Time is now rapidly ticking down the last days of the Biden administration, bringing us closer and closer to the day when Scranton Joe will shuffle off the stage of history and politics on the national stage. By the time he leaves of course his true irrelevance was already well known. Having ruled as a zombie, he will depart as a ghost, a fading wisp in the air, an unpleasant aroma of corruption and decay already forgotten by enemies and friends alike.

Jimmy Carter’s funeral signalled not just the absence from the mortal coil of one failed President, but two. While Trump implausibly but no doubt with a certain sense of irony chatted politely with Obama, while Kamala and Hillary both scowled nearby as the twin First Female Presidents That Never Were, an empty chair was presumed to have been placed there for the President That Barely Was.

It’s hard to tell which best expresses the essential emptiness of Scranton Joe. Was it the endless lazy days snoozing in the recliner on the beach, or the suited moments doing exactly the same thing in alleged high powered meetings with foreign dignitaries? Was he more absent when he was present and everyone could see his mentally challenged decline into pure imbecility, or when he was physically nowhere to be found, for instance when he absconded to the beach as if already retired or hid in his bunker to avoid interviews and even a media desperate to run flattering cover his overwhelming inadequacy?