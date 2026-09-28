Above: Saint George showing a remarkable lack of concern for the rights of dragons. Be like St George.

On the Right we are very good at spotting injustices. On the Left they are very good at inventing injustices. The distinction is one marked by the line between truth and fiction. Generally, if the Right are saying something is unjust, it is an accurate and real claim that defends the rights of the innocent and the good. Generally, if the Left are saying that something is unjust, it’s an inaccurate and unreal claim that defends the abuses of the guilty and the evil.

The Left are however not wrong in the harsh distinctions they draw between those on their side and those opposed to them. They are not wrong in their desire for different treatment based on politics.

They are just wrong in terms of who they want punished and who they want protected.

The greatest failure of the Right is that virtually everyone on the Right became a classical liberal convinced that free speech is universal and absolute, and that rights are universal and absolute too, and that it is the job of the Right to argue on this basis and govern on this basis.

It is actually the job of the Right to distinguish accurately between who should be punished and who should be protected, and enforce that, even if such enforcement treats some groups differently to others.

The Right should protect innocence and punish guilt. The Right should side with the actual victim and denounce the imaginary victim. The Right should distinguish between the citizen and the non citizen. The Right should be concerned with the rights of freeborn patriots and contemptuous of the rights of traitors or invaders.

The idea that the Right should protect the free speech of the Left is a classical liberal absurdity, and the notion that one should fight to the death to defend those who want you dead is a suicide pact with only one participant and only one victim: the fool who asserts such a thing.

The political reality is that the society that refuses to punish liars, suppress lunatics, enforce boundaries, and impose rightwing values is the society in which liars rule, lunacy is rampant, and all decent boundaries (including national borders) are routinely broken.

The other side have zero concern for our rights.

As Andy Burnham plans yet another means of limiting free speech, access to information, the right to different and dissenting opinions and the individual liberty to have one’s own conscience and moral viewpoint, and as senior Labour figures openly declare that they intend to imprison people who oppose a war with Russia, the argument against this is not actually a free speech argument.

The free speech argument is that all ideas should be aired and that is how you reach truth.

Only that is not and never has been true. It is a classical liberal fantasy concocted by Enlightenment thinkers who were unrealistic idealists raised in a highly civilised and literate society that made them somewhat naive when it comes to dealing with malign fanatics. They thought, like Charlie Kirk did, that you could debate the insane back to sanity.

That is the absolute free speech position.

But in truth no society has ever been an absolute free speech society. Some speech has always been frowned upon or socially considered distasteful, and some speech has always been linked to legal consequences.

Treason, slander and libel have always figured in various ways in legislation regarding speech. And socially there are very many contexts in which disapproval of some forms of speech, contextually, makes very good sense.

For example, the language of a sexual approach has a social context which makes some settings highly inappropriate (a professional context, or in a more absurd example, aimed at a grieving widow at a funeral) where it is obviously right to punish or condemn, in some way, those breaking social boundaries on this language. Even if the legal consequences window is narrow, the social disapproval consequence must be wider.

This is also why it’s ridiculous and malign to describe removing sexually explicit books from a school library as ‘book banning’ or ‘book burning’. The offence there is in not recognising the need to protect children from sexual content.

But boundaries matter too not just on cultural norms that protect children or preserve dignity, politeness and professionalism, but also politically.

The idea that some speech is unacceptable is not wrong.

The idea that some speech is malign and dangerous is not wrong.

And the idea that some speech should have professional or legal consequences is not wrong either.

Free speech absolutism is an abstract ideal that no practical political settlement can function by.

The problem with globalist restriction of speech and globalist attempts to control all information and news is not that they are wrong that such controls are sometimes needed.

What’s so fundamentally wrong about it is that they apply these controls to speech and individuals who ARE NOT dangerous, who ARE NOT lying, and who ARE NOT malign….while they don’t apply them to those who ARE dangerous, ARE lying, and ARE malign (including themselves).

It’s WHO they restrict and don’t restrict and the reasons for it that make their censorship complex evil, not the mere act of restricting speech.

It’s the fact that they want to restrict patriots or ordinary citizens telling the truth or accessing the truth that makes these efforts fundamentally wicked and corrupt.

In reality there ARE things that we should have carried on restricting and punishing, like Communism and Nazism, and things we very much should be free to condemn and criticise, like State and government crimes that are real or like invasive and alien ideologies with proven murderous adherents (like Islam).

But the areas of criticism that are justified and vital are the very ones the globalists want to treat as crimes, and the areas of speech or the forms of ideology that are evil and dangerous are the ones they want to protect, shelter, encourage and allow.

The tools of censorship and oppression are applied to the innocent and the good, whilst never being applied to the guilty and the evil.

The same society arrests people for complaining about invasion or child rape or terrorism, while not arresting people for supporting invasion or child rape or terrorism.

All of the institutional frameworks that globalists want to construct to restrict the freedom of truthful patriots, should have been applied long ago to the globalists themselves, and to the ideological evils they allow to be expressed with impunity (support for Islamic terrorism and supremacy, vicious Jew hatred, extremist anti-white hatred, Communism and black supremacism).

Imprisonment is not an injustice when applied to the genuinely guilty. It is an injustice when applied to the genuinely innocent.

Similarly I have no issue with the State denying free speech to jihadists, or punishing speech that is aimed at the conquest or destruction of western civilisation. But I have a severe problem with people who are themselves pathological liars telling us which statements are true and false, telling us which statements are sensible or extremist, and telling us who goes to prison for an opinion and who does not.

People who allow university courses to teach generalised hatred of whites or Jews but who restrict people saying they don’t want to fight an avoidable war or they want protected borders are not morally fit to be in charge of such decisions.

This does not mean that such decisions should never be made.

They need to be made by better people, for better reasons, with a better understanding of innocence and guilt, and a better morality which isn’t inverted and vile.

The irony then is that the kind of institutional and legal frameworks policing speech and information the globalists are constructing could serve a good and beneficial purpose-if they were aimed at the groups and ideas the globalists are protecting, or at the globalists themselves.

If for example support for Islamic terrorism and conquest was genuinely prohibited and met with legal consequence, most of the Labour Party and the Green Party and the SNP would be facing the legal responses and police harassment they apply to ordinary people who OPPOSE Islamic terrorism and conquest.

As it stands, we have a radicalised and extremist political Establishment who actively support and themselves express ideologies that should be criminal, we have millions of indoctrinated leftist citizens and imported foreign ‘citizens’ who do the same, and the system is creating institutions to crush those who AREN’T extremists at all.

We have all this because the Right gave up the task of enforcing the boundaries we value and became ashamed of the notion of suppressing or shaming anything, no matter how much it deserved suppression or warranted shame.

The absence of rightwing social control is not freedom.

The absence of rightwing social control is leftwing social control.

And leftwing social control is freedom for the most malign to do any harm they please, combined with tyranny for the most benign and the removal of their freedom to do anything.

The minute the Right lost the confidence to impose its values on others, was the minute that inverted values, forcefully and violently and tyrannically applied by the other side, were certain to fill the gap.

So actually there should be two tier justice and two tier policing and two tier definitions of free speech.

The patriot should be able to speak note freely than the traitor.

The citizen should have more rights than the non citizen.

The nation should prioritise the native populace over the imported populace.

The murderer and the rapist should have fewer rights and considerable less sympathy than their victims.

Those who express nothing but hatred of a nation they have joined should be deported.

Support for Islamic terrorism should not be accepted while criticism of Islam should be accepted.

To pretend that rights and free speech are absolute is to refuse to distinguish between the patriot and the traitor, the native and the invader, the innocent and the guilty, the truth and the lies.

We should have a two tier system.

In that system the rights of a British patriot are sacred. The rights of an immigrant or a foreigner are conditional. And there is nothing wrong in that.

In that system the State punishes jihadism and terrorism and expressions of hatred towards Britain, the State criminalises radical leftism, Communism, Nazism and treason…..while allowing the freeborn patriot, outside these categories, to think and say whatever he pleases.

Such distinctions are not an absolute freedom or an absolute equality, but they are sane and just, unlike the two tier operation of social rules under Globalism and leftist Progressivism.