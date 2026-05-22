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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
12h

You can fool some of the people all the time. You can fool all the people some of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time. The globalist/Marxist machine that tried every tool in their well-funded box to silence and crush the resolute patriot Donald Trump reached such a crescendo of obvious lying propaganda and corruption from the senile Biden, the fatuous Kamala Harris, and Quisling RINOs that they overplayed their hand to expose their agenda to transform America into an insidious globalist dictatorship and even appeared to encourage incitement for an assassination. The same has happened to Britain with those who masqueraded as conservatives collaborating with the Labour party agenda are now in retreat but the fightback without the power of President Trump is going to be ten-times more difficult due to the Blair creature's constitutional revolution and so many dependents on the state for employment and welfare. Assaults on Nigel Farage were actually applauded by lefty 'personalities' with advice to do it properly with acid.

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
13h

Here’s a good one on the theme of MAGA successes. Pocahontas is toast for illegally authorising pardons worth $30 million: https://x.com/i/status/2057167241922462076.

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