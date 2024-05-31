There was never going to be anything other than a guilty verdict.

Just as when Stalin, or Hitler, or Idi Amin, or Robert Mugabe, or any dictator in history puts somebody in front of a court they control.

These disgusting trials have shown exactly what Biden’s Amerika is, what places like New York have become under the laughably misnamed Democrat Party, what Democrat voters support and want.

The kind of dictatorship where laws are adjusted and distorted and broken at will to break, punish and imprison the opponents of the regime.

That is Biden’s Amerika.

A land without a legitimate President. A land without a free and fair media. A land without free and fair elections. A land without an independent, professional and ethical judiciary.

A dictatorship.

The question is what are real Americans going to do about it?

All of the defining features of a dictatorship are now in place, and all of it is confirmed by Judge Merchan and a carefully biased New York jury finding Donald Trump guilty for felonies which

1. Had no witness evidence except for the word of an already convicted liar contradicting his previous statements, and the word of a porn actress also directly contradicting her previous statements

2. Had no documentary evidence except for a two word note in a private ledger never submitted as any kind of official record

3. Relied on assuming that ‘legal services’ does not include payments to one’s own lawyer

4. Relied on destroying the statute of limitations to bring the case

5. Allowed a New York district court to assume the powers of a federal court

6. Allowed a judge displaying hatred and bias towards the defendant, a judge who had severe conflicts of interest and had personally donated to anti Trump fund raisers, to preside over the case

7. Allowed that judge to continue after it emerged that his daughter was receiving over a million dollars from the same people behind the prosecution he was overseeing

8. Saw that judge deny the right of the defendant to speak in his defence

9. Saw that judge deny the right of the defence to bring forward expert witnesses

10. Saw that judge issue the most prejudicial, biased and corrupt set of instructions to the jury ever given by a serving US judge since it became an independent nation

11. Saw the serving ‘President’ send an actor and a team of Democrat politicians to prejudice the case whilst it was ongoing.

Make no mistake about this.

What we have witnessed in this trial is worse than what Judge Engoron did. It’s the worst judicial misconduct in the history of the USA.

What we have witnessed from the prosecution, from the judge, and from the jury, is a system of law which can be broken at will by the regime itself, twisted and distorted out of all familiar shape, and used solely as a means of persecution.

George III didn’t go this far.

Trump had no civil liberties at all in this show trial.

He had no right to a legal defence. First, the regime intimidated and scared off good lawyers who might have represented him. Pressure was applied by targeting lawyers who had previously represented him and some of them, like the star witness in this case, were turned into lying tools of oppression. Second, throughout the cases Trump has faced his legal teams have been denied full disclosure of evidence and Trump himself has been subject to judicial censorship whilst prosecutorial and judicial slander is allowed in the record. Insanely biased judges in Merchan and Engoron have repeatedly closed off avenues of enquiry and legitimate legal avenues of defence, rewriting the law as they go in order to do so.

Trump’s lawyers have been reprimanded and scolded for defending him, threatened with punishment themselves, and ordered not to raise key points that show that the cases are politically motivated and unjust. All this has been done by the presiding judge, judges who should have been recused from the cases at the very start.

In this particular ruling, Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts without the prosecution ever telling anyone what underlying crime, the crime necessary to make these things a felony, existed. And all based on a two word private note and the testimony of a witness who, it emerged during the trial, was not only a convicted felon himself but had been falsifying the defendants accounts and invoices to steal from him.

That underlying crime, which in law is necessary to make these things felonies, was only ever hinted at. The hint is either insurrection, but no insurrection charges were put in, or rigging 2016, but no rigging was ever proven. Apparently, according to this bullshit make up the law as you go along stuff, you can claim that a payment made in 2017 was made to rig 2016, substantiate none of it, and that’s sufficient for your underlying crime.

So Trump’s possible misdemeanour is transformed into felonies on the basis of the prosecution thinking about 2016 what Trump voters know about 2020. But the first is an idea that magically allows Trump to be dragged to court, and the second is now classified as a crime as well.

It’s literally ‘we think he did this to win the election, and we have decided him winning the election was a crime, just like we have decided you saying he won 2020 is also a crime’. What is the case built on, fundamentally? On Democrat hatred of Trump winning in 2016? On the word of a convicted liar? On the word of a porn actress? On a whole series of distortions of the law by the prosecution, the judge and the regime? Reach down and it’s just one layer of shit after another.

Reach down and the solid core of it is not the law at all. The solid core of it is the depth of Democrat hatred of Donald Trump.

Judge Merchan confirms that. This judge instructed the jury that they didn’t need evidence of a crime. They didn’t need the prosecution to tell us what the underlying crime is that makes a misdemeanour a felony. They didn’t even need to understand the case or reach unanimity on it. Judge Merchan instructed them that if they had ever had even the feeling that Trump might be guilty of something, the verdict should be guilty. And he assured them that it didn’t matter if some of them thought otherwise, he’d just treat it as a unanimous verdict anyway.

It’s extraordinary how many basic principles of western law have been destroyed by these show trials against Trump. Almost every basic principle of law, in fact.

The idea that judges should not be activists, partisans and owned agents of one side of the case is now gone. Totally shattered. Any idea of judicial impartiality and objectivity has been completely destroyed by the behaviour of Judge Merchan.

The idea that guilt should be proved beyond a reasonable doubt? That’s gone. Judge Merchan ordered the jury to ignore that basic, fundamental principle of western justice.

His instructions to the jury will stand, historically, as the worst case of judicial misconduct in a trial since the long distant days of Crown regime hanging judges before the nation of the United States of America was even formed.

And it’s even worse than that. There are principles of western law that have been broken in these cases that go back to Magna Carta. It’s not just that George III never had a judiciary as corrupt as this serving his interests. King John didn’t have a judiciary as corrupt as this either. King John, once Magna Carta was enacted, had more restraint on his illegitimate use of power than the Joe Biden administration has on them.

In 1215 in England it was made clear that pursuing your critics through corrupt courts imposing unwarranted and unjust fines and cruel and unusual punishments on them with no legal precedent was tyranny, and was not acceptable even to the medieval world. In 2024 in Amerika, Joe Biden’s regime can do what King John was ordered not to do. Judge Engoron reversed 800 years of western legal development and 800 years of basic civil liberty.

But Merchan has gone further than that. He essentially instructed that the jury would find Trump guilty, must find Trump guilty, and that he would accept nothing other than a guilty verdict. It’s entirely extraordinary. This is a judge slamming his hand down on the scales of justice, pushing as hard as it is possible to push for the prosecution, and seemingly getting away with it. While giving money to the regime, and while senior figures of the regime are sending millions to his daughter.

And in the course of doing so what has been ditched, along with judicial impartiality? Well, obviously, the right to a fair trial. But also the statute of limitations. That’s gone, that’s now meaningless. So unjust prosecutions can apply at any time, so long as the regime hates the defendant enough. How about the principle of innocent until proven guilty? Well that’s gone too. Both Merchan and Engoron went into court on the first day having already decided for themselves that Trump was guilty, rendering the whole process of a trial redundant. They then shaped the rules of the court to railroad the whole thing to a guilty verdict.

Or what about attorney-client privilege? That’s gone too. There’s no right to a privacy of counsel when your lawyers are going to be flipped as witnesses against you based on threats and punishments to those lawyers.

Or what about the necessity of proof of crime, of actually having some real evidence that is presented in court? That’s gone too. Irrelevant nonsense like a porn star describing a sexual encounter that may or may not be imaginary fills the place instead. And testimony from people who are shown to be lying in court, but then the judge instructs the jury to believe the liar.

In the course of these cases we have discovered that the FBI mishandled evidence and were prepared to kill Trump on the unprecedented raid on his home. That’s what emerges in the only trial of the lot that seems to have an honest judge. We have found out that the regime was ready to kill a ‘former’ POTUS.

But in the cases presided over by Trump hating completely partisan judges we have found out even more. We have found out that there are no civil liberties at all in Biden’s regime. We have found out that the right to defend yourself legally just doesn’t exist, and that any existing statute can be subject to entirely novel interpretations to get you. And there’s no point at all that Democrats baulk at.

There’s no point at all where they put the interests of basic justice, or the interests of their nation, above their own interests. They will do anything, say anything, corrupt anything, and strangle to death, forever, any claim to the existence of justice in the US legal system.

In trying to finish Trump, they have killed US justice.

What dictator in the world is going to do anything but laugh, now, when America calls them a dictator? What should a dictator say to America, now, except ‘Welcome, brother, for you and I are the same.’