at losing their jobs or their friends losing their jobs. I give Maher credit for at least noticing the murder in a completely aghast and suitably disgusted way:

For the rest, the murder is already Not the Story. The story, almost immediately, is once again about them and their victimhood. As the execrably vapid and cynical Jen Psaki popped up to declare, it’s a story about “free speech…and so many things”.

Anything except a story about the way Democrats are killing people and cheering on death just like Islamic mobs do.

All about Jimmy Dribble. Poor Dribble. Poor guy. What did he do except lie about a murder his side caused? What did he do except mock the murder victim and the murder victims family? What did he do except smear millions of innocent people when his side are the guilty ones?

Man, it’s like Russia 2.0 when Poor Jimmy Dribble gets canned.

No, you fuckwits. It’s like decency. That’s what it is like.

All the other Jimmy Dribble’s left, made themselves the victims again. All going on their expensive shows with their fat salaries and pretending that it’s Poor Jimmy Dribble who has suffered, not Charlie Kirk and Charlie Kirk’s family.

Not a minute on the murder. Not a minute of guilt. Not a minute of self awareness. Not a minute of telling their own side to stop being so fucking insane.

More ‘Trump is a dictator’.

“Tonight, we are all Jimmy Kimmel!” Stephen Colbert declared, using the last months of his own show to keep peddling the same tired shit that only energises the trigger fingers of young lunatics.

In a sense, though, Colbert’s “we are all Jimmy” stuff is true. It’s an outrageous lie applied to America as a whole, or the world, since impossible as it seems to these people there are many of us who don’t feel like them or want to be them and many of us for whom these feckless performative freaks acting out their cocktail suit versions of terrorist propaganda are far less respectable than the groups they demonise. But it is true of remaining loyal Democrats.

They are all Jimmy Dribble. They all retain the same sense of oblivious self regard, the same absolutist moral superiority, and the same narcissistic divorce from reality. With these traits being almost the only ones they have left, they all react as if one of them getting fired is a much, much bigger thing than all of them approving of Kirk’s murder.

They are outraged by consequences following from their celebration of murder.

Because the most minimal basic standards of honesty and decency have been applied to some of them and because for the first time in 70 odd years there was some consequence when Democrats celebrated murder, lied about who is guilty, and prepped the next murder down the line.

By the way, Poor Jimmy Dribble was paid 15 million dollars a year and didn’t read his fucking contract. He had more assistants than there are whores in a porn shoot, and still couldn’t keep within the very loose lines the Left has been allowed. He lied about a fresh murder that’s still got to go to court, you fucking retards.

I don’t like Bill Maher that much. I think he’s a coward, ultimately, because he won’t quit the Dems. Gabbard and Musk and Taibbi and RFKJ and Trump himself all had the courage to quit Team Crazy. Maher has never quite got there.

But at least he’s said ‘what the fuck are we doing’. At least he spoke about Kirk being killed with horror. Charlie Sheen did too.

I mean Charlie Sheen is a zero self control sex addict, drug addict, fucked up car crash of a guy and HE has more wisdom and more ability to reflect and pick the moral thing than mainstream Democrats have.

By contrast with this surprisingly moral take from Sheen, Obama did his usual shitty shtick where he starts a sentence claiming high virtue and ends it by calling for more death, mayhem, and self righteous Democrat violence. Obama has perfected in every sentence what all Dems now do in their hearts, which is assert some Grand Abstract then tell each other to beat little old ladies to death with the Grand Abstract.

“We believe this truth to be self-evident, that all are created equal and that…..you need to go out now and kill a random Republican for disagreeing with you on anything….those are the noble values that truly make our nation!”

That’s an Obama style sentence.

Always the aggressors, always the rabid fanatics, always calling themselves the good guys, always playing the victim.

So what is the last Democrat with a conscience to do if he really is as disgusted with the murderers and their enablers as he suggests?

Have some courage Bill. Just leave those fucking nutjobs you helped create. Both the smug TV Democrats, and the crazy street Democrats. You obviously know what they are, and you keep saying you don’t like it.

Since Dems love referencing Nazism, I’ll mention a very weird little bit of history now. There was a reluctant Nazi called Ernst Udet. He was a First World War fighter pilot ace (like Goering). After that he was a stunt pilot (probably the most talented flier of the interwar period). He wasn’t especially political but he was a good figurehead, so the Nazis drew him in via Goering. There’s not much evidence Udet ever wanted most of the things Nazis did,and a bit of evidence he felt guilt and stress. Several sources suggest he despised Nazi brutality. He was no administrator, but the Nazis piled on actual duties as well as figurehead ones on him. Udet became an alcoholic, was terrified of the power plays in the Nazi hierarchy, and eventually killed himself in 1941. Udet was a guy capable of supreme physical courage, but riddled with moral cowardice.

If, of course, any western party can be compared to Nazism, it’s the Democrat Party and its woke progressives who act like Nazis (along with their jihadi Muslim allies). Projection, projection, projection-it’s become their chief insult because it’s really their chief characteristic.

It’s my belief that one of the most evil things Democrats have done is to trivialise the depth of Nazi evil and build leftist evil too by the reckless and constant use of claims of fascism, Nazism, and Hitlerism in anyone and everyone who opposes them. It’s that Robert Reich thinking that Charlie Kirk’s killer possessed, which combined with total media immersion and delusional traits empowers such killers to act as if they are in a game of Wolfenstein and that anyone who has a different opinion has no more living value than a Nazi they kill in a video game. So I’m very very cautious before doing it back at them and before making any such claims about opponents myself.

But I do think the fanaticism now, the race obsessions, the inversions of morality, the casual glee in death and the scale of Jew hatred (on the Left almost completely and from multiple figures on the Right too) today makes it accurate to say that the Democrat Party behaves in similar ways and has similar race based insanities.

And Maher reminds me of Udet, a bit. He knows he’s surrounded by evil. He doesn’t really want to be part of it anymore. In those senses he is a better man that any of his colleagues. But he lacks the moral courage to really reject it all. He’s drinking it away because he can’t walk away.

And Maher is the best of them.

The others left will never escape the fanaticism until the rest of society makes it clear it’s no longer tolerated, it’s no longer consequence free, and it’s no longer some kind of game where lives matter less than the chance for a smug smirk or a delusion ratifying skit that drives the very base Democrat base (quite literally) crazy.

Maher knows how wrong his side are, how depraved it’s become. The others need to be firmly made familiar with legal and social consequences (never to their murderous and extremist extent though) until they do as well.