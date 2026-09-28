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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Sep 28

Daniel, on point, again. “The Two Tier System” may be the only solution that saves the classical Western Civilization, especially in UK and US. The Communist and Islamist onslaught has been using Sharia like Marxist “kangaroo” legal system on patriots for too long.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
Sep 28

"....senior Labour figures openly declare that they intend to imprison people who oppose a war with Russia, the argument against this is not actually a free speech argument." Russia has not attacked or invaded Britain. So what would be the rationale for such an insane edict? On the other hand, Labour presides over an invasion of Britain by Islamist savages. So just who are the traitors?

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