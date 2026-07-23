On July 8th 2026 Anne Widdecombe, 78, a former Conservative Minister who served as Minister for Prisons between 1995-1997 and Minister of State for Employment between 1993-1995 in the John Major government, was murdered in her home in Haytor, Devon. Her body was discovered by her gardener after she failed to attend a scheduled media interview.

Widdecombe was a far more significant political figure than her two ministerial posts (a long time ago) might suggest. She was also a Conservative Shadow Minister during the Blair government, including Shadow Home Secretary. She was made a member of the Privy Council in 1997 (effectively a lifelong posting for senior advisors to the Monarch). She was a prominent Vote Leave campaigner in the Brexit referendum of 2016. Having stepped down as an MP in 2010, her subsequent media appearances made her much more famous than most serving ministers are. She appeared on both Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, and Big Brother in 2018. Other hit celebrity based shows repeatedly tried to lure her to star as a contestant, most notably I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, which made repeated and increasing financial offers which Widdecombe rejected. She stated that she was too afraid of heights to take part.

As trivial as these shows are, they engage the attention of millions, and signify a celebrity status with a broader reach than that of the average politician. The politicians who are invited on to such shows tend to be very well known by the general public, have big personalities and forthright opinions, and are either loved or hated (sometimes both) but definitely known. The one exception I can think of in terms of ‘ big personality’ is the creepy, corrupt COVID era Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who finished 3rd on I’m a Celebrity in 2022 and has a sort of suffocating blandness about him (despite corridor affair fondling pictures).

Widdecombe stood out from the general political herd, and did so because she was a very unusual character. She had never been married or apparently ever been in a relationship, but was a lifelong spinster (former Sky News presenter Adam Boulton, a bog-standard affluent media leftist who no doubt detested Widdecombe, was widely criticised for focusing on her status as a “spinster” and “old maid” immediately after her murder). While marriage has greatly declined in society, this is still unusual. And her presentation and manner increased the general impression of a figure from another time. Widdecombe was smart, at times acerbic, blunt, direct, and didn’t suffer fools gladly. She didn’t engage in the usual smooth and empty phrasing of the professional political class, and certainly not in the abstract saccharine vagueness with which an Andy Burnham or a Kier Starmer might try to disguise their general malignancy. Widdecombe wasn’t afraid to appear rude, and wasn’t prepared to compromise either her intelligence or her principles.