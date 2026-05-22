Above: Despite MSM and Alt Media working in unison, MAGA aren’t swallowing this shit.

The US Primary races have been a stunning success for Trump, and a disaster for all the Epstein obsessives, Israel obsessives, and supposed influencers who have been spending months attacking him in this second term.

They told us “MAGA is dead.” They told us the base are infuriated by the Iran conflict. They told us Jews control Trump and the USA. And they joined the Democrats in telling us that Trump is a dictator and a pedophile.

They said Trump has betrayed everything he represented.

And the voters replied “pipe down, you losers”.

Here is the real reflection of whether or not the voters back Trump and this administration.

“President Trump's endorsement has proven to be a significant force in the 2026 Republican primaries. According to an analysis by Trump News Plus, as of mid-May 2026, Trump's endorsed candidates have won 72 out of 78 decided races, giving him a primary success rate of 92.3%. This includes victories across Senate, House, and gubernatorial races. While this rate is expected to fluctuate as more primaries are held, it underscores the immense influence Trump holds over the Republican base.”

Don’t believe that it’s that clear cut? Well here are the verdicts already in:

Thomas Massie, the supposed MAGA-Libertarian Folk Hero, the alleged only real Constitutional conservative in Congress, GONE. Massie has done nothing but back the Dems. He was endorsed by Code Pink, Palestinian billionaires, The View, and The Squad. Dems are saying the same things about his ‘heroism’ and ‘defiance’ and ‘integrity’ they said about Liz Cheney. Another traitor, another liar claiming principles, another LOSER.

Bill Cassidy, the Senator from Louisiana. A long term RINO, one of Seven Traitors who tried to impeach Trump. A J6 Biden Regime sycophant and spreader of bullshit on the obvious steal. GONE.

Brad Raffensberger, Georgia’s Secretary of State who colluded with the Dems to allow and then cover up huge amounts of electoral fraud. A RINO who refused Trump’s personal appeal to help fight the fraud, recorded the call, then leaked the tape with MSM spin on it to claim Trump was trying to invent votes. Georgia saw some of the most egregious Republican betrayals of the President. GONE.

Daniel Cameron, handpicked by Mitch McConnell as his successor, backed by everything that was left of the McConnell Machine that has dominated the GOP for decades and churned out an endless stream of RINOs doing and achieving nothing. Absolutely smashed by Trump backed candidate Andy Barr (60.5% to 30.8%).

Let us be absolutely clear on what has happened here.

We have had the Epstein Hoax, a massive paychological operation to shift blame for a Democrat donor pervert to Trump and Israel. That has been running non stop for the whole second term, and furiously so since the Bondi Files release and the immediate fury of the Grifter podcasters on that not supplying scalps. It’s been a huge operation backed by the entire MSM and most of the biggest names in alternative media.

Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, the Hodgetwins, Matt Walsh, Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Nick Fuentes, Zack Hoyt, hundreds of others.

And the same on the Iran conflict. Relentless, non stop, black pilled, Trump has betrayed us, Trump is Uniparty, Trump is Netanyahu’s puppet, Trump is a pedophile, Trump is a warmonger, on and on and on.

Months of it. 80% of alternative media beating that drum, together with 100% of the mainstream media. And the POPE.

The Republican vote is split now. It’s civil war. The base are disgusted. Trump is finished, burn it all down. MAGA is toast.

The Democrat Machine. The old GOP Establishment Machine. And a huge purchased chunk of Alt Media too. Billions pumped in from China and Iran and Qatar selling this shit. Millions of followers and millions of likes.

MTG got her mansion in Costa Rica. Tucker got his palace in Qatar. Massie got laid. Boebert got laid by Massie.

And what did it result in?

A great big Fuck You from all of the voters.

A great big We Trust Trump from the voters.

A great big purge of traitors in the primaries and Trump’s grip on the Republican Party stronger than ever and a new crop of people who are actually on the team that is working for what the voters really want.

The alleged power of the Influencer-Grifter class SMASHED for THEIR betrayal. It was meant to bring Trump down. It’s strengthened his position in the Republican Party.

It’s shown that clicks and likes aren’t VOTES.

And at the same time the last lingering remnants of the McConnell Machine in his own State stronghold swept away.

There is still the fact that Congress and Senate have RINOs at heart still sitting in Republican seats, but they have really been shown now what happens to those who keep obstructing and keep betraying.

There is still the fact that these arseholes won’t disappear from the scene. They’ll be whoring and shilling, lying and smearing, as vigorously as ever. They are already pretending Massie’s defeat is a victory for Massie. Neither lunatics nor crooks give up on the things that get them attention and money.

Lies about Trump that are a decade old are still being spread by Democrats who haven’t yet noticed that they lost in 2024. So all this shit from the Alt Traitors and Jew Haters will run and run still too.

But the voters aren’t as dumb as they think. They aren’t all Truthers. Ordinary people still judge by reality rather than theory, by evidence more than claim.

Trump is still methodically steamrolling everything placed as an obstacle in his path, at least so far as the Republican vote is concerned.

And the alt media influencers who once mocked the dying irrelevance of the likes of Don Lemon have shown that they are just the same. All the money, all the visibility, all the views….and they can’t shift the needle.

When it comes to ticking the ballot, almost nobody gives a shit about what they have to say.

The Black Pill and the Nazi Pill may be swallowed by kids and sold by soulless creeps. But most of just said No.